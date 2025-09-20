This was emailed by CSNews to a number of “mainstream” reporters encouraging them to dig deeper and find ways to report on the BIGGER issues of our day (bigger than Left vs Right wing political grandstanding!

Policy-Driven CFIA ignoring laws of natural immunity - moving in to kill farm animals, setting a VERY dangerous precedence for other farms!

The United Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, BC has received information indicating that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency cull of the ostriches is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday and Monday. The farm was unsuccessful in having this order reviewed and examined by the supreme court. Citizen journalists are pointing to the connection between the UN's World Organization for Animal Health and the UN's Agenda 2030 to have centralized global control over agricultural production (as alluded to the previous Bill C-293). They also point at the threat posed by ostrich antibodies to the entire corporate vaccine production and marketing business. See the following for further explanations:

See also the arguments that counter the CFIA's response earlier this summer

This CSNews posting provides insights into the many unanswered questions that need asking: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-cfia-seeks-clarity while this once points out how flimsy and one-sided reporting on the topic leads to disinformation by omission. https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/one-sided-reporting-on-the-ostrich

Secretive globalist health organization negotiating away our safety

This just wrapped up - the World Health Organization's Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) System negotiating session. How countries (and their pharmaceutical corporations) should benefit when new pathogens are uncovered around the world. Unanswered questions: Who is negotiating for Canada? Who gave unidentified people the authority to speak for Canadians? How much based in reality are these discussions (i.e. How many previous "pathogens with pandemic potential" arose as part of bioweapons research vs how many developed as a result of zoonotic transfer (animal to human)? How did Canada's government to sign on to the For background on the PABS, please see the attachment below. US citizen journalist James Roguski tries to explain this technically complex process here.

and he points out how this is all being done anonymously without news coverage. Is anyone in your newsroom looking into which of the 16 people listed on this older list actually attended: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_DIV1-en.pdf How were they directed to vote on the various drafts to the PABS agreement by whom? Journalists might be able to request contact information here: https://www.ungeneva.org/en/blue-book/missions/member-states/canada. See also

CSNews has also written this https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-one-health-vs-gain re: the lack of evidence that pathogens alone cause pandemics. This shows that "Pathogen Access Benefits" relate to corporate profits. James Roguski has often made himself available to journalists and others who have questions about the World Health Organization and its many corporate driven projects. He posts his phone number at the bottom of this post https://jamesroguski.substack.com/about.

Given the utter lack of transparency re: Canada signing on to the International Health Regulation amendments and the new WHO Pandemic Agreement, MP Cheryl Gallant has sponsored this petition https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6704 which is open until December 19, 2025, at 10:43 a.m. (EDT):

We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to immediately unilaterally reject the amendments made to the IHR adopted on June 1, 2024, and withdraw from the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement adopted on May 20, 2025.

Cheryl Gallant (Algonquin—Renfrew—Pembroke)

September 17, 2025 (Petition No. 451-00080) Closes

Here is the response from the Assistant to the Minister of Health re: an earlier related petition.

https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=451-00033. You may note a distinct lack of explanatory details. https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=451-00033. Perhaps intrepid journalists can drill into the chain of command around decision making for the various documents including the PABS. And into the partnership between the UN and the World's largest corporate lobby organization. How many Canadians would support having corporate-driven policy coming at us via what we thought were forces for good (before they were captured by the profit & control agenda?



Increasingly, the divide in our country is not left vs right, but rather:

restricted, scarcity-based, censored, technocratic, neoliberal, centralized, globalism

vs

unrestricted, abundance-focussed, uncensored, sovereign, decentralized, localism.

The lack of media reporting around both stories, seems to fall into the "keep them uninformed so they don't notice" kind of approach commonly used by the beneficiaries of silent acquiescence. Please consider whether media silence serves to enable corporate malfeasance.

Hannah Noerenberg

Founder, Canadian Shareable News (Substack)

Where we shine a light on censorship of un/under-reported news!

Asking GROC: Which Canadian "mainstream" news is reporting on the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood BC From Wed. Sept. 17, 2025 onward?

Searched for "Universal Ostrich Farm Edgewood BC news after:2025-09-17"

REPLY:

Canadian Mainstream News Coverage of Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, BC (From September 17, 2025 Onward)The Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, British Columbia, has been at the center of a prolonged legal and public dispute with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) over a cull order for approximately 400 ostriches, stemming from an H5N1 avian flu outbreak in late 2024 that killed 69 birds. The farm argues the surviving flock has developed immunity and holds scientific value, attracting international attention (e.g., from U.S. officials like Dr. Mehmet Oz and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.). As of September 19, 2025, the cull remains imminent following the Federal Court of Appeal's denial of a final stay on September 12, 2025.Based on searches of major Canadian mainstream outlets (CBC, CTV News, Global News, The Globe and Mail, National Post, Toronto Star, and Maclean's), limited new reporting has emerged strictly from September 17 onward. Coverage in this narrow window focuses on escalating tensions, including RCMP activity and rumors of enforcement. Broader context from earlier September (e.g., the September 12 ruling) is referenced in these pieces. No articles were found in Toronto Star or Maclean's.Outlets with Reporting from September 17, 2025 Onward:The table below lists relevant articles, sorted by publication date. All are from national or BC-focused mainstream sources.

Outlet CTV News

Article Title / Topic RCMP says helicopters buzzing B.C. ostrich farm are unrelated to cull

Date September 19, 2025

Summary Reports on RCMP clarifying that helicopters over the farm are not linked to the cull, amid heightened security concerns as the order looms. References ongoing protests and the farm's Supreme Court bid.

Link ctvnews.ca

The Globe and Mail

B.C. ostrich farm hopes Ottawa will intervene to stop bird cull

September 7, 2025

Farm owners urge federal Agriculture Minister to review health evidence and halt the cull, citing international support and the flock's potential for avian flu research. (Note: Pre-September 17, but updated with September developments.)

theglobeandmail.com

Key Observations:

Low Volume in the Specified Window : Only one article strictly post-September 17 (CTV's September 19 piece) directly addresses new developments. This reflects the story's ongoing nature, with much of the September focus on the September 12 court denial (e.g., timelines in CityNews and Lethbridge Herald, but these are not "mainstream" national outlets per the query's implied scope).

Related Pre-Window Coverage (September 2025) : For context, multiple outlets reported on the September 12 ruling denying a stay, including CBC (September 12), Global News (September 5–6), and The Globe and Mail (September 13). These paved the way for the September 19 update.

Broader Trends: The story peaked in May–August 2025 with protests and U.S. involvement but continues to draw sporadic attention due to potential enforcement. No new major escalations reported by September 19.

Recommendations:

Monitor for Updates : With the cull order active and a possible Supreme Court application pending, expect more coverage if enforcement begins. Check CBC or CTV Vancouver for real-time BC news.

If No Coverage Fits: If you're seeking local/regional outlets (e.g., Castanet.net or Nelson News), several timelines and supporter updates appeared around September 15, but they fall outside "mainstream" national scope.

ASKING GROC: Which Canadian "mainstream" news is reporting on "Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS)"

GROC Searched for ""Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing" OR PABS Canada news"

Canadian Mainstream News Coverage of "Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS)"Based on a comprehensive search of Canadian mainstream news outlets (e.g., CBC, CTV News, Global News, The Globe and Mail, National Post, Toronto Star, and Maclean's), no direct reporting on "Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS)" was found. PABS is a technical term primarily associated with ongoing World Health Organization (WHO) negotiations for a Pandemic Agreement, focusing on equitable sharing of pathogen samples, genetic data, and derived benefits (e.g., vaccines) during health emergencies. This topic has received limited attention in Canadian media to date, possibly due to its specialized nature and the negotiations' complexity.Key Observations:

Related Coverage Exists : Canadian outlets have reported on broader aspects of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, including equity in pathogen data sharing and global health preparedness. However, these do not explicitly mention "PABS" or delve into its mechanisms (e.g., standard material transfer agreements or benefit-sharing formulas).

Potential Reasons for Limited Coverage: As of September 19, 2025, the Pandemic Agreement was adopted in May 2025, but PABS details are still under negotiation via an Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG), with finalization expected later. This may explain the lack of in-depth Canadian reporting.

Outlets with Related Reporting on the Pandemic Agreement:The following mainstream Canadian sources have covered the WHO treaty or similar themes (e.g., data sharing for pandemics). Links to specific articles are provided for reference:

Outlet Global News

Article Title / Topic WHO, 23 nations back creation of pandemic treaty to prepare for future health crises

Date March 30, 2021

Summary Discusses early support for a treaty emphasizing data sharing, research, and equitable vaccine access—core PABS concepts, though not named.

Link globalnews.ca/news/7727805/covid-pandemic-treaty-who/

CTV News

WHO members adopt 'pandemic agreement'

May 21, 2025

Covers the agreement's adoption, highlighting prevention, preparedness, and response gaps from COVID-19, with implicit ties to pathogen equity.

ctvnews.ca/world/article/who-members-adopt-a-pandemic-agreement-born-out-of-the-disjointed-global-covid-response/ Recommendations:

Monitor for Updates: Coverage may increase as IGWG negotiations conclude (potentially by late 2025). Check outlets like The Globe and Mail or CBC for international

(Conversation https://x.com/i/grok?conversation=1969254911587336499)