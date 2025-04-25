In an attempt to provide journalistic balance, we have signed up to emails/notifications from a wide range of political parties and organizations. Other letters posted here express a more neutral tone.

In contrast, this combined letter/rant/lament is a personal one, written from my perspective as a decades-long NDP voter and having had personal contacts with some NDP candidates/incumbents currently running. (OPINION PIECE sharing what I personally see as much needed information)

For those short on time, here is an 9 point summary sheet, complete with the key links referenced in the letter below….

CALL TO RESIST (WHAT? WHOM?)

Hello…

I am writing this Open Letter in response to two automatically generated mail-outs that I received a few weeks back.

One included an amazingly blank T-shirt design... Just in case you missed what your promo department is up to, please take a peek:

The target of resistance was not clear to me--mostly because when that email arrived, you didn't have much of a platform on your website. Today I see you have added a section called commitments dealing only with 9 topics and there are 7 topics briefly addressed at the bottom of the website, under the heading “Our Plans”— 7 areas in which the NDP commits to spending more funds. The writers of that section claim our affordability crisis only started with the trade tariffs announced by US President Trump since his inauguration. So I am led to assume Donald Trump is supposed to be the focus of NDP Resistance hinted at on your blank T-shirt.

I urge you to expand your focus, attention and policy making much further, educating yourself on the bigger picture. I would suggest that NDP efforts should be on building a non-partisan coalition against the globalist forces that have already transformed Canada such that we can no longer trust in the rule of law and in constitutional protection of our rights as citizens.

A THEORY: RESTRICTED NEWS DIET POSSIBLE REASON FOR TRANSITION AWAY FROM “NDP OF OLD”

Two of your 7 “plan” documents state that "COVID-19 exposed massive gaps in Canada’s Employment Insurance (EI) system" That is by far not all that COVID-19 exposed. Clearly, COVID-19 also exposed the expanding power of the administrative state along with unprecedented levels of cancel culture within many of our organizations. Media censorship has been made evident to such a degree that many suspect mainstream news outlets are playing the role of agents of psychological operation. That is the only explanation I can come up with to help me understand why the NDP of today is such a far cry from the NDP of old, the one I repeatedly voted for in the past. Due to censorship, the “news diet” of those following government- and corporate-backed media has become quite slim. The proverbial “other side of the story” on nearly every issue is being left off the pages of major once-trusted newspapers and unreported via major ‘establishment’ news broadcasts. Followers of ‘mainstream’ news and analysis are actively being encouraged NOT to ‘diversify their news diets’ by looking at the work of myriad independent and alternately funded citizen-supported news platforms.

Please help me understand the dilemma in which I have been finding myself: Could a severe restriction of your 'news diet' be the reason why today's NDP seems a far cry from what it was decades ago? Could the timing of the huge disconnect between the NDP of today and the NDP of old be related to increasing abilities of social media algorithms to prevent a free and open exchange of ideas and fully informed debates of complex issues? Fueled to back corporate interests "cancel culture", "shadow-banning", fraudulent "fact-checking", these mechanisms might all be at the root of the divisiveness in today's society. Those living inside of the “mainstream” news bubble have been conditioned to assume that anything outside of is it not to be trusted. One-sided “experts” favoured within the mainstream bubble have been successfully (falsely) reframing news from the outside the bubble as “disinformation” and “conspiracy theory”. And when the outside news is proven correct, that evidence is not brought back inside the bubble, no corrections are ever made. Neither are apologies.

The very fact that the entire NDP campaign messaging seems targeted simply against “billionaires” without specifically referencing those billionaires who are actively working against the public interest (i.e. those working via globalist channels to enact policies related to global governance) seems to illustrate the lack of access by NDP policy makers to the complexity of information only being discussed outside of the “mainstream news bubble.” Are NDP policy makers and candidates aware of the rapidly increasing corporate fascist totalitarianism that has overtaken our country? That, if left unchecked, will be the defining factor in making this country a far cry from its former self? Is the NDP even aware of any of these SIX EXAMPLES of Canadian policy makers swapping out the public interest with corporate interests? See BC Health Professions Act; Aerial Spraying; Policy Horizons; Attack on Natural Health Products; Health Canada’s Drug Approval Process; Canadian Food Inspection Agency in this post:

RESISTING OR EMBRACING CORPORATE TOTALITARIANISM?

