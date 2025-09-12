The MEDIA GALLERY - EIGHT EXHIBITS to study closely
Inviting you on a tour first posted February 9, 2024 (to be filed in the REFERENCE section)
MEDIA LITERACY 101
What do you know about
Canadian Journalistic Ethics Guidelines?
Journalism Trust Projects, Trust indicators, Initiatives, the Trusted News Initiative, etc.
corporate press agencies like the Associated Press and Canadian Press
fact checking networks
the Parliamentary and the Independent Press Galleries in Canada
tools for citizen journalists and others seeking further investigation in their news diets?
Please join us as we ponder this question:
Is Canadian mainstream media actually FREE or is it BLOCKED, IMPEDED, RESTRICTED or otherwise constrained?
I invite you to consider the following Exhibits as we examine the case for or against Freedom of the Press in Canada. (After you have toured these 8 exhibits, I invite you to visit the next post where I share my observations.)
And now, once you have toured the 8 exhibits independently I invite you to join my GUIDED TOUR as I share additional insights I have learned along the way.
