A NAMIBIAN news site recently ran a post entitled How Newsrooms Work and what Journalists Want. I suspect that newsrooms there operate quite a lot like newsrooms here in Canada.

A newsroom operates like a living organism — always on, always adapting. Whether in print, radio, TV, or digital outlets, newsrooms follow a daily cycle that revolves around deadlines, editorial meetings, breaking news, and audience engagement metrics. Most days begin with an editorial meeting, where the news team discusses potential stories, evaluates pitches, assigns reporters, and prioritizes coverage. Editors rely on a mix of breaking news alerts, diary items (planned events), trending topics, and strong pitches from trusted sources. These meetings shape the narrative direction of the day or week.

The article is written by a “seasoned PR and Brand Strategist with experience in both media newsrooms and public relations for local and international clients” who tells readers:

Understanding how newsrooms work and what journalists really want is not just about getting coverage — it’s about becoming a credible voice in the public conversation. In an age of misinformation and shrinking editorial resources, being a trusted, valuable source isn’t just helpful — it’s essential. If you’re serious about making an impact through the media, start by seeing the world through a journalist’s eyes.

This was not written for ordinary folk passing on a news tip but for companies wanting to place their product announcements into the news cycle, i.e.

who want to “make an impact through the media”.

I am aware that The Canadian Press, the very newswire service many other Canadian news platforms rely upon, has a PR side businesses, as does Newsweek. Both solicit corporate clients and promise them ways to inject their messaging into the news cycle at the ‘right time’.

Media watchers need to be aware which news platforms muddy the waters between news reporting and PR. And media watchers need to consider that journalists are not necessarily people who hold the powerful accountable through their reporting, as was long their role, but that they can instead be reporting on behalf of the powerful.

See this from the Canadian Press Media Monitoring Service:

We give PR professionals a head start on their strategy by giving a heads-up on relevant breaking news via Command News – our media forecasting service that emails news alerts of Canadian Press newswire stories while there’s still a chance to impact the media’s coverage

So the company that bills itself “Canada’s Trusted News Leader” makes a business out of informing those working as public relations agents on behalf of major corporations how to “impact the media’s coverage”??????

Does the Canadian Press EVER reach out to advocacy groups representing the VICTIMS of corporate action to INFORM THEM ALSO AS TO HOW TO IMPACT THE MEDIA’S COVERAGE?

What about reporting on behalf of those with the LEAST POWER?

These people don’t have PR firms who can network with newsrooms in order to “make an impact through the media”. In fact, these people are often overstretched time wise, with little energy left over and desperate for the media to pick up their stories but not sure how to get your attention.

YOU NEED TO COME TO THEM, don’t wait for them to come to you!

We just learned above that “Editors rely on a mix of breaking news alerts, diary items (planned events), trending topics, and strong pitches from trusted sources.”

Let’s add citizen advocacy group newsletters to that list of TRUSTED SOURCES.

The voices of those whose lives and livelihoods have been adversely affected by the profit machine behind the pharmaceutical products that your news-writers continually regurgitated what BigPharma incorrectly claimed was “safe and effective”?

and/or

The voices of the lawyers and medical professionals who are now being being put permanently on mute in one province already, no longer able to speak up to highlight how governments beholden to corporate, fascist involvement run roughshod over citizen rights? And the voices of those who point out that this muting of our professionals (and anyone with a regulated workplace) is increasingly likely nationwide now that C-5 has passed under your watch?

and/or

The voices of the young now peering into a future in which humans such as them are increasingly being replaced by AI while Senators are planning to placate them with promises of a Universal Basic Income - a monthly stipend to go to every Canadian age 17 and up - a fate that, when combined with centrally planned, programming and surveilled digital currency, could look eerily like that seen in a YouTube animation called “Beyond the Reset”, a 24 minute must-see for anyone covering social policy these days. With joblessness added onto a socially-conditioned compliant mindset, and WITHOUT A MEDIA that shares the bigger picture, many Canadians might well be sleepwalking themselves into this scenario. Portions of it have already been trialed in other times and places. All it takes now, is for technocrats focussed on global governance to continue putting it together.

Back to more voices of which establishment newsrooms seem not yet aware:

The voices of those who are about to loose all their life’s savings once rapidly rising corporations like www.circle.com become the preferred vehicle for the world’s top central banks to implement central bank digital currencies

and/or

The voices of the peace advocates who keep pointing at YOUR FALSE AND MISLEADING banging of the drums of war “talking up” each “enemy of the day” by what you are saying and just as importantly, by WHAT YOU ARE LEAVING UNSAID???

