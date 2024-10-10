With a history going back to prehistoric times, with so many abbreviations, groups, parties and events, with so much retaliation back and forth over generations, it is easy to feel overwhelmed when looking at the historical & geopolitical context in the lands we know as “the Middle East” but that others know as “Western Asia.”

At the same time, many news outlets have stated or unstated priorities, interpretations and reporting traditions, or political and ethnic affilations, and so their presentation of the same events may seem remarkably different one from another. Some may refer to peace demonstrators are “far left”. Others may call freedom fighters “far right”. Some may focus on Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorists over in the Palestinian Territories and in the surrounding countries. Others may see Israel’s actions as terrorism and in violation of international law.

So we at Canadian Shareable News have prepared these tools to assist us in following the news out of this part of the world. Feel free to refer to the maps, charts and definitions in this post as you seek to understand what it is you are hearing and not hearing (seeing and not seeing, reading and not reading) in the news these days.

RELIGIOUS CONTEXT

GEOGRAPHIC CONTEXT

ECONOMIC CONTEXT

Responsibility as an OCCUPYING POWER, from an International Law Perspective

Tie-in with US CHRISTIAN ZIONISTS

Israel’s “RIGHT TO EXIST” from a Scriptural Perspective

(NOT QUITE FINISHED, will finish soon)

GROUPS & ACCORDS

We will begin with the RELIGIOUS CONTEXT:

Abrahamic religions - Islam, Judaism & Christianity. All 3 are monotheistic (believing in One God) and all claim the prophet Abraham as a key forefather. https://www.newworldencyclopedia.org/entry/Abrahamic_religions

ISLAM - a religious faith around the belief there is only one God (Allah) as revealed in the Qur’an. Believers are called to observe the laws as outlined in the Qur’an and to conform to the five “pillars” of the faith: public witnessing of one’s faith, daily prayer, charity, fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, and making pilgrimage to Mecca. www.pbs.org/wnet/wideangle/interactives-extras/maps/red-lines-and-deadlines-map-sunni-and-shia-the-worlds-of-islam/2539/

Approximately 1400 years ago, due to various disagreements among adherents to the faith, a major schism occurred and two key sects emerged. One explanation of the division between Shiite and Sunni Muslims is found on History.com - the website of Corus Media, which bills itself as “Canada’s leading specialty entertainment channel.” https://www.history.com/news/sunni-shia-divide-islam-muslim.

SHIITE MUSLIMS - the majority of the Muslim population - residing in the majority of Middle Eastern countries

SUNNI MUSLIMS - approximately 15% of the Muslim population - only Iran and Iraq have a majority of Sunni Muslims.

For specifics on which countries have a majority Sunni vs a majority Shiite population, see this reference site, from which the above map was copied.

We will next examine the GEOGRAPHIC CONTEXT.

By comparing distances to known quantities based in Canada, news watchers get a better appreciation for the events rolling out in time and space.

Degrees of latitude and longitude help when it comes to comparing entire regions. Note that the part of Asia known as the “Middle East” stretches east from 30 degrees to 75 degrees, a spread of 45 degrees.

While the lines on this map are not as clear, note that the distance from Quebec City to Calgary appears to stretch over roughly 45 degrees. (The ZERO line, aka Prime Meridian runs through the United Kingdom and degrees increase in both directions from that point.)

Similarly, CIA staffers who regularly update the CIA World Factbook, use the sizes of American states to gain a sense of perspective when discussing other countries. This chart has been complied from https://www.cia.gov/the-world-factbook/ using the most recently added data in each category. Here the countries are arranged by geographic size, with Ontario and Nova Scotia thrown in for comparison. Of note is the fact that Nova Scotia is almost 2.5x the size of Israel.

Some readers may wish to scroll past all four tables below to find the sections that follow.

Understanding how many people live in which size of country is also eye-opening. At the time the data was last updated, it appears that MORE people lived in the smaller Palestine (aka Occupied Palestinian Territory) than in the entire country of Lebanon. Likewise, more people call Israel home than the entire population of Libya whose country is a LOT larger. (Note that the CIA World Fact Book appears to have counted the population inside the Occupied Palestinian Territories among the population of Israel.) Note also that Nova Scotia is roughly five times larger than the entire country of Lebanon, but it has less than 1/5 of the population that Lebanon does.

Next, we will compare the countries by REAL GDP per capita. While some have other means of comparing the living standards from country to country, the CIA World FactBook authors have chosen this metric:

GDP (purchasing power parity) compares the gross domestic product (GDP) or value of all final goods and services produced within a nation in a given year. A nation's GDP at purchasing power parity (PPP) exchange rates is the sum value of all goods and services produced in the country valued at prices prevailing in the United States.

And now for some ECONOMIC CONTEXT

Given the warmer Mediterranean climate, and the widespread availability of locally grown fresh food in the region, the cost of living of many of these countries is much lower than in Canada where heating and transport costs need to be factored in to a much greater extent. So keeping Canada’s Real GDP per capita in the chart is not that beneficial. And yet, it stands as a reminder to Canadians that many people in this part of the world make do on much less money per day than we do. Of note in these figures: the 7 x higher rate of GDP per person in Israel when compared with Palestine. Having a country that constantly lays claims to lands in territories with only 1/7th of the income does seem fair.

Our final table includes the natural resources that the CIA World FactBook lists for each country. Colonial and neocolonial governments have always sought to “harvest the riches” found throughout their empires. Today’s imperialists are the Military/Industrial/Financial/Pharmaceutical/Media/Tech/Censorship conglomerates - referred to as MICIMATT by members of the International Peace Coalition {MilitaryIndustrialCongressionalIntelligenceMediaAcademicThinkTank Complex}.

If only 3% of the money spent on the war in Afghanistan had been spent on development, that country would be flourishing now (as per a member of the International Peace Coalition on a recent Zoom Call. See here.) Like a see saw going up and down, the choice to invest in MILITARY PRODUCTION, of necessity destroys PHYSICAL CAPACITY - wreaking a country’s infrastructure, schools, medical facilities, etc. Finding a point of balance appears nearly impossible.

Should it surprise anyone that areas targeted for wars are often those rich in minerals and especially the “rare earth elements” upon which our modern technological devices depend?

Brazil, Vietnam, China, Russia - these countries are of great interest to those seeking to mine these elements. https://www.visualcapitalist.com/rare-earth-elements-where-in-the-world-are-they/ We are noting reports of lithium mines in the area where the very suspicious and artificial seeming Hurricane Helene made landfall. (See Issue 29). Of note was how not much earlier, members of the MICIMATT in that region were complaining about citizen pushback which prevented them from carrying out their expansion plans for the mines. If it is true that someone chose to engage in cold blooded weather warfare in order to callously rid the region of potential pesky protestors within their own country, how much more plausible is it for such actions be carried out on distant peoples deemed “inferior” for whatever reason.

Responsibility as an OCCUPYING POWER, from an International Law Perspective

On June 5, 1967, Israel invaded and occupied Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem during a war with Arab countries who were trying to dislodge it from the Palestinian land it occupied during the Nakba in 1948.

“Despite Gaza and the West Bank being just 33km (21 miles) apart at their closest points, Israeli restrictions have long prevented travel and interaction between the two Palestinian territories, even before the recent conflict.”

Israel has been “Occupying” the Palestinian Territories (Gaza &EJ the West Bank) from 1967 onward. And yet, many have determined that Israel’s continued efforts to demolish homes and villages within the occupied Palestinian Territories are a clear violation of international law.

Military occupation…mainly arises during military actions when, as a result of offensives and other aggressive operations, a portion of the territory of the attacked state comes under the actual control of its enemy…Article 42 of the Fourth Hague Convention on the laws and customs of land warfare states: “Territory is considered occupied when it is actually placed under the authority of the hostile army.” … Article 43 obliges the occupier to “restore and ensure, as far as possible, public order and life.” Article 55…designates the occupying state as the “administrator and usufructuary of public buildings, immovable property, forests, and agricultural estates in the occupied country that belong to the enemy state.” In this case, the Convention refers to properties in a state of public ownership, as Article 46 protects the private property of the citizens. The act also defines as private property (Article 56) the properties of municipalities, as well as properties of religious, charitable, educational, artistic, and scientific institutions.”

So if I were to militarily occupy enemy territory, legally, I could make use of PUBLIC LANDS - like National Parks, National Forest Reserves. But I would NOT have the legal authority to take over PRIVATE LANDS. I couldn’t tear down people’s homes or blow up their civic buildings. Occupation is not ownership. It comes with certain obligations.

Readers are invited to scroll through this interactive tool in order to learn more about the ways in which Israeli “Occupation”. https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/2024/israel-occupation-illustrated-guide/

Tie-in with US CHRISTIAN ZIONISTS

We also note the role played by those Christians who appear in a hurry for Biblical “end time” (millennial) promises to be fulfilled. For decades, there has been a strain of Evangelical Christianity with a particular interpretation of the final book of the Bible (Revelations) — not agreed with universally by all Christians. That for the final Return of Christ the Jewish people need to be reestablished in their traditional homeland.

The word ZION has many overlapping definitions:

Zion is a placename in the Tanakh, often used as a synonym for Jerusalem as well as for the Land of Israel as a whole. The name is found in 2 Samuel, one of the books of the Tanakh dated to approximately the mid-6th century BCE. It originally referred to a specific hill in Jerusalem, Mount Zion, located to the south of Mount Moriah. (Wikipedia)

Zion is a biblical term that refers to Jerusalem, the Temple, the Land of Israel and the World to Come. (Also Wikipedia)

"Zion" in the Bible is a term that encompasses both a physical location in Jerusalem and a rich array of spiritual and symbolic meanings. It is closely associated with the presence of God, His kingdom, and His ultimate plan for salvation and redemption. The concept of Zion has played a significant role in the religious and prophetic thought of the biblical texts and continues to hold importance in various religious traditions today. (Christianity.com)

A Zionist is described as someone who belongs to or supports a political movement that had as its original aim the creation of a country for Jewish people, and that now supports the state of Israel. (Cambridge dictionary)

As we will see in the section below, the ZIONIST movement was about returning the Jewish people back to the “Promised Land.” This stunning 42 minute audio-documentary focusses on the Christian Zionists in the USA - there are more of them than there are Jews in America. These are people who feel that Jewish state can do no wrong, that to criticize them is to lose blessings. Often tours to “the Holy Land” are organized by such Christians — people who that omit words like “Occupied Territory” or “human rights violations” or even “settlers”. Tours that provide American evangelical Christians with a very one-sided, curated view of life in the era. Tours that ensure that the participants never get to see the actions by the Netanyahu government against the people of Palestine.

It’s “Blessings theology” gone upside-down!

I will bless those who bless you,

and whoever curses you I will curse;

and all peoples on earth

will be blessed through you.” (Genesis 12:3)

No one dares critique because they fear being cursed by God!

And now, Israel’s “RIGHT TO EXIST” from a Scriptural Perspective

Many who have loyally stood beside Israel, DESPITE that country’s many violations as mentioned - keep coming back to the argument that it is better to support Israel despite its poor decision-making of late, rather than to give up on the idea of Israel’s right to exist.

A bit of back-history (kept as simply as possible). Over the centuries all or part of this land carried many names including Canaan, Land of Israel (Eretz Yisrael or Ha'aretz), the Promised Land, the region of Syria, the Holy Land, Iudaea Province, Judea, Kingdom of Israel, Kingdom of Jerusalem, Zion, Southern Syria, Southern Levant and Syria Palaestina.

The blue dotted line represents the current Occupied Palestinian Territories, Gaza on the left and the West Bank on the right, both occupied by Israel following the Six-Day-War in 1967. The red line outlines the borders of “Mandatory Palestine” under British Control in 1920. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestine_(region)

Both the Hebrew Bible and the Christian Old Testament trace the ongoing stories of creation, promise, sin (i.e. rejection of God’s Lordship) followed by expulsion, repentance, gathering, return, new promise, sin/rejection, new expulsions of the people beloved by God.

In all three Abrahamic traditions (Islam, Judaism and Christianity) prophets regularly warned the nation’s rulers (or the population as a whole) of the need to stay true to God’s loving commandments and to commit themselves to His exclusive direction over their lives. But the people often ignored these reminders to forego the paths of luxury and self-indulgence, of jealousy, temptation and desire. The were often less interested in returning to a more stable way of life — that of trusting solely in God’s direction and provision. Whenever they fell away from devotion to and exclusive worship of their Creator, the people were fair game for the attacks coming from the surrounding peoples. God took away His protection if and when He felt the people weren’t turning to Him anyway. (Along the lines of “if you don’t show devotion and commitment to me, asking me for my help and guidance, am I obligated to keep helping you out?)

Without divine protection, the Jewish people repeatedly became prisoners of war and were taken as captives to foreign lands. We read of their exile to Egypt (1523 BCE – 1313 BCE) from which they were led through the desert for 40 years by Moses in order to arrive in the Promised Land where they established a vibrant and bustling nation centred around Jerusalem. But then Nebuchadnezzar, the Babylonian king, laid siege to Jerusalem, laying the surrounding land to waste and dispersing the Jewish people. Thus started the first Babylonian exile (423 BCE - 372 BCE). Other exiles followed: Persia/Media (372 BCE – 348 BCE) Greece (371 BCE - 140 BCE) During these exiles, some of the people assimilated with the local cultures while others held on to their Jewish faith traditions, coming eventually to a state of repentance. They noted how it was they who had drifted from truly worshiping the Lord as their God. The ability to return to the Promised Land, was only granted after there was repentance. This meant that the people had to recognize how they had prioritized following their own will and walking their own path. They had to admit wrongdoing and with a contrite heart, chose to recommit to the God of all Creation. There are historical and scriptural records of these times of repentance — often in the form of prophetic voices appointed to be messengers of God.

