<NOTE: This letter was written in ADVANCE of the meeting in Alaska on August 15, 2025. But it is only being sent on August 28. Commentary added after the summit will be marked in triangle brackets.>

PERSPECTIVE, POLICY & IMPACT flowcharts

Dear XXXX

I noted from your LinkedIn profile that starting with your high school exchange trips to Japan & France you have had an interesting array of life experiences. Kudos for being an engaged learner of many languages. That alone gives you an understanding of the value of seeking multiple perspectives and interpretations of topics under discussion.

It looks like you have been active in a number of news jobs from about 2011 onward, moving pretty steadily up the ladder to your current position of International Affairs reporter for what is advertised as “Canada’s trusted news leader”, the Canadian Press.

I am writing you as former high school Social Studies teacher who is seeking ways to improve the quality of journalism in Canada. So approximately while you were writing essays in your Social Studies classes in Ontario, it was likely that I was marking such essays here in Alberta. I am writing you today to propose a way that articles intended to inform and shape views of readers and policy makers can

a) be more reflective of reality

b) allow for a broader understanding of the issues at hand

c) introduce an improved balance of sources cited

d) be reflective of the need to support intelligent policy making in this country.

Given that on Monday, Canadian government officials and all manner of journalists will need to pick up on the Alaska meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin, your August 15, 2025 article leading up to that encounter is very timely. Ottawa voices its resolve for Ukraine as Trump-Putin talks underway in Alaska can be improved

I will be referring to the Perspective, Policy and Impact flowcharts above and to my proposed Critical Balance Reporting Indicators as I first identify weaknesses in your article and then make suggestions for improvement.

The indicators are introduced here:

FAILURE OF JOURNALISTS TO SEEK ANSWERS TO BASIC QUESTIONS

It would have been the duty of journalists to lead the call for transparency in both the Senate and the House of Commons as to the origin, rationale and trajectory of key decisions. If information professionals such as you are unable to unearth answers to these questions, how are rank and file citizens supposed follow the sequence of decisions made?

a) WHO decided WHEN, HOW and WHY that Canada was going to uncritically back Ukraine in the first place from 2022 onward?

b) WHO decided WHEN, HOW and WHY that the narrative of the “unprovoked” Russian “invasion” was going to go unquestioned among Canadian Press and other journalists working for platforms that have received increased government funding? This includes historical revisionism, denialism of documented events, omission of key developments and understandings prior to 2022 including a complete omission of the violation of cultural and linguistic rights of Ukrainian citizens who happen to be of Russian ethnic background in the Eastern provinces of Ukraine

c) WHO decided WHEN, HOW and WHY that Canada was going to continue providing money for weaponry to Ukraine even after it became evident that

there was a complete lack of oversight of weapons distribution and flow, and that weapons ended up in the hands of gangs throughout Europe and beyond.

Russia’s intelligence capability allowed it to destroy most imported large military hardware as soon as it entered Ukraine, resulting in destruction before deployment, thus rendering all such “help” meaningless.

d) WHO decided WHEN, HOW and WHY Standing Committees of both the House and the Senate brought in expert witnesses to testify from uniquely a Ukrainian and not a Russian perspective of events?

This all goes counter to what most Canadians expect, given Canada’s peacekeeping history. We know, for example that “Peacekeepers are neutral international troops who are sent to countries in turmoil to help reduce tensions and restore peace.”

One might ask: as peace keepers need to deal with all sides in a conflict zone, wouldn’t our lawmakers (and our journalists as well) need to seek a balance between opposing sides, especially given that Canada itself is home to immigrants from BOTH cultural groups? Was it now suddenly taboo to seek out Canadians of Russian heritage or the expertise of historians of Russian foreign policy?

e) WHO decided WHEN, HOW and WHY that while before 2022 it was good reporting practice to highlight the huge role that a neo-Nazi resurgence played in the Ukrainian military, after the entrance of Russian troops into Ukraine, suddenly all such critique was to be silenced? Suddenly, to point at any of the actions by Ukraine’s military against the Russian ethnic minority in the eastern provinces, or at the admission of Angele Merkel that Germany had no intention of taking the Minsk Accord seriously, or at Boris Johnson’s scuttling of the Russia/Ukraine peace deal in that was in place in the very early days of the war, and many other news items, was going to be taboo?

