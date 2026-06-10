Following increased references by the Canadian Prime Minister and others to the coming of the “New World Order” this downloadable Encyclopedia of Global Governance Over Local Interest becomes mandatory reading for anyone wishing a better understanding of the forces leading events in our time.

The Encyclopedia Of Global Governance Over Local Interest 3.45MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The authors describe the document as follows:

This document was researched, compiled and organized to demonstrate the degree to which global institutions such as the World Economic Forum, the United Nations and affiliated UN specialized agencies such as the World Health Organization, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, academia, thinktanks, foundations and NGOs have had on all levels of government. We will refer to the sum of these groups as the Network. Global governance would depend on Nation States’ voluntary acceptance of a higher authority’s control measures in exchange for sovereignty.

In their Preface, Susan Scobie and Neill Cumberbirch cite influential voices such as Canadian Maurice Strong, Secretary-General of the UN 1992 Rio Earth Summit, Timothy Wirth, Senator (Democrat, Colorado) Undersecretary of State for Global Issues at the Rio Earth Summit and Richard Benedick, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State at the Rio Earth Summit (1992) all speaking in the same year, telling those who were listening essentially that environmentalism would be used as a smokescreen to attain global control.

Scobie and Cumberbirch demonstrate how specific UN policy statements have consistently been rolled over into municipal government policy throughout the intervening decades.

The slow march to global tyranny begins The campaign to establish a framework of global control began in earnest after the 1992 Rio Earth Summit. The idea of human caused global warming became the tip of the spear with an expanded sphere of influence such as social and economic concerns, the threat to biodiversity, water quality, social inequality, human migration, over-population, public health, resource depletion and indigenous peoples’ rights all waiting to be introduced by way of the concept of Sustainable Development. Sustainable Development is defined as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” Development is seen as the sum total of the worlds’ economic activities which, must be transformed through the application of the concept of Sustainability. The control of the Global economy would then be in the hands of the Network to determine what is sustainable and what is not. Some say, as did Maurice Strong, that the middleclass lifestyle is not sustainable.

As Canadians, Scobie and Cumberbirch reference the role our current Prime Minister plays in the whole affair.

Mark Carney tries to strengthen the global control grid Mark Carney, current Prime Minister of Canada, former head of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, as the United Nations Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance initiated the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero. GFANZ is a coalition of 450 financial institutions committing over $130 trillion in assets to helping to achieve Net-Zero targets. The financial institutions are banks, insurers, and asset managers/owners. In Carney’s own words he stated that “GFANZ is relentlessly, ruthlessly, absolutely focussed on the transition to Net-Zero.” Environmental, Social, and Governance goals (ESGs) are integrated with UN Sustainabile Development Goals (SDGs), for example, reduction of carbon footprint relates to SDG 13: Climate Action, corporate board diversity to SDG 5: Gender Equality, and enforcing ethical supply chains to SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions. … Strong pushback developed as the realization that Carney’s organization controls more capital than the GDPs of all the nations on earth combined, and access to that capital is dependent upon compliance with Net-Zero. Most major members of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, a sub-organization of GFANZ, withdrew because of concerns regarding legal risk, anti-trust issues, anti-ESG sentiment and regulatory pressure. The U.S. administration saw GFANZ as a threat to national security because of its control over energy policy, and called for its dissolution. To stay alive, GFANZ dropped Net-Zero and turned toward “transition finance”. It has become a stand-alone body focussing on emerging markets. (page 4)

With a column for policy decisions at the Global Level (mostly through agencies alingned with the United Nations) and another column for municipal declarations, the authors demonstrate that local policy making most often does NOT ORIGINATE with local elected officials, but rather that elected officials simply enact what is presented to them from other levels.

The bulk of this PDF Encyclopedia consists of two chronological timelines, showing how LOCAL policies are influenced by GLOBAL policies, with a specific focus on Vancouver. Using over 170 specific policy examples, and a coloured bar chart, the authors demonstrate how at the municipal level, UN SDGs end up being implmented unquestioningly, most recently with reference to housing matters.

Federal government creates an opportunity From 2021 to 2023, the Canadian Government allowed the country’s population to increase by 2.2 million without the infrastructure to support it. This caused a lack of housing affordability as well as a lack of availability. Provincial government accelerates UN SDGs Thinking that this was going to be a permanent federal policy change, the Province of BC realized that there would not be enough housing units to accommodate projected increases. The first response of the BC NDP government was to introduce BC Bill 43 - the Housing Supply Act of May 2023, to set targets for municipalities to build more homes. Vancouver was mandated to produce 28,900 housing units within a 5-year period. Next came BC Bill 44 - Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act of November 2023, in order to increase housing density by allowing 3-4 units on lots previously zoned for single-family homes or duplexes. To speed up the approval process, public hearings would not be required. Also in November, BC Bill 47 - the Housing Statutes (Transit-Oriented Areas) Act was introduced to require municipalities to increase density around transit nodes in accordance with mandated regulations. Within 200m of a transit station, high-rise buildings are to be a minimum of 20 storeys, within 400m a minimum of 12 storeys, and within 800m a minimum of 8 storeys. Provision of parking spaces became optional. Municipalities were required to adopt bylaws designating TOAs within a specific time limit. These mandated changes to municipal bylaws accelerate UN Sustainable Development Goals such as SDG 1: No Poverty, SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 13: Climate Action. (page 4)

The authors also touch on UN policies related to rights of First Nations peoples and how such supposedly well-intentioned policies have had the opposite effect.

The province of British Columbia unanimously passed the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) on November 26, 2019, becoming the first in the world to legally adopt UNDRIP. Vancouver has also adopted UNDRIP, making it the first city in Canada and the world. The implementation of DRIPA has caused unimaginable chaos and uncertainty, particularly over the issue of land title. The BC supreme court has granted land title rights to the Cowichan Indian Band over 800 acres in the City of Richmond currently held, for the most part, by individual land owners with fee simple title. The Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, has given land rights to the Musqueam Indian Band over Metro Vancouver’s land area, water ways, shore line, and ports. The question over who owns the land and what powers of control the First Nations have over development has caused a flight of investment capital from the province. This does not bode well for the BC economy.

Prior to the publication of this encyclopedia, other concerned Canadian citizens have been working to educate municipal councillors on the role that United Nations agencies have had on prior government officials in the past.

The most well-known of these is Maggie Hope Braun and the KICLEI initative.

https://www.kiclei.ca

Under the Resources Tab, elected officials can access accounting tools to learn how costly past initiatives have been (and in some cases continue to be).

Since 1992, “saving the environment” has been closely tied to Carbon Dioxide levels. However, the people working and publishing at https://clintel.org have long been pointing at flaws in UN climate models.

Other Canadians who also write critically of UN Climate issues, or the UN’s use of policy making and data collection for the purposes of global control via technocratic means include:

Alberta citizen researcher Connie Shields

and

Ontario journalist Chris George.

The cover story of Issue 66 of the independent citizen supported Canadian newspaper DRUTHERS featured this article in May 2026.

https://bunny-wp-pullzone-k5n5lbuj3t.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/druthers-MAY-2026-resized.pdf

This substack also includes posts in the Reference Section entitled Guide to Globalists, such as this one:

We will continue adding links here that may be of interest to readers of the Encyclopedia of Global Governance Over Local Interest.

With a near total media silence on these matters, it is no wonder that many Canadians are unaware of the depth and breadth of the issues at hand.