Not only has the Canadian government long been reliant on corporate “fact checkers” and so-called “trusted” news intitiatives to keep information from the public—allowing the corporate investment chain to flag as “mis/dis/malinformation” that which is deemed a threat to the corporate-convenient status quo, Canada’s tax-payer funded public broadcaster, the CBC, appears to have applied Techniques from the 2002 AJP- 3.7 NATO PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATIONS DOCTRINE in its coverage of the largest global display of citizen resistance a few years back.

Currently, parliamentarians are on the verge of altering the understanding of religious freedom and freedom of speech in Canada. On top of that, the Canadian government employs over 500 staff to work on the creation of behavioural “nudges” and “choice architecture” for fellow government employees and for the rest of the population alike.

But now it appears we have gone even further down the road toward the closing of Canadian democracy as we thought we once knew it. We are casting an ever larger net of what we deem “extremist views” in order to justify ever increasing censorship powers in this country.

In its Data Briefing covering the period from March to May 2025, the UK based Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) explained how it monitors certain Canadian online channels and accounts, claiming to be tracking extremist views of selected Canadians.

The line between what is illegal extremist dialogue and what should be legal speech and viewpoints in opposition to ruling government policies is increasingly being blurred. While we at Canadian Shareable News understand the need for law enforcement to be vigilant in the monitoring of online criminal behaviour, we are sharing this information to call for much needed discussion about the clear lack of transparency and ethics around state-supported corporate-backed monitoring of citizen speech without consent and legislative oversight.

Content in Context

One striking feature of the methodology used by the ISD is that the same claim made on two different online accounts can be tracked and considered differently. If one account has already been flagged as extremist, the statement will be added to a list demonstrating rising extremism rates, while the same statement on another unflagged account would simply not be noted as problematic. Keep reading for more problems with the methodology being used and cited and for suggested solutions.

DEFINING AND MONITORING “Domestic Extremism”

What exactly is the ISD compiling under headings like: White supremacist, Ethnonationalist, Christian Nationalist, Anti-Muslim Extremists, Male Supremacism, Anti-Government Extremism?

According to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue: content is defined as “domestic extremism” even when non-violent, if it is seen to threaten “democracy, rights, or social cohesion.” Apparently, if Canadians are not all “singing from the same songbook”, democracy and “social cohesion” are at risk.

Readers who download the ISD Canada report from September 2025, may be surprised to find that comments expressing “election disillusionment” were being flagged as a form of extremism. So too reactions of people in response to former PM Justin Trudeau’s reference to himself as a “Zionist”. Given the Liberal government’s lip service in support of the Palestinian side of the Israeli land expansion, Trudeau’s statement was sure to create some waves at the time. This was likely a reason for a noted spike in comments about Zionism at the time. Likewise, comments re: the migrant crisis in Canada might be marked as “anti-migrant sub-ideology”.

Chillingly, people who express “OPPOSITION TO THE POLITICAL LEFT” could be deemed “domestic extremists”.

Prominent themes included discontent with Canadian democracy and politics, conspiratorial or racially charged discussion of major social or geopolitical topics, and opposition to the political left. (p. 9)

The aforementioned March - May 2025 Data Briefing indicates that ISD monitoring includes LEGAL speech within its understanding of “extremist” speech. So, when advocates for Bill C-9 (the Anti-Hate Bill) cite rising extremist content online, it is important to understand which types of speech and commentary can be included in statistics prepared by foreign donor & corporate-backed reporting agencies like the ISD.

Note the expanding net of what is being defined “extremist” by the ISD:

To ensure we have accurately interpreted how the ISD maps content, we posed the question “Is this a fair depiction of the content in the March-May 2025 Data Briefing of the ISD ?” to the Large Language Model known as GROK-4 which rapidly compiled its answer from a scan not only of its Canadian results, but also scanned through a wide array of ISD documentation globally.

So here we have the question of what is considered PROTECTED SPEECH and what can be deemed EXTREMIST SPEECH. On their own, many statements can be deemed “Protected Speech”.

