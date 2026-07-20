This is another long multi-part piece. Here we hyperlink to the various sections to allow readers to navigate according to their own interests. (links to be added)

THOU SHALT DO NO HARM TO THE VULNERABLE

Many Canadians are pointing out how the current legislative agenda is moving Canada evermore toward censorship. Here we look at the psychology of “rule followers” whose compassion is being weaponized generally without their awareness such that end up advocating for increased censorship.

The background context… “protected grounds” for some, not all.

The purpose of this Act is to achieve equality in the workplace so that no person shall be denied employment opportunities or benefits for reasons unrelated to ability and, in the fulfillment of that goal, to correct the conditions of disadvantage in employment experienced by women, aboriginal peoples, persons with disabilities and members of visible minorities by giving effect to the principle that employment equity means more than treating persons in the same way but also requires special measures and the accommodation of differences.[2]

In 1984, the Employment Equity Act applied to roughly 10% of the Canadian workforce — a narrow group of industries that are federally regulated under the Canadian constitution (banks, broadcasters, telecommunication companies, railroads, airlines, federal crown corporations etc.)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Employment_equity_(Canada)

See also:

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-service-commission/services/appointment-framework/employment-equity-diversity/employment-equity-groups.html

In addition to employment legislation, human rights legislation also reflected a growing list of protected grounds as seen in this example from Alberta:

Source: Large Language Model GROK-4 in response to this question: Please make a list of the dates when different new protected grounds were added to the Alberta Human Rights Act. Which protected grounds were initially in the act and which were added later and when? (June 15, 2026)

Currently, the list of protected grounds for discrimination as per the Alberta Human Rights Act is:

We at Canadian Shareable News appreciate attempts to allow all people of all ability levels and backgrounds to be treated with dignity and to be able to meet their needs to live a fulfilled life.

This difference between “treating everyone EQUALLY versus treating everyone EQUITABLY” makes sense. Some people need extra disability accommodations in order to access the same quality of life as others, for example.

What we are pointing out below is how corporate and other special interests have been manipulating compassion and caring about the vulnerable, or protected groups for personal or strategic gain. The messaging has become:

XYZ needs to be done to “protect” such and such vulnerable groups and if you are critical of these actions, you are cruel, lack compassion and should be deemed guilty of “hate speech".

But there has been little or no public discussion around whether XYZ action truly protects the various vulnerable groups, and how this type of compassionate-sounding messaging acts as a cover for the profit machine.

The prevailling messaging:

FEAR/COMPASSION/PROFIT —> Censorship Control Grid

Vulnerable people—those in minority (aka “protected”) groups need the protection of the rest of us against those who would harm them.

To harm someone is to judge them, question their motives, verbally abuse them, graffiti their places of worship, deny them equal opportunities, hire people other than them, expect the same standard of achievement from them as from everyone else, issue the same length of jail sentences for them as for everyone else, etc.

To harm them is to potentially say something that could make the vulnerable feel inferior in some way.

It is the responsibility of those NOT in the vulnerable category to engage in society in such as way as to “protect the vulnerable”. (This comes with hints of the classic colonial-era poem White Man’s Burden - help them because they cannot help themselves.)

Often it is those who are most compassionate but least aware of the larger global context who are susceptible to having their compassion weaponized at the behest those set to gain the most.

Without a fully functioning media ecosystem in which media platforms see their roles as purveyors of balanced, fulsome and critical information, highly compassionate people may not be aware of how they are being used by those who can gain the most from this situation. Or how in agreeing with the need to silence critical voices on some topics, they are in effect helping create the system that will eventually also silence THEM on topics that matter to them.

→ I want to ensure that the vulnerable are “safe” from perceived attacks of others.

→ I advocate for speech restrictions, not aware that in so doing, I myself am going to be affected by those speech restrictions too — when it comes to someone else taking issue with MY OWN views.

→ I didn’t realize that predatory vultures are USING MY ADVOCACY FOR (protective) SPEECH RESTRICTIONS to implement their own BUSINESS MODEL.

→ I don’t notice that I am not only walking into my own trap, I am taking with me all those in my circle of influence.

Closed Systems & Cult-like Programming

Professor Barnabas Barnty teaches in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in Nigeria. Many of the insights meant to identify cult behaviour in his publication entitled The Psychology of Indoctrination: How Coercive Cults Exploit Vulnerability and Foster Radical Beliefs (2024) are useful in the current discussion around the ability of some to weaponize the compassion of others to their own ends.

For example, Prof. Barnty writes about closed systems. People who are purposely isolated from a wide range of views and information may become particulary vulnerable to indoctrination.

