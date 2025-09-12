MEDIA LITERACY 101

What do you know about

Canadian Journalistic Ethics Guidelines?

Journalism Trust Projects, Trust indicators, Initiatives, the Trusted News Initiative, etc.

corporate press agencies like the Associated Press and Canadian Press

fact checking networks

the Parliamentary and the Independent Press Galleries in Canada

tools for citizen journalists and others seeking further investigation in their news diets?

Please join us as we ponder this question:

Is Canadian mainstream media actually FREE or is it BLOCKED, IMPEDED, RESTRICTED or otherwise constrained?

I invite you to consider the following Exhibits as we examine the case for or against Freedom of the Press in Canada. (After you have toured these 8 exhibits, I invite you to visit the next post where I share my observations.)

And now, once you have toured the 8 exhibits independently I invite you to join my GUIDED TOUR as I share additional insights I have learned along the way.