We then asked GROK-4:

What it would take to “seed” an account in the extremist bucket, would 5 posts on the same topic meet this threshold? What about posts that point at the anti-democratic nature of globalist organizations and their corporate funders having such sway over certain Canadian government officials? For example 5 posts about the increasing risk to Canadian Sovereignty coming from the private public partnership between the World Economic Forum and the United Nations, the revolving door syndrome related to WHO leadership and big Pharma, the development of Agile and other handbooks by the WEF for implementation in Canadian governments allowing for a profit pipeline for corporations, and the need for Canadian foreign policy to withstand these globalist powers. Would content of this nature, with or without references to specific supporting documents be considered extremist by the ISD and/or its partner CASM Technology?

So following that clarification, comments included in the following two slides would be deemed by the ISD as extremist ONLY IF they occurred on social media accounts ALREADY FLAGGED as “extremist” or linked in some way to accounts flagged as extremist.

Otherwise, discussion of the following topics appears benign. In what other academic contexts is the same data counted in such different ways? Is this even a legitimate means of analysis?

Note that the ISD considers both praise and criticism of right-leaning political figures such as US President Donald Trump and Canadian Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre as “extremist” while critique (not praise) of Prime Minister Mark Carney is deemed “extremist”. Since when did valid opposition to the governing party and its policies get tagged as “extremist” in Canada?

The responses by GROK-4 seems to imply that commentators who identify themselves writing from a “far right” perspective and/or who include topics from more than one (or all 5?) of these categories are then permanently “seeded” as “extremist” and that moving forward any comments made on any of these topics are then included in the tally pointing to “rising extremism” in this country.

Nationalism (not just a YEAH CANADA!! tone but one that includes a promotion of “old stock, white” people as best suited to run the affairs of this country)

Racism (this term appears to be used as another code for “white supremacy”)

Xenophobia (this seems to be another overlap in terms. It is unclear whether comment such as those recently made by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith about the need to roll back on immigration until infrastructure needs have caught up would also be seen as “extremist” by the ISD/CASM Technology tracking software IF repeated on accounts already flagged. —> We referred this question to GROK-4 and received this response: “Overall, while Smith’s position is mainstream conservative in many Western contexts (echoing similar calls from U.S. Republicans or European parties), ISD/CASM tools would likely flag it on pre-seeded accounts as contributing to “far-right” or “nativist” clusters, treating it as a “corrosive” challenge to multicultural/globalist norms rather than legitimate provincial policy debate.”

Anti-democracy (anything that implies the government made mistakes, that election results were less than transparent, that COVID-19 vaccine policy was flawed, etc. seems to fit here…opposing government policies, or the Liberal party in any way seems to be considered a threat to “social cohesion”)

Strong state advocacy - ?? Here we once again sought clarification from GROK-4.

In order to first get an account to be tagged as extremist, you stated it would need at least 5 pieces of content that promote “nationalism, racism, xenophobia, anti-democracy or strong state advocacy”. what is “strong state advocacy”?



Who is Cas Mudde? Who benefits from his work?

Given that the ISD draws heavily from Cas Mudde, I posed this question:

Please provide background information about Cas Mudde and his affiliation with the Carnegie Council for Ethics in Global Affairs. Can policy recommendations made by this council be tied in any way to the surveillance industrial complex, the military industrial complex, etc. Who benefits when recommendations for increased citizen surveillance called for by Cas Mudde are implemented? (tech corporations perhaps?)

Drawing the line between POPULIST RIGHT and FAR RIGHT - How would the ISD categorize the PPC?

Given the stance held by the People’s Party of Canada on reductions to immigration, and still seeking a practical example to better understand “strong state advocacy” I posed the following question question of GROK-4:

Earlier, you responded to a question on “strong state advocacy” Would any of the content of the https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca website meet the descriptors for strong state advocacy or any of the other criteria mentioned by Cas Mudde?

Of course, each answer leads to additional questions, like these:

Given your clarification that the PPC’s platform is not extreme right or authoritarian, why then has there been so little coverage of the PPC in government-funded, mainstream circles, for example at the recent elections, or of PPC news releases? Is there a “tainted” bias against the PPC? Any alleged association between the PPC and, for example, the Freedom Convoy which has been pegged by “mainstream” media as “extremist”? Have the Mudde criteria somehow made their way to Canadian mainstream newsrooms independently of the ISD reports?

The “formula” for the definition of “populist radical right” parties (nationalism + nativism + populism) caught my eye, especially if it has been influencing newsrooms since the 2010s.

For illustrative purposes, please provide policy examples that illustrate each of these criteria: “nativist,” “anti-elite,” “radical right” and nationalism + nativism + populism) as mentioned in the response above.

Next question:

So essentially what some call “common-sense conservatism” and “libertarian populism,” others call “radical right.” Where does one draw the line between “radical” and “extreme” according to Cas Mudde and/or the ISD? (given that “radical” has these meanings: Arising from or going to a root or source; basic; Departing markedly from the usual or customary; extreme or drastic; Relating to or advocating fundamental or revolutionary changes in current practices, conditions, or institutions. You also referenced a ‘post-1945 liberal consensus’ on immigration, etc. If governments truly followed a “consensus” on immigration, Canadian levels would have remained fixed since 1945. This has clearly not been the case. has the software being used by the CASM on behalf of ISD simply not been updated to note the steep rise in immigration levels to Canada in the past 5 or so years, completely in violation of any previous ‘consensus’ re: the need to ensure immigrants to Canada meet certain criteria, like fulfilling employment gaps, etc.

Another question re: Cas Mudde criteria:

Earlier you mentioned the support of PPC members of the Canadians who participated in the Freedom Convoy has “tainted” the PPC in the eyes of mainstream newsrooms, who appear to have applied Mudde’s framework for an uprising of citizens wishing to have the government reverse its stance on COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Which direct evidence did mainstream newsrooms have that Canadian citizens taking part actually met the broader populist/nativist category (e.g., anti-immigration moratoriums, criticism of globalism, “Canada First” rhetoric) or for the anti-democratic/violent subset (neo-Nazis, accelerationism, explicit supremacism, or calls for revolutionary overthrow). Many of the tropes used at the time (the staged swastika photo, the faked Canada Unity memorandum of understanding https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/the-freedom-convoy-story-you-havent, have since been “debunked”. The review of the public emergency order declared government actions unlawful. Consider the actual data pointing at the folly of the WHO and PHAC recommendations for vaccine mandates (as noted via the recent hearing around suppression of government data https://ivim.substack.com). Consider also the various posts on followingthecovidscience.substack.com, the work by Dr. Denis Rancourt, Dr. David Speicher, and countless others, the book/Substack Thank You Truckers by Donna Laframboise. Taking all this into consideration, is there any way that mainstream newsrooms could still follow Cas Mudde’s framework today and declare the Freedom Convoy “extremist” or “far right”? Should a new narrative replace the previous one? Should the presence of PPC politicians in support of Canadians be deemed praiseworthy instead of radical given they were actively representing constituent concerns? Is there a need to recall the Cas Mudde criteria and change them based on actual happenings or at the very least recommend newsrooms pull them out less often?

WHAT ABOUT LEFT WING EXTREMISM?

Another question we asked GROK-4:

The ISD seems to focus on far-right accounts. But Far-left views can also lead to violence. To what extent does do ISD Briefings highlight concerns with the radical left, as that can also include anti-democratic views?

IS THERE ANY ROOM for DIALOGUE at the INSTITUTE FOR STRATEGIC DIALOGUE?? or for Information Integrity?

We note the clear lack of interest in DIALOGUE within the Institute for Strategic DIALOGUE… coupled with what appears to be a LACK OF WILLINGNESS to advocate for INFORMATION INTEGRITY as described here:

Note also the word twisting within the ISD’s own definition of extremism on page 14 of the March-May 2025 Briefing:

Is the ISD itself guilty of “advancing a dehumanizing ‘othering’ mindset incompatible with pluralism and universal human rights” when it includes a number of small-c conservative viewpoints, like support for traditional gender roles, the questioning of a number of government narratives & certain “liberal” values, the support for Western separatism, for Canadians suffering from COVID-19 vaccine injuries, etc. in among its tracking of “extremist” views?

Earlier, the term “corrosive narratives” was used. Please define and provide Canadian examples for “corrosive narratives”. Who or what is apparently being corroded how?

Clearly the above summarizes the views of Cas Mudde. How would the same topics be dealt with in keeping with the International Declaration of Information Integrity online as well as with the various codes of journalist ethics in Canada calling for a diversity of viewpoints? Are you aware of academics who speak on behalf of both of those documents calling for respectful debate and an exchange of multiple perspectives in the place of censorship of “corrosive narratives”. How might they have approached these topics differently?

