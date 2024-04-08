Every once in a while, please make a point of checking the Reference section for documents that we might wish to refer to often. So far, we have the various Ethics documents that govern Canadian journalism. Always in your communication with the media, remind them of the noble profession they have been called to and the expectation that ALL views are presented respectfully. Too often, our media personalities speak disparagingly of those who do not share their views.

Also, please check the Letters section to see the backstory on a message that went out to the press regarding an Alert Memorandum to President Biden and got re-directed and ready to be sent to our elected representatives. Feel free to adapt as you see fit.

===========================================================