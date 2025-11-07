Suggestions for science teachers tasked with teaching students to ID "misinformation".
Materials for Lesson Planning - media literacy, scientific literacy, all need a similar critical mindset, the ability to "follow the money", to ask "who benefits", to recognize propaganda, etc.
I meant to kick off this Lesson Idea section with an intro to Media Studies. But University of Alberta Misinformation Guru Prof. Tim Caulfield posted today re: the need for good Science Education. And since there is a lot of overlap between the information skills needed by science educators and other news followers, I am copying my responses to his post here.
I invite educators in all settings, including science educators, to consider how materials being shared below could be used in a teaching context. Feel free to contact me with lesson plan ideas inspired by anything you find anywhere on this Canadian Shareable News substack!
APPLAUDING SCIENCE EDUCATION AGAINST MISINFORMATION
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/09500693.2025.2571131?mi=iv1sv3#abstract
Looking at Corruption in Medical Journals...
If no one talks about something, does it not exist?
Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online
canadianShareableNews@proton.me