CORPORATE CONNECTIONS within the SURVEILLANCE INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

Most issues of George Orwell’s classic novel 1984 (written in 1949) were not illustrated. But the illustrations by Paul Rivoche as seen in the version published by Rebel News provide some insight into the potential technologies that might have been used to enable Big Brother’s ever-present watch.

Today, Canadians might wonder whether manufacturers of the modern-day equivalents of such technologies have been meeting with government officials to ply their wares.

Checking Canada’s Lobbyist Registry

The US censorship industrial complex has been estimated as being a $1.5 billion industry involving players like Infolinks Media, a US-based advertising tech company connected with major brands like Nike and Netflix. Google, Microsoft, etc. are frequent investors including in the speech surveillance enterprise working in Canada, notably in the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, or ISD.

On Canada’s Lobbyist Registry, we find that that these three companies have been connecting with Canadian Government departments for various purposes. Microsoft Canada (21 communication reports in the past 6 months); Google Canada Corporation (44 in 6 months by one individual, see additional communication reports about lobbying by other company officials) & Spotify Canada (numerous).

So here we have the technocratic combination of both government and tech corporations funding an apparatus that FOLLOWS ALONG as conversations take place digitally by Canadians whose views are seen as potentially harmful, extremist, subversive, violent, etc. The list of funders includes the three corporations just shown above sending their lobbyists to speak directly with members of the government.

Looking at ISD’s Funding Connections

Readers of this post are invited to cross reference the following response by the Large Language Model known as GROK-4 with responses on other LLM tools (Chat GPT, etc. ) We asked GROK-4:

Who is funding this research? Who has an interest in having Canadians targeted with the label “Domestic Extremists”?

Isn’t this ironic? Here we have philanthropists concerned about how the online space “has become distorted by social media companies that prioritize profit over people” (LUMINATE) and we have a foundation based on ensuring that never again a chemical company would partner with an ethnonationalist government, as was the case with a German Nazi era company (Alfred Landecker Foundation), committing to “fight antisemitism, remember the Holocaust and strengthen democracy”. Are they aware that in partnership with funders of tech solutions (OMIDYAR NETWORK), companies with an interest in developing & transforming mobility with “electrified, automated and connected solutions” (BOSCH), as well as the Global Giants of the censorship world (GOOGLE, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, etc.), they are helping to fund and build the surveillance and control grid that can imprison those who attempt to exhibit free-thinking, healthy scepticism at all levels? Have they ever seen or taken seriously the type of censorship gulag portrayed in videos like Beyond the Reset or Utopia?

Our term “Pliable Enablers” comes to mind… those whose compassion is being weaponized for the profit of interests beyond their awareness—people whose usefulness is measured in how far they will to go support the loss of their own freedoms and those of others “for the greater good”.

Legality? Illegality?

Here is a QUESTION for us all to be ASKING: Is it legal for companies to both actively lobby the federal government and then to join with the government in co-funding third party (foreign based) projects like the ISD as a means of supporting their own interests. Clearly, those who gain financially from the implementation of more censorship laws, while also joining the government in creating censorship policy seem to be crossing some sort of ethical line. This seems to call for strong investigative journalism, yet this topic seems to be missing from news room lineups.

Recall also from the introduction to this post that Google, Microsoft and others joined in with Canadian government-backed media outlets to form the various “trusted news” initiatives that gave Canadians a false sense of security when it came to their news consumption.

It is noteworthy, that Canadian state-supported media (partnering with Google & Microsoft via “trusted news” initiatives) remain silent about the role that the Google & Microsoft supported Institute for Strategic Dialogue plays in determining which dialogues in Canada are to be flagged as problematic.

Could this also be the reason that newsrooms are not reporting that the ISD recently opened a permanent Canadian office (after 15 years of surveillance from a distance)?

LACK OF REPORTING RE: THE NEW CANADIAN OFFICE OF THE ISD

According to GROK-4:

According to the ISD:

According to all other Canadian Media Platforms:

Checking Media Coverage—Is this another example of news suppression? (See the latest set of Hidden Headlines here.)

