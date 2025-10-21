Something along these lines was sent out in Alberta in advance of today’s municipal (and school board) election. In some provinces/territories local elections are still one or more weeks away. Some readers might wish to share some of these thoughts with their local candidates.

Hello everyone,

Congratulations on letting your name stand for the position of school board trustee. This category of elected official is often very overlooked in election news coverage despite being super important.

Regardless of whether you are voted in or not, I invite you to take them time (after election day) to give some attention to the following:

If you are in Alberta, see this excellent and through analysis of the factors behind the provincial teachers’ strike

Having relevant facts and figures at hand is a great antidote to having teachers’ compassion being weaponized and exploited by those trying to use the current strike for political gain or to destabilize society. However the article makes little mention of the curriculum change putting pressures on elementary teachers at this time without the support of teaching materials. Teachers unable to independently churn out brand new and effective teaching and learning materials on a daily basis (on top of lesson planning, marking, reporting and supervision duties) are paying out of pocket to sites like “Teachers Pay Teachers” in order to make do with off the shelf worksheets. This full scale curriculum change should have been delayed until a robust collection of integrated teaching materials has been developed centrally. And this curriculum follows a definite decline of competency development among students due to all the disruptions related to Covid mandates - a factor not considered, for example, when it was decided to move grade 4 Social Studies content into the grade 2 curriculum!!

Another factor not included in the number crunching article noted above was Alberta’s decision not to replace federal funding under the “Jordan Principle” which allowed schools with certain numbers of indigenous students to hire more educational assistants (EAs). I am told that a school in which 30% of its students are of Aboriginal heritage has now had to let 11 federally funded EAs go, leaving major gaps in many classrooms.

I invite you also to listen to this recent interview of an Edmonton high school English teacher. She works at a school with no prep time for teachers, a 40 minute lunch break, and a very high number of English language learners (ELL) and students coded for special needs support in each of her 4 classes. She begins her day with a class of 33 in which 13 are classified as needing special consideration and adapted learning plans as ELL or coded students. The same 1/3 to 2/3 ratio continues in block 2 in which 10 out of 30 students need special attention. Her third block contains only 2 out of 32 coded students (a ratio considered “normal” just a few years ago). She ends her day with a class in which 19 out of 37 students (51%) need the extra support for language learning, psychological conditions, learning disabilities, etc. (I personally also became aware of an urban junior high school (grades 7-9) in which one classroom now needs to seat up to 38 students.)

Read also this repost of an earlier summary of the postal strike pointing a how the Union doesn’t actually put forth the concerns of the workers... essentially encouraging you to keep up the task of listening widely in order to understand complex issues at play made difficult in today’s culture clash of “virtue silence” “insistent pushback” versus those trying to express views once understood as “common sense”. https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/updated-csn-press-room-unaddressed

The Adverse Effect of Media Censorship

As a retired high school teacher from Edmonton, I have five main concerns about the high level of media censorship in our country. These issues relate to our schools, and I encourage you to consider how you would respond if these topics came up at an education event or board meeting.

A - More re: the ATA vs AB Ed & labour action...

- I question why the ATA is silent on the situation in which recipents of Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) find themselves. Yes the ATA only represents teachers, but they do not teach in a vacuum. If we want Albertans to respect teachers, why are we not showing concern and respect for the plight of fellow Albertans dealing with severe disabilities including ones related to diagnosed mental health disorders? While teachers may be focussing on how no amount of money can replace the hit on their salaries caused by rising inflation, are we looking at the combined impact of benefit clawbacks, forced reapplication, concurrent rent increases, not to mention skyrocketing food and utilities costs for those reliant on government benefits while struggling with intense pain, lack of timely healthcare access, social isolation, etc. Our silence speaks volumes, as does the desire of teachers to turn down salary offers that would be seen as pure gold by AISH recipients under the poverty line. For more, see https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-disability-claw-backs

- And is making space for divergent voices high on your list of priorities? Do you commit to allowing parents and other members of the public to come to board meetings, bring information that may be counter to board initiatives, to hear them out and to seriously take their contributions under advisement when making decisions, particularly when the contributions included evidence-based material? Also, do you commit to allowing space for such views from among fellow board members? It has become a hallmark of “polite society” to declare critical voices as “misinformed” and “hateful”. I am looking for elected representatives who have the needed intellectual curiosity to be open to information they are encountering for the first time. To retract into the known, and dismissing the “strange” does not bode well when needing to make determinations for a wide sector of the population. Are you open to news and information sources that can be very diverse, i.e. divergent from what you may be surrounding yourself with currently?