Cults isolate members from external influences, creating an echo chamber where the group’s ideology becomes the sole source of truth.

Emotional trauma and economic hardship have been (and continue to be) powerful shapers of COVID-era and post-COVID-era Western society.

External circumstances can also play a critical role in creating susceptibility to indoctrination. Grief or Trauma: Emotional distress caused by personal loss, abuse, or other traumatic events can make individuals seek solace and stability in tightly-knit groups. Financial Instability: Economic hardship can heighten susceptibility, as cults may promise material security or solutions to financial woes, often exploiting desperation.

Repitition is an important factor, as is the creation of In-Group and Out-Group Boundaries

Constant repetition of ideological messages, combined with emotional appeals, reinforces beliefs and diminishes critical thinking. Cults establish clear divisions between “us” (the group) and “them” (outsiders). This fosters a sense of superiority and loyalty among members while dehumanizing critics or those who leave the group.

Clearly, labels like “fringe minority” as used by former Prime Minister Trudeau to refer to millions of supporters of the Trucker’s Convoy, were meant to foster a sense of superiority in the minds of those who aligned with his political decision-making at the time. Likewise, Prime Minister Carney’s use of the phrases “elbows up” and“ “Team Canada” was meant to build and solidify loyalty to himself while dehumanizing Americans and those who criticize his policies.

Prof. Barntly also addresses surveillance.

Surveillance and Peer Monitoring: Constant surveillance ensures conformity and discourages dissent. Members are encouraged to report on each other’s behavior, creating an environment of distrust and self-censorship. Peer monitoring reinforces group norms while eroding individual autonomy.

Keeping information and analysis from people, actively omitting or suppressing news or information that has the power to shatter government-driven narratives has indeed isolated and traumatized many Canadians.

Society is continually being indoctrinated that those who speak of information outside of the “officially sanctioned” viewpoints are hateful, hurtful and extremist misinformation spreaders and that they need to be sanctioned. This leads to the creation of willing enforcers of censorship initiatives, playing into the playbooks of those who have much larger agendas.

KEY QUESTION: Have I been serving someone else in a role of “PLIABLE ENABLER”?

Name Calling Pliable Enablers 1.32MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download

SIX SCENARIOS:

In each of the following scenarios ask questions like

a) Who is rejecting “uncomfortable evidence”?

b) Who is framing the person sharing this evidence as harmful, or even hateful?

c) Who benefits in terms of profit?

d) Who benefits in terms of control?

e) How might the situation be different if both speakers were accessing the same “uncomfortable” evidence and able to scrutinize both it and the “official” evidence?

#1: “Hateful Racists”

Here, critiquing social policy around uncontrolled immigration was framed as hateful towards those to be protected on the grounds of RACE and COLOUR.

a) Who is rejecting “uncomfortable evidence”?

People NOT ASKING for the background as to what crises are being engineered by whom in the countries of origin of the many migrants being displaced in today’s world.

People unware, for example of the work of the CIA, the countless “regime change” attempts, often starting as “false flag attacks” by those set to gain the most… See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_involvement_in_regime_change

People who voted for the current government and who are not hearing about the effects of uncontrolled immigration on the general population from their trusted news providers. (Substack authors like Chris George and Sheldon Yakiwchuk are just a few of those writers reporting on information not being as widely analyzed in state-funded media platforms.)

b) Who is framing the person sharing this evidence as harmful, or even hateful?

“Compassionate” left-leaning media commentators who have classified so-called “anti-immigration” voices as “far right”

c) Who benefits in terms of profit?

The military industrial complex targeting resources in the migrants’ countries of origin

The corporate developers receiving housing and other contracts en masse following the resulting sudden “emergency” housing shortage (Chris George examines the close ties between Brookfield and Mark Carney, search for “Brookfield” here.)

Those interested in fomenting chaos and the inability of national govenrments to sufficiently manage their affairs, as a means to attain the “solution” of global governance to “solve” crises and attain “world peace”. (The audio version of this answer by ChatGPT re: who benefits from global chaos is well worth a listen. ChatGPT: How Technocracy Thrives On Global Chaos —> But it is “hateful” to critically discuss the migrant crisis in terms of root causes and it is “conspiratorial” to discuss the beneficiaries.)

The human trafficking rings, often the ones who get people over borders by illegal means. Related here are those who orchestrate child trafficking for a variety of purposes.

d) Who benefits in terms of control?

When the military indistrial complex is also invested in media ownership, censorship, digital surveillance, etc. (aka technocracy) by controlling information flow, this complex ensures its own dominance over the voices of individual critics

e) How might the situation be different if both speakers were accessing the same “uncomfortable” evidence and able to scrutinize both it and the “official” evidence?

People would be more likely to see when labels like “racist” and “hateful” are being incorrectly applied, i.e. when they are meant to SILENCE DISSENT.

There would be less divisive rhetoric if Canadias were all accessing the same wider information base.

Currently, newcomers to Canada are harmed given how they are being used as political footballs between adherents of “left” and “right” leaning poliical stances.

What is missing is substantive discussion between members of the peace activist and military analyst community on the background to military conflict, newcomers and their advocates, and influential voices from all parts of the political spectrum.

#2: “Hateful Anti-vaxxers”

Here, critiquing COVID-19 pandemic-era policies was framed as hateful towards those to be protected on the grounds of general VULNERABILITY and SOCIO-ECONOMIC grounds (the elderly, the medically fragile, those living in crowed conditions such as in certain First Nation communities.)

The unproven injections were to be rolled out first to care providers, then elderly care homes residents and on soon thereafter, throughout many indigenous communities. This essentially made those who cautioned against the widespread uses of the product on these populations sound “hateful.”

Essentially, the above answers to our key questions apply in similar ways to all of the scenarios that follow. In the case of mRNA COVID-19 injections, we see the same military-industrial-pharmceutical-media complex at play. There are many posts at FollowingtheCovidScience that point to the effects of information omission. These include the needless suffering of those permanetly harmed by mandated mRNA injections, etc.

Here is a post showing which information, if it had not been censored out, would have had the power to change policy in Canada.

We asked this question of GROK-4 four times: From the point of view of a Canadian government official working for Health Canada, what is the likelihood that the authorization for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines will be rescinded, future orders cancelled and the products removed from circulation in Canada?

When different information sets were “fed” to the Large Language Model, the result was a near complete turnaround in responses. See

Readers who are unaware of the interconnected investments in pharmaceutical, financial, media, surveillance and other corporations through global investment management companies such as Blackrock, StateStreet, Vanguard, etc. might wish to view one or more of the documentaries posted here:

https://www.documentarytube.com/best-of/the-10-best-documentaries-about-blackrock/ and/or documentaries such as these posted here: https://freedomrising.info/documentaries/.

a) Who is rejecting “uncomfortable evidence”?

The very same public health officials, celebrity science writers, media gatekeepers, societal leaders (employers, coaches, religious leaders) who were successfully traumatized by the media spin around COVID-19, medical professionals who saw the devastation first-hand but who were kept from knowledge about actual safe, effective and preventative treatment, etc. etc. For all of these people to now be forced to face up to stark realities is very difficult. The second step in the Kuebler-Ross Change Curve is Denial. Some people remain there for a very long time.

The upcoming Allison Inquiry is geared specifically at Canada’s Parliamentarians whose conditioned “group think” has made it polically risky for them even be seen as sympathetic towards those of their consitutents who TOOK the mandated and injections and were seriously harmed.

b) Who is framing the person sharing this evidence as harmful, or even hateful?

The same groups listed in answer a)

As well as members of the “anti-hate” lobby industry.

For example, in 2021 the US-based Center for Countering Digital Hate produced its report of THE DISINFORMATION DOZEN. https://counterhate.com/research/the-disinformation-dozen/. It is doubtful that they would have produced a follow up document outlining which opposite understandings have since become common knowledge via peer-reviewed research publications to make up for the damage their vocal and effective finger pointing has led to.

In Canada, it was the anti-hate organizations who tried (successfully) to get the Freedom Convoy shut down on supposed “racist” grounds, claiming statements made to ensure freedom of speech around COVID-19 scienfitic topics been deemed as “Nazi propaganda”. https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/video/1.6333252. Likewise a prominent “anti-hate” group is seeking to teach students that even speaking up for “freedom of speech” is hateful.

In addition, children should be aware of classmates who invoke “a free speech issue” in political conversations. Citing free speech was among “common defenses of hate propaganda,” said the guide. https://druthers.ca/government-funded-school-pamphlet-calls-canadas-red-ensign-a-hate-symbol/

c) Who benefits in terms of profit?

Corporate executives at all of the pharmaceutical companies, in particular where the products were manufactured in advance the global declaration or of regulatory approval. Also, shareholders in global financial management companies, futures investors, social media companies, global corporations running “big box” brands, given that lockdowns shut and often permanently closed small businesses. Amazon, Zoom, all the technologies that became the default technologies during lockdowns.

d) Who benefits in terms of control?

Those who used their connections to silence dissent. Those who are working via a global private public partnership to engage in both control of the population and population control.

