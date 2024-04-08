Original message: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity publicly share a message (an Alert Memorandum) they tried to relay to President Joe Biden An international media initiative chose over 150 Canadian journalists/media outlet with whom to share the Alert Memorandum CanadianShareableNews (CSN) became aware of this action and noted ZERO uptake among Canada’s Mainstream Media - no publications of this memorandum CSN redirected the message sent to Canada’s Mainstream Media in order to send it to Canada’s politicians. Readers are invited to download the multipart letter to learn from it and to consider sharing parts or all of it with elected representatives, journalists (mainstream or independent), personal contacts, etc. The text of the letter and the live links follow below.

Forwarding Vips Alert Memo To Journalists & To Politicians 145KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Re: Canadian Media NOT sharing ALERT memos from VETERAN INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONALS FOR SANITY to US President Joe Biden re: Escalation to Nuclear War

Hon. Bill Blair: bill.blair@parl.gc.ca - Minister of National Defence MP James Bezan: james.bezan@parl.gc.ca Shadow Minister for National Defence

Hon. Mélanie Joly: melanie.joly@parl.gc.ca - Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Michael Chong: michael.chong@parl.gc.ca - Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs

Hon. Ginette Petitpas Taylor: ginette.petitpastaylor@parl.gc.ca - Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence MP Blake Richards: blake.richards@parl.gc.ca - Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs

Hon. Pascale St-Onge: pascale.st-onge@parl.gc.ca - Minister of Canadian Heritage MP Rachael Thomas: rachael.thomas@parl.gc.ca - Shadow Minister for Canadian Heritage

Hon.Mark Holland: mark.holland@parl.gc.ca - Minister of Health Dr. Stephen Ellis: stephen.ellis@parl.gc.ca - Shadow Minister for Health

Honourable Members of Parliament, the Cabinet and the Shadow Cabinet:

There appears to be a major code of silence among Canadian media outlets regarding ALERT MEMORANDA sent by Veteran US Intelligence Professionals to key US individuals re: the escalation of military conflicts both in Ukraine and in Palestine. There is also a major failure of our Canadian public broadcaster and all other major Canadian news platforms that are supported by the Canadian taxpayers to adhere to the Canadian Association of Journalists Ethics Guidelines, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters’ Code of Ethics as well as the Canadian Broadcasting Act. All three of these documents require media reports to be free of bias and to reflect a wide diversity of opinion and interests especially around controversial matters.

When our Canadian MPs are only fed what may be called a “one sided news diet”, it is no wonder that the comments they make reflect a highly one-sided and inaccurate understanding of the facts on the ground. For example, if any MPs who have spoken in the House and on committees on matters relating to both the Ukraine and Palestinian conflicts since their start, had had the benefit of the insights of high level military analysts, their comments would have been far different. Canadians will be shocked to realize that the MPs sitting on our National Defense Committee typically rely upon information provided to them by the former ambassador to NATO (Kerry Buck), by an economist from the Pentagon-adjacent RAND corporation and by policy advisors and executive directors form the organization representing people on only ONE side of the conflict (the Ukrainian Canadian Congress). Without having access to diplomats representing the other side of the conflict, and without the insights of military and intelligence professionals free to speak honestly without fear of job loss, it is little wonder that comments and decisions made by our MPs come across as naive and unrealistic.

Meanwhile, a growing number of Canadians are aware of how and where very skilled, knowledgable and principled retired military and intelligence professionals can be accessed and followed online for their near daily analysis, commentary and recommendations. And it is clear to Canadians who follow parliamentary proceedings if any MPs make reference to information garnered from sources outside of the “official mainstream media bubble” they are booed or shouted down by their lesser informed colleagues in the House. That is unacceptable.

If our government-funded media sources continue withholding important information from MPs and Senators, including those on specialized committees, it is high time that our elected officials by-pass the mainstream media and access the wide array of information that is out there, free for the taking.

Attached you will find the message sent to over 150 news rooms/journalists across the country following the public release of this ALERT MEMORANDUM dated March 25, 2024. As Canadians, we call upon you all to consider the source and take seriously the contents.

Notifying the Press

Message sent to Canadian media outlets between March 27 - 29, 2024.

Hello fellow ethical journalists,

The US based organization VETERAN INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONALS FOR SANITY sent this message to US President Joe Biden recently (March 25, 2024):

ALERT MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity

SUBJECT: On the Brink of Nuclear War

Mr. President:

France is reportedly preparing to dispatch a force of some 2,000 troops — roughly a reinforced brigade built around an armored battalion and two mechanized battalions, with supporting logistical, engineering, and artillery troops attached — into Ukraine sometime in the not-so-distant future.

This force is purely symbolic, inasmuch as it would have zero survivability in a modern high-intensity conflict of the scope and scale of what is transpiring in Ukraine today. It would not be deployed directly in a conflict zone, but would serve either as (1) a screening force/tripwire to stop Russia’s advance; or (2) a replacement force deployed to a non-active zone to free up Ukrainian soldiers for combat duty. The French Brigade reportedly will be supplemented by smaller units from the Baltic states.

This would be introducing combat troops of a NATO country into a theater of war, making them “lawful targets” under the Law of War.

What Needs to Be Done

Europe needs to understand that France is leading it down a path of inevitable self-destruction.

The American people need to understand that Europe is leading them to the cusp of nuclear annihilation.

Since Russian leaders may suspect that Macron is working hand in glove with Washington, the U.S. needs to make its position publicly and unambiguously clear.

See the full text here:

or listen to a reading of the memo here:

(A listing of VIPS members and their credentials is included in the comments below the video.)

What are we to make of this when neither the CBC, CTV, AP and Reuters make any mention of this message having been sent? Something that by all means is a matter of grave public interest. Informing Canadians of a diversity of opinions on matters of public interest is the media's very raison d'être! Most major Canadian government or corporate funded media outlets appear to have been compelled to only share "one side of every major story", and to vilify expert voices on "the opposing side" as "purveyors of misinformation." Therefore, in recent years, there has been a move to omit the views of a wide range of citizens in public discourse. However, the population depends on media that provide balanced information on every topic. A vibrant and functioning democracy needs both fact-based reporting and a wide range of different opinions. Only in this way can people form their own opinions and participate in democratic processes.

For this reason, we would like to invite you to take special notice of this memo, and prior to running any more stories on international current events or on Canada's response to international events, to spend time gathering military and intelligence information from voices that have NOT been included in Canadian news media since the events of February 2014 known to some as the Maidan Revolution.

Why Listen to Retired Folk & Indy Investigators?

We invite you to seek out the following opportunities to hear directly from military and intelligence professionals who have retired from high ranking positions in which they carried a lot of responsibility. These people have maintained their network of connections and continue analyzing the events in their former field with great interest and insight. As retired individuals, they have NOT been constrained to stay within narrow guardrails as have younger colleagues, who are still actively employed and threatened with job loss etc, if they venture beyond pre-determined talking points. Please turn to these "no holds barred" truth telling voices to learn more about the behind-the-scenes considerations for the various moves on both sides of the conflicts in Ukraine, Palestine and elsewhere.

Retired American former jurist and syndicated columnist Andrew Napolitano https://www.youtube.com/@judgingfreedom/featured

Nima Rostami Alkhorshid, an Iranian Professor of Civil Engineering, teaching in Brazil who has started this YouTube Platform called Dialogue Works interviewing many of the top retired military and intelligence professionals whose careers nearly span the globe. https://www.youtube.com/@dialogueworks01

Max Blumenthal and other independent investigative journalists publishing jointly at The Grayzone https://www.youtube.com/@thegrayzone7996 and

Eva Bartlett and other independent investigative journalists publishing jointly at MintPressNews https://www.mintpressnews.com/category/special-reports-2/

Whitney Webb, Matt Ehret and other independent investigative journalists publishing jointly at The Last American Vagabond https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/category/politics/ Please draw heavily from this vast vault of experience despite efforts in certain quarters to lure viewers away from hard-hitting reports using allegations of "mis/dis/mal-information providers." Have you noticed how such allegations are never actually proven, or retracted once proven as false? Have you noticed how coverage of current events in Russia on Canada's national broadcaster spins a tale that is the polar opposite of information coming out of the reports by these professionals who follow geopolitics on a daily basis? https://www.cbc.ca/search?q=Putin§ion=all&sortOrder=relevance&media=all Which intelligence sources are the authors of these reports relying on? A Non NATO-influenced Backgrounder on Ukraine By way of a brief backgrounder on the situation in Ukraine, seen from a non-NATO influenced position, please note: it is BECAUSE of Canadian, US and other NATO support to Ukraine, that we have done much more harm to Ukrainians than good. We have led to the obliteration of three armies, as the Ukrainian army has suffered so many casualties and disabilities when up against a many times superior Russian army, that it is now conscripting teens, older men, pregnant women and foreign mercenaries to be able to put together a fourth army. Joe Biden's wish to "fight to the last Ukrainian" has literally come to fruition. In the seven years prior to the special military action there, did you and your colleagues report how the Victoria Nuland-installed puppet government in Ukraine actively targeted Ukrainian citizens of an ethnic Russian heritage while the West closed its eyes? This ethnic cleansing was carried out in major part by the Nazi-inspired Azov Battalion which essentially arm-twisted Pres. Zelensky into letting them run amok. He was in far too weak a position to rein them in. It was only after NATO started discussing letting Ukraine join its ranks that the Russians intervened. Russian Ukrainians had been asking for help for 7 years and the German and French heads of state who had signed the Minsk Accord admitted they had not taken seriously any of its terms. They purposely delayed to "buy time" for the US and other NATO countries to better arm and train Ukrainians. A peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine was about to be signed when the former UK Prime Minster showed up on Pres. Zelenksy's doorstep pressuring him NOT to accept the terms. Was the fact that NATO interference in settling this conflict led to hundreds of thousands of MORE casualties ever reported by your news outlet? Ukrainian Canadians certainly had the right to know as did every military family in the country! If to date, the major sources of news you report have been sourced from news wire services like AP, CP and Reuters, please notice their dual role as advertising agencies https://contentservices.ap.org. And the military industrial complex whose investment channels mirror those of BigMedia, BigPharma, BigFinance etc. have been less than forthright when urging censorship. (To keep track of corporate censorship follow https://reclaimthenet.org/category/privacy.) Just like BigPharma profited from compliant media outlets fomenting fears and getting the public riled up to demand COVID-19 vaccination, so also BigMilitary used you and your colleague to foment non-critical patriotism, profiting greatly despite the clearly foreseeable huge cost in human lives. If, instead of following independent intelligence professionals, you have been relying heavily on reports gleaned from the work of think tanks such as The Institute for the Study of War, please look closely at the politics, the ownership, the donors, the past actions and money trail. If you do, you will likely run into very clear one-sided pro-War bias here: https://www.understandingwar.org. Ask Cui bono? It appears some Canadian journalists rely on the work of the UK based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). While the IISS claims that its work is not shaped by its donors, they clearly rely on weapons manufacturers for income (https://www.iiss.org/governance/funding---membership-and-royalties/). To TRULY ensure that their take on world affairs is NOT influenced by the hand that feeds them, why not invite IISS analysts along with members of VIPS to neutrally moderated open forum current events programming on your platforms? Listening also to the Peace Groups & their Expertise Please also look at the awareness activities of the various citizen-run peace groups in Canada, who until the eruption of the war in Gaza, have virtually been totally ignored by your colleagues in the media. https://worldbeyondwar.org (Why do they state that no wars are ever justified?) https://ry-jm.ycl-ljc.ca/toronto-association-for-peace-and-solidarity-calls-for-canada-out-of-nato/ (Why would they call for Canada to withdraw from NATO?) Canadian Voice of Women for Peace https://vowpeace.org/contact-us/ (Why are they urging the government to stop sending arms to Israel and instead fund development work in Gaza? And withdraw from NATO?) The YouTube project Kurzgesagt (In a Nutshell) has this explanation of how nuclear war can roll out, and a reminder of the role informed citizens can play to avoid such disaster.



