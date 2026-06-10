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Wayne MacKenzie's avatar
Wayne MacKenzie
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The Liberals have recently admitted the issue of immigration has contributed to the economic recession Canada finds itself in at the present time.

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Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
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Thank you for writing this, it may get through more with the timing and exposure to some of those who still believe in the foundations of the climate narratives. Your timing along with the collapse of these narratives pretty much everywhere else in the world where it's crumbling at full speed, needs direction... like when St Augustine at the end of an Empire (Roman) https://canadianpatriot.org/2022/08/16/life-at-the-end-of-an-empire-with-st-augustine/

Moreover, people could really view to what degree controls on their equity and how it's been shaped through UNDRIP's program especially in BC with DRIPA....take the home out from underneath a man's feet and well, complacency stops there I'd hope!

Sharing Darren Grimes post from the Indigenous perspectives has bridged a major gap in communications that matter in a true reconciliation approach:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-197945823

Understanding of the UN's takeover in 1947 by a Luciferian group could also help with this foundational roots of deception. How the social engineering became the puppeteering of all us sheeple below.

When this Luciferian Trust was developed in 1425 they held centurion general meetings on the quarter so last was in 2025... Expose News wrote about this and shared Courtenay Turner's exceptional research into this exposing how the UN and the World Goodwill sites are paralleled.

https://expose-news.com/2025/09/02/centralised-control-of-your-body-soul-and-spirit/

Then Canada has these amazing historians who write from the journals of those they research versus the historical accounts indoctrinated by the victors in the most recent occurrence of their writings:

Exposing the "Shaping of World Religion" by Cynthia Chung https://canadianpatriot.org/new-book-the-shaping-of-a-world-religion-vol-1-by-cynthia-chung/

To their upcoming video on the "Esoteric Roots of Fascism Past and Present" but here is a good summary of the contents: https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/our-newest-film-is-now-available?r=3e2dq&showWelcomeOnShare=true&triedRedirect=true&_src_ref=canadianpatriot.org

Those of us studying the climate narratives have been shaking our heads for quite some time!

From the source of geoengineering policies Jim Lee's group who are 'tracking the climate changers' https://climateviewer.com/

To the Earth Scientists and climatologists who know that CO2 is a scapegoat such as the likes of Dr Matthew Wielicki who in his subtitle tells us what this narrative is REALLY about 'irrational fear' https://substack.com/@irrationalfear

To the likes of Dr William Happer with his CO2 Coalition group of researchers: https://co2coalition.org/

I suggest everyone try out their Climate Quiz to see how socially engineered your answers are.

There are so many good people doing the work that proves these narratives of today are wrong, but what's missing in your post along with most others is WHAT TO DO about things:

Check out Citizen's Congress - his role in this has been in collaborating with others who are real proactive change makers! Nick Walsh is an Independent politician running in the Okanagan: https://substack.com/@frictionlessaccountability

There are those working to Protect What Matters:

https://icba.ca/protect-what-matters?province=BC

We can learn a LOT from US based James Roguski with his "Project in Humanity" https://projectinhumanity/

Honestly, I could go on and on and on, but social engineering tells me few will read this far down the script, let alone open any of the links I've share.

At least you've tapped into Maggie Braun's work and team!

Enjoy your day!

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