I am thinking of the NDP I used to know, when NDPers resisted corporate takeover of small businesses. And when they pushed back against the toxins multinational oil and chemical corporations left behind on the land and those which pharma corporations deposited in the body. The NDP of the past would have resisted corporate and government violations of human and worker rights... but the NDP today? Are NDP policy makers aware of the great threat to this country and much of the globe posed by the collusion of corporations via the World Economic Forum? Did today’s NDP even notice how the partnership in 2019 between the WEF and the largest intergovernmental organization the United Nations has now put corporate interests instead of government sovereignty in the driver’s seat? Did the NDP speak out against that partnership as we see other organizations did? Are you aware that this partnership is one of the reasons we are all slipping into corporate fascism? Proponents of global governance are seeking to put tentacles into nearly every aspect of life around the globe and now have the means to do it.

Similarly, are you aware of how the plutocrats of whom Chyrstia Freeland wrote years ago already have their own agendas and have been very receptive to misinformation on the climate and population control files? Combined with those proponents of the new gold rush: mobility, product, consumption surveillance & tracking technologies, AI powered data management, biodigital convergence, and of a totally new reset of the financial system based on tokenizing the entire planet... all of this needs to be resisted. The chaos engendered via trade and border disputes is just one smaller part of the much bigger picture now seriously looming before us.

What do you think of this possibility for your T-shirt design?

Given that elections are about choices, many of the informed electorate see only these two choices in the upcoming election--either we resist or we embrace corporate totalitarianism.

Was there a reason the NDP designers could NOT point to Corporate Totalitarianism on your T-shirts? By NOT pointing out something that is a pretty big no-brainer for New Democrats, by not calling it out and making the election campaign ALL ABOUT THAT, especially with an even bigger corporate agent leading the Liberal party than ever before, you are essentially allowing corporate totalitarians to continue marching in. To be silent is to condone and to embrace.

To learn more, listen to the full interview here https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csnews-guide-to-the-globalists-2

The rest of my comments refer to another NDP email pasted in below.

SEEKING A MORE COMPREHENSIVE ELECTION PLATFORM



This election is about so much more than painting the town orange, annoying Pierre Poilievre or claiming to stand against billionaires.

I see you have recently updated your election platform under the “Commitments” section. At the start of the campaign, there was very little information on the site for the use of candidates as a guideline for campaign promises, personal commitments, etc.? And still today, much remains unsaid. What is your policy, for example on the question of free votes according to conscience?

Other than relying on government programs to activate the economy, what core vision do you all share for Canada? Are you seeking to continue turning Canada into a post-national administrative state, as was progressively done under the Liberals with your support? Or do you now have a different vision for this country moving forward? How would you propose undoing the legislative damage already done? For example, how would you roll back the legal precedence now set around charges against COVID-19 related whistleblowing professionals? (See Issue 40 of CSNews for a list of some of the people I am referring to. Have you ever seen their names and their stories accurately reported on in ‘mainstream’ media? If not, why not? And if not, what has the NDP done to advocate for a fully comprehensive, multifaceted media coverage in this country?)

What is your foreign policy stance? Would you stand for military neutrality for Canada, or economic partnership with BRICS nations perhaps? Your 7 statements around more funding for EI, for doctors, etc. do not differ significantly from commitments made by other parties.

Despite verbal attacks re: supposed "right" or "left" wing positions, essentially every major party in our country traditionally enacted or promoted variations of the same moderate policies.

To find answers to my own questions, I needed to search OUTSIDE of your website, and the best I could do was to find this CBC article from 2021 which listed some of the 500 policy proposals you were apparently sifting through at a policy convention at the time. Which ones ultimately made it to your platform? (Anything BEYOND the 9 ‘commitments’ and 7 ‘plans’?)

Once the election campaign was well underway, of all the 5 major parties (6 in Quebec), only the Bloc Quebecois and the Peoples' Party of Canada (PPC) had posted comprehensive platforms. Have you seen the PPC’s full PDFs outlining their commitments on 21 topic areas? For example, here is a two pager outlining the background information and party commitments on just ONE of the topics in their platform.

https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/61b95f3fa12ab5a4a4d3ffd9/67d45fd226d33561a6db4cba_Equalization_Policy_Printout_EN.pdf

I have never voted for PPC before, but I must say when comparing websites I appreciate it when parties outline their platform in a comprehensive way.

Do you know if the NDP will soon post something similar.....?

How are candidates and campaign volunteers supposed to understand vague statements like these (posted under “A better fiscal approach”)?

