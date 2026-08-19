JUMP to sample articles about 7 of the testimonies by clicking here (link to be added)

Note the dates of search results on the CBC website re: coverage of “Food Security”

But the CBC website shows no results for the 3 day March 2026 hearings organized by citizen volunteers working outside of goverment and corporate fundng.

To find video recordings of three days worth of testimonies, as well as transcripts in both official languages, please visit the Kelowna hearing portion of the NCI homepage

nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/kelowna-2026/

INTRODUCTION

By CSNews

Below are write ups of 7 out of around 25 witnesses, mostly with an Alberta connection or who spoke on content I deemed of most interest to Alberta farmers.

Prior to the hearings in Kelowna on “Are Farmers Safe in Canada?”, the NCI held 13 sets of hearings across the country. Hearings in Brandon, Kitchener and Edmonton focussed on “Are Children Safe in Canada?”. Earlier hearings addressed aspects of governmental COVID-19 mitigation policies.

In all cases the NCI sent out press releases to a wide range of mainstream and alternative media outlets, yet there seems to be a code of silence around many of the issues being spoken about.

Only one CBC reporter ever came out to one afternoon of the hearings.

In a search using GROK-4 as to other incidents of coverage of previous hearings, the reply was:

“Vegreville News Advertiser: 2023 issue promotes NCI as citizen-funded and independent from government, with a nod to nationwide hearings (pre-Kelowna).”

“The Hill Times: Mentioned NCI hearings in Ottawa (May 2023) in political PDFs, noting the inquiry’s cross-Canada scope. No direct Kelowna coverage, but it contextualizes NCI as a citizen-led effort independent of government.”

“Major National Outlets (CBC, CTV News, Global News, Toronto Star, National Post, Globe and Mail): No articles or mentions of the NCI Kelowna hearings. Results returned unrelated historical stories (e.g., Kelowna crime incidents, past inquiries unrelated to NCI, or general BC news).”

“BC-Specific Outlets (Vancouver Sun, The Province, Castanet): No news reports. One user-submitted letter on Castanet promotes the hearings but is not journalistic coverage.”

I then asked GROK-4 for references to media coverage on these topics:

food sovereignty, agricultural regulations, pesticide use, supply management, land use, and food security, Glyphosate contamination in oatmeal, water contamination from data centre use, regulatory capture

and found a limited number of outlets having recently reported on some: Western Producer, Canadian Cattlemen, Town and Country Today, Daily Hive, C2C Journal.

CBC, CTV, Global only seem to run pieces on pesticide use, leaving out most of the other topics

It appears that the call to include a wide range of perspectives as a countermeasure against misinformation as outlined in the Global Declaration of Information Integrity Online is NOT being adhered to.

Likewise, calls by academics such as Jeffrey Dvorkin (former CBC ombudsman and journalism professor), Nadine Strossen (former ACLU president) and Jonathan Rauch Kindly Inquisitors: The New Attacks on Free Thought, 2013) are not being considered.

Instead, the work of Dutch extremism expert Cas Mudde appears to have shaped newsrooms. Content on a wide range of topics appears to be rebranded as “anti-liberal views” and “potentially corrosive to social cohesion” and thereby potentially “extremist”. This appears to have had an influence on newsrooms in general and would explain the next to ZERO coverage on the NCI, given that the NCI is essentially opening the door to viewpoints, data, studies and perspectives that are not being heard in the shaping of government policies and that provide a critical view of these polices.

In this piece I advocate for changes to the information ecosystem, particularly to tools that currently attempt to monitor “extremism” but that cast such a wide net and also include evidence-based democratic debate. https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/190298429/submission-to-public-safety-canada-call-to-halt-bill-c-9-due-to-flawed-data-and-urgent-need-to-suspend-and-review-government-funded-extremism-monitoring

By platforming the testimonies summarized below, any mainstream outlet would enter a very narrow space, departing from the stance that is putting ever more critical dialogue into the bucket of “extremism”. So far, “food sovereignty” is not on the list as per the graphic that follows (3) (5). But since the NCI’s previous hearings focussed on topics like vaccine science which is on the list as “anti-vaccine narratives” and on topics deemed by some as “conspiracy theories”, according to Cas Mudde et al, the NCI itself would border on “anti-government extremism”.

What a pity that society is being conditioned away from the normal ebb and flow of scientiic debate.

