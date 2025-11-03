The following post contains these sections:

Gates’ Reversal Not Newsworthy in Canada

Tons of critically minded comedians, journalists, and others are now roasting the sudden reversal by Bill Gates on the climate file — Did you know Gates just said that most parts of the earth will be habitable for the foreseeable future, and we should put people ahead of climate alarmism?

But what is making news south of the US/Canada border…

…doesn’t seem to exist here on the Canadian side!!

At least not for “Canada’s Trusted News Leader” the Canadian Press News Agency — one that provides both news wire AND corporate marketing services!

Ditto for the National Post and The HUB.

Another example of the sound of silence: Global News.

Searching for https://globalnews.ca/?s=Bill+Gates+climate+reversal on the morning of November 1, 2025, the only result is this one from 11 months ago:

Other than news of the Blue Jays’ 3-1 loss to the Dodgers, and the start of a G7 critical minerals deal, this is what Global News found most newsworthy on the evening of October 31, 2025:

CTV News, to its credit DID run an article on this, one they must have acquired from the US based news wire service, the Associated Press (AP).

https://www.ctvnews.ca/climate-and-environment/article/climate-change-wont-end-civilization-bill-gates/

Given poor results on the CBC search engine, I expanded my search for “CBC + Bill Gates Climate Reversal” on Google and was informed today (Nov. 3) by the Google AI that Bill Gates had NOT reversed his stance on the climate crisis. I am not sure how different a “strategic pivot” is from a “reversal”.

See how US comics turned social critics Jimmy Dore and Kurt Metzger roast/analyze this flip-flop here:

Too ironic, we see YouTube’s “factchecking” operation has not yet been reprogrammed to adjust to Bill Gates’ new stance!

Did this multibillionnaire recently find something else to put his money into?

Is he upset about the plans for the tokenization of every natural asset under the current co-chair of the world’s largest lobby group, Blackrock CEO Larry Fink now leading the world’s largest corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum?

Did repeated exposure to the work of the climate intelligence group CLINTEL.org finally teach him something?

Maybe enough people have been sharing information around patented means of climate manipulation, that the CO2 theory of climate change now seems utterly lame in comparison. People are starting to ask “Where is the proof that something that occurs naturally in the environment (CO2) is somehow MORE of a danger than unnaturally dropping what amounts to tons of aluminum and other toxins over land, water, plants, animals and people alike?”

Or did Gates now somehow calculate the size of the impossible drain on natural resources it would take to power all the AI needed to implement the Gates solutions to climate change? More people living closer together being tracked to ensure they are eating & using fewer resources calls for more user heavy 24/7 surveillance. And the control grid within the 15 minute city filled with tons of smart watches, smart meters, smart fridges, smart roads and bridges, smart detection devices in every store to guarantee reduced consumption, all this needs inordinate amounts of energy.

Climate Scam/Climate Fraud

Of course, until Bill Gates gave the OK to change the tune on Climate Alarmism, any critics using words like climate ‘scam’ or ‘fraud’ were promptly deemed “conspiracy theorists” “hate-full” “climate denier” or some other negative epithet. The assumption was that these people are simply too stupid and too stubborn to “get with the program”.

To debunk that idea, we are sharing this podcast with academic researcher Matthew Ehret.

“Now younger kids under 20 are being taught that human beings are the cause of global warming… it’s traumatic. Just asking questions about some of the core assumptions, like is it even proven anywhere that carbon dioxide drives temperature changes in Earth’s climate? Basic questions that we all assume are true, otherwise why try to shut off all carbon emissions? It must be true?”

Not so, explains Ehret. He references studies that show rising CO2 levels consistently measured AFTER major temperature increases. So it appears that it is not higher CO2 levels that result in global warming, as we have been told. Higher CO2 levels follow temperature increases.

CLINTEL Reports News of Gates’ Reversal

The Climate Intelligence Group is quick to report on the ripple effects of this announcement by Bill Gates:

This marks a stark departure from his previous doomsday warnings, and it’s already causing rifts in the climate community, with figures like Professor Michael Mann publicly expressing disappointment and accusing Gates of undermining the narrative they’ve pushed for years. Mann, known for his hockey stick graph and aggressive defense of climate catastrophism, took to X to blast the memo, calling it “bull$hit” and insisting that climate change remains the existential crisis they’ve long claimed—it’s just “still coming down the line.” His post, shared on October 28, 2025, highlights the growing tension: the grifters are starting to turn on each other as the data refuses to cooperate with their predictions. As I’ve argued extensively on Irrational Fear, the real “threat” was never modest warming of 1.5–2°C itself. It was always the hyped-up feedback loops: supercharged hurricanes, catastrophic sea-level rise flooding islands, disrupted food systems leading to famine, and billions migrating as climate refugees. Yet, none of this has materialized. In fact, the latest IPCC report’s Table 12.12 (from AR6, 2021) paints a clear picture: white cells dominate categories like tropical cyclones, mean precipitation, fire weather, and more, indicating no detectable emerging signal or trend in either direction.

See more here: https://clintel.org/the-climate-grift-unravels/

Learning from Climate Engineering Whistleblower Dane Wigington

Described online as “American progressive talk radio host and journalist” Kim Iverson regularly invites insightful guests to her own independent platform to discuss current events. Her response to Bill Gates’ reversal was to speak to someone who, unlike Gates, has actually been tracking weather patterns for decades: Dane Wigington, lead researcher at www.GeoengineeringWatch.org and producer of The Dimming.

Wigington stated:

We have patents going back well over a hundred years. We have hundreds of patents. We have historical precedent like Project Cirrus in 1947, the US military’s initial publicized attempts to manipulate a hurricane. And with one aircraft and a distribution of about 100 kilos of material, that storm changed direction. It was well documented. The military later tried to deny it, but it did significant damage in Georgia and there was significant legal action pending because of that at which point in time they started to backtrack and deny they were doing anything. We have Project Popey in Vietnam in the 60s. so successful at augmenting precipitation in Vietnam that by 1976 international communities passed the environmental modification treaties to forbid weather manipulation for wartime purposes… but not over a country’s own population. That’s the caveat. Not that anybody pays any attention to those international treaties anyway. So for people that make that statement that you can’t manipulate weather systems of this size, they simply have done no research. And I want to point out an example … that’s comparable in that you can have a very small input create a very large output in regard to steering storms in an atmosphere that is far more malleable than people understand. …When you can manipulate atmospheric pressure zones, and .. with frequency transmitters like HAARP in Alaska, you can divert the course of that storm. Period. And we’ve recorded this, Kim. Hurricane Harvey, Ian, Helen, Maria, Michael. We’ve recorded all of those storms being manipulated inarguably in real time by frequency transmission. So people simply are buried in pathological denial. They need to wake the hell up soon because these programs are the most dire and immediate threat we collectively face short of nuclear cataclysm. (Kim) Tell us about the US military documents you recently exposed. Well, we have a number of them and again we have documents going back decades. One US presidential document from the 60s. It’s very damning. A congressional document 800 pages long from the 70s outlining the scope and scale of these programs even then with budgets in the hundreds of millions of dollars. In those documents, Kim, they specifically call for intergovernmental cooperation even between quote ‘otherwise adversarial nations’ because you can’t just climate engineer over your own country… without affecting the whole world. So they are absolutely colluding and cooperating on this issue as they did with COVID-19. So again, the proof is there and on those documents which are posted at geoengineeringwatch.org, we highlight the most important parts so you don’t have to trudge through 800 pages. Within those documents, that congressional document in particular, they also call for total blanket legal immunity for anyone and everyone involved. I wonder why. … On one document, I think you’re referring to, it’s called wildfires as a military weapon or forest fires as a military weapon. 140 pages long that outlines exactly the kind of pre-preparation that we saw in Pacific Palisades, in Lahina, the cutting off of precipitation which climate engineering is extremely effective at doing…. we saw those operations create flash drought in Lahina, same thing in the Palisades. There wasn’t a drop of rain for about 8 months. The particles that are being dispersed from these aircraft are extremely powerful incendiaries. It’s an incendiary dust starting with aluminum nano particles. That dust coats forest foliage forest floor structures. We have the manipulation of surface air wind flows that is critical. So when you can create a bellows effect which amounts to, again the blowtorch effect, from these winds and that can be done through manipulation of atmospheric pressure zones without question. … Smart meters are very capable of igniting a structure fire. We have lawsuits because of it. So again, the manipulation of that source of ignition, even if it was only successful 10% of the time, would provide other sources of ignition to ensure that that fire burnt as uniformly as it did. And we have photographs from houses in the Palisades area, fully engulfed interiors, and the fire hadn’t even reached that structure yet. What’s happening? We saw the same in Northern California. I had owners of large upscale homes in an upscale neighborhood track me down to show me the pictures that they took as they were evacuating the neighborhood. The fire hadn’t reached the neighborhood. Pictures of their neighbors’ homes looking through their front door, interiors fully engulfed in flames. … The most powerful form of evidence, the most irrefutable form of evidence is what people can see with their own eyes. We have film footage at geoengineeringwatch.org of these aircraft at altitude. KCT10s, KC135, C17 Globe Masters, nozzles visible, turning dispersions on and off. If people don’t believe what they see with their own eyes, there’s nothing I or you or anyone else can tell them. And we have many people that don’t believe what they see with their own eyes. They believe an official narrative that is less terrifying to them. And that’s a primitive defense mechanism in the human brain that screens out anything that’s an existential threat. So again, that is the primary form of evidence. What people can see with their own eyes and their sense of God-given reason should tell them something’s wrong. When you have a grid pattern in the sky one day and nothing the next with similar atmospheric patterns. When you have a trail clear across the horizon that suddenly shuts off as if it’s been cut with a knife and that plane, did it fall out of the sky? Did its engines quit? No. And we have the so-called climate science community telling us, “Oh, when you see that, that plane’s just entering a different atmospheric layer. That’s absolute nonsense. The atmosphere does not layer vertically. You don’t pass through a vertical wall of different atmospheric conditions. it layers horizontally. So, we have the climate science community playing the part of criminal cowards by their denial of this issue. It’s mind-numbing. …

The full interview can be heard here:

Larry Fink’s Commodification of Nature

Larry Fink’s recent comments on the tokenization of assets is being widely discussed in financial circles, but the references to natural assets such as fields, forests, water bodies, minerals are not included in the standard financial press. To understand this more deeply, we turn to someone who spent two decades in investment banking and private equity and who now transitioned to exploring the intersection of natural ecosystems and the digital economy. Ernesto van Peborgh, founder of the Seva Institute is focussed on what he refers to as “regenerative design”. (Note: The Seva Institute is not the same as the Seva Foundation which focusses on preventing and treating blindness and other visual impairments.)

Writing on his Substack, Ernesto van Peborgh explains:

Learn more here:

So for 30 years, crusaders for CO2 reduction have been flying around to conferences, where they come up with consumption reduction schemes for the rest of us. Meanwhile, these two threats to the natural world have been continuing unabated and unreported on by our corporate/government backed media:

Canada Contracts Corporate Marketeers to Wow the World at COP30 in Brazil

I was curious to see how Canada might respond to Bill Gate’s high-profile reversal. Or if, in anything it presents to the public, it is already considering the two-pronged threats to our natural world: the toxification and the commodification of nature.

So I checked out plans for the Canada pavilion at the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This event will be taking place from November 10-21, 2025 in Belém, Brazil.

Indeed, it was the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change that has been driving climate policy for decades now, despite the efforts of many scientists to point at the incomplete and misleading data curation that resulted in inaccurate conclusions so many years ago already.

For readers unaware that the CO2 based explanation for climate change has only been ONE side of the debate re: meteorological changes, please take note of yet another unreported set of news items: the signatories of the World Climate Declaration and their work, as compiled in https://clintel.shop/product/the-frozen-climate-views-of-the-ipcc/

cop30canada.ca

What caught my eye on the pavilion website, though, wasn’t just the idyllic scenery our government is promoting, but rather, this:

Does this mean we don’t have enough civil servants to work out how exactly the Canadian Pavilion should look in Brazil? We need to engage a private event management firm to prepare and set up Canada’s pavilion?

Oddly, this private company appears to have 24 employees in Canada, yet RocketReach appears to show 420 MCI staff here! And oddly, the people working to set up the pavilion seem to be scattered in offices across many cities throughout Canada and elsewhere.

Getting interested in the event planning world, I note that MCI appears to have expanded its reach by acquiring not just one, but two other event planning companies, “enhancing our comprehensive suite of services and reinforcing our position as a frontrunner in the global event management industry.” (Source) (Source). MCI event planners can also get trained for a “Strategic Influence Certificate” through an American based institute that appears to be affiliated with the Private Capital Markets Association of Canada (PCMA)™. This, in turn is described as a “not-for-profit association originally founded in 2002 by a group of Canadian business professionals whose firms were active in the exempt securities market.” (Source)

I get the feeling that Canada’s Pavilion at COP30 has little to do with keeping Canada’s environment, our waters, lakes and rivers, our skies and soils clean, clear and pristine. Instead, this somehow seems all about promotion and marketing, investment and business. The CEO of MCI, Juliano Lissoni, is passionate about business, about marketing, about blockchain technology and more. Given that an MCI employee received accolades for her achievements from the PCMA, it would appear these two organizations have certain ties to each other.

So we have a top heavy government appearing to contract out the work of selecting exhibitors for the Canadian pavilion to a corporate and financial interest - at least to a company with a lot of contacts in business and finance. All in the interest of “fighting climate change” when the real culprit (corporate/military backed climate manipulation) is not only creating unprecedented extreme weather and wildfires but also toxifying our environment, our plants, animals and even our children.

Getting on the Program at COP30

Canadian firms interested in showing off their work in Brazil were required to submit an application and were going to be selected on these grounds:

Here we can see who made the cut and will be presenting on which topics at COP30: cop30canada.ca/program/ We at CSNews are adding questions for consideration. Perhaps journalists reporting from COP30 can use them to help make presenters aware of news and analysis outside of their own particular perspectives.

Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) initiative - will this now be retooled to note weather manipulation instead? —> Why not push for a global ban on weather manipulation?

In light of more frequent and intense climate hazards, there is an urgent need to rapidly scale-up adaptation in the health sector and elsewhere —> Why not push for a global ban on weather manipulation?

Alliance for Financial Inclusion and IDRC global research initiative on Inclusive Green Finance. —> Why must financing those who wish to improve their lives be tied to GREEN initiatives? Replacing a cow dung stove with clean natural gas (a fossil fuel) might be more feasible than setting up resource-heavy, non-recyclable solar energy. Just because the latter is somehow deemed “green” does not necessarily make it better.

Building Canada Homes with Wood - A Low Carbon… —> It’s funny how old ideas are new again. Just be sure that all of these homes get blue rooftops. Have you noticed that when DEW weapons are used to engineer wildfires, blue roofed homes and blue cars are spared from the flames? Also make sure there are no remote controllable smart meters anywhere in the vicinity.

Canadian Youth Climate Assembly —> please expose these young folks to the work of CLINTEL. This generation has been traumatized by climate alarmism for their entire lifetimes. Work with school curriculum developers to use this topic as a case study of how NOT TO REMOVE BALANCE and DEBATE from key issues.

Transforming Lives in the Amazon —> Assuming this is what is being discussed: https://www.ruralelec.org/what-are-the-decentralised-renewable-energy-solutions/ How much vegetation needs to be removed to put in solar farms. Hopefully other small scale, non invasive alternatives are under consideration, like rooftop solar, and waterpanel heaters. Is COP looking into perpetual motion machines perhaps, or geothermal heating, especially to supplement solar at night time. Why are there so few references to geothermal heating whenever “green” tech is being discussed? Do firms investing in solar panels spend more time/money lobbying governments than those making underground geothermal installations?

The Initiative for Climate Action Transparency (ICAT) will celebrate its 10th anniversary at COP30, marking a decade of impact and the launch of the next phase of the Initiative —> Sadly, the website of this action is lacking in transparency. It appears to be operating with funds donated to it from other organizations. According to Influence Watch, writing about Climate works “The foundation seeks a 30 billion-ton reduction of carbon emissions by 2030 by creating a political mandate for forms of energy that it favors.”3 (Emphasis ours.) What is to prevent companies which profit off preferred forms of energy from putting their donation dollars into these types of organizations, relying on them to pave the way for future contracts?

Etc. etc. Almost every one of the Canadian presentations at COP30 could be approached from another framework and viewpoint. And if any of the presenters deem the “opposite” viewpoint to be nothing other than “disinformation” they clearly have not been spending time educating themselves on the strengths and weaknesses of the arguments being used against the positions they represent. This is the hallmark of a critical thinker.

Ontario’s Jewels Already for Sale before Bill C-5 Passage?

We also note which topics were under discussion in May 2025 at a conference of the Private Capital Markets Association of Canada IN ADVANCE OF THE FORCED PASSAGE OF BILLS C-5 and C-6 at the end of June:

https://www.pcmacanada.com/page/2025-PCMA-Conference

Here we have deliberations among the financial movers and shakers around the development of natural resources in northern Ontario (the location of the “Ring of Fire”) in advance of a Bill that sets aside environmental and other reviews for the fast tracking of development in precisely those areas.

For more on the forced passage of Bill C-5, please see the full post by citizen journalist and policy analyst Connie Shields.

Moving Forward

Well, for one thing, given that the leading “authority” in the field of climate alarmism has changed course, perhaps now Canadian government officials are free to follow actual climate scientists and redirect their spending away from CO2 reduction and sunshine dimming schemes.

In August, CSNews committed a GROC study to look into now much money has already been spent on “climate change” programs:

===

See:

Here are our updated recommendations:

Ensure that everyone working or writing or commenting or voting on the climate file is introduced to the work of Climate Intelligence (CLINTEL.org) members.

Invite CLINTEL members to testify to the various committees in both the House and the Senate whose work intersects with climate issues.

Withdraw Canada from any further CO2 reduction commitments.

Unite efforts with those US states who are already proposing bans on artificial weather manipulation, geo-engineering, “chemtrails” etc. to demand a stop to aerial toxic spraying period.

Make the detoxification of water, land, air, children’s playgrounds, backyard gardens, fields, forests, etc. a high priority.

Recognize the reality of the “eco-anxiety, ecological grief, eco-distress and climate anxiety” described so poignantly by author Laurie Sarkadi in the May issue of Canadian Geographic. Those who refused to make space in public disclosure for the normal to and fro of intellectual and scientific debate are reminded that climate anxiety among young people needs to be reversed. Apologies are needed for the toll the young have taken, having never lived without this misplaced narrative that humans are bad simply for being alive. Teach the young who the real culprits are — as Matthew Ehret explained, it is those who desire a return to the Middle Ages, when the privileged few could exploit the indentured serfs working on their estates. Likewise the Climate Czars envision a world of reduced consumption for everyone other than themselves!

Aim for pure (non toxic) snow and rain in the country by this time next year.

Ensure that government funded media outlets can never again simply present one-sided information. And that they stop their practice of spreading disinformation by omission. The silence about this huge game-change policy reversal by one of the planet’s most notorious influencers is truly remarkable.

Oppose any moves to “tokenize” natural assets. Now that the world is rejecting fiat (non gold backed) currency , the Canadian govenrment has “sold off” Canada’s gold reserve, and given the clear decline of production value in Canada, it is no wonder that “tokenizing” nature to back currency value is tempting. But natural assets like trees, forests, animal life, etc. are to be protected from corporate access. The Edgewood Ostrich farm battle over control of the natural resource of ostrich antibody production is a remarkable warning to us all, of what can happen when nature itself becomes something to fight over.

Municipal governments are now free to extricate themselves from those “Agenda 2030” initiatives that were all predicated upon CO2 reduction. Ditto for ICLEI, C40 Cities, the Global Covenant of Mayors and all the “Net Zero” and “Carbon Reduction” handbooks prepared by the world’s largest corporate lobby group (WEF) for use by governments and corporations. Of course, sustainable infrastructure development should be sought after, but there is clearly no need to engage in initiatives devised by the very corporations who are set to profit from their implementation. Municipalities should return to local decision making, setting local priorities relying on local talent. No unelected and unaccountable foreign agents should be cajoling local politicians into global governance and other schemes, especially around CO2 reduction.

Climate resilience needs to be seen not as CO2 reduction, but rather as preparation for inevitable hot and cold periods. Possibly, entire underground tunnel networks can be redirected from current uses for drug trafficking, human trafficking and the like to the creation of underground geothermal powered critical emergency health centres, cooling or warming stations, out of the way of increasingly cold or hot temperature fluctuations.

Stop any government investment in CO2 reduction related enterprises, including cricket farms, cow diapers, methane reducing feed being given to cows and other ruminants, etc.

We close with a second interview with US Comedian/News Commentator Jimmy Dore - this time with James Corbett, the author of Reportage: Essays on the New World Order.