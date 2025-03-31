Quick message to subscribers….

Thanks for your support thus far!

We are extending our hiatus… We are still working on summarizing NCI testimonies, but now…. given the election call, the standard weekly CSNews format we presented over 47 weeks is temporarily giving way to other shareable tools.

Please continue scanning past issues of CSNews to copy out story blurbs of interest to you. Consider sharing them with questions like… “Do you remember seeing this on the news? If mainstream establishment news media didn’t think you needed to know about this, what else might they be choosing to keep from us these days?”

For example, a search for terms like “globalist” or “chemical” or “UN” or “health” or “finance” in the search bar above leads to numerous CSNews summaries and links to vetted publications on these topics.

Stay tuned for more shareable items to come!

Media censorship in Canada is even making the news elsewhere…

https://reclaimthenet.org/?s=canada

…as are similar chilling censorship news stories in Germany, UK, USA and elsewhere:

https://reclaimthenet.org

~~~~~~~~

Meanwhile, we are also following this new series by retired Ontario police officer Vincent Gircys: https://rumble.com/c/DeprivedJustice

~~~~~~~~

And we note that Detective Helen Grus has been declared guilty of discreditable conduct.

The CBC report on this matter actually states:

In his decision, Supt. (retired) Chris Renwick details that the detective noticed a "doubling or tripling of infant deaths" and saw it as "her duty to investigative criminal negligence on the part of the government."

And yet, reporters do not dig further into this finding.

www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/helen-grus-decision-disciplinary-police-1.7492916

In contrast, in her reporting on this declaration, Tamara Ugolini does not shy away from this issue. See www.rebelnews.com/ottawa_detective_helen_grus_found_guilty_of_discreditable_conduct_in_vaccine_probe_case

Readers are invited to use the Critical Balance Reporting Indicators to rate the coverage in both reports.

https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/155156171/the-indicators-of-the-critical-balance-reporting-test-draft

We at CSNews are noting a distinct trend toward Information Omission in most mainstream news reporting. This too is an active form of Disinformation. To share previous examples, please search “Censorship” or “Lying” in the search tool above (as in Lying by Omission). It is getting to the point that one could almost suspect that mainstream media platforms are engaged as Agents of Psychological Operations. We illustrate this fantastical claim in our 3-part series commemorating the 3 year anniversary of the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

And we sincerely hope we can be proven wrong.

=============================================================

Canadian Shareable News presents a 3-part Series commemorating the 3 year anniversary of the 2022 Freedom Convoy

(Here you will find the brochure with links to Convoy related books and videos AND a list showing: What else is not not being reported on?)

=============================================================