Source: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/189846966/defining-and-monitoring-domestic-extremism

Background on the NCI

The National Citizens Inquiry is a citizen-run, citizen-funded run initiative reliant solely on donations. Prior to the hearings in Kelowna on “Are Farmers Safe in Canada?”, the NCI held 13 sets of hearings across the country. Hearings in Brandon, Kitchener and Edmonton focussed on “Are Children Safe in Canada?” Earlier hearings addressed aspects of governmental COVID-19 mitigation policies. Witness testimony heard at earlier hearings included governmental COVID-19 related public health policies, the impacts of certain child protective services and educational policies on Canadian children, policies around Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) — all seemingly controversial topics that are rarely touched upon in other venues.

Witness testimony is heard by legal counsel and by a panel of independent, volunteer commissioners as well as It is then transcribed, and translated into both official languages. It is the largest project of its kind in the world.

Recommendations that arise from the testimony are then sent to governments at all levels for their consideration in policy making moving forward. So far, the invitations to and recommendations by the NCI have received no official recognition from any levels of government in Canada.

Illustrative Summary Articles for 7 Testimonies

Clicking on the titles links to a summary article by Canadian Shareable News. The slogans beneath them are AI generationed content summaries.

When Administrative Policies Threaten Farmers, Food Insecurity Follows

“Policies Starve Farms — Food Insecurity Follows”

The Food Professor Proposes Changes to Supply Management

“Supply Management Kills Family Farms — Phase It Out in 20 Years!”

When Bureaucracy Makes Vegetable Growing Unviable

“Bureaucracy + Carbon Tax = Dead Small Farms — Reclaim Local Food Now!”

How Risky Activism Got Rid of the Wheat Board Monopoly

“Farmers Jailed, Monopoly Broken — Open Markets Win for Grain Growers!”

Citizen Researcher Testifies about the Reality of Regulatory Capture in Canada

“Unelected Agencies Capture Farms — One Health Overrules Your Rights!”

Ostrich Farmer Lists Losses to Canada resulting from CFIA Cull

“CFIA Cull Destroyed Canada’s Bird-Flu Cure — Stop Stamping Out Science!”

When Regulatory Capture Keeps a Toxin on the Market and on the Farm

“Regulatory Capture Keeps Roundup Poisoning Farms — Ban Glyphosate!”

Beef Producer Turned Independent Politician Urges Canadians to Support Each Other

“Government Controls Us All — Farmers & Citizens: Support Each Other Now!”

INTRODUCTION TO ALL 7 ARTICLES

When Administrative Polices Threaten Farmers, Food Insecurity Follows

The Nova Scotia podcaster known as the “Food Professor”, a former grower of organic produce near Didsbury, a retired grain farmer from southern Alberta, a citizen researcher from northern Alberta, a co-owner of the Universal Ostrich Farm in BC, a professor of veterinary science from Saskatchewan and a a beef farmer turned BC politician were among the citizens testifying in Kelowna from March 9 to 11, 2026.

For its 14th set of hearings the independent, citizen-run National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) chose to focus on the question “Are Farmers Safe in Canada?”

#1

The Food Professor Proposes Changes to Supply Management (378 words)

Possibly the best known individual to testify at these hearings was the “Food Professor” and podcaster from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia. For 25 years, food policy economist Dr. Sylvain Charlebois has been researching, writing and speaking about food distribution, security and safety.

He was the second witness to testify on March 10. Here he explained the flaws of Canadian supply management, particularly in the dairy, poultry and egg sectors. When it was implemented in 1972, supply management was supposed to prevent the loss of small family farms, but it has produced the opposite effect. Canada went from having 42,000 family farms in 1972 to 9,500 today. A further reduction down to 5000-6000 is predicted by 2030. For Dr. Charlebois, “Farmers are the victims of the regime.”

In contrast to Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada who also testified and who recommended an immediate end to supply management in favour of a totally open market, Charlebois proposes a 20 year long phase-out of market regulations. He believes that if this is done correctly, Canadian production can be strengthened. He recommends much more transparency in pricing formulas, a complete revision of current polices around board appointments, marketing boards and quota setting.

Using milk as an example, Charlebois illustrated the current lack of dairy processors in Nova Scotia. The number of dairy farms has gone from 800 in 1980 to 125 today as small producers cannot compete with larger ones. As a result, milk leaves the province to get processed into yogurt, cheese and other products in Quebec. These are then trucked back to Nova Scotia for sale.

Charlebois explains the high degree of waste within the current system both on the farm, and once delivered to the various plants. Canada keeps a strategic reserve of butter and maple syrup on hand to allow for global shortages. Instead of dumping hundreds of millions of litres of milk annually, Charlebois recommends creating a strategic reserve of powdered milk. Currently, he points out, there is only one production plant for baby formula in all of Canada, a foreign owned manufacturer in Kingston, Ontario. Canada is putting itself in a vulnerable position when it comes to food production, as few people wish to acknowledge problems in the present system.

#2

When Bureaucracy Makes Vegetable Growing Unviable (270 words)

Dawn Buschert, a second-generation vegetable grower from the Didsbury area was the last witness to testify on Day 2. She spoke about how regulatory bureaucracy ended her previously viable enterprise after 15 years of operation. For example, at a combined total cost of $7000 the certification that allows producers to sell to grocery stores is prohibitive for small operators. She noted the price her father had received from the warehouses purchasing his organic cucumbers was identical to what the warehouses were paying her several decades later. She chose instead to pivot to farmers’ markets, selling produce at 15 different locations every week.

The federal government’s carbon tax pushed up her costs by several thousands of dollars. Buschert spoke about the need to borrow money through Farm Credit Canada and never breaking even. She foresees many other small producers will eventually also be forced out of business for similar reasons.

Buschert also worries about the erosion of local food diversity. She currently runs the “Dawn’s Dirt” podcast and provides advice to farm to table operators. “Food security comes from us. We, the people, have the power to change the system and we have to start doing it now.”

As a recent example of changing the system, Buschert pointed out how farmer pushback caused the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to back down from the new reporting requirements around livestock movements including to veterinarians, rodeos, stock sales, etc. Bushert was an organizer of the January 13, 2026 event at the Innisfail Legion that drew in almost 500 people concerned about how the proposed measures would lead to the closure of small farms.

#3

How Risky Activism Got Rid of the Wheat Board Monopoly (250 words)

Before his retirement Jim Ness was a grain farmer located 85 km north of Medicine Hat. He was the first witness to testify on Day 2 and also addressed the challenge of supply management. Prior to 2012, he had been opposing the Canadian Wheat Board monopoly. He was one of the farmers jailed over wheat exports in 2002 after ceremoniously selling a few bags of grain on the other side of the Canada/US border. As a result, he was convicted of violating regulations that governed grain marketing in Canada and spent a week in prison.

At the time, producers could earn two times more money selling directly to the USA than when selling through the Wheat Board. Ness explains how insulting it was to have the restrictive terms of the Canadian Wheat Board only applied to farmers west of Ontario. It was due to the efforts of farm activists like Ness that the Wheat Board monopoly was ended under Prime Minister Steven Harper.

Ness went on to explain that once the market was suddenly wide open, it was often the younger farmers who were better able to navigate, as the previous generation had relied on the Wheat Board to negotiate sales contracts for them. Now though, farmers needed to bear the cost of buying bigger trucks to haul their grain over longer distances and faced additional costs they were not prepared for. However, Ness believes that the open market system has been a definite improvement for Canadian grain farmers.

#4

Citizen Researcher Testifies about the Reality of Regulatory Capture in Canada (433 words)

Retired dental hygienist turned citizen researcher, Connie Shields shared what she had learned from her observations around the administrative enforcement tools used by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) against the Universal Ostrich Farms. Her testimony was the third last on Day 1.

When asked by legal counsel Paul Jaffe how she got interested in learning about regulatory capture, Shields explained: “I often describe myself as a critically thinking Jane Doe, just an ordinary Canadian who began asking deeper questions about the institutions that function around us.”

Shields prepared for her testimony by writing out many of her thoughts and research notes in advance, publishing them in a three-part series on unlockalberta.substack.com. She explains how a quote attributed to Paul Junker, a former Prime Minister of Luxembourg, resonated deeply with her: “We decide on something, put it out there, and then wait a while to see what happens. If there’s no major outcry… then we continue – step by step, until there’s no turning back.”

In 2023, Health Canada and three government agencies quietly made a policy change administratively redefining cloned meat as equivalent to conventionally bred food. And instantly oversight “was reclassified out of existence.” Shields explains how the same script was used in the case of the Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF). For Shields, regulatory capture is also visible in legislation currently before Parliament which demonstrates the “structural concentration of authority inside the executive-administrative state.”

