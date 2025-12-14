Ironically, three very different messages arrived in my inbox on the same day—two political surveys and one notice of a new post by one of my favorite citizen journalists.

Believing it important to be informed of multiple perspectives, I have signed on to email newsletters being put out by various federal and provincial political parties — something I recommend that everyone does. Absent balanced news reporting, the best way to know what different Canadian parties view as important is to get their news from them directly.

Today, I received email surveys being sent by the Alberta NDP and the Federal Conservative parties to their supporters. Both surveys asked their supporters to help prioritize various aspects of their existing party platforms and to share additional thoughts.

Clearly, the news bubbles in which both the Conservative and New Democrat party officials are situated do not teach them about the greatest threats of our time… For that, we need to turn to “awake and aware” citizen journalists. The third important email in my inbox today came from just one of those rare and committed individuals, one of Canada’s premier independent citizen journalists. I will start with that one first! The contrast between her work and the two political surveys couldn’t be greater.

Dire Warnings based on Informed Research

Alberta citizen journalist Connie Shields keeps writing one post after another, each one more informative than the previous. She is one of very few Canadian writers who clearly points out the historical connections underpinning the impending control grid so that even people who have not been following poliltics can get a clear understanding of what Canadians are now facing.

Here, she shows us how we went from what was once simply an observation by veterinarians to what has become an all-encompassing means of impacting and controlling food production; land rights; agriculture; digital identity; Indigenous governance; emergency powers; supply chains; lawmaking in Canada and more.

See also this post in which Shields addresses what has been keeping many observant people silent: “I can’t speak up or I will lose my job.” The main message: once the impending control grid is in place, even the jobs of those who are staying silent now will not protect them.

Political Surveys Seeking Prioritization of Opposition Policy Directions

Along with the email announcing the latest post by Connie Shields, I received an email from the Alberta New Democratic Party, containing a survey meant for NDP supporters. Here they list the issues they could be focussing on, asking their supporters to rank them in the order of importance.

True to their calling as Opposition members, they do not withhold their criticism of the governing United Conservative Party and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith even within the wording of their questions.

I also received a survey from the federal Conservative Party also asking their supporters to rate a list of policy priorities.

What is chilling though in BOTH SURVEYS is the total LACK of any awareness of the biggest two issues facing Alberta and Canada at this time:

Threat Number 1 - Globalist Technocratic Totalitarianism

The threat of globalist technocratic totalitarianism is being commented upon by Connie Shields and others in the independent media space. I am reminded of the graphics we at CSNews included in a post showing six examples of totalitarian decision-making already ongoing in Canada — all without mainstream media coverage. And with Zero commentary from what was once billed as the party of everyday workers and ordinary folk. The erstwhile NDP used to speak out against Big Corp… but today, they seem oblivious to its chilling power in combination with Big Tech, AI, digital currency and the like. Likewise, the federal Conservatives appear too afraid of how leftist & centrist media outlets would report on them, if they were actually to speak out loud on this threat. Conservative MPs like Dr. Leslyn Lewis should by no means be the ONLY MP raising the alarm. Why are not both the entire Conservative Bench and NDP members everywhere making statements about these matters? How can only MP Leslyn Lewis be speaking out about this?

See the full post here:

MP Lewis, with her doctorate and university teaching experience in international law, has long been critiquing the “activities of the World Health Organization and Canada’s involvement with the Global Pandemic Treaty” explaining how they would restrict Canada’s ability to be sovereign over its own policy-making in the long run.

Already in 2020, when Parliamentarians claimed that talk of global governance schemes, such those made infinitely more possible by the partnership between the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, were nothing but “conspiracy theories” Dr. Leslyn Lewis responded publicly: https://thepostmillennial.com/leslyn-lewis-the-great-reset-is-not-a-conspiracy-theory-its-trudeaus-ideology/

Now, five years later, we can list a number of examples of govermment policy that readers would not associate with the Canada they may stlll carry in thier minds. To read these in succession, one might assume they would be occuring under some kind of dictatorial regime. These are the SIX EXAMPLES we outlined in February 2025: BC Health Professions Act; Aerial Spraying; Policy Horizons; Attack on Natural Health Products; Health Canada’s Drug Approval Process; Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

With time, Canadians have become so used to “infotainment” they stopped demanding critical news coverage. See some of the trending stories on Global News today for examples:

Source: globalnews.ca (December 12, 2025)

It is time Canadians start demanding that their tax-payer supported media corporations cover real news from a balanced perspective. It is time that the federal NDP for example, get enough information placed before them via mainstream and other news sources, that they stop assuming everything their fellow colleagues from other parties are following that they themselves have not heard of is simply a “conspiracy”.

