REPORTING THE NEWS OR FRAMING A CONSENSUS?

We picked a series of news stories presented in this substack post written by former media studies professor Mark Crispin Miller — all relevations that have implications for all Canadians, as COVID-19 mitigation measures left no one unaffected.

We then ran a query using the Large Language Model known as GROK-4 asking it to locate coverage of the stories being shared by Dr. Crispin Miller within Canadian government funded (“mainstream”) as well as within left and right leaning (“independent”) media platforms. The GROK-4 artificial intelligence/computer program was asked to compare the lack of coverage against the role of media in maintaining a democracy.

In its response, GROK-4, which is also described as a “large language model”, included these observations around the media’s practice of “consensus framing.”

What follows a series of screen captures and links to the news stories compiled by Dr. Mark Crispin Miller interspersed with questions and answers drawn from our “conversation” with GROK-4.

ORDER PAPER QUESTIONS NOT IN THE NEWS

See the full news story here: https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/i/199465996/the-public-health-agency-of-canada-confirmed-to-a-conservative-mp-it-tracked-covid-shot-linked-deaths-from-2020-but-never-published-weekly-counts-citing-low-numbers-and-privacy-risks

When Canadian Members of Parliament seek answers re: government decision making, they file “Order Paper Questions”. When they receive answers from government, who reports on the government’s own responses?

We put this question to the Large Language Model GROK-4:

Working as a media sleuth, please investigate which, if any, Canadian publications reported on the content of this story https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/i/199465996/the-public-health-agency-of-canada-confirmed-to-a-conservative-mp-it-tracked-covid-shot-linked-deaths-from-2020-but-never-published-weekly-counts-citing-low-numbers-and-privacy-risks... Which government funded news platforms reported on any COVID-19 related order paper questions asked at the federal government level (or provincial/territorial)? Also which typically centrist or left or right leaning publications get into the matter of order paper questions on any subject, and on the above-mentioned findings via Dean Allison’s order paper question?

Then we received this response:

What happened with Journalism while we were not watching?

When did major Canadian media outlets shift their focus to “consensus framing” away from being the “watchdog” of society and the voice of accountability? Let’s remind ourselves of the classic role of the media as described here:

These excerpts are from a longer article found here. They are being shared to provide the context to all the unreported news that follows.

Journalism as the Conscience of Society

Journalism is not merely a vehicle for transmitting news; it reflects the collective conscience of society. It shapes public awareness, analyses government policies, and helps define social and national priorities. Nation-building is not limited to economic growth or infrastructure alone. It is deeply connected to political understanding, intellectual maturity, social justice, democratic values, and a dignified global presence. In all these dimensions especially within a democracy the role of journalism is fundamental.

Informing the Citizenry: The Foundation of Progress

An informed society is the foundation of progress, and journalism plays a central role in cultivating this awareness. Whether dealing with political developments, economic policies, educational challenges, or social inequalities, journalism places facts in the public domain, enabling citizens to think critically and form opinions.

The Fourth Pillar: Accountability in a Democracy

…In a democracy, [journalism] is often described as the “fourth pillar” because it monitors centres of power. Journalism scrutinises government policies, legislation, administrative decisions, and public welfare programmes. Investigative journalism, in particular, has played a crucial role in promoting transparency and exposing corruption, abuse of power, and human rights violations.

History shows that journalistic revelations have compelled accountability and led to systemic reforms. Without transparency, development remains a hollow claim.

Elections, Governance, and Public Trust

Journalism plays a vital role during elections by informing voters, analysing political manifestos, and highlighting public issues. Such engagement strengthens democratic processes and public trust both essential for national stability and progress. A robust democracy cannot exist without a free, responsible, and vigilant press.

Digital Age Challenges: Ethics Over Sensationalism

In the digital age, while information spreads rapidly, the dangers of misinformation and rumours have multiplied. This makes responsible, ethical, and verified journalism more important than ever. Unfortunately, commercial pressures, political influence, and the race for online visibility have weakened journalistic standards. Sensationalism often overshadows serious reporting.

Journalism as an Agent of Social Reform

Despite these challenges, journalism remains a powerful instrument of social reform. By raising its voice against communalism, discrimination, injustice, and exploitation, it holds society accountable. Positive and principled journalism promotes dialogue, tolerance, and harmony values essential for national development.

Conclusion: Journalism as a National Responsibility

Journalism is not a passive observer in a nation’s progress but an active participant. It awakens public consciousness, strengthens democracy, ensures accountability, and facilitates social and economic reform. The condition is clear: journalism must remain free, responsible, and people-centric. Such journalism alone can serve as a guarantor of a strong, just, and developed nation.

(This article is based on discussions held on the subject at the World Book Fair.)

LACK OF NEWS REPORTING MEANS JOURNALISM IS FALLING SHORT

Continuing the “conversation” with GROK-4:

Please verify if any of the “centrist” Canadian media you referenced reported on any of the news stories listed here:

And if so, please provide the URL so people can find the reported stories themselves.

How well does GROK-4 summarize what appears to be a disconnect regarding what journalism is supposed to do versus this new role as agent for “consensus framing”?

Please comment on the disconnect between this lack of coverage in “mainstream” news sources in light of the comments about the role of journalism as written here: https://islamicvoice.com/national-news-and-affairs/journalism-and-nation-building-a-pillar-of-democratic-development/ Is journalism in Canada meeting the intended goals of upholding democracy?