Shields references the recent ruling by a federal tribunal that that Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) failed to properly establish a violation against the UOF Shields wrote: “For Universal Ostrich Farms, justice arrived after irreversible loss. For the rest of Canadian agriculture, the hope is that this decision arrives in time.”

Shields explains that the recent tribunal ruling re: the UOF has opened her eyes to a phenomenon she now sees everywhere. “Unelected administrative bodies become the primary decision-makers, enforcing policy objectives that no legislature openly debated, and no public meaningfully consented to.”

Shields is noting that while elections, laws and courts still exist, “real power moves elsewhere, into agencies, regulations, guidance documents, enforcement discretion, and “emergency authorities.””

Elsewhere on her substack, Shields explained how unelected global bodies including the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) have been implementing the global One Health framework. “One Health is the legal doorway to override rights and sovereignty.” Under One Health, organizations like WOAH can force Canadian agencies to engage in farm seizures, business shutdowns, animal culls, forced testing, land restrictions, quarantines, digital tracking, lockdowns or movement bans, centralized food control and surveillance of farms, homes, animals, water, and soil.

#5

Ostrich Farmer Lists Losses to Canada resulting from CFIA Cull (613 words)

Karen Esperson is the co-owner of the Universal Ostrich Farm outside of Edgewood BC, a 6.5 hour drive west and north of Fernie. She was the fifth witness to speak on Day 2. For much of 2025, many Canadians followed the dramatic stand-off between agents on a mission to follow the federal government’s “stamping out” policy and the farmers’ determination to keep their research flock alive to demonstrate the immunity of the animals in their care for decades.

Esperson referenced the evidence the farm had used to try to oppose CFIA’s cull order. Early on they had worked with the National Research Council. They had also worked with a lab in Eastern Canada as well as with a leading specialist in ostrich antibody development in Japan.

Esperson outlined how antibodies developed by ostriches could be used by wildlife experts to address avian influenza in wild migratory birds such as ducks and geese, often the direct cause of avian influenza outbreaks. Esperson explained that these antibodies were shown to be robust enough to survive very high and very low temperatures and to handle acidity. This could lead to many medical uses. By having ended the lives of the largest producer of these antibodies through its actions, the CFIA has deprived Canadians of potential solutions to diseases like avian influenza and others.

Esperson explained the CFIA’s flipflop, first promising the farm an exemption to the stamping out policy due to the rare genetics within the flock that had been bred from a range of varieties over more than a 30 year period. This promise was soon reversed without explanation. Another aspect she referenced was testimony that the local land fill had been contacted for disposal information for a large amount of bio waste in November 2024, well before the relatively small number of Edgewood Ostriches fell ill.

In her testimony, Esperson also referenced research by University of British Columbia professor Dr. Steven Pelech. He demonstrated that while the CFIA was claiming the ostriches were carriers of highly pathogenic avian influenza, their hybrid status contradicted this claim.

The stamping out policy originated from the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). It requires all animals in a flock to be killed, even if H5N1 is detected in just one bird. The CFIA claimed it was acting “to minimize the risk of the virus spreading within Canadian flocks and to other animals.”

In contrast, Esperson explained that in Africa, the cull policies for ostriches have been reversed in recognition of the birds’ strong immunity and lack of risk for other species. Prior to the implantation of the “stamping out” policy farmers followed bio-containment procedures. This entailed quarantining sick animals keeping them separate from the remaining population, supplying each area of operation with its own equipment, changing clothing and footwear when leaving and entering each site to reduce possible cross-contamination. If a disease did not respond to treatment, it would be allowed to work its way through a flock to “burn out.”

Only in certain cases would farmers need to slaughter or depopulate their entire flock to break the cycle of disease transmission. As Esperson and her daughter Katie Pasitney testified, the CFIA did not even allow for their birds to be tested for evidence of infection before being penned and shot at close range with rifles at night.

For Esperson, the hazmat suits worn by CFIA agents were purely meant for optics, to convey the impression of infectiousness, but then as soon as the ostriches were shot dead, removal crews came without any protection at all, confirming the farm’s stance that there was no danger of infection, given the flock’s disease-free status despite the rhetoric by the CFIA.

#6

When Regulatory Capture Keeps a Toxin on the Market and on the Farm (578 words)

Another witness to testify about the increasing power of regulatory bodies was former Swift Current large animal veterinarian, Dr. Ted Dupmeier. According to hm, “People seeking to speak the truth are being reigned in via regulatory bodies.”