FAILURE OF JOURNALISTS TO ASK “WHO BENEFITS”?

The classic journalism question “cui bono” ALWAYS needs to be top of mind when looking at ANY controversial issue…

A simple example could be how the transnational furniture corporation IKEA funds Chatham House, a think tank that draws from intellectuals who advocate keeping the war going. Any cynical reviewer would consider how refugee housing needs furnishings… the longer a war drags on, the more refugees that need housing also bolster the furniture market.

But on a more serious note…influential corporate media conglomerates reports often resemble children tattling to a teacher about a playground fight involving someone they don’t like. ”Russia started it!!” This successfully deflects attention from the role that their corporate investment chains have in finding a market for their new products. To be clear, telling your best customer to clear out their entire inventory of your products as quickly as possible is the PERFECT way to ensure that customer comes to you to buy MORE OF YOUR PRODUCTS. Who benefits from this emptying of the military storehouse? The makers of so-called “new, and improved” models equipment. Why are Germany and the US (under Biden) in particular so adamant in keeping the war going? Whose industrial economies have switched from a reliance on peace-time production to war-time production? Journalists could look at https://statisticsanddata.org/data/military-spending-by-country-1987-2024/#google_vignette to see how Germany has now joined the club. The very country that for decades had been changing “Never again War! Never again Fascism!” For decades, Germany’s powerhouse industrial status was predicated on its access to cheap Russian gas. That was the driver of its world class status as an industrial nation. Shutting off the tap via so-called sanctions against Russia was not enough. Germany’s foreign allies had to destroy the direct conduit (the Nord Stream pipeline). Why is it that only the independently operating “old-school” journalist Seymour Hersch was looking into the big picture on this topic and so many others while your employer, the Canadian Press chose not to cover that story at all (unless your website search engine is totally flawed).

Militarized Messaging

Someone or something is having a radical effect on ordinary citizens and their elected representatives who would not otherwise be particularly militaristic. Suddenly, certain messaging has been unleashed, messaging extreme enough to convince people to convince willing governments to give away all their arsenal. Then these governments need turn around and buy new equipment… quite a brilliant ruse! A way to sell more weapons, to the tune of thousands of drones a day!

Journalists are advised to investigate how the the media arm of military investment conglomerates is being used to drive fear into people, in this case fear of Russia supposedly “invading” all of Europe next unless we stop them!

This old undated graphic has been circulating the internet for some time.

Let’s use a family metaphor…the Blackrock family of investment funds was estimated to be worth approximately $8 trillion at the end of 2022. Despite the blurriness, can you find at least five manufacturers of military hardware? What about five news/media companies? What about five corporations with censorship capability (i.e., corporations with the ability to silence critical voices by cutting off their internet access, their ability to access online funding support, and potentially even their own bank accounts)?

So if critical voices point out unethical collusion between the military and the news media (think of them as the older siblings) just imagine the younger siblings (the tech, surveillance and social media corporations) standing up and fighting for their siblings’ honour. This can be done by deplatforming and debanking the uncomfortably pesky critics to silence them out of public discourse.

If you were unable to identify the members of different branches of the Blackrock family, please do take the time to see this documentary on the topic.

Not wanting to belong to the camp of critical voices, reliant on their regular paycheques, we find most reporters don’t want to “rock the boat” for fear of losing their jobs in corporate backed newsrooms.

And yet, one must understand that reporters cannot adequately do their jobs by sharing only the government/corporate perspective on world affairs. As I have been shining a light on poorly reported news (along with un- and under-reported news) for the past few years, I have come to notice a number of techniques used, and very likely used unconsciously by many of today’s journalists.

FAILURE OF JOURNALISTS TO LEARN THE CONTEXT

Please view the slide at the top of this article. How well do you know about the events leading up to 2022? Compare this summary of events The NATO War against Russia as shared in the citizen-journalism project DRUTHERS with what is being shared via The Canadian Press. Does the CP even produce thorough background articles as dense with information as the DRUTHERS article? As an INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS journalist, it is your business to read about all of the events pre-2022 referenced in the poster at the top of this article.

Comments Specific to a Canadian Press News Article

Allow me to highlight problematic sections of your article by putting them in boldface. My responses/suggestions will be in italics. I cannot apologize for using a sharp tone, as each day this war goes on more lives are lost. Journalists are partially to blame, as they are part of the information eco-system from which policy makers shape their decision-making.

