Hello,

I believe you were invited to learn about the implications of the upcoming World Health Assembly decision-making on Canadians from the people who were gathering across the country, either at your news stations or at various legislature buildings. You may have received news releases featuring a citizen group called StandUnited. Sadly we read in non-government funded independent news outlet that instead of coming to the gatherings, "mainstream" news station staff locked the doors and did not show an interest in the concerns of taxpaying listeners. (See page 3 Issue 3 for our coverage https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-week-3-april-8-vol-1-issue-3 as well as pages 1 and 3 of Issue 6 https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-week-6-april-29-vol-1-issue-6)

Instead of ignoring what has the possibility to shift global society into a totalitarian nightmare, you might start asking questions. Recently we started finding articles about this in the UK's Telegraph. And we are hearing from US Senators and Attorneys-General that they demand that their President NOT give the go-ahead to these treaties. What about Canada? Who is reporting about who decides how our Canadian representative(s) should vote and on which information? It is HIGH TIME that Canadian Media outlets pick up this issue.

Now we are receiving situation reports from Geneva Switzerland, where WHO negotiators are working late into the night to hammer out the terms of both documents (Pandemic Treaty & IHR amendments) in a last ditch effort to put words before eyeballs less than 10 days from now.

Reports like this one sent on May 18, 2024 from Sebastian Lukomski, with CitizenGo:

I'm just back from Geneva where yet again, the CitizenGO team was right at the heart of the action as the final rounds of talks on the Pandemic Treaty wrapped up.

It was crucial to be there at such a significant moment when the very fate of our freedoms was hanging in the balance.

Negotiators were hoping to have a final draft agreement by the end of Friday (10th May), with a view to adopting the legally binding text at the World Health Assembly later this month.

In fact, the negotiations process should have concluded back in April, at the ninth and final session - such was the official agenda.

The emergency meeting this week should never have taken place. They threw it in there because they are severely behind schedule and lack consensus and a final accord.

And now, guess what? With this meeting behind us too, it still wasn’t enough.

As negotiations stretched into late hours, it became evident that reaching a consensus was not going to happen, and that they would need to buy more time.

Negotiation rounds will now continue right up until the very last minute, i.e., until the deadline of 27th May, when member states will convene at the World Health Assembly to adopt the Treaty.

Yet again, instead of postponing the negotiations beyond the deadline, the WHO showed their true intentions - they are beyond desperate to get this through.

What we should be asking ourselves is WHY? Why the sudden rush? What are they planning, that they’re not telling us?

A similar situation happened with the amendments to the International Health Regulations - the parallel document that the WHO is desperately trying to ratify.

A revised version of the proposed amendments was supposed to be circulated on May 10. However, a new version of the amendments has still NOT been made publicly available, with just days left until its vote!

You may be asking yourself, is there good news in all of this?

Well, part of the reason for their desperation and untimely progress is thanks to the relentless pressure from you and millions globally.

They didn’t have it as easy as they thought they would, and now they have started to fall short in some areas of the Treaty.

They have watered down language that implies tough censorship measures and have even gone out to claim that the accord doesn't mean it applies to everyone - which we know is a lie.

What we should be asking ourselves is WHY? Why the sudden rush? What are they planning, that they’re not telling us?

A similar situation happened with the amendments to the International Health Regulations - the parallel document that the WHO is desperately trying to ratify.

A revised version of the proposed amendments was supposed to be circulated on May 10. However, a new version of the amendments has still NOT been made publicly available, with just days left until its vote!

You may be asking yourself, is there good news in all of this?

Well, part of the reason for their desperation and untimely progress is thanks to the relentless pressure from you and millions globally.

They didn’t have it as easy as they thought they would, and now they have started to fall short in some areas of the Treaty.

They have watered down language that implies tough censorship measures and have even gone out to claim that the accord doesn't mean it applies to everyone - which we know is a lie.

The UK interestingly announced it would vote against it unless the rules about vaccine product distribution are changed - and they were not alone.

Meanwhile, citizens' protests calling their governments not to sign the Treaty have sparked in several countries worldwide in recent weeks.

Of course, this is all good news, because anything that stalls the Treaty, is a step closer to freedom.

But what lies ahead now?

While the treaty draft has undergone some minor changes and has watered-down language, everything we are fighting against is still in the document!

The essence of it remains - the WHO is outlandishly working to establish a totalitarian hold on our public health.

They are trying to put us in this perpetual state of pandemic, while at the same time, continuing to push global surveillance and whatever controls necessary on us.

Make no mistake - the WHO’s intentions remain the same and the Treaty provides the first stepping stone towards an unprecedented power grab.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/citizengo/albums/72177720316926555/with/53719123130





For you as journalists to ascertain for yourselves whether to believe the Director General of the WHO when he claims that there is nothing in the Pandemic Treaty that takes away the sovereignty of member states (while remaining silent about the terms in the IHR Amendments) please look at the latest available drafts and see for yourself whether concerns are justified.

See also

and the first 2 videos here.

Additional links and explanatory information are being posted here as volunteer time allows https://www.canadaexitwho.org

You should be aware of Canada's role in the development of the 2018 Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online - and of how it requires us all to "Refrain from unduly restricting human rights online, especially the freedom of opinion and expression. By willfully ignoring the very valid concerns of Canadians through silence on topics such as this, we need to ask if you are not ensuring information integrity. Please take WHO negotiations off a potential blacklist of topics not to cover and show more intellectual curiosity into the goings on in the world today. Now is not yet the time to censor out what some might deem to be "wrong think" but once the terms on censorship found in the WHO documents come into full force, it will be too to start reporting.

Sincerely

Hannah Luise

Lead Writer, CanadianShareableNews