Dupmeier formerly worked as a large animal veterinarian in Swift Current. His research into a common cause of symptoms in animals has led him to publicly voice concerns about the effects of RoundUp on mammals.

First advertised as a non-selective plant killer in 1974, RoundUp revolutionized farming. Chemical spray eliminated the tedious cultivation that was required for weed control before that time.

According to early advertisements, RoundUp was even safe to drink. Dupmeier mentioned that few people knew that it had been registered as a pipe cleaner in boilers 10 years earlier.

In the decades that followed, much more has been learned both about the contents of the popular weed killer, but also about its effects. Prior to its approval as a herbicide, the only tests on the product were done on its base ingredient (glyphosate) not in combination with adjuvants and other ingredients that make up RoundUp, and not over the long term

In 2003 it was patented as a biocide, given newer research showing it to be able kill bacteria, in particular those of the microbiome within the digestive system. By 2010 it was registered as an antibiotic. Dr. Dupmeier commented that in an era where the overuse of antibiotics in humans is being discouraged, it is ironic that farmers are being encouraged to spray this antibiotic widely, even as late as three days before harvest.

It is no wonder then, that animals being fed glyphosate-laden grain, end up with a complex of digestive issues. In his testimony, Dupmeier referred to a peer-reviewed publication out of India showing tragic effects of the product on poultry. He also relayed concerns regarding the wild deer herds that graze in grain fields after harvest.

In comparison to veterinarians in the US, their Canadian counterparts report a much higher case rate of animal liver damage, development of diabetes, anemia, and more. The recommended concentration of RoundUp in Canada at 540 grams per litre is significantly higher than the concentration in the USA, where it is set at 360 grams/litre.

According to Dupmeier, runoff from US farm fields in the Mississippi basin has been bringing the chemical into the Gulf of Mexico where it can also impact marine life including dolphins.

Even a 15-20% reduction in egg production was reported once affected grains made their way into chicken feed. A horse owner recorded a drastic change in animal disposition both once the horse was introduced to feed containing glysophate and after that feed was discontinued.

Dupmeier testified that human consumption of grain spayed with RoundUp is being correlated to increased cancer rate

Dupmeier testified that 0.1parts per billion is toxic. However, researchers have found rates as high as 191 ppb in certain brands of bread on the market in Florida as well as in dog food. Glyphosate is now banned in Sri Lanka, following high rates of kidney disease among workers spraying rice fields with glyphosate and in turn consuming a diet mostly of rice impacted by the chemical as well.

Dupmeier believes there is a growing awareness among farmers generally about the long term effects of glyphosate, but that people have serious concerns about regulatory capture. The amount of money involved is scaring away any mobilization on the ground or movement by governments.

#7

Beef Producer Turned Independent Politician Urges Canadians to Support Each Other (306 words)

Jordan Kealy is a former Red Seal Industrial Mechanic who has long been an advocate for sustainable agriculture. He and his wife raise grass fed beef, providing a ‘gate-to-plate’ direct sales experience. In 2024, he was elected as a Conservative MLA for the BC riding of Peace River North, but in March 2025, he left the party, sitting instead as an Independent. He explained that his participation in the NCI resulted from the freedom that his new status as an Independent has given him.

During his testimony at the start of Day 3, Kealy spoke less about farmers specifically, but instead describing the political context in which famers and other citizens find themselves.

Kealy discussed the control measures in place in the party system referencing party whips and “scriptwriters” who plan every bill. “They all tie in together and it is about controlling us as a population.” In Kealy’s views, as different farmers farm their cattle in different ways, Canadians are being treated differently by current governments than in past decades. Kealy points out how governments profit financially from the deteriorating mental health of Canadians as casino revenues and taxes on alcohol and tobacco increase. He sees Canadians victimized by government policy decisions who are increasingly turning to substance abuse or gambling.

Kealy is concerned about upcoming provincial and federal bills “They’re controlling us even more, they’re regulating us to death.” Kealy is particularly concerned about the government’s increasing reliance on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) abdicating its obligation to ensure a properly functioning health care system that offers everything Canadians require.

Kealy has been the sole BC MLA to introduce a bill to repeal British Columbia’s Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA) which is set to be fully implemented on April 1, 2026. Under the HPOA, the oversight of 16 different health professional colleges will be moved under the oversight of government-appointed bodies. Health professionals can be fined or imprisoned for speaking out in the best interest of their patients, if those interests run counter to government policies.

Kealy closed with a hopeful note, encouraging people including to reach out and support each other not relying on government help.