So along with ‘consensus framing’ we have a lack of ‘viewpoint diversity’ possibly as a result of the reliance on government funding to keep the bills covered, referred to by GROK-4 as ‘economic and structural pressures.’

Next, we asked GROK-4 to crawl the web and find other factors at play leading to the disconnect between today’s version of journalism and what was described in the above excerpt about classical journalism.

What factors other than potentially economic reliance on government funding have resulted in “consensus framing” becoming the norm in Canadian media?

What about coverage of the work of the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs these past years?

Next, we turned our attention south of the border and asked GROK-4 to look for Canadian reporting on the latest testimony in an inquiry that has been underway since before June 2024.

Which of Canada’s mainstream and major alternative news platforms have covered this story https://www.msn.com/en-us/science/biology/cia-whistleblower-testifies-fauci-s-cover-up-of-covid-lab-leak-origin-was-intentional/ar-AA236NCA or any other stories arising out of Covid-related testimonies before the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs? Is there any coverage on CBC, CTV, Canadian Press, Global, National Post, or any other major Canadian News chains, for example those referenced in this article by the HUB on media subsidies, or on the HUB itself?

This graphic is, of course, oversimplified as only a VERY FEW “Conservative” or “right-leaning” outlets dare to go where a small number dare to tread. The same “hesitancy” factors being described by GROK-4 apply to the majority of ‘right-leaning” outlets as well, since they do not wish to be painted as “conspiratorial” or “anti-government narrative” themselves and possibly lose access to newsmakers, not to mention advertiser support, funding, etc.

Finally, even before we heard about the upcoming Allison Inquiry, we asked these questions of GROK-4:

Now writing as a Parliamentary analyst, how many House and Senate Committees have been meeting on topics related to COVID-19 matters since these US Senate committee hearings have been underway? How many Bills have been under discussion on Canadian parallels... i.e. vaccine injury compensation, censorship of “anti-vax” topics, understaffing in the medical system, unexplained all cause mortality rates, conflicts of interest among those ordering COVID related supplies, such as Dr. Tam speaking to HESA about how her office placed orders for certain Pfizer products before her branch had worked through the approval process, the results of any of the COVID-19 related order paper questions, etc.?

How could one ascertain the effect of Canadian media’s consensus framing on the efficacy or lack of efficacy of Committee work given a large-scale context of information suppression under the guise of consensus framing? Please consider also “information ommission” and its connection to mis/disinformation as outined here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/recognizing-and-calling-out-information. Has “consensus framing” misinformed Parliamentarians and as a result, are decisions made and bills passed in Canada now flawed?

A further question… revealing the SUCCESS of the MEDIA’S Consensus Framing in Canada to date:

Now flip into the role of someone following information trends in society. Considering the widespread lack of coverage in Canadian mainstream and left leaning media of the US Homeland Security hearings related to COVID topics, can you guestimate by social media followership trends which percentage of the Canadian population is aware of the types of news being covered by Mark Crispin Miller, or referenced on sites like https://followingthecovidscience.substack.com, Theylied.ca, Druthers.ca? How successful have the media’s attempts at “consensus framing” been? Do you get the sense that most Canadians hold “consensus” views? What proportion of the population do you deem as “sceptical” or “critical” or informed of the scientific basis contradicting “consensus” views?

(**See further clarifcation on the use of the term “conspiratorial amplification” below.)

The reference to “conspiratorial amplification” raised much back and forth between us and GROK-4.

You cited Ground News when writing this: “Only a small core of highly active accounts drives much conspiratorial amplification. “ What does this even mean? If Ground News refers to news outside of “consensus views” as conspiratorial, that would simply mean that they are not drawing from the information being compiled outside of the consensus viewpoints. Do they make public which sources they draw from? If so, which “consensus sceptical” sources might be included?

Key points arising, especially in relation to GROK-4’s use of GroundNews.com as one of its key sources:

GROK-4 “drew from patterns seen in multiple studies on information diffusion”

GROK-4 explained: “The point refers to a common finding in network analysis and misinformation research: on platforms like X, TikTok, Instagram, etc., a relatively small number of highly active accounts (often 100 or so in national contexts) can generate a disproportionate volume of posts and views on fringe or contested topics. This is not unique to “conspiracy” content — it applies to many polarized issues due to algorithmic amplification, engagement farming, and dedicated activism. The specific Canadian study referenced in that Ground News article (from the Media Ecosystem Observatory, ~2026) analyzed millions of posts and concluded that ~100 very active accounts drove ~68–70% of “conspiratorial” content visibility in Canada. Whether one agrees with their categorization of what counts as “conspiratorial” is a separate validity question.”

This image, though taken from a different topic and context altogether, is PERFECT!

Canadian society shows fractured consensus.

Mainstream framing held the center but lost ground at the margins due to real-world outcomes (excess mortality debates, injury compensation backlogs, visible policy regrets), social media, and events like U.S. hearings.

This has created two information realities: one dominant in legacy media/institutions, another vibrant in alternative channels.

Learning to Listen

Conservative MP Dean Allison has launched the Allison Inquiry to help overcome this fractured consensus, as it is only in LISTENING that we can overcome the societal divide that resulted in Canada over the past SIX years!

See the direct link here: allisoninquiry.com

Or take a different route to the same destination…

Note: the content of this Substack is being researched, written and shared independently of our affiliations with other publications and organizations.