Hopefully you have a more fully referenced document with actual scenarios or examples campaigners and candidates can draw from, as these statements feel woefully vague to me.

You state:

By supporting families through challenging times and ensuring continued participation in the workforce, we reduce long-term fiscal and social costs

and you write about “reducing the need for costly interventions” and “ensuring people can access the treatment they need”

and yet there is not a single word on the NDP’s stance in support of those seeking compensation for vaccine injuries. Do you now understand how by advocating for the use of repurposed anti-viral mediations to prevent and treat COVID-19, you could have saved Canada massive amounts in health care costs? Ivermectin and other such therapeutics cost only pennies per pill while new drugs rapidly put on the market, cost significantly more. Not to mention the costs far beyond the health care system for having such high proportion of working aged Canadians being pushed OUT of their jobs for rejecting the mRNA injections or because of adverse events following mandated injections?

I look forward to a reply with the link to your full party platform and an explanation as to why you have chosen NOT to post it on the party website.

IGNORANCE OF GLOBAL GOVERNANCE & OF CENSORED INFORMATION LEADS TO DROP IN VOTER SUPPORT

I have voted NDP for most of my life as in the past (decades ago), they truly did more than just talk about billionaires, they outlined specific actions against the excesses of BigCorp on behalf of workers, etc.

Jagmeet Singh is still listed as having been a member of the 2018 class of Young Global Leaders in an initiative of the world's largest corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum. Has he ever made it clear to you as election candidates (or incumbent MPs under his leadership) how the lessons learned from the organization that is in the driver's seat of many aspects of global governance have shaped his understanding of what it means to support Canadian workers instead of the oligarch class?

I know of many other concerned Canadians for whom Jagmeet Singh's endorsement of mandatory injections for frontline workers spelled a death knell for their support of the NDP. Especially after we did all we could to point out to well-intentioned but ill-informed decision makers that they drastically needed to expand their news diets, beyond the information being carefuly curated and fed to the public via government and corporate funded sources. Ditto for the party's shameful support of moves to "deny EI benefits to workers who rightly exercised their constitutionally protected right to safety and conscience by refusing to comply with a coercive medical procedure" as outlined here. Has Jagmeet Singh ever apologized to the party faithful for his overeager assumption that the very company that had already paid out multiple billions of dollars over 10 lawsuits for deception of the public could suddenly be trusted? (See the history of Pfizer lawsuits here).

Has ANYONE in the party ranks started pushing Canada’s public health leaders for apologies re: their COVID-19 policies given the plethora of data now showing how ACCURATE their critics were? (See these two recent posts:

and

The political landscape has shifted such that many of us former devotees of the erstwhile Workers & Peoples' Party are now politically homeless, we are increasingly finding more of a "people before profit" ethic in some of the other parties instead.

During the COVID crisis, the NDP did NOTHING to protect Canadians against unscientific vaccine mandates. I believe the NDP of old would have retained its scepticism of coordinated messaging coming all at once via BigPharma, BigTech, BigMedia and would at the very least have asked to see actual debates between proponents of multiple viewpoints on the issue.

With cancer-related SV40 enhancer sequence admitted to even by Health Canada now building a new market for cancer drugs, the billionaires are getting even richer while the NDP says nothing about this at all. See this post outlining what else Health Canada knew about:

The NDP also said nothing against lockdowns which diverted money AWAY from small family owned businesses and TOWARD the likes of Jeff Bezos. Even BEFORE COVID-19 started its spread, Jeff Bezos was already sitting on insane amounts of money as illustrated here: https://mkorostoff.github.io/1-pixel-wealth/. Given the silence of the NDP vis-à-vis, BigPharma, BigTech, BigMedia these past 4 years, any NDP claims to now be standing against billionaires ring hollow.

WHAT THE “NDP OF OLD” WOULD HAVE DONE DIFFERENTLY

If you had continued true to your core mandate (from the early decades of your party's history) as the party of workers and ordinary citizens, you would NOT have supported lockdowns, vaccine mandates and the like. You would have used your astute research skills and feisty communication tactics to point at ALL OF THE CONFLICTS OF INTERESTS among those driving health policy in Canada as was done here: https://www.cccalliance.ca/category/ethics-and-legal/. (Readers can put conflict of interest series in the search bar to find all five episodes posted so far).