Please see this post for more on this angle..... https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csnews-opinion-piece-why-we-should. See also this parallel post for municipal candidates. I am also encouraging them to break out of existing news bubbles to become more familiar with a full range of diverse perspectives.

B - What do you think needs to be done to support that cohort of children who suffered the most as a result of Mask Mandates interfering with their early language development? They would be moving into grade 1 or 2 by now. Are you aware that as a result of widespread delays in language development, the CDC dropped its standards by a full 6 months? “Is it a coincidence that on February 8, 2022, the CDC updated its developmental milestones for infants and young children for the first time since they were first released in 2004? This included dramatic changes to expected verbal developmental milestones, lowering the expected verbal skills by 6 months.” https://brownstone.org/articles/time-to-unmask-the-truth/ I wonder how aware you are of this issue and how it impacts teaching and learning in Div 1 these days.

You might also be interested in this testimony that focuses on “third bucket students” those who basically missed jr. and sr. high school during the declared pandemic, except that that cohort is no longer in the school system now. https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/dr-irvin-studin/

C - Given how Canada has purchased 500,000 doses of avian influenza vaccines for humans (way more than needed for all of Canada’s poultry farm workers combined) and given all sorts of attempts at readiness for “Disease X”, it is important to become familiar with analyses of public policy followed by governments during COVID in order to avoid similar mistakes in the future. Are you aware of the existence of the independent national citizens’ inquiry into a) governmental responses to the COVID crisis (from 2023 and in Regina in 2024) and b) the question “Are Children Safe in Canada?” (Vancouver 2024 and all the 2025 hearings)?

See: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/hearings/ See also the recommendations put together by the panel of independent commissioners based on what was learned via the over 300 expert and lay witnesses. Recommendations re: the Education system during a declared pandemic are found starting in sections 7.2.5 and 7.2.6 here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/FINAL-REPORT-Volume-1-2-Inquiry-into-the-Appropriateness-and-Efficacy-of-the-COVID-19-Response-in-Canada-December-21-2023.pdf

Additionally ALL of the commissioners’ recommendations coming out of the Vancouver 2024 hearing on the question of child safety should be of great interest to all educators and trustees. See https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/commissioners-vancouver-report/.

Also of paramount interest, particularly in school boards mandating certain vaccinations as conditions of enrolment - this deep dive into the medical publication industry. As more and more revelations come out re: what was done and not done in the vaccine approval process, it is incumbent upon educators and trustees to be informed. The informative documentary “An Inconvenient Study” should be seen by all who deal with policy making as well as the question of what to do about increased numbers of students with auto-immune, neurological and other conditions in our classrooms.

D - Have you given thought to how the school board, its member schools and all the local communities can focus on preparing themselves for increased financial uncertainty moving forward? This as the majority of the world’s population moves away from the US Dollar as its reserve currency and for trading, preferring instead to trade via the BRICS trading system which uses gold backed currencies. Another source of crisis will come once Europe implements its digital central bank controlled and surveilled digital Euro. This fascist collaboration between corporate surveillance and financial control is moving ahead regardless of the political position of governments. I invite you to learn more here by listening to interviews with Chris George, Andrew Sleigh (25 mins in) Todd Calendar and Alex Newman. I am sorry I have to be this blunt, but it is important that the board is warned of what appears to lie ahead. Stop C-293 Rumble Channel

Note also the documentary referenced by a number of these speakers: The Agenda: Their Vision - Your Future (2025) | Full Documentary

E - Given that provincial and federal emergency planning departments were shut out during the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be interesting to read a handbook written to help individual citizens deal with emergency planning. Perhaps strategies menteioned here could be applied at a school board level as well. The People’s Emergency Plan: A Civilian Guide to Structured Emergency Planning

F - To what degree do you, as trustees elected in support of public education, see yourselves as enforcers or enablers of restrictions on freedom of expression? If you have not heard of the book by ON lawyer Lisa Miron on Workplace Speech Committees, I would highly recommend it to you. https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-new-book-on-workplace Miron shares the stories of many who are carrying out essential whistleblower functions and end up losing their jobs through systems meant.to enforce group think. The interview with municipal councillor Lisa Robinson posted here: https://rumble.com/c/c-7679360?e9s=src_v1_cmd demonstrates the power of the silencers these days. Many voters are looking for candidates who are not afraid to stand up to group think and who don’t just consume information shared by government and corporate backed news agencies.