The former Calgary oil executive Maurice Strong is also the person who is reported as having said:

“So, in order to save the planet, the group decides: isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”

His views were shared by the likes of the former US national security adviser and secretary of state under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Henry Kissenger.

As Secretary General of 1992 Rio Environmental Summit, Maurice Strong would have been aware of fellow Rio Earth Summit attendees and statements being made at the time about the need to use climate policy as a means of gaining social control.

Timothy Wirth, Senator (Democrat, Colorado), Undersecretary of State for Global Issues at the Rio Earth Summit: “We have got to ride the global warming issue even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic policy and environmental policy.”

Richard Benedick, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State at the Rio Earth Summit (1992) stated, “A global warming treaty must be implemented even if there is no scientific evidence to back the (enhanced) greenhouse effect.”

e) How might the situation be different if both speakers were accessing the same “uncomfortable” evidence and able to scrutinize both it and the “official” evidence?

We could have built a common ground instead of disintegrating into social divisiveness. Here was one attempt to build bridges instead of walls between those inside and outside of the corporate news bubble

https://followingthecovidscience.8b.io/page19.html

One way to continue building common ground is to share the link to this timeline of events:

https://totalityofevidence.com

#3: “Hateful Misogynists” aka “Far-Right Conservatives” aka “Misinformation Spreaders”

Here, critiquing “pro-choice” policy is sometimes framed as hateful towards WOMEN, implying that women should have the right to end the life of another human being should they so choose. When “pro-life” or “anti-abortion” topics deemed taboo in mainstream Canadian society, we miss out on learning, for example about the quarter of post-abortive women who experienced serious long-term emotional distress. Without being able to discuss this type of distress openly, women like these are isolated in their grief and may receive little or no support.

Instead, we have been indoctrinated to believe that to speak up for the unborn is to be hateful towards women and their reproductive freedoms.

Oddly, a similar psychological programming is underway when people criticize the Canada’s leading status as home of government supported euthanasia policy through the expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) legislation.

By not reporting on chilling economic calculations tied to MAiD expansion, and the reality of late term and live birth abortions in this country, Canadian media outlets are neglecting to be a voice for the dignity of human life at all costs.

Instead of seeing every loss of human life as a loss of potential to be prevented, they are helping to push the idea that there are too many humans on this planet, that Mother Earth would be better off with fewer useless CO2 producing humans. In this view, every aborted baby, every MAIDED person represents one less “useless eater”, one less strain on the environment or on the government’s bottom line.

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/00302228251323299

https://lefttodie.ca

Opposing euthanasia is not dependent on relgious faith. Humanist groups for example, in the UK and the USA point to Canada’s high rate of MAID deaths with alarm.

https://haase.org.uk/history-of-euthanasia/

Here, in brief, are the reasons listed by this organization, why they advocate for better palliative care, not hastened death via Assisted Suicide/Euthansia (ASE).

1/ The campaign for assisted suicide and/or euthanasia is based on fear, not reality. 2/ ASE undermines suicide prevention. 3/ Human lives should be treated as of equal worth…Legalising ASE would create an unequal society. 4/ We believe it is wrong for the state to kill citizens, whether as punishment for a crime or simply because their lives are wretched. 5/ The impetus behind ASE may be compassion – but is also utility. We don’t think that it is civilised to measure the value of lives in monetary terms. 6/ Where legal, ASE generally expands from those imminently dying to disabled people, diminishing the value of their lives. It is other people’s perception of the value of the lives of disabled and elderly people that means that they are eligible for ASE.

This 1999 article by Gerald A. Larue classifies different types of euthanasia:

Euthanasia can be voluntary or involuntary, passive or active.

Passive voluntary euthanasia occurs when, in accord with a terminally ill patient’s expressed wish, life-supports are removed and the patient is permitted to die “naturally” or “as a consequence of the disease.” Some patients die immediately; others linger on for hours or days finally dying from dehydration and starvation.

Active voluntary euthanasia (often termed “aid-in-dying”) refers to death caused, in response to the terminally ill patient’s expressed will, through direct intervention by someone other than the patient. Death may be induced by the administration of lethal medications or by lethal injection.

In the minds of some, the removal of life-supports, or passive euthanasia, is to be differentiated from active euthanasia, which is defined as “doing something to terminate life.”

Involuntary euthanasia—that is the bringing about of a person’s death without the consent of the person—is almost always treated as homicide, even when the act can be recognized as producing a “merciful death.”

https://americanhumanist.org/humanismtoday/vol13/larue/

Who manufactures the LETHAL INJECTION? In whose interest is it to “normalize” MAID, even among children?

Who is using psychological manipulation as their primary marketing tool?