[“Institute for Strategic Dialogue” ISD Global new office Canada] - NO RESULTS Canadian Press News; CBC.ca; National Post

The same search on CTV leads to a 2024 story run by the Associated Press (AP). Here ISD Global was referenced as having claimed that “Russia amplified hurricane disinformation to drive Americans apart”. The AP writers state:

“By seizing on real concerns about disaster recovery, Russia’s disinformation agencies can worm their way into U.S. discourse, using hot-button issues to undermine Americans’ trust in their government and each other.”

In other words, ISD Global is clearly being used in global political information warfare, not global dialogue. CTV seems to have missed the memo that this same “Institute for Strategic Dialogue” has opened a branch in Canada, or that it has already been surveilling the words (and thoughts?) of Canadians for possibly up to 15 years. But at least it appears to have the ISD on its radar, running a total of 8 articles citing ISD since 2020.

Clearly, reporting like this: More than 6,000 Canadian online channels involved in spreading right-wing extremism, study finds has made its way into the lead up to the writing of Bill C-9.

The research, led by the U.K.-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) and published Friday, found a variety of Canadian right-wing extremist communities across online platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Iron March, Fascist Forge, 4chan and Gab. The study reported that these channels, pages, groups and accounts collectively have reached more than 11 million users across their platforms.

The above appeared on the CTV website as authored by Brooklyn Neustaeter (Published: June 19, 2020 at 11:43AM EDT)

Andy Russel of Global News also wrote about the same study just a few hours earlier. (Posted June 19, 2020 6:22 am Updated June 20, 2020 4:28 am).

Neither journalist appears to have examined the methodology used in the study being cited, how its definition of extremist speech also includes LEGAL speech, who its technology partners are and what some of the limitations of AI in speech surveillance might be.

Re: Mainstream media coverage of ISD’s new Canadian office (after 15 years of having studies on Canadians run by the London office) GROK-4 searched publicly available data and provided this response:

WHEN SCIENCE IS IGNORED & SYSTEMIC INFORMATION SUPPRESSION IS MISLABELED AS “CONSPIRACIES”

Readers of news reports on the actions of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) will be stunned to read that commenting on this topic can also land them in the “domestic extremist” category as per ISD reporting.

Popular posts about B.C. often focussed on a local dispute about an Ostrich flock which the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has ordered to be culled to prevent the spread of avian influenza (the case had gained more attention after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. objected to the CFIA measures. Opponents of decision view it as a case of government over-reach; CFIA workers tasked with carrying out the measures have faced threats and intimidation online.) (p. 10)

NOTE how this text by the ISD simply parrots and wording by the CFIA without questioning the scientific validity of CFIA’s concerns and actions. Obviously, scientific information that countered CFIA’s declared intention, like that supplied by UBC research professor Dr. Steven Pelech is NOT being considered by the BEAM software being used at CASM Technology

All throughout ISD’s various Data Briefings, one notes words such as “accusations”, “claims” and “conspiracies” referring to information that has long been known and validated outside of the mainstream news ecosystem.

For example, comments on the analysis of noted global military and intelligence experts on the history and state of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine/NATO can be labeled by the ISD/CASM Technology as language around Russia–Ukraine war conspiracies.

Discussions featured criticism of Western military and financial support for Ukraine, which was portrayed as an economic burden for Canada. Posts also claimed that the conflict is being used to justify European Union or NATO expansion. Criticism of President Zelenskyy was another common theme, including accusations that he is persecuting Christians in Ukraine.

Note that specific evidence of persecution of Christians in Ukraine existed before this report was filed, but this information is not provided to or reflected by the proprietary “Beam” software used by ISD and its technology partner.

Canadians can even be caught up in the rising statistics re: “Extremism” for having shared thoughts on election results:

Posts expressed widespread frustration with the Canadian federal election and democracy in general, including disillusionment with major parties and politicians and pessimism in the ability of elections to bring about positive change. Other posts signalled apathy in conventional political processes or concerns about election integrity, including vulnerability to fraud and foreign interference.

