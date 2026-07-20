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Ian Bell's avatar
Ian Bell
5dEdited

1) Who is your targeted audience?

2) What are your metrics for tracking your progress in reaching your targeted audience?

3) In absolute numbers, how many of your targeted audience have you reached and continue to reach?

Ian Bell

www.virusfraud.org

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
5d

Excellent article! The forces at work to embed thought into the “pliable” masses never rests. When being bombarded from all sides most people are forced to give in to the brainwashing or they are just indifferent, immersed in endless scrolling, sports etc and the brainwashing is just unknowingly being absorbed.

Thank you for sharing this as well as the links

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