=======

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney's government said Canada's support for Ukraine remains resolute ahead of talks Friday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump arranged the talks in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss a possible land swap between territories held by Ukraine and those claimed by Russia. Kyiv is not taking part in the talks.

The talks started Friday afternoon and neither leader answered media questions as they sat down together. (This seems like a fluff statement to add, given that one does not usually make one’s positions known BEFORE negotiating.) Officials later prepared podiums with Russian and American flags for a joint press conference.

"I won’t be happy if I walk away without some form of a ceasefire," Trump told Fox News on Friday, prior to the meeting. (Wait a minute, didn’t you just say that they both did NOT talk to the media ahead of the meeting?)

Trump said Thursday there was a 25 per cent chance that today's summit would fail, but he also floated the idea that, if the meeting succeeds, he could bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska for a subsequent, three-way meeting.

OK, not only do journalists need to be balanced, they also need to be critical. Did you notice a Critical Balance Indicator called “Data evaluation”? You cannot control what others say, but you CAN control what you chose to highlight from all of the words spoken by others.

President Trump’s statement about involving Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a future meeting indicated Trump’s utter lack of awareness about Zelenskyy’s standing — i.e. that he no longer has the authority to govern, that he is acting very much in line with dictatorial regimes—closing places of worship, jailing religious leaders, cancelling elections, deliberately lying and misleading the public, while engaged in acts of corruption, etc. Look for where I include Data Evaluation in my suggested revised version of your article.

Trump warned Wednesday of "very severe consequences" for Russia if Putin doesn’t agree to stop his invasion of Ukraine after today's meeting.

Here is another indicator of President Trump’s utter lack of awareness of the reduced military capability of the United States, and of the utter failure of Western sanctions against Russia. People informed on the true state of affairs have lost any hope they might have had that President Trump had a solid knowledge of and grip on the situation.

He said Thursday he might be willing to stay in Alaska beyond Friday, depending on what happens with Putin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov tamped down expectations of any breakthroughs at the Friday summit, saying there were no plans to sign documents and that it would be a "big mistake" to predict the results of the negotiations, according to Russian news outlet Interfax.

Putin demands that Kyiv cede the regions Moscow annexed in 2022 — even though Russia doesn’t fully control them — and recognize Crimea, illegally annexed in 2014, as part of Russia.

Remember “Data Evaluation”? While you did not add any evaluation of data related to President Trump’s words, you are quick to carry out that function on statements made by President Putin. Unfortunately your “evaluation” reflects an incomplete understanding of the situation on your part. Also, would it not be good to cite from where you are taking these demands? Did you rearrange the sequence? Isn’t the one you have last the criterion Russian diplomats are putting first?

Putin also wants Ukraine to renounce its efforts to join NATO, limit its armed forces and recognize Russian as an official language along with Ukrainian.

Zelenskyy insists any peace deal must be acceptable to his people and include robust security guarantees against future Russian aggression.

Both Zelenskyy and the Europeans have worried that the bilateral U.S.-Russia summit would leave them and their interests sidelined, and that any conclusions could favour Moscow and leave Ukraine and Europe's future security in jeopardy.

All of the above statements are being made as if Ukraine is on even footing with Russia. In other words, they reflect a strong sense of denialism when it comes to the catastrophic degree of military losses sustained by Ukraine DESPITE all the help from NATO members. US promises about “fighting down to the last Ukrainian” are, sadly, coming true. Ukraine has been painted into a corner and is in no position to call the shots. Yet coverage such as yours is omitting that information, leading to what I am referring to as disinformation due to high degrees of information omission.

Carney took part in talks Wednesday with European leaders and spoke directly with Zelenskyy on Monday. He said Canada's partners are "united on shared principles" and insist that Ukrainians must decide their own future.

Have you heard of the new film by Andrew Treglia called It's a Barnum World Baby! It includes a brilliant sequence about identifying “Barnum Statements”. These are statements often used by politicians, marketers and others. The film features two characters discussing this classic manipulation tactic. Barnum Statements sound very specific and meaningful or even profound. But in reality, they are meaningless because they mean something different to everyone. “People who hear such statements filter them through their own mind, projecting their own values and desires into the words and they, assuming that everyone else is thinking that Barnum statement means the same thing that they've imagined. So it's basically an ambiguous statement” Later, they explain further. A Barnum statement is not just ambiguous. “It plays on your emotions it uh moves you, herds you in a certain direction. I mean it leverages an emotion without the person realizing it, they uh move you, they tie you to some kind of emotional idea.” Do you notice that you uncritically cited Barnum statements made by the head of the government that subsidizes your employer? Are you being warned NOT to use a critical lens whenever our Prime Minister tries to play on the emotions of Canadians with ambiguous and meaningless statements?

"Diplomatic efforts must be reinforced by military and economic pressure on Russia to end its unjustified war of aggression," Carney wrote Monday on social media.

"We welcome the leadership of the United States in working toward securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Let me demonstrate how one can report on such meaningless word salads in both a critical and a balanced manner below.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand spoke with her Ukrainian counterpart Thursday and said borders can't be changed by violence.

This is a classic case of information omission as there was no recognition of the violence perpetuated by the Ukrainian government from 2014 to 2022 against citizens of the Ukraine itself.. people who just happen to live in the eastern provinces ethically Russian but with Ukrainian citizenship. Previously, these citizens had been granted linguistic and cultural rights, the right to worship and for education in their own language, while being seen as full citizens of Ukraine. But from 2014, under the new Western backed government, they began being targeted. Of note are the rich industrial and agricultural lands in the region.

Think of a historically francophone jurisdiction in your province. If the anglophones started attacking them, such that everyone spends each night in the basement, afraid of rocket attacks at night against random homes for a period of over 7 years, would they not call on fellow Francophone jurisdictions like Quebec and France to intervene on their behalf? In response to frantic calls pleading for help by Ukrainian citizens in the eastern provinces for 8 years, President Putin chose NOT TO INTERVENE except to attempt to encourage a diplomatic solution. He called for what became known as the first and second Minsk Accords. I wonder if Minster Anand has ever been briefed as to the precursors to the Russian Military operation. And I wonder how much you know about this. As a professional journalist with Ottawa connections, you should have even more access to back issues of the Hansard than I do. I would like to look more deeply into the recorded remarks made by Anita Anand for clues as to the sources she most relies on. Was her snappy statement “borders can’t be changed by violence” written by a poli-sci summer student who thought it sounded good? (It is the perfect Barnum statement, as catchy as something a marketeer could have come up with!)

"We will continue to support Ukraine through diplomatic measures, military assistance and economic aid to hold Russia accountable for its illegal war," she wrote on social media, adding that Canada's support is "unwavering."

Then you turn your attention away from Canadian government officials to a series of political analysts.

Analysts say western solidarity with Ukraine is crucial as Putin seeks to break NATO's resolve.

Eitvydas Bajarunas, a former Lithuanian ambassador to Russia, told an online panel Thursday that the best thing countries like Canada can do is show unwavering commitment — because Moscow is betting western allies will eventually splinter.

"Putin (has) understood his strength is to outsmart the West, to outmanoeuvre the West, to wait until the West starts to crumble," Bajarunas told the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) think tank.”

When current Western diplomats, commentators and analysts seem ignorant of so much of the “big picture”, it does not take much effort for the Russians to “outsmart” anyone. The statements you cite by the former ambassador sound tough but are quite devoid of content. What do they really mean? Do not be afraid to ask questions of an “expert” if what they are saying falls flat. It is their duty to be specific when asked. Maybe this person’s credentials alone do not make him or her the best suited for the type of informed commentary I assume you are seeking. Please try screening the experts from whom you solicit commentary with questions from a content expert screen chart I have proposed here. It would be an experiment to see if those questions are universally applicable.

Do you realize that by stating that Bajarunas “TOLD” the CEPA think tank something, you neglected to mention that he IS A FELLOW of that think tank? That would be a lack of transparency, and an example of what I call “disinformation by omission”. Describing him as a former ambassador gives him a certain air of neutrality, which does not carry over once readers note he is affiliated with CEPA.

I take it you did not check who backs the policy analysis at this think tank? (Please don’t tell me you don’t recognize American Rheinmetall Defense & Lockheed Martin Corporation as sources with a vested interest in keeping the war going!)

"One of the goals of Putin is definitely to put a wedge into American-European relations, and to use all methods, including hybrid warfare and disinformation, to manipulate public opinion."

Right. Typical. Make claims without evidence. Did you actually speak with Eitvydas Bajarunas? Or simply cite him from other talks or writings? Either way, you as a journalist just played the role of office secretary taking dictation without using your own critical information management skills to contextualize or evaluate the quotes you chose to include in your article. Are you aware of the back-story to the claims around “Russian disinformation”? I invite you to look at the September 30 issue of my PDF/Substack newsletter and in particular at my own attempt to trace the origins. I found the DFR Lab, an offshoot of the military backed Atlantic Council, along with NATO’s cognitive warfare activities as instigators of some of the more recent Russian disinformation claims. The more certain claims are recycled, the more we generally take them to be true. You may not have thought twice about including Bajarunas’ statement re: Russian disinformation as since 2016, comments about “Russiagate” and “Russian disinformation” have been steeped into our collective consciousness due to the pervasive effect of US media. Yet, once such claims have been investigated and proven to be incorrect, the “unprogramming” via a new saturation of opposite media reports does not occur. On July 18, 2025, the current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a report including previously classified documents showing the U.S. intel community knew Trump was not working with the Russians. No mention of this report shows up on various searches of the Canadian Press website.

Olga Tokariuk, a Kyiv-based fellow with that think tank, told the panel that the optimal scenario for Ukraine would be Moscow and Washington failing to come to an agreement Friday, "if there is like no pressure in Ukraine to make any territorial concessions."

WHAT????!!!! This person thinks to CONTINUE the daily loss of life is BETTER than holding on for the faint hope of territorial gain???? And you just blithely copied that?

Even better for Ukraine would be fresh U.S. sanctions on Russia, if Trump feels Putin is stalling, she said.

So according to a member of a military based think tank, it is better to continue increasing sanctions than it is to end bloodshed!! And you simply cite this out of context? Clearly, this academic has NOT been paying attention to

the losses of human life especially on the Ukrainian side

Russia’s economic successes because of the sanctions from the West

the suffering of Europeans having to stand by as their economies crumble due to their sanctimonious support of these sanctions (which result in Europe needing to buy Russian fuel at much higher costs via India).

<Information being added after the Alaska meeting…A Ukrainian MP has confirmed reports of up to 1.7 million Ukrainian solders dead or missing. This figure differs greatly from official statements by the Ukrainian government to date. This figure could be compared to the equivalent of 1214 average sized urban high schools.>

"This war is not about territories of Ukraine. Russia has vast territories of its own," she said. "This war is about that destruction of Ukraine as a sovereign and independent state, as a state aligned with the West, as a democracy."

She is right about one thing. This war was NOT about territory. It was about the Ukrainian government mistreating its own citizens (who happened to live in those parts of Ukraine with Russian speakers). And it is about NATO coming ever closer to Russia’s borders with its attack capabilities. Can you ask this commentator for evidence she has to show that Russia is attempting to destroy the entirety of Ukraine? When you provide the critical balance indicator of Data Evaluation, do you compare Russia’s approach to military action in Ukraine with that of NATO in Serbia for example? NATO only took 77 days of intensive aerial bombardment without a UN mandate.)

In recent days, Putin has expanded the scope of what the talks involve, including themes like nuclear arms control and "long-term conditions of peace between our countries, and in Europe, and in the world as a whole."

This is true but then to not explain the status of strategic nuclear arms deals in relation to your comment could be seen as an example of disinformation by omission. Your sentence makes it look like a bad move to expand talks beyond ending the situation in Ukraine.

Jason Israel, a former adviser with the U.S. National Security Council, said Moscow is trying to paint Russia and the U.S. as influential countries that have restored relations after years of diplomatic chill. (NO WAY! Here you are citing a THIRD member of that same military backed think tank. Are you deliberately leaving off their affiliations to make it seem like you are scanning a wide variety of viewpoints? https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-israel-a154095/ If so, that would be deceptive.)

He told the panel that even if there is agreement Friday on a ceasefire, it remains unclear how such a deal would be implemented, since European leaders are not at the table and haven't consented to actually putting such a ceasefire into place.

There is so much more that could be said here… please continue down to my suggested revision of this article.

Kyiv has long insisted that safeguards against future Russian attacks provided by its Western allies would be a precondition for any durable end to the fighting. Many Western governments have been hesitant to commit military personnel.

Countries in the coalition, which includes France and the U.K., have been trying for months to secure U.S. security backing, should it be required.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.

TAKE TWO - Proposed Revisions to the Article above

NOTE: Statements reused from the original article are not being attributed beyond what was done by the original writer.

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney's government said Canada's support for Ukraine remains resolute ahead of talks Friday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump arranged the talks in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss a possible land swap between territories held by Ukraine and those claimed by Russia. Kyiv is not taking part in the talks.

Before the talks started Friday afternoon Trump told Fox News: "I won’t be happy if I walk away without some form of a ceasefire.” Two days earlier, on Wednesday, Trump had warned of "very severe consequences" for Russia if Putin doesn’t agree to stop his invasion of Ukraine after the meeting. It is unclear what those consequences could be as so far, 18 rounds of sanctions by Western nations against Russia have caused it to expand trade with the global south and increase its financial position 23% since 2021. (INDEPENDENT REPORTING - adding data beyond that given in “official” statements)

A day before the meeting, Trump also said there was a 25 per cent chance that the summit would fail, but he floated the idea that, if the meeting succeeds, he could bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska for a subsequent, three-way meeting. However, there is little interest on the Russian side to meet with a leader who has lost his legitimacy to govern. Zelenskyy’s five-year presidential term expired on May 20, 2024. Writing on his Substack in September 2024, David T. Pyne, Deputy Executive Director of the Task Force on National & Homeland Security, explained that Putin is no longer willing to “negotiate with Zelenskyy because future Ukrainian leaders would be under no obligation to adhere to the peace terms. Under the Ukrainian constitution, with the office of President of Ukraine effectively vacant (the chairman of the Ukrainian Rada) Ruslan Stefanchuk should replace Zelensky until new elections can be held.” (CONTEXTUALIZATION)

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined Russia’s position in an interview with Rossiya 24 broadcaster. “Sustainable settlement of the Ukraine conflict can only be achieved if Kiev agrees never to join NATO, undergoes demilitarization and denazification, and recognizes the new reality on the ground. This includes the status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions as part of Russia – territories that voted to join the country in public referendums in 2014 and 2022.” (TRANSPARENCY, BALANCE, getting the direct quote in the original order the statement was made instead of rearranging and retelling it.)

Putin demands that Kyiv cede the regions Moscow annexed in 2022 — even though Russia doesn’t fully control them — and recognize Crimea, illegally annexed in 2014, as part of Russia.

Putin also wants Ukraine to renounce its efforts to join NATO, limit its armed forces and recognize Russian as an official language along with Ukrainian.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists any peace deal must be acceptable to his people and include robust security guarantees against future Russian aggression.

Both Zelenskyy and the Europeans have worried that the bilateral U.S.-Russia summit would leave them and their interests sidelined, and that any conclusions could favour Moscow and leave Ukraine and Europe's future security in jeopardy.

Carney took part in talks Wednesday with European leaders and spoke directly with Zelenskyy on Monday. He said Canada's partners are "united on shared principles" and insist that Ukrainians must decide their own future. Absent from his comments was any recognition of the sustained US and NATO involvement in Ukraine since the 2014 coup. (DATA EVALUATION & CONTEXTUALIZATION)

"Diplomatic efforts must be reinforced by military and economic pressure on Russia to end its unjustified war of aggression," Carney wrote Monday on social media.

"We welcome the leadership of the United States in working toward securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand spoke with her Ukrainian counterpart Thursday and said borders can't be changed by violence. (I wish you would have cited this conversation, as the borders quote seems out of context, and shouldn’t just stand alone. It was not included here or here.)

"We will continue to support Ukraine through diplomatic measures, military assistance and economic aid to hold Russia accountable for its illegal war," she wrote on social media, adding that Canada's support is "unwavering."

As of July 21, 2025, Canada has committed $6.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. Additionally, it has trained more than 44,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel. (CONTEXTUALIZATION)

Analysts with the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) say western solidarity with Ukraine is crucial as “Putin seeks to break NATO's resolve”. Recent supporters of this think tank include American Rheinmetall, maker of military ground vehicle track systems and Lockheed Martin Corporation, a defence contractor manufacturing weaponry for land, air, sea and cyberspace combat. Additional supporters include Amazon and Meta which both play a major role within the US military. (TRANSPARENCY)

Eitvydas Bajarunas, a former Lithuanian ambassador to Russia and current fellow of the think tank, told an online panel Thursday that the best thing countries like Canada can do is show unwavering commitment — because Moscow is betting western allies will eventually splinter.

"Putin (has) understood his strength is to outsmart the West, to outmanoeuvre the West, to wait until the West starts to crumble," Bajarunas told the Center for European Policy Analysis think tank. "One of the goals of Putin is definitely to put a wedge into American-European relations, and to use all methods, including hybrid warfare and disinformation, to manipulate public opinion."

Olga Tokariuk, a Kyiv-based fellow with CEPA, told the panel that the optimal scenario for Ukraine would be Moscow and Washington failing to come to an agreement Friday, "if there is like no pressure in Ukraine to make any territorial concessions." Even better for Ukraine would be fresh U.S. sanctions on Russia, if Trump feels Putin is stalling, she said.

"This war is not about territories of Ukraine. Russia has vast territories of its own," she said. For Tokariuk, "This war is about that destruction of Ukraine as a sovereign and independent state, as a state aligned with the West, as a democracy."

In her writing for the UK based think tank Chatham House, Tokariuk focusses on the difficult experiences of over 7 million refugees displaced from their homes in Ukraine since the start of the hostilities. Donors to Chatham House include Global Affairs Canada at over £1,000,000. Other donors include the Open Society Foundation and the National Endowment for Democracy, two organizations known to be involved in numerous regime change operations globally. (TRANSPARENCY)

In recent days, Putin has expanded the scope of what the talks involve, including themes like nuclear arms control and "long-term conditions of peace between our countries, and in Europe, and in the world as a whole."

Jason Israel, a third fellow with CEPA, and former adviser with the U.S. National Security Council, said Moscow is trying to paint Russia and the U.S. as influential countries that have restored relations after years of diplomatic chill.

He told the panel (I wish you would have identified what panel & when it took place so I can see if there were speakers with other viewpoints represented too) that even if there is agreement Friday on a ceasefire, it remains unclear how such a deal would be implemented, since European leaders are not at the table and haven't consented to actually putting such a ceasefire into place.

Kyiv has long insisted that safeguards against future Russian attacks provided by its Western allies would be a precondition for any durable end to the fighting. Many Western governments have been hesitant to commit military personnel.

Countries in the coalition, which includes France and the U.K., have been trying for months to secure U.S. security backing, should it be required.

In contrast to analysts associated with Center for European Policy Analysis, journalists with the independent investigative news platform The Grayzone, such as Aaron Maté point out how Ukraine has long been seen as a tool for neo-Conservative American officials to defeat or weaken Russia. The 1997 book “The Grand Chessboard — American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives” by former US National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski appears to continue shaping the mindset of many who are committed to continuing the war. Already in 2014, John Mearsheimer, Professor in the Political Science Department at the University of Chicago, warned that NATO’s Ukraine policy would lead to disaster for all concerned. https://thegrayzone.com/2023/07/30/john-mearsheimer-ukraine-war-is-a-long-term-danger/ (CONTEXTUALIZATION, Seeking out OBJECTIVITY, INDEPENDENT REPORTING and DIVERSITY OF OPINION )

Specific to the Alaska Summit, retired US Col. Larry Johnson was interviewed on the South Asian “India and the Global Left” podcast. The former CIA and State Department's Office of Counter Terrorism intelligence analyst outlined Russia’s expectations for a resolution of the situation in Ukraine. Johnson pointed out that there was not a single US military official taking part in the delegation to Alaska.

As Johnson summarizes the situation: “The Russians have put offers on the table. They're waiting for Ukraine's reaction. The United States really has no role to play in that. But on a whole other variety of other areas, in particular, economic diplomatic cooperation, the the potential for some agreement or at least agreeing to meet again to work flesh these out is on the table. … But the larger thing is they want a renegotiation of the security framework in Eurasia, which of course includes rolling back of NATO, but also all the placements of these missiles and so on, which also includes some of these treaties, uh, intermediate range nuclear missile treaties… “

~~~~~~~

The comments shared with this Canadian Press author will also be shared with other authors of similar articles such as this one: https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/russia-ukraine-war/article/summit-puts-putin-back-on-the-global-stage-and-trump-echoes-a-kremlin-position/