Which uniformed members of the federal NDP communications department was still posting this as late as August 2024? How many provicincial and/or federal NDP members are now better informed?

While the soaring cost of living and out of control house prices are undoubtedly important to Canadians, so too are the matters about which Dr. Lewis, as well as a number of other Conservative MPs were seeking information via the Order Paper Question mechanism of our federal Parliament.

According to the Federal NDP, MPs Gallant and Carrie were “taking another swing at vaccine conspiracy theories.” Unbeknownst to the writer of the post, these MPs along with MP Cathy Wagantall and MP Dean Allison were puting in order paper questions to derive at understandings of how a once sovereign country can so easily roll over and cave in to globalist edicts. All Canadians unfamiliar with the process around “Order Paper Questions” can take a look here to see how MPs must proceed when they are looking for information on government decisions and actions. https://www.ourcommons.ca/documentviewer/en/44-1/house/sitting-335/order-notice/page-10

Unbeknownst to the NDP, weather modification is certainly not a rabbit hole as it is responsible for a huge amount of chemical toxicity in sky, soil and water bodies. It is an area of research that goes back to at least the mid 1940s. Interestingly, the author of this NDP post completely ignored Dr. Lewis’ search for information on details of meetings and agreements signed by Canada with members of the World Economic Forum (Q-26902 — May 3, 2024) and the technologies being tested for the Known Traveller ID program (Q-26862 — May 3, 2024). Clearly those preparing this NDP post are unaware of digital ID rollouts, and other aspects of the global governance digital control agenda. And they appear unware of the implications for Canada of the WEF/UN combination of fascist “stakeholoder capitalism” (another example of the use of virtuous sounding verbiage to hide true intentions.)

Until Canadian media outlets take their ethical guidelines seriously, Canadians, including politicians and their staff, need to engage in self-education to find out what they do not yet know, or what they still have to learn about what they think they know!

Threat Number 2 - Worldwide Harms of the Bioweapon marketed as mRNA COVID ‘Vaccine’

To read this next section with an open mind, some readers may need to consciously set aside their pro-vax biases. As noted above, as late as last year, NDP communication staff insulted attempts by MPs to investigate the chain of command around COVID-19. It is high time that policy makers in all Canadian political parties become aware of the effects of censorship on health matters in this country. Taken together, a six page information package provided by concerned citizens has the potential to educate Canadian policy makers about the sad reality of what was implemented these past five years. They would learn which changes are being advocated by many top level medical, scientific and legal experts whose documented evidence has been censored out of mainstream media. Readers can learn more here:

Focussing on Partisan Rhetoric

It is notable that NONE of the proposed policy suggestions in both the provincial NDP and the federal Conservative surveys dealt with addressing the unprecedented harms of government mitigation measures related to COVID-19. And NONE of them reference matters of globalist governance and resulting loss of national or individual decision making sovereignty. NOR do they hint at the dystopian effects on every single human being living in regimes governed via technocracies implementing consumption and speech surveillance and other means of control of the population.

Instead, both party surveys focus on partisan rhetoric.

Who benefits when we get so tied up in “left” vs “right” politics to the exclusion of all else that matters?

What is ironic, is when the majority of the population is actually moderate, the policy differences around the left and the right of the middle line are not that great.

Whether we tax more or less, or let more or less privatization into the mix of delivery of key services, the differences in policy do not stray too far from the middle. This question in the NDP survey demonstrates how a government that meets basic needs of the population it serves does more or less the same thing, regardless of who sits in the Premier’s chair. I would challenge any Albertan to identify which of these policy proposals sounds more like it was stated by the leader of the UCP or by the leader of the NDP.

The NDP is making it seem like its vision for the province is different than the UCPs vision, and yet all these policy statements have also been made by the current government under the leadershp of Danielle Smith.

Here Alberta NDP members are asked to choose between prioritizing affordability, economic development, environmental protection, poverty reduction, and investment in health care and education—yet all of these issues are typical platform issues for both major parties in Alberta.