Vast natural gas reserves off the coast of Gaza? Nope. No one will hear of them because that would stop the support of the warmongers trying to flush out the Palestians who legally have the rights to what was just off their coast by people long eyeing those riches for themselves!

Likewise, coverage of the SEVEN YEARS, from 2014 onward of the Ukrainian Western-friendly government’s targeted elimination of the Russian speaking Ukrainian populations of lands promised to Blackrock et al? Zip!! Nada!! Silence!! When do peace groups, war resistors networks, conscience objector groups, citizen support groups of “the other side” of each conflict of the day EVER get mentioned in newsroom morning meetings? (Other than perhaps via pejorative references as “purveyors of misinformation, disinformation, malinformation”? or as stooges for this or that dreaded enemy or narrative?)

The life and death stories within the pages of the newsletters and open Zoom calls of citizen advocacy groups are the kinds of stories that we at CanadianShareableNews have spent the past year highlighting. This while noting they are being completely left OFF THE PAGES and OFF THE BROADCASTS coming from all members of the so-called “Trusted News” networks in this country!

By following the publications of citizen advocacy groups, we have been able to draw from an endless supply of news that establishment media seem ignorant of or simply ignoring on purpose… NEWS that is often much more earthshattering than what makes the headlines in our government-backed media: (Check out the front page stories of past issues of CSNews assembled during 2024 and…….. search for similar ones on your news platforms. This can easily be done by scrolling to CSNews Week 44 - January 28, 2025 - Vol. 2 - Issue 4 and moving back in time.)

Compare those stories with the front page stories of one Canadian government-funded ‘establishment’ news platform on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Out of a total of 15, 2 are advertisements, 4 focussed on US President Trump, 3 focus on fatal crimes (taking place outside of Canada), 1 is a barely averted airline disaster, 2 focus on financial matters, with Mark Carney portrayed in a quasi “saviour” role in one. Only three seem generally informative and relevant to a wider audience (Air Canada strike vote, a feud over ferry rates and a decrease in auto theft, the only good news item in the list.)

Some readers may note a clear difference in tone. The news here is presented as a series of victim stories. No one (other than possibly Mark Carney) is being portrayed as having any agency, or control over their lives. No one is reported as taking an active role in improving conditions for their fellow human beings. And only rarely do any stories focus on critiques of government policy.

In contrast, CSNews stories reflect citizen agency and actions; they highlight people who point out problematic polices; are less focussed on crime or gossip, and general, appear more varied. One might wonder about the long term effect of being a consumer of haphazard, victim-focussed negative news which frames a government leader as a benevolent and skillful force. Compare that to the views of readers who regularly read stories of Homegrown Heroes and citizen action groups who spare no effort to improve the lives of those impacted by injustice?

Newsroom Tip

Citizen advocacy groups reflect the voices NOT BEING HEARD in the morning editorial meetings… small scale citizen action groups, victims’ rights groups, etc. People suffering, afraid, watchful, strategic, curious, thoughtful, educated, much more informed about topics that touch them deeply than most journalists assigned to a certain beat for a season (or a for day).

Divvy up advocacy groups, have different staff sign up to receive newsletter updates from different groups. (Usually one does not need to become a member to receive emails or other types of newsletters.)

EVERY MAJOR NEWSROOM MUST BRING NEWS BEING SHARED BY ADVOCACY GROUPS TO THE MORNING EDITORIAL MEETINGS, MAKING THEM PART OF THE “TRUSTED SOURCES” BEING CONSULTED AS THE DAY’S STORIES ARE ASSIGNED FOR COVERAGE. If time is to be allocated for corporate clients wanting optimal coverage, time must also be allocated to distribute stories featuring citizen action.

Some groups can’t even afford to have someone make and mail out newsletters, but they might be posting on Facebook, X, Instagram etc. Find them where they are and keep an ear open for their information. Don’t just assume that anything on Social Media is automatically NOT TO BE TRUSTED…. LOOK at the sources the people are citing. Follow the issues, connect the dots.

Here is a list of ten citizen advocacy groups which have recently run public meetings, zoom calls, or other events. By receiving their newsletters in the future, news rooms and individual journalists will be on the inside track for breaking news ready to cover.

