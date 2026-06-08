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Chuck Black
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If you want to get an overview of what the typical Federal government bureaucrat thinks, check out the April 29th, 2026 Report, “Making News Media Sustainable: Options for the Long Term” at https://senatorcardozo.ca/en/projects/the-future-of-news-media-in-canada/report-making-news-media-sustainable-options-for-the-long-term/.

It was written by Canadian Senator Andrew Cardozo with assistance from public policy analyst Howard Law. Front facing Cardozo was appointed by the Liberals in 2022, represents Ontario and is considered a leading legislative voice on the future of domestic journalism. He previously served as a commissioner for the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and as a long-time columnist for the Hill Times, the consensus publication of record for Federal government mandarins and the Canadian political class.

The 100-page Cardozo document tackles the “conundrum“ of a dying ad-supported news model, proposing 15 specific structural reforms to stabilize private and non-profit media in Canada.

I took a look at it in my Monday Roasting the press segment on "The Cardozo Report on Making News Media Sustainable: Options for the Long Term," at https://chuckblack.substack.com/i/201282791/the-cardozo-report-on-making-news-media-sustainable-options-for-the-long-term.

It includes an overview of “What kind of news content deserves public support?”

According to Cardozo, the Federal government supports and funds “news gathering” but not “opinion and commentary” or “contextualization and analysis,” something which public surveys consistently show readers want to see more of.

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