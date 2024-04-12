With reference to the title story in Volume 1, Issue 3 (April 8, 2024)

RE: CanadianShareableNews Issue 3, Vol 1, April 8, 2024:

Letter sent by member of CanadianShareableNews team to MPs Savard-Tremblay, Simard et Champoux re: their principled stance for freedom of conscience and freedom of opinion among elected politicians.

The letter was also cc’d to Members of Parliament involved in the discussion or representing the ridings of CSN team members.

Salut les membres Savard-Tremblay, Simard et Champoux!

Si je pouvais le faire, je voudrais fortement vous serrer la main en vous disant un gros merci pour vos mots dans le Parliament le 20 mars....

You have renewed my faith in the dignity of Parliament, such that I would love to share my gratitude with you!

When there is SOOOO much to be discussing in the House of Commons, all this back and forth about whether or not it is unparliamentary to insinuate that those who are not aligning with the Bill to support Ukraine are far right Pro-Putinists and whether or not a far-left viewpoint is as noxious as a far-right viewpoint and on and on... was

- a total waste of precious time

- clear evidence that because our media is NOT upholding its ethical standards of showing a diversity of opinion, Parliamentarians have lost sight of how they are elected to REPRESENT the DIVERSITY OF VIEWPOINTS within their CONSTITUENCY.

Somehow those WHIPS have WHIPPED it into your consciousness that ALL Parliamentarians must Stand with Ukraine or that ALL Parliamentarians must oppose Hammas, and that ALL Parliamentarians must be of one mind and that it is OK to boooo those who speak up with other opinions, breaking the HOLY GRAIL of unanimity.

So it was refreshing to read that you three BQ MPs reminded your colleagues of what is really going on...of how chilling it is to stifle the natural diversity of viewpoints in our sacred house of Parliament - where you all are chosen to represent us, Candians on the ground, given that we believe in the government by the wishes of the people (demos + cracy).

For this I thank you.

I am ccing the Speaker of the House, MP Greg Fergus, as he surely received notice of the hullabaloo on March 20 and needs to train his peers on a thing or two. As well, I am including MPs (NAME) reflective of where I/we reside. My current place of residence is within MP Barlow's constituency. And I am ccing Dr. Leslyn Lewis also because of the immense debt of gratitude I have for her and her tireless work, for example fronting the two WHO petitions. Plus MP d'Entremont as he had the thankless task of mediating the needless squabbling that night.... And he needed to respond to the lack of respect shown by some reps of Canadians to other reps of Canadians...which essentially reflects the same lack of respect our Prime Minister showed during the COVID years when discussing people who did not see the world from his perspective. Diversity has always been Canada's strength, and that includes diversity of opinions.

I have a few requests of you all...

1. Please remind yourself of the media codes of ethics that are supposed to apply in Canada and ask yourselves whether you also had a code that governed your work as Parliamentarians- one that reminded you all of exactly the sentiment expressed by MP Savard-Tremblay - and find ways to have your colleagues internalize it. (Maybe your vows to represent Canadians coast to coast to coast should be laminated and placed on each of your desks for daily review!)

2. Please examine closely whether or not our Canadian mainstream media outlets (those to whom our taxpayer dollars reportedly cover up to 25% of each employee's salary) are really and truly living up to their ethics codes... For your convenience three major codes are listed here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/are-our-canadian-media-living-up

3. Please understand how the right/left spectrum is out of date and how we have moved to a new paradigm: a David vs Goliath paradigm where the "Davids" are the citizens and their advocates regardless of how they lean on social & economic policy and the "Goliaths" are the CEOs of the corporations and the unelected heads of the major global non-governmental organizations who are the driving forces behind all that is sucking the life-blood out of our nations. Visualize the sheer amount of wealth individual "Goliaths" had pre-Covid/pre-Ukraine/pre-Oct 7) Start here with the CEO of Amazon just for the fun of it: https://mkorostoff.github.io/1-pixel-wealth/ and then picture how much greater his asset pool is since nearly all commerce in Western countries tipped to Amazon for 2 years while you, our parliamentarians elected to close/bankrupt small and medium businesses. And consider that since Amazon is the only corporation large enough to handle the cloud computing needs of the US Army, how much more profit Bezos could potentially be making as more and more military advances come onboard.

4. Please consider the company Mr. Bezos keeps, people like the CEO of Blackrock, who like Bezos, and the CEO of Pfizer, and likely the CEOs of every major US weapons manufacturer, BigBank, BigTech, BigMedia, BigPharma et al are members of the World Economic Forum, the world's largest corporate lobby group. These are the people whose job it is to grow their investments, like Jack's Beanstalk that keeps on growing till no one can see the top, or the gift that keeps on giving, to themselves. Did any of you think to ask what an effect on the neutrality of the United Nations its recently announced partnership with this greatest corporate lobby group would have? Suddenly EVERY UN initiative and subgroup, including the World Health Organization, no longer can be said to be acting out of pure motives alone!!!