In fact, it appears highly likely that comments critiquing the Liberal leadership convention as a sham, or pointing out how the unprecedented LONG BALLOT led to Pierre Poilievre’s election loss, how President Trump’s endorsement of Mark Carney impacted the election or how possible interference by a foreign government with the campaigns of up to 15 candidates could have had a major impact… all these topics, if appearing on an account already flagged, will be clustered together and identified as “election misinformation and conspiracy theories” even if documented evidence is available to demonstrate the effects of all of these actions on election integrity.

Asking What ISD Deems “Conspiracies”

Please extract as far as you are able, a list of contentious issues being considered “conspiracy theories” by the authors of this report https://www.isdglobal.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/March-to-May-2025-ISD-Canada-brief.pdf and other ISD reports published for Canada.

Here we learn that “ISD uses these labels for online content produced by accounts they classify as “domestic extremists.” The reports do not provide evidence or rebuttals; they simply flag the topics as conspiratorial within their monitoring of “threats to democracy, rights, and social cohesion.””

Isn’t that handy? Anything that the ISD chooses to flag as a THREAT TO SOCIAL COHESION (i.e. ‘Group Think) can be flagged as CONSPIRATORIAL, no need for evidence or rebuttals!!

Here is a comprehensive extraction of contentious issues that ISD reports (primarily the March–May 2025 Canada briefing and earlier Canadian data briefings/dispatches from 2024–2025) explicitly label, describe, or categorize as “conspiracy theories,” “conspiratorial narratives,” “conspiracy movements,” or similar terms.

Abbreviated Response combining “conspiracies” from all briefings together:

Stolen federal election

Murder of tech CEO Matthew Staikos — “conspiracy theories about the murder… with suggestions that police were involved… and that there was a cover-up”; linked to claims that Staikos possessed damaging information about political elites. (CSNews Note: It wouldn’t be the first time that those with sensitive information have been inexplicably found dead. Journalists who follow the ISD lead on this matter calling the topic a conspiracy would do well to inform themselves of previous similar cases as seen here for example.)

Mark Carney–Jeffrey Epstein links — hundreds of posts accusing Carney of being a “child rapist” via alleged Epstein ties.

Mark Carney as “globalist” — “His ties to the World Economic Forum are discussed within a conspiratorial lens, describing him as a ‘globalist’ threatening Canada’s national sovereignty.” (CSNews Note: Funny, if the BEAM software programmers would follow Canadian journalist Chris George and subscribe to his Globalist Monitors, perhaps the ISD could end up with a different results breakdown! See the 11th issue here and track backwards!)

Antisemitic control narratives — allegations of Jewish control of major institutions or nefarious connections to global events.”

Health/vaccine conspiracies — dedicated “Health Conspiracy Theorists” cluster focused on “conspiratorial content and misinformation regarding vaccines, including coded antisemitism.” (CSNews Note: There is soooo much more information countering COVID-19 related public health guidance than any possible claims of “coded antisemitism”. Our sister site followingthecovidscience.substack.com might offer readers new to the subject material many points of entry. For example, one could ask why/how mainstream media outlets appear to be conspiring NOT to run stories on any of the Canadian whistleblowers listed here) Followingthecovidscience’s Newsletter How Ethical Whistleblowers are treated in Today's Canada...Lawfare, Defamation, Deplatforming, Debanking, Delicensing etc. WHERE IN THE WORLD… Read more

COVID-19 “globalist” agenda — “spreading conspiracy theories designed to sow distrust in democracy… vaccines, lockdowns… prove Canada’s political elites are pursuing a nefarious ‘globalist’ agenda.” (CSNews Note: the drafters of these documents are clearly NOT following the work and documentation of a wide range of organizations working on a range of global governance schemes, including the United Nations.)

COVID depopulation agenda — claims that leaders (Carney and Poilievre) are involved in a “Covid depopulation agenda.” (CSNews Note: Whoever drafted these documents is clearly not paying attention to which notable figures have historically been influenced by the claims of limits to the carrying capacity of the earth as articulated by Thomas Malthus (1766–1834).)

WHO / Bill Gates — “conspiracy theories, including claims that organizations like the WHO and influential figures like Bill Gates are involved in harmful activities.”

General election-related conspiracy theories — framed as tools to spread “hate, conspiracy theories and disillusionment with democracy.”

White genocide / demographic replacement — “white genocide conspiracy theories, which believes white people are under threat and are being systematically targeted through e.g. immigration.”

