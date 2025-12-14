CanadianShareableNews Substack

Claudette Leece
4d

What an amazing , refreshing article to read. No drama, no insults to a party. I had given up hope we would ever be reading balanced, not sensational writing. I love when the NDP writers whip out, what they think is the ultimate insult, radical right wing, maybe ask them what it means and how they would describe that person . First loving your country enough to make it better for our kids is not radical. . Wanting government out of our business is not radical . Wanting our kids taught in schools that dont have radical ideology is not radical it means we love our kids. People are just plain sick and tired unions think they are above everyone else is not a radical thought. Wanting judges to quit being mothers to these violent criminals so our females are safe on the streets is not a radical thought its common sense and if any NDP disagrees with that they should look for professional help. Albertans are being forced to consider saying good bye , we dont want to live in a police state were everything we do is under surveillance. If NDP wants that there are a few countries they be much happier. If you dont want your kids to have access to essentially porn in schools your one of us. If you dont want government raping your paycbecks for their ridiculous ideas your again with us. If you want some controlled immigration then again your with us. If your tired of Ottawa stealing AB money, shutting down our resources again we have something in common. I think if the first thing you did was stay away from msm, they are the cancer to peoples intelligence . And dont assume you know how conservatives feel, you might feel very much the same you just dont realize it. And msm why dont you take a break from lying about conservatives and who they are. Go back to hating reporters were, the first quit kissing Ottawas ass. It makes you look petty and no better than a street walker making money in a terrible way , you demean yourself, especially the woman. You look like nothing but a slave to Ottawa. And insulting the person we voted for definitly makes you look petty and one of the mean girls. We can have the province we once all loved no matter who you voted for but not if you constantly pit each other to hurl names and insults. And believe no younger girls are looking at you and saying I want to be like her