5. Think back to the1980s (if you were old enough) and remember how cynical we all were when we discovered Bill Gates was charitably giving away free computers to the schools in poor nations... AND obligating them to purchase his Microsoft updates? Remember how that "charity work" enriched him, and how slimy that felt?

Now put that on steroids, seeing every single corporation that has a WEF membership participating in the next slimy swindle... "Solutionism".

They drive the climate change fear based on manipulated data --> and tell us "We have solutions for that" i.e., Green tech, brought to you by the very same Blackrock/State Street/Vanguard/ etc. investment funds as BigOil&Gas.

They drive the health care fear based on manipulated data --> saying "We have solutions for that", i.e., novel injections that have graciously been accelerated for us all....

They drive the misinformation boogie man --> Of course: "We have solutions for that." i.e., global surveillance turning every fellow citizen into a potential enemy who can't be trusted, benefitting the same conglomerate of corporate investment funds who of course have shares in all the tech platforms. Have you ever taken a peek at https://reclaimthenet.org to keep up to date with current capabilities in the tech censorship industry?

Have you ever examined the membership of the various "Truth in Journalism" initiatives, i.e. how the tech platforms who invest in BigPharma, BigMilitary, BigClimateTech are the very ones who have the veto power over the stories our government-funded media can and cannot report on? Do you know who is "helping" the CBC in the fight against so-called "vaccine misinformation" or "Russian propaganda" for example? Have you noticed how it is the very corporations that benefit from more injections and more military procurement of course! And then there is the age-old divide and conquer making any national leader who dares to opt out of the Global Groupthink into enemy number one... Ching Ching for the military industrial complex using BigMedia and BigTech as its handmaidens.

6. Please find ways to return not just "parliamentary language" but a true attitude of respect for divergent opinions within your ranks.

Think about all the folk heroes from Robin Hood and Martin Luther in the olden days, to the more modern names like those of the anti-Hitler White Rose collective, Martin Luther King and many many others. They paid the price of non-conformance with courage and dignity. When any MPs are inspired to seek the truth, what are fellow MPs trained by BigMedia to do? To silence them. When anyone reports on the Nazi presence in militarties we support, or the dangers of endless "Solutions" presented by BigCorp, why are we not seeing, hearing, understanding what the consequences of ignoring their voices are?

What happens when mainstream media is silenced by BigCorp? Uninformed politicians silence each other. And then what? People suffer and die. From vax injuries. From drug overdoses. From Remdisiver and ventilators. From MAID and even from abortion - 97,211 in 2022 alone as per data cruncher Sheldon Yakiwchuck.

And from the needless military action in both Ukraine and Palestine. Imagine if our Canadian media platforms really educated Canadians to respect the history, concern, viewpoints and understandings on both the Ukrainian and Russian side, on both the Palestinian and Israeli side, on both sides of all past conflicts? Imagine Canadian lawmakers then being ideally placed to model a spirit of respect, negotiation and compromise instead of corporate-pushed warmonger profiteering....Canada dropped the ball to intervene early on behalf of ONE side in BOTH of these conflicts and Canada is pushing for more bloodshed by not returning to a true respect of a multiplicity of viewpoints. Please notice that Information Omission is a well-used but not frequently discussed disinformation tactic. For more on the topic and a useful tool to address it particularly in the realm of geo-politics, please see https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/recognizing-and-calling-out-information and https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/introducing-dialogue-works.

7. On April 13, you are invited to join this global conversation ...

Dating back to 1975, the Oasis Plan envisioned massive re- greening of Southwest Asia (aka the Middle East) by means of major water desalination projects. This would make the land arable and sustain a strong economy in the region. Young people would have real hope and access to solutions that can lead to strong economic development for them and their countries. Helga Zepp-LaRouche invites anyone interested in learning more about this vision as an economic solution to join a global conversation on Saturday, April 13 from 11 am - 4:30 pm (EDT). https:// schillerinstitute.nationbuilder.com/oasis_conference_20240413. She is interviewed on the topic by independent journalist Kim Iverson: https://rumble.com/v4mwsr0-the-plan-to-change-the- world-for-the-better-a-conversation-with-helga-zepp-.html.

For a counter-vision, the one your actions currently support, see page 2 of this newsletter https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-week-3-april-8-vol-1-issue-3

8. See also this letter as it goes out to some of your colleagues in the house...

https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/when-veteran-intelligence-professionals

In summary, I/we expect that ALL of our elected officials, including YOU, remain vigilant against “Information by omission” - a key tool for the creation of disinformation. And that you put petty left/right quarrels aside and take up battle against the foe of economic colonialism, calling out corporate overreach, regulatory capture, censorship, information omission and wherever you can

Sincerely,

(Name)

(Riding)

(Province)