CanadianShareableNews Substack

CanadianShareableNews Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elisabeth's avatar
Elisabeth
12h

Gates reversed from climate to poverty AFTER a meeting with Trump..and now Carney is talking “austerity”…UBI in the making for us minions?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CanadianShareableNews
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture