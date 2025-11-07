I meant to kick off this Lesson Idea section with an intro to Media Studies. But University of Alberta Misinformation Guru Prof. Tim Caulfield posted today re: the need for good Science Education. And since there is a lot of overlap between the information skills needed by science educators and other news followers, I am copying my responses to his post here.

I invite educators in all settings, including science educators, to consider how materials being shared below could be used in a teaching context. Feel free to contact me with lesson plan ideas inspired by anything you find anywhere on this Canadian Shareable News substack!

APPLAUDING SCIENCE EDUCATION AGAINST MISINFORMATION

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/09500693.2025.2571131?mi=iv1sv3#abstract

If no one talks about something, does it not exist?

Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online

