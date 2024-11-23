L'honorable Sénatrice Mégie!

In the 9 years since you became a Senator, a lot has changed in the medical and geopolitical context. It might be that your daily duties around other topic areas in the Senate have prevented you from taking the time to delve into these directly over the years. Please allow me as a concerned citizen to share some of these changes with you. I am copying the Alberta Senators, as that is where I live. I am also copying the the Speaker of the Senate, so that she too is privy to what I am sharing here.

Among the big changes, this one stands out in particular: The World Health Organization has now been infiltrated with 217 ‘non-state actors’, i.e. the very compromised entities that use their ‘philanthropy’ to ensure access to a position on the voting floor right alongside nations. (Perhaps you can ask your research staff to find out whether the vote of a delegate from the Bill and Melinda Gates, or Rockefeller, or Clinton Foundation counts EQUALLY to that of a single delegate from a single country. I have not been able to ascertain that from my position as a citizen.)

A slide show accessible here (https://www.canadaexitwho.org/learn/breaking-barriers) links viewers to quotes by the former Director General of the WHO, Canadian Dr. Margaret Chan. By 2017, at the end of her term, she was already very concerned about the capture by the non-nation donors, who, as she put it, often prevented the WHO from carrying out its projects as it saw fit.

I wonder whether you as a Senator have the freedom to reach out to her, as she would be able to provide much needed context. Hopefully, she can also give you her assessment on the worsening situation around agency capture and how it tied into the mishandling of the Covid Crisis globally. By 1990, it was said that voluntary contributions (i.e. those from the non-state actors) had increased to 54% of total funds and make up almost 80% of WHO’s total income (US$ 4.4 billion for 2016-2017). Since 2017, under DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the problem has only intensified. In fact, since 2019, the WHO has officially been engaged in a partnership with the world's largest corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum. But you would be hard pressed to find reports of that development in the search engine of "Canada's trusted news leader" the Canadian Press News agency. (www.thecanadianpressnews.ca). Heads of Pfizer and Moderna, along with investment giant Blackrock are known as "Agenda Shapers" at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

So when top figures of top global corporations shape the agenda of the partner organization to the very organization that is putting together the “One Health” agenda being passed along to Canadian MPs and Parliametarians… is there a term for such a process? There is so much hubbub in Ottawa these days about “Foreign Interference” but plenty of silence around the “Foreign Corporate Interference” we are seeing right before our eyes!

In 2012, Canada’s current Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, wrote:

“It is a measure of the financial and intellectual power of plutocrats in the world economy that their goal is to guide the state. Indeed, the muscle of the philanthro-capitalists is such that they can sometimes unintentionally distort the social safety nets of entire nations. … Where things get really complicated is when the philanthro-capitalists use their money to finance a political agenda that dovetails with their personal business interests or with the interests of the plutocratic class as a whole.” PLUTOCRATS - THE RISE of the NEW GLOBAL SUPER-RICH and the FALL OF EVERYONE ELSE Chrystia Freeland - THE PENGUIN PRESS, NEW YORK 2012 http://digamo.free.fr/pluto12.pdf

Have you ever spoken to Hon. Chrystia Freeland about her book profiling the very types of ‘plutocrats’ with whom she hobnobs regularly while moonlighting from her duties in Ottawa whenever she steps into her role as a member of the World Economic Forum's Board of Trustees? (https://www.weforum.org/people/chrystia-freeland/) This despite the very clear directives on Parliament Hill that all who work there must avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest. When you do have a chance to speak to her, please ask her how she has managed to hold down both roles without any kind of investigation as to a potential conflict. If my calculations were correct, 2 years back, I had noted that since Mme Freeland took over the Finance portfolio, Canada's contribution to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) jumped significantly with a per capita ratio much higher than that of other nations. Essentially, CEPI monies go directly to vaccine manufacturers, with the condition that they reduce purchase prices for products sold to lower income countries. Funnelling monies to one's fellow WEF colleagues via your position as Minister of Finance seems to me more than just the ‘appearance’ of a conflict of interest.

Also please ask Mme Freeland if she has an explanation of the statements about Canada's Parliament made by the CEO of the WEF. He has publicly stated with pride how Canada's Parliament was "penetrated" by the WEF. How is the public to understand that? If Ms. Freeland tells us this is not true (i.e. it is a conspiracy) then she essentially admits that the lead voice of her organization cannot be taken seriously. if it is true, Canadian Parliamentarians have no business downgrading this very serious example of outside interference as simply a conspiracy. Here we can see, in reverse order, the shutting down of a question that related to that very comment. https://rumble.com/vvdt55-member-of-parliament-asks-the-speaker-about-alleged-klaus-schwab-interferen.html

I wonder how you came to cite the advisor to the WEF, Mr. Noah Yuval Harari, in your speech? Was this just a harmless quote you or a staff member happened to write into your speech without further investigation into the nature of the person being quoted? Or have you been privy to presentations by Mr. Harari yourself, either in person or through videos found through simply searching up his name online? He has a significant presence on the website of the WEF itself, where he too, is listed as an Agenda Shaper.