Imagine the manufacturer of peanut butter, instead of targeting their messaging at the end user (customer) lobbying government officials to come up with some kind of law that expands peanut butter usage in society. By expanding MAID, the manufacturers of “end of life medication” are expanding their potential sales numbers.

It is not that different from the case of MIDAZOLAM, an execution drug which made its way through British care homes to “make room for” all the incoming expected COVID-19 cases. Who manufactures it? Who got care home operators to suddenly order a two year supply at the most opportune time?

Find page 62 here: https://r.8b.io/387157/assets/files/1642358695418.pdf (from the collection found here https://followingthecovidscience.8b.io/page19.html, Part 5 —> 5b)

Differences in Media Coverage between Life and Death advocacy

When it comes to the activities and information campaigns of Canadian pro-life groups one can NOT learn a lot from a search on corporate-backed and government-funded media platforms. The national pro-life rally held in May 2026 is referenced by the National Post: https://nationalpost.com/news/crowd-parliament-hill-for-national-pro-life-rally-told-canada-must-do-better

But it is non-existent in the search results of The Canadian Press; CBC, CTV and Global News.

In contrast, there is supportive coverage on these platforms under the topic “choosing MAiD” (“medically assisted death”).

CBC

CTV

Canadian Press

This led us to ask this question of GROK-4. Readers may find the response insightful.

So here, instead of seeing attempts to PREVENT SUICIDE, out of the belief that human life is so inherently valuable, it needs to be saved at all costs, we have the ENCOURAGEMENT of SUICIDES with the help of certain pharmaceutical products. (Do you hear the sound of cash registers in the background?)

This stunning advertisement “The Most Beautiful Exit” sponsored by Quebec-based retailer SIMONS might pave the way for more of the same on Canadian airwaves.

Click here for full advertisement.

Then we have this sales pitch for the procedure as a whole:

https://fieldtriphealth.ca/what-drugs-are-used-for-maid-in-canada/

To what degree have the makers of these drugs been lobbying Members of Parliament or government staff?

MIDAZOLAM — Pfizer, Roche, Novell Pharmaceutical Laboratories, and Roxane Laboratories.

PROPOFOL Diprivan®— Pfizer, Farber, Frenzenius Kabi, and many more https://www.pharmacompass.com/manufacturers-suppliers-exporters/propofol

ROCURONIUM — Pfizer, Frenzenius Kabi, etc.

So… are any government-funded Canadian media platforms reporting on the three registered meetings IN ONE MONTH between Pfizer lobbyists and Canadian government staff?

Could any of these meetings have been germane to the topic of the potential expansion of medical assistance in dying (MAiD)? Why does it fall to unknown Substackers to be asking pointed questions on the possibility that life and death issues may contribute to corporate bottom lines?

https://lobbycanada.gc.ca/app/secure/ocl/lrs/do/advSrch?keywords=Pfizer&srch=Search

“Government procurement” of WHAT? Another Pfizer product? If so, which one? Why? How? etc. What business is it of anyone inside government to be discussing “Budget” or “Federal-Provincial Relations” with a pharmaceutical company?

Here we have it again:

XYZ needs to be done to “protect” such and such vulnerable groups and if you are critical of these actions, you are cruel, lack compassion and should be seemed guilty of “hate speech”.

People shouldn’t need to suffer through a long-protracted death. Instead of comfort care, the state should be able to put an end to their lives immediately. But if you, like a number of faith-based health care providers do not believe it is the role of physicians, hospitals (or possibly governments) to END LIVES, you receive strong pushback, YOU are the hateful one, preventing “Death with dignity” from being carried out.

Angelina Ireland knows all about that. As the executive director of Delta Hospice Society and a passionate advocate for authentic palliative care WITHOUT medical assistance in dying (MAID). Here is her testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry, which received no mainstream media coverage at the time or since. https://www.jccf.ca/delta-hospice-society-asks-bc-supreme-court-for-maid-free-palliative-care-spaces/

Learn more also from Alex Schadenberg, of the Euthansia Prevention Coalition here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/edmonton-testimony-2025/.

This fictional piece of writing by retired BC surgeon Dr. York Hsiang provides the context in which MAiD is often carried out. He shows how organ harvesting and end of life “care” can often be closely linked.

#4: “Right-wing ideologues”

While drug-addiction was not on the list of protected grounds, to speak critically of the “safer supply” drug polices in use, particularly in BC, had been raising hackles among pliable enablers who essentially saw critique of that program as potentially “hurting the feelings” of the “addiction community”.