In an era of “professional misconduct” investigations for speech, we note that it is often well-intentioned decision makers who bump into firm and fixed policies written WITHOUT a willingness to consider and learn from a wide range of ever changing evidence. Voters are not looking for dogmatic adherents to fixed policies but rather trustees who are open minded to new incoming information, able to admit errors made in the past and willing to have policies changed based on local current realities. I, for example, have yet to hear from my previous employers that they now understand the information that many of us “resistors” were already accessing over 4 years ago. And that they regret not having had the intellectual curiosity to give our materials more consideration. And not having had the courage to stand up en masse and requiring more PROOF to underpin the POLICIES they were tasked with carrying out.

Remember PM Jean Chretien’s famous “A proof is a proof” comment? (”A proof is a proof. What kind of a proof? It’s a proof. A proof is a proof. And when you have a good proof, it’s because it’s proven.”) We now live in an era when independent scientific proof can be “debunked” by corporate-backed “fact checkers” with an agenda, where truth tellers are stripped of their professional designations and/or means of employment, even admitted to psych wards or held in prison without bail. (In today’s Canada.)

As far as I am concerned YOU ARE AT THE TOP OF THE LADDER...

“Trustees are elected representatives responsible for governing public, separate, or francophone school boards in Alberta.

They ensure that educational services meet community needs and comply with provincial legislation.”

And YOU are to select, evaluate and hold your superintendent to account. And if provincial legislation is flawed (for example in the case of COVID-19 mandates) I would like trustees who are principled enough to resist. The recent order by an independent indigenous tribunal on the topic of mRNA injections should stand as a warning for every decision maker who is being told that whistleblowers are to be defamed, “debunked” and delicenced. https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/breaking-news-covid-19-mrna-injections

It is up to YOU also to push back against directives from the other stakeholders that negatively impact the children of the families you have been elected to represent.

G. Returning to the topic of young people, I highly recommend you take a look at the essays written by former Assistant Deputy Minister Perry Kinkaide to introduce each of his 7 webinars featuring a youth panel. He was essentially asking young people who were jr. sr, high school and post secondary students during the declared pandemic. Now he asked them to look back and comment on their experiences and to share any recommendations they might have for educators. Perry’s writing is absolutely beautiful and will be chock full of insights to inspire educators and trustees everywhere. Issues #218 to #225 deal with the Youth Panel. This was followed by a 9 week series on AI - also with amazing introductory essays. The next series will focus on curriculum or other projects to creatively try to combine the ARTS and the SCIENCES. Search KINKAIDE here https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/s/press-room to find my attempts to inform people about his work.

In the coming weeks I plan to start putting up Media Literacy materials in the Lesson Ideas section of Canadian Shareable News and to invite teachers to share with me how they might be able to put the materials to use in their classes.

At that point, I will appreciate everyone’s efforts to let teachers know of the opportunity to see and use materials that may be unique in Canada. I will be looking further into the reality of censorship, which I often refer to as “blockages in the information trail” as outlined here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/letter-to-journalists-re-effects.

For example, graphics like these on Perspective Selection might be helpful even to you in your work....

In order to improve the quality of journalism in Canada these days I have also proposed a series of draft Critical Balance Reporting Indicators as described here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/155156171/the-indicators-of-the-critical-balance-reporting-test-draft. My hope is that Canadians, including you, can make a quick habit of scanning incoming news reports firstly for the presence of more than one viewpoint. Additionally you can learn to look for contextualization, data evaluation, independent reporting, and data transparency. Any reports that fail to include most or all of the indicators need to be supplemented further. NO POLICY DECISIONS can ever be made solely out of “trust”. Should you be voted into represent me/us, I will be expecting you to demand more, better and balanced information in advance of each policy decision.

Thanks for reading this far. I encourage you to follow Canadian Shareable News so that moving forward, you get information in sizeable bits at a time, as I know here I have been forcing you to “drink from the firehose”!!

Sincerely,

Hannah Noerenberg, B.Ed. M.Ed.