True to the political nature of this survey, the NDP is not referencing how federal immigration policies are behind the unprecendented strain on educational and health care resources and on housing. Throughout Canada, governments of all political stripes are facing the same challenges, Smith’s UCP government is not unique in these areas.

It is of course, politically convenient to blame many of the current crises on the UCP government under Premier Smith. Here we see the impact of one-sided media reporting on policy makers.

What is the radical agenda implied by the survey authors?

Withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan: That would sound less radical if Albertans were aware of the risks to the CPP by the Federal government. Example. Example. Or if Albertans were aware of investment choices being made in Ottawa…including investing in a major private US health care corporation that engaged in the failure to provide the necessaries of life to their patients.

The push for separation from Canada: That too would sound less radical if there was free and open reporting about the many ways in which the federal government structure appears more flawed and unfixable as time goes by. CSNews compiled a number of un/underreported angles here.

Of course some issues in the list are valid grounds for the opposition party to speak up (coal mining, notwithstanding clause, claims of corruption) as long as they are backed up by evidence of wrongdoing and not only with partisan rhetoric.

But if the Alberta NDP is seriously planning to build its policy platform under the new leadership of Naheed Nenshi on feedback gathered from supporters who live only within the mainstream media bubble, they are cutting themselves (and Albertans) short.

We see the same lack of awareness among the questions of the federal End Of Year Conservative survey:

How concerned are you about the following issues under the Carney Liberals? Rate each on a scale of 1–5 (1 = Not concerned at all | 5 = Extremely concerned) Rising cost of groceries and essential goods* Lack of affordable housing* High taxes and shrinking take-home pay* Job losses and youth unemployment* Soaring federal debt and deficit* Violent crime and catch-and-release bail policies* Out-of-control immigration* Temporary Foreign Worker program * Lack of new pipelines and major energy projects* Government waste and insider deals benefiting Liberal elites*



Followed by:

Which Conservative solutions should be TOP priorities for 2026? * Choose as many as you like

Here again, if we were to strip away party names, it would be difficult to differentiate between what is specifically CONSERVATIVE, LIBERAL “BLOQUISTE” or NEW DEMOCRATIC about most of these policy proposals. This is why it was so easy for Mark Carney to become Prime Minister—Many of the “common sense” Conservative policies made sense for Liberals as well (and would also make sense if the NDP party were to lead government.) Whether we “Open our country up to opportunity to to boost take-home pay” or we approve resource projects, balance the budget, cut wasteful spending, bring down grocery costs, and restore fairness, all of these are reminiscent of all parties.. which leads many to start using the phrase “UniParty” when referring to the overlap of the major parties.

How many of these economic messages are unique to Conservatives? Clearly the next NDP leader will not be stating the opposite on any of these positions (leaving out only the word pipeline perhaps).

Having a more affordable, safe and secure Canada is something everyone can get behind.

However, given how deeply Canada is already enmeshed within the United Nations and affiliates (WHO, WOAH, PAHO, etc.) and how we find ourselves alreadly solidly within the WEF handbook apparatus, it is time for Canadians to understand that their ability to personally take control over many aspects of their lives is no longer guaranteed or secured.

What is happening on the other side of the red line, away from the mainstream media spotlight?

How will the NDP policy makers, their membership and interested Alberta voters build their understanding of the much greater threat to Canadians (and Albertans) than the issues included in their survey? Ditto for those behind the federal Conservative party survey.

The Threat of Global Governance and the Technocratic Control Grid

The comment section of the NDP survey allowed suffiicient space for this lengthy entry:

It is very clear from the last two questions that your survey writers are oblivious to a much larger threat to Alberta, Canada and the formerly “free world” --i.e. impending technocratic globalist totalitarianism. This is not a time to worry about left/right politics but rather to worry about the information and class war in which society finds itself. Federal bills that are about to enmesh us all in digitial ID and programmable (controllable) central bank currency will do much more harm to Canadians than any kind of “divisive” leadership by any one premier. Ditto for the WHO’s One Health Agenda which will have a huge impact on food, agriculture, supply chains, etc. Then we have issues around the administrative state. Are any of the NDP aware of the degree to which the administration of the Privy Council directs the federal legislative agenda? And of who holds influence over those who essentially function as our behind the scenes government federally? Any attempts to firewall off Alberta from globalist corporatist interference is totally not understood by the majority of Albrertans who rely on the “left leaning” (often union funded) media or the government funded “mainstream” media. These are NOT addressing any of the issues that are explained so well by citizen journalists like Connie Shields, or the precious and rare professional jouranlists like Chris George. Please hurry to expand your news diets to inform yourselves of matters of even more concern than UCP changes to insurance rates for example. See: unlockalberta.substack.com/p/where-it-all-began-the-hidden-origin; unlockalberta.substack.com/p/you-cant-take-it-with-you-why-every; bygeorgejournal.substack.com/p/now-is-the-time-for-canadians-to; canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/far-left-far-right-totalitarianism. While it is your job to be in Opposition, triage just what needs opposing first in this country. Push the UCP and the federal Conservatives to repudiate how their former leaders supported much of what is about to come down on us federally. Egg them on to get vocal about this and join them in this task. Get back to your own NDP roots - speak up LOUDLY for the ordinary people who are about to be steamrolled by the unholy alliance of BigCorp, BigTech and Global Governance!! Your silence on these matters equals compliance and makes you as guilty as those who are pushing for its implementation.

Similarly, I shared this response with the federal Conservatives:

This survey is an unhelpful academic exercise in choosing between priorities that the Conservative Party has already identified as important. As long as the topic of today’s information and class war remains unaddressed, I foresee little action on the MAIN ISSUES OF OUR TIME, the first one being the battle between centralized technocratic neoliberal globalism versus decentralized sovereign human scale localism. Both federal Liberals and federal Conservatives seem to be captive to the Legislative Agenda being put forth in Ottawa and all capital cities whose permanent civil service has signed on to global governance schemes such as the UN Agenda 2030 and other similar control schemes. Citizen journalist Connie Shields has identified how BOTH federal Conservatives and Liberals helped implement what is rapidly being turned into the control grid we are about to experience in this country. (See https://unlockalberta.substack.com/p/where-it-all-began-the-hidden-origin). The MOST IMPORTANT thing that ALL of Canada’s political parties must do in 2026 is to work at undoing the laws & policies that, if not undone, will lead us into a dystopian future asap. Do you want this to be your legacy?

The second most important thing all government officials, civil servants, politicians, union leaders etc. must do, is to take seriously calls for the termination of the mRNA bioweapons (aka mRNA vaccines) before their use is once again inflicted on the population with even more deadly results. See: https://followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/reversing-recommendations-when-inaction

Next Steps & Journalists to Follow

Now the question is — will comments such as these be taken seriously by those looking at developing policy for the NDP and/or the Conservatives moving forward?

Will both NDP & Conservative members and leaders (and Liberal and Bloc ones as well) understand the need not to develop policy around 1/2 of the discusson on every topic that matters? Until true journalistic balance is restored in Canadian media, will party leaders and members begin following citizen journalists who provide “the other side” of the debate around nearly every topic that is being censored these days?

One place to start could be with Canadian Shareable News, as we continually seek to highlight coverage assembled by others. Here is how to subscribe to today’s featured news sources Chris George and Connie Shields.

Other citizen journalists to consider following:

Independent business woman Kathy Lovett publishing here https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathylovett/ and here:

Two former Ontario police officers have fallen into the role of citizen journalists as well. Donald Best and Vincent Gircys thought that it would only take a few weeks to interview individual Canadians who have been done wrong by Canada’s justice system. They soon found that there are many more cases than they first thought. Today, Canada’s Justice System is another instutition weakened by outside interference. There is a lot to learn from Best and Gircy’s Deprived Justice podcast series.

Ontario computing professional and former consultant to Fortune 500 firms Matthew Pauly now spends his days scanning the internet for important links, commentaries, interviews, etc. around topics few wish to discuss — global governance initiatives, central bank digital currency implementation, the legacy of Bill C-293 that was nearly passed in the last parliament and its successor bills currently up for debate and in committee. See: https://x.com/MatthewPauly13

Former RCAF Public Affairs officer and Parliamentary legislative assistant and current podcaster David Krayden has been noting how the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s treatment of the United Ostrich Farm is indicative of how Canadian agencies can prioritize global directives over the wellbeing and democratic wishes of Canadians. See his interview with former Agriculture Minister Gary Ritz here:

Then we have former CBC journalist Trish Woods also now reporting independently. Sadly, her commitment to crtiical thinking and criticism of the globalist focused Canadian Prime Ministers Trudeau and Carney has no place in the newsrooms of her former employer, Canada’s pubic broadcaster.