Why are health professionals leaving British Columbia? What restrictions are both health and legal professionals facing in BC? How can this be to the detriment of patient care? To legal representation? To democracy? Start with this press release from October 2024 Health Professionals Urge Immediate Awareness of Critical Legislation Impacting Patient Care in BC. And this patient alert. Follow with this recent live streamed discussion: LPA Muzzling the Lawyers: The Death of BC Democracy. See https://hpobc.com/contact/ to get notifications. How do our young people see their role as the leaders of tomorrow? These and other questions will be up for discussion as the KEI Youth Advisory Panel is holding its final webinar on Thursday, July 31. See more about following the activities of the KEI Network here. What are those people to do who DID get injured by the “safe and effective” COVID-19 vaccines, or other vaccines before that? Especially when physicians are blocked from reporting or treating injuries as vaccine related (yes, in our Canada), and when compensation payments are pitifully small, once they are finally approved? Sign up to receive notifications from CanConnect19. ca - a tiny citizen advocacy group that provides free zoom calls and group and indiidual support sessions. https://www.canconnect19.ca/contact-us/

Who has a creative vision for Palestine and Israel that is being overlooked as coverage of military actions in Gaza and the surrounding area has become a political dance? Follow the concerned citizens of the International Peace Coalition, or members of the Canadian Peace and Justice Network such as the hamiltoncoalitiontostopthewar.ca. Have event or meeting notices emailed out to you so that you become aware news like the following:

On July 28–29, 2025, France and Saudi Arabia are convening a conference on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine at the United Nations in New York. This conference has to create the framework for peace among Palestinians and Israelis, this time by arriving at concrete initiatives in coherence with the humanist principles of the Abrahamic traditions (Islam, Judaism and Christianity), international law, and the UN Charter.

We do not hear from the perspective of those working behind the scenes to put forth proposals when our news media limit themselves to government news briefs and talking points. See what connections you can make when following the weekly zoom meetings such as this one https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2025/07/21/oasis-plan-for-palestine-and-israel-peace-through-mutual-development/.

Compare that with the news story running on our state broadcaster where it appears journalists seem to be reporting on daily moves of our Canadian officials - not really looking at deeper issues and possible long term deep rooted solutions for the entire region. They definitely do not introduce viewers to the behind-the-scene efforts in the planning for weeks ahead of time.

https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/video/9.6847130

Follow the Facebook groups of those impacted by government policy on any issues. In Alberta, the clawbacks by government of disability support monies, known as AISH are being discussed by those panicked by the implication of this decision on their lives. Newsrooms should be receiving newsletters from all manner of local, regional and national disability advocacy groups. Back in April 2024, CSNews became aware that the World Council for Health (NOT the WHO) invited Dr. Tom O’Bryan to speak about connections between environmental toxins, inflammation, the digestive system and autoimmune disorders. https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/chronic-illness-2/. Their website has since been revamped and they have created a Canadian subgroup introduced here. Signing up for updates broadens the awareness of newsrooms how evidence-based science does not come to the same conclusions as the captured science referenced by official government health agencies. Likewise, newsrooms could sign up for newsletters coming from the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance. This alliance centres around the work of a 22 member scientific and medical advisory committee outlined here. Astute researchers may recognize the names of some as having testified in court cases involving COVID-19 mandates, and more recently, the depopulation order coming from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of healthy research animals on the United Ostrich Farm at Edgewood, BC. Astute researchers among you will also note how, in contrast with government policy backrooms, scientists and medical researchers in the field continually upgrade their knowledge and redevelop new understandings in keeping with incoming data and other findings. In October 2024, CSNews published a press release inviting readers to take note of the work of Doctors Against Genocide, a citizen advocacy group of a national scope. We recently became aware of a new related start up initiative still in its early stages which may or may not advance further. peopleagainstgenocideeverywhere.org A few times we linked to the international group that focusses on the rights of all to food and nutrition. www.fian.org/en/media/. Of all the groups being shared here, FIAN International seems to have the largest reach, enough to partner in the production of The INDIGESTIBLES - a 15 minute animated movie about big-scale food production and its consequences, from monoculture to loss of biodiversity, environmental destruction, displacement, misleading marketing, food manipulation, and more. For more on BigAg from a US perspective, including information on Tracing Big Ag control from seed to supermarket please see https://blog.ucs.org/karen-perry-stillerman/what-is-big-ag-and-why-should-you-be-worried-about-them/. To request updates, see www.fian.org/en/contact-2/.

Another citizen action group which Canadian newsrooms should be following is the Natural Health Products Protection Association, nhppa.org. Just as Big Ag is overrunning food production, so also is BigPharma lobbying governments to clamp down on and push out natural health products formerly on sale at health food stores. Moderna is set to take over the elderberry losenge market as soon as local small-scale Quebec elderberry producers have been pushed out by extreme regulations being implemented by Health Canada. Newsroom staff may decide to sign on for news and updates. And they can hear Lethbridge businesswoman Cris Robinson, Co-owner of Purple Carrot Health Foods and Wellness provide an inside perspective into changes that already negatively impact her customers. See the War on Natural Health Products. It is likely that newsroom office staff have received and ignored a number of press releases and invitations to the over 30 days of hearings of the independently run National Citizens Inquiry, such that you are still unaware of the world’s largest collection of sworn witness testimonies dealing not only with government mismanagement of the COVID file, but also with the cumulative effect of government, medial and social policies on the wellbeing of children in Canada. This national event has already garnered nearly 78,000 signatures of support and thousand of volunteer hours to ensure professional transcripts and translations meeting the legal standards of court-approved evidence, and the countless thoughtful commissioner recommendations to avoid and mitigate ongoing harms. The longer tax-payer funded news platforms ignore it, the more Canadians feel justified in no longer trusting in media players like your platforms. Canadian are well aware that “The fundamental purpose of news dissemination in a democracy is to enable people to know what is happening, and to understand events so that they may form their own conclusions.” and that “Journalism seeks and imparts information and ideas that are crucial to the public interest. That role – of truth-teller and watchdog – sometimes conflicts with various public and private interests, including those of sources, governments, advertisers and, on occasion, our employers.” “[Journalism] remains independent in service of the public interest.” And that your work is to ensure “the rights of all citizens to be informed about matters of public interest.” (Source: various codes of ethics governing broadcasting and journalism in Canada.)

It is high time newsroom deliver on that mandate. There is no reason NOT act on the invitation being shared here.

PLATFORM OWNERSHIP

Just like in the “olden days” when Thomas Jefferson first decried newspapers

and later first radio and then television were being described as positively horrible, people noticed pearls among the trash when it came to content being delivered on these new media platforms. We never threw out ALL NEWSPAPERS, ALL RADIOS, ALL TVs based on the existence of BAD content somewhere in their line-up. Likewise, we cannot throw out ALL SOCIAL MEDIA because SOME of the messages are in poor taste and simply strengthen pre-existing echo-chambers.

Thomas Jefferson was aware already then, any platform is only as good as its ownership, which then sets the tone for content delivery. He obviously was not happy about media content being delivered in his day.

Who owns the Canadian Press now? What about the Associated Press, the parallel news wire service in the USA? Who owns the PostMedia network and its flagship newspaper, the National Post? Who are the majority shareholders of Corus Entertainment, the company running GlobalNews, i.e. who is in a position to direct choices made in that newsroom?

Wikipedia tells us:

the Canadian Press was created by an act of Parliament as a news co-operative, with an annual government grant from 1917 to 1924, for the purpose of helping newspapers cover and distribute news across the country. Initially operating as a distribution network, its first editorial staff came on board during World War I to report on the efforts of Canadian soldiers overseas.

Now we learn on the CP’s own “About” page that

The Canadian Press is the operational brand of Canadian Press Enterprises Inc., a privately held corporation headquartered in Toronto. The three shareholders are Torstar Corp., the owners of the Toronto Star and many other Canadian publications and platforms; the Globe and Mail newspaper, through a related holding company; and Montreal’s La Presse, also through a related holding company.

We could dive deeper and look into who owns those. While “traditional” media have a tight control over whose voices are allowed column space or broadcast time, social media platforms decide how wide to open the door to independent content creators.

When it comes to insightful questions and wide-ranging commentary that sets the context for issues affecting people, EVERY JOURNALIST should appreciate how decentralized perspectives on important issues of the day can help improve their understanding and coverage of the issues. Before shaping a story, journalists need to do background reading…and that needs to go beyond the talking points of government press releases and newsroom-specific echo-chambers.

Even PEOPLE Magazine has noted that it hasn’t focused enough on PEOPLE doing good and shining a light on darkness in this world.