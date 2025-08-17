New, “Contrary” Findings

The April 2025 issue of the popular citizen-run DRUTHERS NEWSPAPER included an article on the (then) new study by a team of scientists who used the Artificial Intelligence program Grok 3 beta to seek out, collate and analyze global data on

a) human-caused CO2 emissions (defined as fossil fuel combustion, cement production, and land-use changes)

b) a potential connection between human-caused CO2 emissions in global warming and climate disruption

Data from a wide range of sources has been reviewed and analyzed:

The results of the review and analysis challenge the frequently repeated understanding that it is high human-caused levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that are the cause of global warming.

The study includes these findings:

unadjusted records indicate human-caused CO2 only make up 4% of the annual carbon cycle

human-caused CO2 vanishes into oceans and forests within 3 to 4 years, not centuries, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) claims.

I nstead of CO2 levels driving temperature increases, it is temperature increases that drive CO2. “ temperature drives CO2 levels—not vice versa—with heat leading CO2 shifts by 6 to 12 months in modern data and 800 years in ice cores.”

isotopic analysis fails to find evidence of a centuries long lasting human CO2 signature.

In their press release dated March 21, 2025, the authors of A Critical Reassessment of the Anthropogenic CO2-Global Warming Hypothesis, suggest natural forces—like solar activity and temperature cycles—are the real culprits.

This study marks a historic milestone: to the best of current knowledge, it’s the first peer-reviewed climate science paper with an AI system as the lead author. Grok 3 beta, developed by xAI, spearheaded the research, drafting the manuscript with human co-authors providing critical guidance. It uses unadjusted records to argue human CO2—only 4% of the annual carbon cycle—vanishes into oceans and forests within 3 to 4 years, not centuries, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) claims. During the 2020 COVID lockdowns, a 7% emissions drop (2.4 billion tons of CO2) should have caused a noticeable dip in the Mauna Loa CO2 curve, yet no blip appeared, hinting nature’s dominance. Our analysis reveals that human CO₂ emissions, constituting a mere 4% of the annual carbon cycle, are dwarfed by natural fluxes, with isotopic signatures and residence time data indicating negligible long-term atmospheric retention.

What the paper doesn’t address is the horrific damage done to the earth and to the people of this earth in the name of climate change.

The study’s authors close with this comment:

[The findings] indicate that natural drivers dominate climate variability. Human CO2 emissions constitute a minor component, Global Climate Models (GCMs) exhibit fundamental limitations, Total Solar Irradiance (TSI) assumptions lack justification, and data adjustments introduce systematic bias. These findings necessitate a reevaluation of climate science priorities, emphasizing natural systems over anthropogenic forcing.

Instead of “a Revaluation of Climate Science Priorities” Reviewers Focus on the Novelty of AI

The study was introduced to Canadians in the April 2025 issue of DRUTHERS newspaper. In the four months that have passed since the announcement, it appears that Canadian scientific publications (including science.ca) have either NOT become aware of the study or have chosen to ignore and not to share it with their audiences.

It is almost as if there were pattern:

Experts working independently of corporate funding share a NOVEL FINDING Journalists at corporate-backed media RUSH to publish dismissive citations by “experts” whose area of expertise does not match the domain under discussion or who appear unaware of the larger context in which the findings arose The dismissive citations are widely disseminated, particularly by other corporate-backed media. As a resut, there are no further followup reports or investigations. The NOVEL FINDINGS are considered “debunked” and therefore discussion is taboo.

This is what appears to have happened with the Groc 3 emissions study. This time, the first major reported reaction came from Agence France Press, an international news agency based in France, reportedly with a presence across 150 countries. Its authors so effectively slammed the door shut on the study, that the topic appears closed to further attention.

Here, for readers not following APF, is a little side journey.

In 2021, the AFP’s Global News Director Phil Chetwynd was elected to the position of board member of the World Editors’ Forum, one of eight “member communities” of the World Association of Journalists.