You would have "followed the money" to identify Big Corp fingerprints all over the "Trusted News Initiative", the "fact checking networks" and other means of censuring professional "dissident" voices in the public sphere. You would make the rights of the vaccine injured workers to effective treatments and compensation payments one of your key priorities. You would have stood on the side of those Canadians who spared no cost and took weeks off work, to personally trek to our capital city to find a listening ear. Please take the time to view at least some of the documentaries listed in this brochure https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/two-countermeasures-against-media to understand that it was YOUR FORMER CONSTITUENCY, the blue collar workers, the youth, the immigrants, the Indigenous peoples, etc. who CAME TO YOUR DOORSTEP and who were so viciously attacked and turned away by YOU, the NDP folk and the governing Liberal party, who we all thought were in Ottawa to represent us. It is NOT TOO LATE to learn the stories of the working class Canadians who participated in the Freedom Convoy movement. See

This former mainstream journalist had to do her reporting privately, outside of her former mainstream media workplace, any idea why? WHY were government funded and corporate backed media outlets NOT ALLOWING these stories to be heard AND WHY was the NDP silent?

POLICY SUGGESTIONS RE: WAR & PEACE

It is the same with news around War and Peace. The NDP that I remember from decades past would also have understood what happens when communication networks are controlled by BigCorp. They would have been the first to seek alternatives to Military-Industrial Complex corporate-backed news programs and would find alternate ways of hearing news and analysis directly from former diplomats and military and intelligence analysts such as those found on the weekly zoom calls of the International Peace Coalition found here. The NDP of old would have done all they could to promote the associated Ten Principles of a New International Security and Development Architecture and The Oasis Plan: The LaRouche Solution for Peace Through Development Between Israel and Palestine and for All of Southwest Asia. The NDP of old would be out on the streets in every peace march for every conflict, urging disarmament and a position of neutrality for Canada. It was great to see one intelligent, peace related “Action” on the NDP website, namely the action to withhold arms spending to Israel. It is too bad that was not also backed with similar actions meant to reduce Canadian spending in other military conflicts meant primarily to enrich the military industrial complex without building any steps toward lasting peaceful relations between nations or ethnic groups.

When it comes to foreign policy, on their website, I can see exactly what the PPC says about “Economic sanctions against Russia” or about “Withdrawing from all UN commitments and organizations that threaten our sovereignty”. https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/61b95f3fa12ab5a4a4d3ffd9/67d84e01ff700159806fba45_Foreign_Policy_Policy_Printout_EN.pdf

As for the NDP’s foreign policy stances, I can only scroll around through all of the Actions you have on the bottom of the website, and happen upon one calling for a stop to arms sales to Israel, in the midst of a hodge podge of other actions, but beyond that, I see nothing on your site that just hints at your policies pertaining to the world outside of Canada.

Where are you indicating NDP party policy on these important matters? Since more details were only posted recently, what information did you provide those considering running as election candidates prior to the start of the campaign? Can someone send me a copy of your party policy document?

BIZARRE, PETTY & UNINFORMED “ACTION” IDEAS??

In the meantime, in addition to your 7 “plans” and 9 “commitments” all I have to go by is the puzzling collection of bizarre, petty and uninformed "actions" you include on your site. In one of them, your party is actively fear mongering about what it calls "hatred and bigotry of the far-right". Someone was planning an event to "outline the NDP's strategy for countering right-wing divisive politics in Canada." (LINK) I invite readers to get a better understanding of what the term "far right" actually means.... it is the very situation that the NDP support of the governing Liberals has gotten us into... the situation when BigBusiness dictates policy to the government. Please see the six case studies that have been going on under your watch as listed here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/far-left-far-right-totalitarianism.

In another Action on your website, you encourage Canadians to "stand with Jagmeet against bullies and hate". (LINK) Sadly, Jagmeet stayed silent when Justin Trudeau spoke hatefully of the most critically-thinking of his fellow Canadians, those who insisted that without true INFORMED Consent and a positive Benefit to Risk ratio they could not sign on to untested injections. The plethora of evidence now showing that duly informed citizens were correct to assume the best way to spare demand on the health care system was to stay away from the COVID-19 shots has still not been acknowledged by any NDP voices. Given you are supposed to be the party of the people, why the silence? Do NDP policy makers now concede that they did not speak up against the biggest bullies of them all, the courts and the governments?