Russia/Ukraine/Zelensky — “conspiracy theories and disinformation regarding Russia, Ukraine and President Zelensky” (often with antisemitic slurs).

MK-Ultra / CIA mind control

MK-Ultra, QAnon, Humboldt bus crash, Toronto van attack — discussed as “various conspiratorial theories and unsubstantiated claims.”

Climate change denial and anti-vaccine — grouped in the “Kingdom of Conspiracy” cluster alongside pro-Trump content and frequent discussion of “Queen Romana.” (Romana Didulo) (CSNews notes - the very thought that these disparate concepts are clustered together demonstrates the total lack of willingness to engage with the relevant data, for example around climate manipulation, or mRNA contamination, etc. Newsrooms following the ISD cluster documentation would clearly themselves be promoting disinformation.)

Leftist elites plot Trump assassination attempt — “speculation and conspiracy theories about the events being a plot by leftist elites.” (CSNews LEFTIST ELITES? who, when? how? would this even be a factor in this event? Is the clearly but absolving itself of the need to back up its AI based “language associations”, the ISD gives itself leeway to make any types of claims it chooses.)

Diagolon network — promotes “conspiratorial and white nationalist worldviews.”

General sovereigntist conspiracies — “commonly adherence to a range of conspiracy theories.”

General conspiracy movements — clusters dedicated to “conspiracy movements,” “accelerationism, Christian Nationalism and conspiracy movements,” and “conspiracy theories” as a core narrative thread.

When we outsource our thinking to AI (as is being done by ISD and CASM Technology) we need some kind of external human verification. Absent that, we end up recycling meaningless tropes and evidence-free claims and suspicions.

OUTSOURCING SURVEILLANCE TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Given the apparent global scope of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, I was surprised to find the following listings about it s partner CASM Technology.

Here again I asked GROK-4, since it can easily draw upon and compile publicly available information within seconds.

Looking up CASM technology, I find a small University of Sussex company consisting of two research software developers. This this really a 2 person company?

So, the folks at CASM Technology are proud to share various features of their proprietary software, and yet, coming from a critical mindset, we at CSNews have some concerns:

HOW TO PROGRAM A CRITICALLY THINKING MISINFORMATION IDENTIFIER - Human AND Machine!!

Asking GROK-4 again:

Given that “misinformation mapping” and determining what is and what is not a conspiracy relies heavily on so-called reliable sources, what safeguards should be implemented when it turns out that government information is not always reliable? For example, in Canada, public health data has been omitted or manipulated & falsified as seen in addresses by top Public Health officials. Without given inputs to LOOK BEYOND “reliable” sources, any AI tool will not be aware of other sources. See the differences in responses in previous GROK queries posted here: followingthecovidscience.substack.com once GROK was given access to data OUTSIDE of the “reliable” mainstream, government and corporate-backed sources.. Can the CASM tech tool be programmed to also consider https://followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/apologies-are-definitely-in-orderand and https://followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/looking-at-corruption-in-medical plus all the Asking GROK articles on that same substack. In fact, if the the tools developed by CASM Tech + ISD were to train their search tools on the data provided in this prompt could one assume their entire understanding of COVID-19 “conspiracy” would shift such that people questioning government data on the topic would NOT be deemed to hold “extremist views”?

Well, GROK-4’s response was quite in line with our own thoughts… if we MUST classify citizen speech, tools used to do so should align with the principles of critical thinking, Information Integrity, Journalistic Ethics and even our own Critical Balance Reporting Indicators.

Here we moved the 5 recommendations listed by GROK-4 overtop of a visual for ease of sharing.

ADVOCATING FOR RESPECTFUL DEBATE INSTEAD OF HARMFUL CENSORSHIP

Let’s stop pointing fingers at those who allegedly disrupt “social cohesion” and encourage a diversity of viewpoints while making a clear delineation when speech is clearly plotting violence on any grounds, race, ethnicity, orientation or otherwise. For all other expressions, thoughts, opposition critiques, IF we MUST track them via AI (must we?) at the very least, let us insist on such tracking being done from the point of view of critical thinkers interested in actual respectful DIALOGUE backed by evidence and protected as shown above. Let us switch the focus away from the writings of Cas Mudde and look instead to works recommended in the GROK-4 search referenced above: