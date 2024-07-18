The attached PDF is a copy of an email sent by CanadianShareableNews to Canadian media outlets. It can also be sent to Canadian Members of Parliament/Senators etc.

By the time readers see it, this particular live-stream will be over.

https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/07/17/webcast-the-trump-assassination-attempt-less-than-an-inch-away-from-total-chaos/

As live streams conclude, summaries of key points addressed are posted to https://schillerinstitute.com. Additional notes are being posted below.

In response to questions sent in by listeners:

Zepp-LaRouche lists serious paradigm shifts follow many key political assassinations in the past. This was in response to a question whether NATO could have had a role to play in the attempted assassination.

One of the biggest problems today, many people have become so small, they so easily let themselves be distracted (example for four weeks many adults showed so much emotion around European Soccer games, but not about life and death issues around the future of humanity that is currently at play. People leave politics to those who are very much in the pockets of BigMoney Wall Street institution.

To have a functioning republic, we also need an educated citizenry.

Q: What is so threatening about Victor Orban of Hungary that the EU bureaucracy is moving to punish him and his country?

F16s are slated for installation in Ukraine this months. The escalation allowing nations to strike deep into Russia can lead to WWIII.

Victor Orban became chair of the EU - he immediately spoke to leadership of Ukraine, Russia, China, NATO, etc. His ‘Crime’ is talking peace. “If you look at the policies of the EU, the US, NATO, etc. at no point have they pursued an option of PEACE.” Orban is pursuing the option to prevent WWIII by diplomatic solutions. Robert Fico of Slovakia also survived an attempted assassination. If his health had permitted it, he would have travelled with Orban.

If it comes to this war, which will be a global war, Europe will be destroyed.