The US-based Sackler family owns Purdue Pharma, which was behind the Oxy-Contin opiod addiction crisis.

https://www.painnewsnetwork.org/stories/2025/6/25/purdue-pharma-fueled-the-opioid-crisis-but-not-in-the-way-you-might-think - See also this news update re: lawsuits against Purdue Pharma https://globalnews.ca/news/11247593/opioid-crisis-lawsuits-purdue-mckinsey-canada-bc-us/

Asking WHO BENEFITS from the “Safer Supply” policy…

we once again need to look at those with products to sell via government sales contracts. This question was posed to GROK-4 on June 15, 2026: “Is there evidence that BC bought some of its hydromorphine or other safer supply drugs from Purdue Pharma?”

To find coverage of news like this:

https://northernbeat.ca/news/safe-supply-drugs-now-part-of-organized-crime-business-says-bc-rcmp/

one needs to go far beyond ”trusted mainstream” news inside the censored bubble shown above and into the vast universe of independent media.

In fact, often the “trusted mainstream” media were busy in their role as amplifier of government messaging. This might mean reporting the OPPOSITE of what the non-governmental world was experiencing.

https://www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/health/no-evidence-of-widespread-diversion-of-b-c-safe-supply-drugs-say-farnworth-and-rcmp/article_4b6e925e-a73c-528a-82e7-9a11c0ab2daf.html

While Canadian corporate-backed news outlets are currently covering the news of the Purdue Pharma Opioid Class Action lawsuit, at the time, outlets like The Canadian Press news agency helped drive public opinion TOWARD the government purchase of large quantities of Purdue-Pharma’s “safer supply” products

(Source: Canadian Press)

Lacking the type of Critical Balance Reporting Indicators championed by CanadianShareableNews, this Canadian Press article essentially paves the way for the weaponization of compassion, citing health officials making statements such as:

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, a member of the legislature’s standing committee on health, says it heard from many people who said the safe supply of drugs needs to be expanded to save lives. Lapointe agrees it’s imperative that a safer supply is available in all areas of the province, adding it’s not a matter of choosing one approach or another but improving all access for treatment and recovery. Sheila Malcolmson, the minister of mental health and addictions, says her heart goes out to those families, friends and communities that are grieving their losses.

Missing in the coverage is a QUE BONO (who benefits) when governments trust companies who have been dishonest with one product to be honest with another.

Here we see The Canadian Press working to gaslight those who criticized the “solution” of “safer supply” as it was being implemented in BC.

(According to the Cambridge dictionary “to gaslight” is to “trick or control someone by making them believe that their memories or beliefs about something are wrong, especially by suggesting that they may be mentally ill.”)

She added: “A lot of what’s driving the prescriber alternative debate is anchored, unfortunately by the opposition, in stigma and fear.” But she acknowledged the federal government could also do more to inform people about how such programs work. “Do we need to help communities get more comfortable with the realities of what is a toxic drug supply poisoning their communities? One-hundred per cent.” … Conservative MP Laila Goodridge, who serves as the party’s addictions critic in Parliament, said Trudeau’s plan for the crisis meant to “flood communities with more taxpayer funded drugs.” “Instead of helping people tackle addiction, Trudeau’s radical (mental health minister) is forcing communities into crime, chaos and disorder, telling them to be more ‘comfortable’ with the idea of more drugs on their streets.” Saks said her message to those taking issue with harm reduction programs such as those protesting a proposed drug consumption site in Richmond, B.C., is to sit down and talk. “Let’s sit down and have the conversation, so that we can see those who are most vulnerable in our communities and understand how they got there,” she said. “We have to have hard conversations in communities, so that they don’t look away, that they become a community that wants to help.”

The Canadian Press, in its coverage at the time chose not to mention topics such as how fentanyl had been making its way into the country, how by NOT properly inspecting incoming shipments, the government was essentially allowing the illicit drug pipeline straight to low income areas, reserves, etc. where organized crime could cash in. There was no coverage of how other alternatives to “safer supply” were being rolled out elsewhere, etc. Instead, mainstream reports focussed on amplifying the official government voice, giving little support or word count to the voices of Opposition critics.

Over 600 words in this article were devoted to the voices of Health Canada representatives, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the federal Addictions Minister and the head of public heath in BC. In contrast, only around 100 words in the article referenced Opposition Conservative statements and 76 words releated to the voice of a BC NDP oppsition voice. This latter was actually asking for the further expansion of safer supply programming in the province.

A year later, to its credit, The Canadian Press did report on these findings:

https://www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/prairies_bc/bc/b-c-drug-decriminalization-and-safer-supply-associated-with-more-overdoses-study/article_dc642fe2-5667-58f1-a0b6-da74e0ea38b0.html

Given that it was the mark of a “right-wing ideologue” to report critically of the drug promotion policy in use in BC until that study, it appears that now the “Overton Window" has caught up. It is no longer “hateful” to propose addiction treatment programs instead of pushing those with addictions through “harm reduction” that essentially expands the amount of drugs in their system.

#5 “Transphobes”

The compound term “transphobe” arose in the early 1990s from Trans- (from “transgender,” ultimately Latin for “across/beyond”) and -phobia (Ancient Greek phóbos, “fear”).

Here, critiquing policy around “gender affirming care” was framed as hateful towards those to be protected on the grounds of GENDER IDENTITY and GENDER EXPRESSION.

Here again, we have the weaponization of compassion leading to pharmaceutical profits. Media outlets are NOT finding it OK to discuss both the Pros AND Cons of gender transition procedures, socially and medically.

Similar to the lack of coverage of those who are critical of deadly corporate & state backed “safer supply” drug access policies, MAID policies, late-term and live birth abortion processes, COVID-19 mitigation procedures and policies, there is a distinct lack of coverage on topics like:

how despite its name, “gender affirming care” provides young people with little affirmation of their unique characteristics, especially if their physcal characteristics fall outside of the “Hollywood movie” norms for males and females. Young people are not introduced to men and women throughout history who may have had slightly more effeminate or masculine appearances and who went on to live fulfilled lives in the bodies they were born with.

the experimental nature of “gender-affirming care”, the Cass Report and the closure of Tavistock, one of the leading clinics within Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).

to what degree the recent increase in numbers of young people identifying as gender non-binary/diverse youth could be related to media/social media modelling, social programming, etc.

the possible impact that increased consumption of foods with soy and estrogenic components might be having on the development of sex hormones

whether the the gender-related curriculum in the early grades acts like “predictive programming” giving more children the idea that gender change is possible or desirable than ever before? Might the timing of a curriculum around pharmaceutical enabled gender reversability possibly correlate with relaxed restrictions on pharma companies in the USA?

the emotional and physical challenges of youth who went ahead to medical transitioning and then tried to reverse the process (detransitioners such as Faith Groleau and ﻿﻿Kellie-Lynn Pirie). When young victims of information omission finally recognized all the things they had given up in order to transition, all the life choices (like parenting) they had shut the doors to, while still under the age of adulthood, they (and their parents) lose trust in the medical profession altogether. Many hold bitterness that their parents and others they trusted didn’t shield them from the harmful consequences.

how injecting a patient with LIFE LONG hormone therapy not only gets the manufacturer a lifelong customer, it also gives other manufacturers life long customers for the known side effects of hormone therapy, like osteoporosis. Or how it could be the same manufacturers that profit from increased sales of both the gender changing drugs and drugs meant to counter side effects.

how sucidicality is being used as a coersive weapon to have parents agree to allowing poorly defined and unsafe proceedures to be carried out on their offspring. Outside of the mainstream bubble, one hears that youth and their parents are NOT being given the information required to make fully informed decisions around the alternatives, the risks, etc. The full outline of all the risks of proceeding, risks of not proceeding, etc. is not being shared. Instead, parents are being told that without proceeding their child would most likely take their own life, the ultimate fear-based pressure tactic. Or parents are faced with the news that under the concept of “mature minor” and with the help of school personnel, their young person has already started the journey to transition without parental consent.

how many trans youth are there in Calgary/Southern Alberta to presumable employ 27 staff and facilators in just ONE organization in the region? This is much more staff here than is found in a typical junior high school. See: https://www.skippingstone.ca/our-team. This leads to the question of funding: which organizations, agencies, sponsors, donors) are covering salaries of this much staff within just a single city/region. It also leads to the question of purpose. What exactly do so many staff members do, given the relatively small number of Alberta youth who have undergone gender-related surgeries and could be in need of social and psychological support?

We appreciate that there are very concerned individuals who have long been serving the LGBT community over decades of misuse and trauma. The point of this post is not to undermine their compassionate work. For example, here is a list of Calgary based LGBT organizations https://mosaicpcn.ca/community/trans-two-spirit-and-lgbtq-community-health-resources/.

However, it is clear from documentaries such as “Fauci’s First Fraud” that homosexual men have borne the brunt of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s horrific work on AZT, leading to the AIDS crisis.

https://www.amazon.com/Faucis-First-Fraud-Foundation-Totalitarianism/dp/B0C6P2PLSV/

See the documentary here: https://www.brasscheck.com/video/world-aids-day-and-other-scams/. Internet pioneer Ken McCarthy has been privately documenting government and corporate fraud since 1997 as described here: www.brasscheck.com

Information drawing the parallels between past and current efforts at exploiting both vulnerable people themselves and the compassion of others are uniquely missing from media platforms that share ownership and investment ties with the pharmaceutical beneficiaries.