Your silence on matters directly within your line of responsibility prevents engaged citizens from engaging. Why? Under whose direction? To what end?

The pesky WHO Pandemic Treaty/IHR withdrawal question

Likewise, why are many critically thinking Canadians recommending that Canada withdraw not only from NATO but also from the World Health Organization and from the United Nations itself? (Members of Parliament might have begun receiving letters from well-informed Canadians on this topic.)

Have you familiarized yourself with the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR)? If not, please know that by staying silent and NOT PULLING OUT, Canada's representative to the WHO as well as our entire government is acquiescing to life-altering changes replacing our health emergency response oversight with that of the unelected compromised individuals at the World Health Organization along with their partners at the largest corporate lobby group in the world, the World Economic Forum. Be clear on who will have the ultimate say in this country when it comes to future "international health crises of concern." See this annotated guide to the latest text of the IHR that Canada, by NOT HAVING PULLED OUT, has tacitly agreed to. https://brownstone.org/articles/amendments-who-ihr-annotated-guide/ See also this analyst's assessment on why, given lessons learned via the WHO's "management" of the Covid crisis, it is in everyone's best interests to pull out before May 24, 2024.

Please thoroughly familiarize yourself with the analysis already gathered and provided by the organizes of this repeat nation-wide event on April 13. https://standunitedbc.ca/1984-dont-let-it-happen

Were you even aware of the concerned citizens who visited many of your mainstream media premises to reach out on March 6? Why no coverage? When nearly 20,000 concerned Canadians presented Parliament with a petition on this topic last May, and nearly 90,000 concerned Canadians have taken the time to research this matter AND have signed another one this past March (see#4401 here https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-4401 and #4623 here https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-4623) it is shameful that you in the mainstream media have thus far ignored the topic. Are you even aware of the amount of missing and incorrect information included in the response to the first petition by former Minster of Health Hon. Mark Holland?

Sports Metaphor

To use a sports metaphor to explain the consequences of you, Canada's mainstream journalists, staying silent on all of these matters: ignoring the WHO IHR amounts to saying nothing while having a hostile league with big pockets taking over the entire operation of the NHL AND EVERY OTHER LEAGUE IN EVERY SPORT in the world, permanently creating illogical and restraining policies for coaches, players, advertisers and spectators alike. No more NHL and similar commissioners to make determinations over our national sports.

Ignoring the fact that a fellow NATO country plans to send troops to bolster up Ukraine is tantamount to standing by as nuclear weapons end up as the only option. Once that genie is out of the bottle, there is no plausible return.

While trust in mainstream media has declined greatly (we could all see how your adherence to the "safe and effective vaccine" narrative was making you look ridiculous) how about turning things around with honest, balanced and informed coverage of the geopolitical scene from now on? The tools are all readily available and the REAL experts just an email away. (Scroll through the comments here for names and bios...)

Thank you for your immediate attention.

