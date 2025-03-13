The text below is copied straight from the most recent weekly mailout of the International Peace Coalition (IPC). It is being shared in the CSN Press Room in lieu of a press release and also functions as a letter to Canada’s Members of Parliament as they return their focus to the work of government now that the Liberal leadership race has ended.

For 93 straight weeks, members of the US based Schiller Institute have been inviting leaders of international peace groups, retired military and strategic analysts, and the general public to jointly learn from each other. These discussions provide a counter-balance to the one-sided reporting that has been coming from government/corporate/military-industrial complex backed “mainstream media.”

Compare statements made re: current conflicts by Canadian politicians and mainstream media outlets with the principles developed by members of the IPC as outlined here:

Ten Principles of a New International Security and Development Architecture

March 12, 2025

Friends of the International Peace Coalition,

The March 11 meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia between Ukrainian and American representatives, where a 30-day ceasefire was agreed to, has shifted the world’s attention yet again. But who is actually doing the shifting? Reports now abound that, after Tuesday’s agreement, "the ball is in Russia’s court." Former British Prime Minister and notorious anti-peace fanatic Boris Johnson said March 12: "The Ukrainians have proved that they can make peace. Now it is up to the Kremlin to sign up to the Trump plan—or face the consequences. If Putin refuses, we will know that he is not serious about peace and never was."

This theme was echoed by many of the worst trans-Atlantic war hawks over the course of the past two days, obsessively repeating that Putin is now cornered and must accept the ceasefire proposal dictated to Moscow. Coming on the heels of Ukraine’s enormous drone attack Monday night, which Russia labelled a terrorist attack and vowed to retaliate, as well as Russia’s historic rout in Kursk which has eliminated Ukraine’s only battlefield gains in years, this seems unlikely at best. President Putin’s visit to newly-liberated areas in Kursk on Wednesday, dressed in full military garb, is a clear message in this regard.

President Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is now on his way to Moscow to meet with Putin, assuredly to discuss this topic. In the meantime, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reportedly spoke with his counterpart in Russia on Wednesday about the proposal. Waltz also confirmed that the U.S. has restarted military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine following the latter’s agreement to the proposal.

This veritable tornado of activity is enough to confuse anyone. But what do we actually know about the situation and its context? The Trump Administration’s stated intention to normalize relations with Russia has freaked out the defenders of today’s unipolar order, who have sought for years to keep the world’s great powers divided. As a result, they have gone into a full mobilization to derail Trump’s efforts. As the BBC reported March 12: "over the past week there has been a concerted European effort, led by Sir Keir Starmer, to get the U.S. and Ukraine back in good favor," and to instead "ensure that it is now Russia that is in the spotlight." Whether or not this played a role in the Jeddah ceasefire proposal, you can be sure the British are engaged in massive levels of manipulation aimed at keeping themselves in the passenger seat, with at least one hand on the wheel.

Does Donald Trump, whose actions are often counterproductive and contradictory, understand these matters? Are his good intentions sufficient to navigate through the obstacle course that appears to have been set up for him in Ukraine? We don’t know. But we must understand them, and act accordingly to shape a presidency that has clearly shown it has the potential to overthrow the old axioms of this failed system.

As Helga Zepp-LaRouche said in her weekly webcast: "[T]he only way how you can get order into this very quickly evolving situation … is to move to a completely New Paradigm: Namely, the idea that you have to have a new security and development architecture which addresses all of these problems at once, by creating a new system in which everybody has their interests taken care of. And the most for that, obviously, is the Peace of Westphalia of 1648 … where the war parties agreed on principles first, and then proceeded to hammer out the details. And I think such an approach is absolutely what is needed today.”



The global strategic situation requires our intervention, whether that be in Ukraine, Israel or Syria. Join the International Peace Coalition this Friday at 11am ET/4pm CET with Col. Richard Black, Graham Fuller, Ray McGovern, and Mossi Raz for the discussion with peace leaders around the world.