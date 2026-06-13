All too often, we encounter valuable podcasts, videos or substack posts by people who possess deep insights into financial matters. But, all too often, there is little time to dig deeply into the content and then the information slides along unshared.

By opening a post on the topic, at least when we encounter more, we have a place to park the links.

Today’s share, with gratitude to the reader who shared it with us.

On October 7, 2024, we shared this:

Hear more at Plunder Capitalism, the August 1, 2024 broadcast of Financial Rebellion with Catherine Austin Fitts on Spotify. (See books on the topic by B. Balou & Morgenson & Rosner )

Simon White and others working for Bloomberg, a US privately held financial, software, data, and media company, speak cheerily about the “current upturn in liquidity” (the excess money beyond what the real economy uses up) and how it can be used for riskier investments. Meanwhile www.globalmarketsinvestor.xyz “debunks misleading headlines” to provide “unbiased analysis”. Did you know we now have he highest credit card delinquencies in 13 years; the highest US Small Business Uncertainty Index in 13 years? And a US National Debt 123% of the size of the US GDP? x.com/GlobalMktObserv Martin Armstrong, of Armstrong Economics developed a computer based Economic Confidence Model tracking many factors. It points to a recession in 2028. www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/consumer-confidence-biggest-crash-since-2021/ In May, 2023 Former US Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing Catherine Austin Fitts explained that “for centuries, every 75 or 100 years or so when the currency system gets long in the tooth you get a reset…what’s very unique about the current reset is digital technology now permits for phenomenal central control. And we see the central bankers literally announce that they plan on changing us from a currency system to— they’re basically talking about ending currencies and converting to a financial transaction control grid that will allow them to make the rules centrally and control centrally by controlling financial transactions.” nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/catherine-austin-fitts/#1689907599657-fefa385c-a7e725fd-5e62

https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/150040123/money-matters-various-voices

On February 6, 2026, in a Hidden Headlines post, we contrasted media coverage on one of the financial topics of the day, the silver shortage, comparing the coverage of independent and government-funded sources.

https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/185609676/8-silver-shortage-high-silver-prices-means-falling-currency-value

And came to the conclusion that lack of fulsome media coverage is leading to a GREAT DIVIDE within society: The INFORMED versus the UNIFORMED.

We invite readers to share links to other thought-provoking financial commentaries to add to the collection we are opening here.