Image Source: The Paradoxical Sources of Illiberalism: A Synoptic Approach to the Genealogies of Illiberalism

The following 10 questions can help us consider what kinds of polices are rolled out by “liberal” and “illiberal” governments. Before starting, note the following characteristics of LIBERALISM:

prioritizing individual freedom

prioritizing equality

protecting individual rights and liberties

emphasizing the rule of law

emphasizing free markets

ensuring that government intervention in the economy is limited

ensuring limited government intervention in society

These are taken from this definition:

Liberalism is a political and economic philosophy that prioritizes individual freedom, equality, and protecting individual rights and liberties. It emphasizes the importance of the rule of law, free markets, and limited government intervention in the economy and society…. (Source: a very small substack entitled the Institute for Liberal Values.)

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News Quiz (druthers, April 2026) 667KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The answers to the following questions are found in the April 2026 issue of Canada’s largest citizen-driven monthly newspaper. The link is found at the end of this post.

See how many answers you can guess correctly.

Do these news stories indicate a government that…

prioritizes individual freedom?

Name a country in which a human rights tribunal ruled that an individual should be fined for stating a BELIEF, instead of ruling on the person’s ACTIONS. The belief is being deemed “an existential threat” to a category of other individuals. In this country:

Disagreement becomes harm

Dissent becomes bigotry

Belief becomes mandatory

Surveillance becomes “protection”

Punishment becomes “safety”

Name a country in which, as food prices rise rapidly, cheap lab proteins (including insect protein) are being ground and added to the food stream, without public awareness or debate.

Does this news story indicate a government that…

prioritizes equality?

Name a country which expanded its euthanization program as a means to cut social program costs. What started as a means of choice for individuals whose death was immediately foreseeable, has now been expanded to those with disabilities for whom treatment and support is delayed or unavailable. It is now also being expanded to those with the sole diagnosis of mental illness. In fact, the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has expressed concern at the rate of 45 deaths by euthanasia per day, the equivalent of twice of the WWII death toll will have been been reached by June 2026. MAID now accounts for about 1 in 20 total deaths in this country.

Do these news stories indicate a government that…

prioritizes the rule of law?

Name a country in which 95% of criminal cases are concluded through plea deals agreed upon by the powerful and in which only 5% of cases reflect due process. Name a country in which the government removed a section of law that dealt with penalties against media outlets for knowingly “spreading false news”. In other words, since 2017 news outlets receiving government funding would NOT be held to account for knowingly misinforming the public.

What about…

protects individual rights and liberties?

Name a country in which census takers attempted to access banking records of over 500,000 residents in order to analyze their spending patterns.

emphasizes free markets?

Name a country in which the market crisis was covered up with a massive global health crisis, and in which a new market crisis is being redirected into a “global energy shock large enough to cascade into a global financial crisis—one that would clear the path for a systemic reset aimed at prolonging the life of an exhausted debt-saturated system”.

ensures that government intervention in the economy is limited?

Name a country in which professional health care providers can have their practiced raided, and can be banned from the sale of certain therapeutic products widely accepted for use around the world.

ensuring limited government intervention in society

Name a province in which there is very limited oversight over government-run adolescent group homes that in at least one case, there was insufficient food for the teenagers’ daily needs, no access to schooling, missing therapeutic oversight and supervision, allowing students to be open to harassment via unregulated social media access, and a number of unheeded warnings before a teen committed suicide. Name a country in which the state (taxpayer) funded broadcaster, with a audience of under 2% of the population, is granted the equivalent of $1.4 billion annually (enough to pay the salaries of 7,000 police officers and 7,000 paramedics). A government minister in this country claims that government officials rely on this state broadcaster. He believes that independent media outlets are to be considered “illegitimate” because they do not promote “social cohesion”.

ANSWERS:

Each answer comes from the April 2026 issue of DRUTHERS https://druthers.ca/wp-content/uploads/druthers-APRIL-2026-resized.pdf

CANADA —> BC School Board Trustee Barry Neufeld. “For the first time in Canadian history, the state has used the concept of ‘belief’ in a legal test for discrimination….This is a dangerous shift.” (page 2: When Thought Becomes Offence) US and/or CANADA and/or any European country —> the person being cited in Druthers hails from the USA. Canada has quite an infrastructure for insect protein production. One would need to do further research to determine whether “insect enriched meats” are already available and whether they are clearly labeld as such. See: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11203044/ & https://www.naturalproductscanada.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/NPC_Game_Changers_Insect_March-2022.pdf as well as p. 6 of the DRUTHERS issue linked above CANADA —> What once was seen as a matter of personal choice has now become a policy consideration. See p. 12 of DRUTHERS as well as Government Economics of Expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying to Vulnerable Populations and the Ethical Implications of Allowing the State to Control Death Note this summary by GROK-4 of expert witness testimonies on MAID to the National Citizens Inquiry:

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/edmonton-testimony-2025/ UNCLEAR if CANADA or USA? It is not clear whether the author is citing US or Canadian data. We found this link to a similar American statistic https://legalknowledgebase.com/how-many-cases-end-in-plea-deals, and no further links for Canadian data. Yet the forum/web page appears to be Canadian. CANADA—> See page 3 of the Druthers issue for the background to Bill C-39 (2017) which removed the prohibition against mainstream media spreading false news. CANADA—> See page 10 of Druthers issue. Statistics Canada received enough backlash to withdraw is proposal of accessing private bank accounts for spending data. USA—> See page 7 of Druthers issue. Lockdown 2.0 (Read in tandem wih the cover story on the US/Israel Iran “war”. (Not mentioned in either article: President Trump and his family members are playing the oil futures market, which means each time oil prices drop or rise futures bets on the degree of rise or decrease become lucrative to them. https://www.axios.com/2026/03/25/trump-iran-oil-insider-trading) CANADA—> Re: Health Canada raiding the practices of health service or product providers. See page 6. See also Health Canada’s History of Using State Force to Criminalize Economic Competition ALBERTA—> While all the other stories presented here focus on TOO MUCH government involvement, this one indicates the tragic consequences of TOO LITTLE government involvement, particularly in the care of he vulnerable. See the story of 15-year-old Noah Gitsel on page 5. CANADA, p. 12 col. 3 - When the Minister of Heritage spoke out on his belief that parts of the Bible are hate speech, his comments were noted in many other countries too. Here now, he claims that no alternative media should exist as they interfere with “social cohesion”. Hello GroupThink!!

Readers who were surprised to note how often the answers pointed at CANADA may wish to visit the DRUTHERS website to look over past issues. (And/or to subscribe to print copies in order to catch up on a vast number of news stories not reported on in state-sponsered media platforms.

Writing for the independent news site HUB, University of Calgary professor Collin May determined: Canada is experiencing the death of liberal democracy and the birth of ‘prosecutorial democracy’. This article is highly recommended as it provides an overarching framework for the decline of liberal democracy in this country and is replacment with what has been called the administrative state, the technocratic state, or according to Dr. May: “prosecutorial democracy”.

Here are just a few excerpts.

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For further exploration:

The Journal of Illiberal Studies included this study on the misunderstandings and contradictions around the definition of ILLIBERALISM. https://www.illiberalism.org/the-paradoxical-sources-of-illiberalism-a-synoptic-approach-to-the-genealogies-of-illiberalism/