Clearly, naming someone a “transphobe” is a way of shutting down those who may simply have questions on the topic, or who may be pointing at uncomfortable truths around the topic.

It would appear that those who chose to silence critical voices on this and similar matters should ask if they are functioning as the handmaidens to the corporate profit machine.

#6 “Putin Apologists!” “Antisemites”

In addition to pharmaceutical firms benefiting from weaponized compassion, there is of course the military industrial complex that profits when critique around increased miliarization is silenced. Nowadays, this military industrial complex is inextricably tied with surveillance and artificial intelligence technologies and yet this connection is not discussed in Canadan “legacy” or government-funded, corporate-backed media.

Legacy media avoid narratives that “challenge institutional tech/government alignments too aggressively.”

Note this exchange with GROK-4:

“Are any Canadian outlets reporting on the interconnections between Donald Trump, Larry Ellison and other technocrats in the way that Whitney Webb has been doing, for example as cited here: https://needtoknow.news/2025/01/trump-introduces-stargate-ai-the-foundation-for-mass-surveillance-mrna-vaccines-and-digital-currency/”

While it once was OK to sing about peace, to write and post about it today on military-adjacent tech platforms or government cheerleading news platfors has become problematic.

Asking Israel to put aside its Greater Israel project, asking the USA to stop their targeting of foreign governments for regime change operations, asking NATO countries to understand how their expansion plans threaten the sovereignty and existence of non-NATO countries, asking anyone to consider the useless deaths of young men and women on the frontlines as a means of profit expansion for certain corporations has now become taboo. Right away, the gaslightiing and derogatory labelling by those who are conditioned to express one-sided compassion takes the place of reasoned and rational discussion.

A GROK-4 search (July 20, 2026) revelead these results:

Existence of Canadian Peace Groups

QUESTION:

Please make a list of actively working peace groups in Canada. It seems that they have received more coverage on CanadianShareableNews.substack.com than on major Canadian news networks.

RESPONSE:

Media Coverage of Canadian Peace Groups

So we asked about the coverage on 15 media platforms of the work of 12 organizations over the past 6 months and GROK-4 located next to nothing of substance. It is almost as if most of these groups and their concerns do not even exist. Is this another case of no coverage = no pushback on the profit machine?

FURTHER QUESTION:

Please do a scan dating back to January 2026 including Canada’s major news platforms (CTV, CBC, CP, Global News, Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, National Post, etc.) and lesser known news platforms the Hub, the Logic, the Walrus, the Breach, Ricochet, Rabble.ca, National Observer, Canadian Dimension to find references to the work of ANY of the active peace groups listed above. If you find references, please include the article, date and topic, plus the URL.

RESPONSE

How aware are those reporting on and making life and death decisions of the current status of nuclear weapons treaties?

Next we asked:

What is your best guess when it comes to journalists covering geopolitical affairs, university professors teaching about geopolitics, members of all Parliamentary and Senate committees dealing with matters of peace and war, and their staff, how many of them can list which nuclear non-proliferation treaties have recently or will soon expire wthout any negotiations for replacement treaties in sight?

How many of them are likely aware of the physics of nuclear weapon use as explaind by MIT professor Theodore Postol? Can you identify documentation coming out of Canadan media, academic and journalist circles demonstrating awareness of these matters?

Would an awareness of these matters in those circles change the extent to which Canadian media would cover the work of peace groups in Canada?

Learning more and speaking up

Learning on a weekly basis from those with expert knowlege on peace and war issues

Meanwhile, citizens the world over have the opportunity to listen and participate free of charge in the weekly meetings of the International Peace Coalition run by the German/American based Schiller Institute. Here one hears first hand from professors like MIT’s Ted Postol, as well as from retired diplomats, military and intelligence analysts, etc. as to how military decision making takes place and how citizen efforts might be able to slow down uninformed and ideological support for endless loss of human life.

See: https://schillerinstitute.com/international-peace-coalition/ for recordings covering the last 161 weeks of free public education on these life and death matters.

So there you have it. Six scenarios in which the person whose compassion was weaponized by those who stand to profit from this or that potentially fatal agenda. Six times when someone endeavoured to present data, perspectives and understandings that were foreign to those inside a closed information system. In each situation the pilable enabler feltcompelled to silence what could crumble the “official” or “established” narrative to crumble, using negative mislabelling.

What a pliable enabler is calling misinformation just might be worth listening to. Likely, it too is coming from a place of compassion and concern.

To be CRITICAL is not to HATE. In fact, it could be an act of LOVE.