It would be flabbergasting if in this day and age you were unaware of how deeply disturbing your reference to the advisor to the World Economic Forum was, when you chose to cite him in your introduction to Bill C-293 of all things. About half way through this video compilation he states that one should not let a crisis go to waste - the eerie line you cited. Please note the creepy comments he makes during the rest of this 6.25 minute recording. https://rumble.com/vufrgx-tranhumanism-klaus-schwab-and-dr.-yuval-noah-harari-explain-the-great-reset.html. His statements include "Soon at least some corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the humans.. we are now hackable animals; it will be the end of free will"

Here he discusses: The end of human history - Alien intelligence to build culture & possibility of building total surveillance regimes https://rumble.com/v3kmyjg-yuval-noah-harari-potentially-we-are-talking-about-the-end-of-human-history.html. This PDF https://r.8b.io/387157/assets/files/Yuval_Harari_May_15.pdf contains notes being circulated about Mr. Harari back in 2021, just to provide more examples to you why your reference to this man in your speech was so off-putting. No one else seems to be "saying the quiet part out loud" quite like he does: "Covid is critical because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimize total biometric surveillance.” (WOW! What an example of never letting a good crisis go to waste! I certainly hope this is not what you were alluding to in your speech!!) Or “With this kind of surveillance, (you can detect dissent). I mean, you watch the big President, the big leader, give a speech on television — the television could be monitoring you and knowing whether you're angry or not just by analyzing the cues, the biological cues coming from your body."

It seems the government of Canada has been working on all manner of projects to unpack, track or hack life for a long time already. I wonder when or whether the Senate approved bills leading to the formation of the extensive Policy Horizon department? project? division? of our government. And how much money it is costing us? Under whose oversight? It is certainly another project not being reported on the Canadian Press website. Is this the model for the type of "pandemic coordination" office that Bill C-293 calls for? Something running under the radar, connected not only to the “Global Health Governance” mechanisms long being considered over at the World Health Organization, but also to “Global Technology Governance” initiatives in discussion at the World Economic Forum, to which Noah Yuval Harari and our very own Deputy Prime Minster & Finance Minister most certainly would have pled allegiance a long time ago.

Our question is - are you inadvertently being used as a tool to help make these twin dictatorial governance models a reality in this country? Or has our Senate also already been "penetrated" as Mr. Schwab so enthusiastically said of other parts of our government?

To learn more about the WHO’s history of “Global Health Governance” run through the 12 questions in this Quiz highlighting how Bill C-293’s Pandemic Prevention proposals do nothing of the sort. Then pay special attention to the Governance information tied to the answer key.

PLEASE, PLEASE push back against the technocratic forces at both the WEF and its partner the WHO, and vote Bill C-293 DOWN ASAP, or find a way to WITHDRAW your introduction of this Bill. Can the procedures of HOIST or REASONED OBJECTION apply? Or is it enough for you to announce to your colleagues that you wish to retract it? We need something that will stop the thing in its tracks. We need something like the proposal shared with the original initiator of the Bill that takes into account the actual homegrown scientific, medical, legal and emergency response expertise in this country. Please consider the attachments and information here:

In addition to citing the prophet of dictatorial transhumanism for a Bill that threatens to give unlimited influence or powers to unnamed, unelected entities, the second major concern we had with your introduction to the Bill is that you appeared woefully uninformed about what actually happened prior to December 2019 in terms of getting the world ready for a pandemic scenario. This included changing definitions for “pandemic” “vaccine” “immunity” etc; patenting both the engineered virus and genetically interconnected “vaccine” products; holding simulations in which parties who stand to profit from lockdowns play a major role; having corporate entities prepare reams of ‘handbooks’ for every conceivable new BigTech venture, they wish governments to enact for them, etc. In the case of the latter, at Health Canada, someone changed the regulatory framework to dispense with robust safety trials that could successfully be replicated in favour of a more “agile” process advocated for by industry. This major change ensured every Canadian public health official who repeated the line that “COVID-19 vaccines are proven safe and effective” was lying, please take the time to listen or read through this testimony given a year and a half ago and also NOT COVERED by the Canadian Press news agency. https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/shawn-buckley/#1689907599686-b8452d36-bb092636-5e52 It provides a chilling analysis of the goings on at Health Canada in alignment with one of the countless “AGILE” “Agendas”, “Handbooks” or other “Guidelines” being prepared by the corporate members of the world’s largest lobby group specifically to influence and shape government policy.

What business would Big Business have in national, provincial, territorial or municipal governments? How dare they interfere in what local representatives are elected to be doing within cities, and countries following the will of the citizens who put them into those positions? When before did coalitions like this one have the ear of a government willing to sell its soul for the big bucks? Bayer + BMW + Ford + Hugo Boss + IBM + Kodak + Siemens + Volkswagen + more? SOURCE

When corporations have the ear of governments, when they suggest policies in their interests (coaxing elected officials if necessary); when they have the power to surveil, censor and eliminate critical speech; when politicians and the media play along; when citizen oversight is lacking; and when elected officials lose sight of their role beyond arranging matters comfortably for those paying the big bucks, the term to use is ‘corporatism’ also known as ‘fascism’ or “the corporate fascist state”. The artist of this partisan cartoon intended it as a commentary on the recent results of the US election, and uses it to perpetuate certain tropes. However, this cartoon also ends up illustrating the apparent powerlessness of the public compared to the extreme danger and power of corporate fascism.

When we consider the power of the corporations who have for decades been progressively taking over our once-trusted institutions and as we become aware of the reality that global transnationals are using their power to influence our Parliamentarians and shape their policies, we realize that Mme Freeland was right a decade ago when she said:

philanthro-capitalists use their money to finance a political agenda that dovetails with their personal business interests.

We count on the Senate, Canada’s Chamber of Sober Second Thought, to do the right thing. Please put an end to all this.

Sincerely,