Even now, in 2025, courts continue ruling against truth tellers, whistleblowers and ordinary Canadians who are doing their part to support those suffering. Are you aware of how courts are throwing their weight around putting in place precedents that will forever restrain those who seek to resist power and authority for the sake of Justice? I invite you to familiarize yourself with the stories of dozens of "Homegrown Heroes" that are listed on pages 2 and 3 of this special issue of Canadian Shareable News. In how many cases were they bullied (and continued to be bullied) by the power of the courts, the medical colleges and the state? For how many of them have Jagmeet Singh and the NDP failed to stand up as they endeavoured to "tell truth to power"?

Someone within your organisation suggests that visitors to your site should sign up to ban US President Donald Trump from attending the G7 in Alberta, claiming that President Trump meets the definition of a "fascist" and that the point of the G7 summit should be to see "how the world can work together to resist Donald Trump". (LINK) It seems that some within your organization do not realize how threatening allies, spreading disinformation, proclaiming to be above the law and threatening global stability is NOT the definition of a fascist and could apply to any previous American president of the past decades. It appears that the person behind that action is unaware of the degree to which the Biden/Blinken/Sullivan regime posed a much greater threat to global stability, having brought us to the brink of nuclear war quite a few times last year, unbeknownst to watchers of mainstream news platforms. (LINK) NDP party members are invited to learn more about actual fascism by reading the numerous articles that come up when searching that term on our homepage.

A similar action presented to visitors of the ndp.ca site reads: MUSK IS THREATENING CANADIAN WORKERS. SIGN ON TO PUT TARIFFS ON TESLAS. Apparently the NDP has identified Elon Musk as a threat to Canadian workers, yet there is nothing in the description of the action to back that claim. Readers are asked to support an NDP policy of putting a 100% tariff on Tesla vehicles and a promise to give Canadians a $10,000 rebate for their purchase of an electric vehicle made in Canada. Given that there are no electric vehicles produced and assembled wholly in Canada, and that Elon Musk is not just reliant on Tesla income, and has many other business interests, it seems bizarre for the NDP to deem this a worthwhile strategy. Who at the NDP HQ putting this together is ignoring the obvious tariff—> plant closure —> job loss —> food bank trajectory?

Also, until very recently, electric vehicles of all kinds were promoted as a means to achieve a net zero emissions status in Canada. It is odd that since Mr. Musk was given the task of identifying excesses in government spending in the USA, Canada's NDP would now think that targeting Musk-owned Tesla would be a useful strategy for an undefined purpose. They appear not to be aware that climate conscious Canadians who had long been wanting to purchase a popular brand of EV will now need to wait much longer as Tesla sales far outpaced those of all other models. (60,000 Teslas compared to only 14,000 of the next leading brand were sold in Canada in 2023 - LINK) Could the recent rash of senseless desecration of Tesla dealerships by uninformed citizen activists be tied in any way to the NDPs promotion of such senseless targeting of Musk, a major deflection of the real reasons for Trump's initial tariff declarations? To whom should the Canadians who run car dealerships as their means of earning an income turn to get their premises cleaned up again? Will local NDP constituency associations teach their followers that such hooligan actions are not the best way for Canadians to show their civic duty? Who understands that there is zero chance these actions will affect the bottom line of our neighbour to the south, but can have a big effect on the business of local Canadian car dealerships?

I sincerely hope that when I receive the link to the full NDP party policy document, I can rest assured that whoever put it together has a far greater understanding of Canadian economic and social realities than those who devised these "Actions" on your website.

I also sincerely hope that NDP readers will have read this to the very end and will give these thoughts close consideration. I invite readers to examine any of the 47 weekly issues of Canadian Shareable News to note HOW MANY Of the stories being reported are ABSENT from the mainstream (corporate backed/government funded) news bubble in which they have been finding themselves.

We need ALL Canadians to pull their focus back from partisan bickering to notice the very real actions being undertaken almost daily be the proponents of global governance schemes.

LOOK to where everyone is NOT LOOKING:

I invite the NDP to put get back into their feisty anti-corp mode, but to do so with the understanding that they first have a good 5-10 years worth of catch up reading to do. Those on the right of the spectrum are often more well read on many of these matters, having preferred INDEPENDENT analysis and publications over those presented by the very governments that are pushing censorship and surveillance of information sources in this country.

A number of recommended starting points on matters pertaining to corporate/fascist totalitarian governance schemes are:

The Globalist Monitor series presented by Niagara Journalist Chris George here:

Many posts by Matthew Ehret (put “globalist” in the search tool)

Search “globalist” to read previous posts of Canadian Shareable News as well.

=========================================================