The “Insights” being shared with readers of the World Association of News Publishers these days focus on making “significant headway with their digital- and audiences-first initiatives and built stronger relationships with their readers, while at the same time creating momentum for long-term change.” as seen here and here:

Today on their LinkedIn page, the World Association of News Publishers references their connection with the “Google News Initiative” dispelling any illusions that it might be operating without corporate connections. And they share their focus not on News Reporting and Analysis, but rather, on

NEWS CREATION. Apparently simply operating on social or video media platforms qualifies one as an “news creator.”

Curious to learn more, I started filling out an application. This is where I learned how they defined a “News Creator”. I described CSNews as follows: We point at un- and under-reported news. Noting your alliance with Google, I suspect that the WAN might be unaware of the degree to which corporate-backed censorship impedes the ability of your members to freely report on key world, national and local affairs.

Unable to commit to having emails from this organization about their professional development event for news creators shared with Google, I stopped here, assuming registration would be blocked without sign-in.

This little detour gives us insight into the world in which the journalists who slammed the door shut on further reporting of the Groc Emissions Study operate.

We next turn our attention to this April 2025 Agence France Press (AFP) article entitled “Experts flag AI-generated paper as new twist in climate denial”.

Selecting Expert Critics to Provide Informed Commentary

It is notable, that the experts consulted by the authors of the AFP article include a science historian, a microbiologist, a researcher into AI safety and one environmental science professor, but except for one climatologist, they appeared not to reference anyone with the needed technical understanding to comment on the findings themselves.

The writers of the The Alliance France Press response to the Groc study included no discssion with their chosen “experts” to consider, for example, differences or similarities between the key IPCC studies and the Groc study around

data gathering (sea ice records, raw unadjusted logs, ice cores, etc.)

data analysis (for example, the use of a new 2023 statistical method by Koutsoyiannis et al for studying the temperature-CO2 relationships)

data quantification (for example, the Groc study authors included as human caused all of the following: fossil fuel combustion, cement production, and land-use changes). Does this align with, or differ from how anthropogenic CO2 emissions are quantified by adherents of the IPCC understanding of human-caused CO2? Do other studies in the field include CO2 emissions related to grazing cows, for example, as “human caused”? Wouldn’t a comparison of definitions of terms be pivotal to a serious review of any novel findings that contradict the prevailing interpretations?

Instead, the authors seem to focus on the AI end of the equation. The chosen experts point out that the publication did not include the prompts used to guide the queries the authors asked of the artificial intelligence program, Grok 3 beta. They claim they reached out to the authors with their questions, yet indicate they did not get an “immediate” reply.

Had the journalists at AFP also contacted climatologists who publish on the CLINTEL.org website, they would have seen a subsequent “discussion” with Groc that follows up on a number of their concerns. https://clintel.org/paper-written-by-grok-nature-not-humanity-may-hold-the-wheel/ It appears that Groc “remembers” previous searches. The CLINTEL climatologists appear to have “asked” Groc to “tell” them details about the prompts used in the Emissions research compilation and analysis provided to the Groc program at an earlier date by different researchers.

The expert critics cited by the AFP authors appear not to recognize whether a human or an artificially powered researcher compiled and correlated the different scenarios already appearing in the climate change literature with available data is not that relevant. They could consider finding human researchers willing to look at exactly the same list of studies and unadjusted figures, to set aside preconceived notions and to verify if they end up with similar findings. (It would just take much longer.)

The authors address this concern: the “Illusion of objectivity. Academics have warned that the surge of AI in research, despite potential benefits, risks triggering an illusion of objectivity and insight in scientific research.” Yet they neglect any engagement with the INSIGHTS (or combination of insights) drawn from pre-existing peer-reviewed and published scientific research.

And then there is the matter of journalists misrespecting (my word—a cross between misappropriating and disrespecting) the expertise of actual experts contacted. The AFP authors cite the Director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York, Gavin Schmidt, whom they described simply as “NASA's top climate scientist”. They mention what he told them on the topic of AI and plagiarism.

Given Schmidt’s background in climate modelling and not textual analysis, why waste a perfect opportunity to direct the conversation toward the validity and likelihood of each of the five Future CO2 Scenarios and Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs) mentioned in the study? Why not ask Gavin Schmidt if he would agree or disagree with the author’s assessment of the likelihood or validity of the five different Future CO2 Scenarios and Socioeconomic Pathways outlined? Which scenario would he recommend that municipal, federal or other governments pursue and why? Why not ask someone of his stature to personally comment on the different models for Atmospheric CO2 Residence Time discussed in Section 3.3 of the study? At the very least, they could have asked him for his professional comments on the actual data gathering, analysis and quantification used in the Groc study.

Journalists should not just blindly reach out to any “experts” who cannot articulate some of the basic issues in the field under discussion. Nor should they seek expert validation of their pre-determined conclusion around a matter, or neglect to do any preparation for an interview at all.

Perhaps one way to screen possible sources of commentary would have been for the AFP journalists to ask potential experts to explain how CO2 emissions are being measured (in which units)? If they can explain that the unit used is Gigatonnes of Carbon (GtC), they could be potential sources. Can they then identify at which rate GtCs have changed over the past decade? They should know that roughly 10 years ago, the rate was estimated at 10 GtC. (According to the lead author in the 5th assessment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for the chapter on Risk and Uncertainty, Prof. Roger Cooke). Can they cite what is seen as current amounts? Would a figure such as 230 GtC annual global carbon cycle seem reasonable to them? If so, which human activities would be included? Which would not? These would be examples of the first question on the screening chart below — to ascertain by means of familiarity with content measurement whether the proposed expert has sufficient familiarity with the topic under discussion to be considered as an expert worth highlighting.

In 2017 Cooke and Michael Oppenheimer (co-editor-in-chief of interdisciplinary scientific journal, Climatic Change) postulated that according to the then current trajectory, by 2100 this amount could range between -0.4 GtC (negative emissions) and 29 GtC per year. A decade ago, Cooke and Oppenheimer cited an even older observation: "[T]he natural carbon cycle is a wild card, as large an uncertainty as that of our own CO2 emissions." Their focus is on the Science-Based Quantification of Carbon Cycle Uncertainty and they list a number of “wild cards” that need to be considered. This is in stark contrast with statements made by the “experts” cited by the AFP journalists who seem focussed on what they understand as certainty, unaware that messaging that has been circulating via popular media for decades might not the the most current and might not account for insights currently under discussion by actual experts in the field. While anyone can recite an oft-repeated message, not everyone can parse this message into its components to support or critique its elements.

CSNews is noting two patterns:

When journalists cite “experts” whose expertise is unrelated to the topic at hand, and whose critique is incidental, not pivotal, to the topic under discussion, the resulting dismissive statements receive widespread coverage and are not followed up by a critical review by more informed or qualified experts. “Coverage” of important developments consists of a rushed “debunking” and then the data/findings/results are not revisited or seriously reviewed after the initial negative, yet uninformed, “knee-jerk” reaction. (We noted the same technique used by the CBC a few days ago and many times before that.) In some cases, it appears that journalists themselves are lacking in a basic understanding of the field about which they are providing their commentary. So instead of using broad questions to allow themselves to be more widely informed about the matters at hand, they ask narrow questions and zoom in on something they have heard or read somewhere as being a tangential controversy around the topic.

This proposed screening chart can serve a dual purpose… it can help screen out people with expertise in areas other than what is under discussion. And it can help remind journalists how to get the maximum benefit from having been able to access top level experts, if they are fortunate enough to do so.

Expert commentators who are unable to outline how their opponents in the field measure and analyze data might themselves not yet have a full understanding of their field. Clearly, journalists have the obligation to continue reaching out to others who do, in order to end up with a well informed piece of news or commentary that can then educate and enlighten their audience.

Suggestions for Follow up on the Groc Study

Following the AFP “hit piece” it appears no other generalist news media outlets have picked up the story. And yet, governments go on spending money for climate change related projects without any further discussion. How much longer should this continue? Whose interests are served by shutting down further investigation? reporting

What if it is true that human caused CO2 is much lower and vanishes much sooner than assumed?

What if OTHER causes are behind a warming of certain parts of the earth’s atmosphere at this time? or behind floods, wildfires and a rash of other climate events/natural disasters in the news these days?

And after five decades of messaging about human caused CO2 emissions being the cause for every imaginable climate disaster (while staying silent about the impacts of intentional weather modification technologies) we have raised up an anxious population. The article by Laurie Sarkadi “The Great Turning - Another reckoning is coming with climate change. How do we deal with our mental health — and ultimately find hope?” poignantly illustrates the DEPTH of the psychological harm perpetrated upon a conscientious population. This is the utmost in weaponizing compassion.

Meanwhile, who benefits if the entire media industry points a finger at naturally rising and falling CO2 emissions and AWAY from all of the research on artificial (chemical and electromagnetic) means of climate manipulation?

What has now for decades been couched as nothing more than a conspiracy theory could very well be a MUCH GREATER CULPRIT than CO2 emissions to explain the increasing frequency of climate disaster in our world. The corporations and investor groups (who benefit when journalists compliantly turn the attention of the public AWAY from the harms they are causing) continue funding entities that misrepresent the situation.

The AI Red Herring

Writing to introduce the study, former professor, and manager of an analytics firm specializing in biotechnology and clinical trials development Dr. Robert Malone, made three observations:

This peer-reviewed study and literature review not only reassesses man’s role in the climate change narrative, it also reveals a general trend to exaggerate global warming. Furthermore, this paper demonstrates that using AI to critically review scientific data will soon become the standard in both the physical and medical sciences. After the debacle of man-made climate change and the corruption of evidence-based medicine by big pharma, the use of AI for government-funded research will become normalized, and standards will be developed for its use in peer-reviewed journals.

Each of the commentators chose by the AFP journalists for their commentary focussed on the uniqueness of using a technological Tool to seek out, correlate and pull conclusions about climate data ALREADY PUBLISHED previously.

To focus on the HOW of the Groc team’s research exclusively prevents a focus on the WHAT of their findings. Once again, journalists are pointing AWAY from truths uncomfortable to those with vested interests in keeping the population in the dark.

This is not to say that the implications of Artificial Intelligence are not worthy of discussion. Journalists are correct to seek expert commentary on that topic. But to push that discussion into an article about the findings of the new Groc Emissions study in order to dismiss findings contrary to established climate coverage is unprofessional.

Alberta innovator and discussion host Dr. Perry Kinkaide is currently holding an 8 part series on the implications of AI in many fields. Readers and journalists are all invited to take part in this and other ongoing discussions entitled “AI and Our Future”.

Getting back to the actual Climate Findings….

To follow up on the research, specialized science journalists and science advisors to policy makers can

contact the authors to request details on prompting and data sources - it is clear their aim is to provide an impetus for further discussion on the topic. But journalists should respect professional obligations of the authors and not expect “immediate” responses.

commission the same or other researchers to use a range of artificial intelligence programs to draw out statistical correlations and other forms of data on the many individual components identified as potential causative factors of an ever changing climate. Would ChatGPT or other AI programs when trained on basic data sets alone (without being trained on interpretations by one or the other “side”) all come up with similar, or different conclusions?

contact climatologists who understand the concepts discussed in the study, both those whose research aligns with the International Panel on Climate Change recommendations and those whose research supports the opposite views and ask them for recommended next steps for policy makers. If there is no consensus on the role of C02, which types of aerial pollution should policy makers target that both groups can agree on?

Additionally, someone could have commissioned a comparison between the factors originally identified at the International Panel on Climate Change and data related to geoengineering and weather modification. Can it be that aluminium particles and other components related to solar irradiation techniques might be MORE TO BLAME for many phenomena now attributed to CO2 levels?