What were/are God’s expectations of His Chosen People?

about land: “The land so bounded shall be divided equally among the tribes; and strangers sojourning in Israel shall inherit just as those born in the land. The stranger shall have his inheritance among the members of the tribe in which he sojourns.” (Ezekiel 47:21)

about their conduct: “I the Lord search the heart

and examine the mind,

to reward each person according to their conduct,

according to what their deeds deserve.” (Jeremiah 17:10)

about their interactions with others and with Him: “This is what the Lord Almighty, the God of Israel, says: Reform your ways and your actions, and I will let you live in this place. Do not trust in deceptive words and say, “This is the temple of the Lord, the temple of the Lord, the temple of the Lord!” If you really change your ways and your actions and deal with each other justly, if you do not oppress the foreigner, the fatherless or the widow and do not shed innocent blood in this place, and if you do not follow other gods to your own harm, then I will let you live in this place, in the land I gave your ancestors for ever and ever. But look, you are trusting in deceptive words that are worthless. Will you steal and murder, commit adultery and perjury, burn incense to Baal and follow other gods you have not known, and then come and stand before me in this house, which bears my Name, and say, “We are safe”—safe to do all these detestable things? Has this house, which bears my Name, become a den of robbers to you? But I have been watching! declares the Lord.” (Jeremiah 7:3-11)

expressing His blessings upon them: “But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord,

whose confidence is in him.

They will be like a tree planted by the water

that sends out its roots by the stream.

It does not fear when heat comes;

its leaves are always green.

It has no worries in a year of drought

and never fails to bear fruit.” Jeremiah 17;7-8)

warning them what NOT to do: “Woe to those who plan iniquity,

to those who plot evil on their beds!

At morning’s light they carry it out

because it is in their power to do it.

They covet fields and seize them,

and houses, and take them.

They defraud people of their homes,

they rob them of their inheritance.” (Micha 2: 1-2)

warning them how He repays those who replace trust in God with trust in man and who act with iniquity: “Cursed is the one who trusts in man,

who draws strength from mere flesh

and whose heart turns away from the Lord.

That person will be like a bush in the wastelands;

they will not see prosperity when it comes.” (Jeremiah 17: 5-6) “I am planning disaster against this people,

from which you cannot save yourselves.

You will no longer walk proudly,

for it will be a time of calamity.

In that day people will ridicule you;

they will taunt you with this mournful song:

‘We are utterly ruined;

my people’s possession is divided up.

He takes it from me!

He assigns our fields to traitors.’” Therefore you will have no one in the assembly of the Lord

to divide the land by lot.” (Micha 2:3-5)

expressing His view upon them if they disregard His guidance: “ For when I brought your ancestors out of Egypt and spoke to them, I did not just give them commands about burnt offerings and sacrifices, but I gave them this command: Obey me, and I will be your God and you will be my people. Walk in obedience to all I command you, that it may go well with you. But they did not listen or pay attention; instead, they followed the stubborn inclinations of their evil hearts. They went backward and not forward. From the time your ancestors left Egypt until now, day after day, again and again I sent you my servants the prophets. But they did not listen to me or pay attention. They were stiff-necked and did more evil than their ancestors.” (Jeremiah 7: 22-26)

expressing His promises to his people upon repentance: “I will surely gather all of you, Jacob;

I will surely bring together the remnant of Israel.

I will bring them together like sheep in a pen,

like a flock in its pasture;

the place will throng with people.

The One who breaks open the way will go up before them;

they will break through the gate and go out.

Their King will pass through before them,

the Lord at their head.” (Micha 2:12-13)

All throughout Jewish history, there were promises of a Messiah - someone chosen by God, One who would break open the way forward. When Jesus arrived (born of a human mother, claiming to be the Son of God) Jewish society split with some rejecting Jesus as the long awaited Messiah, and others looking closely at the details foretold by the prophets of old and coming to recognizing Jesus as Messiah - the One who spoke of Himself as ‘the Way, the Truth and the Life’, and as ‘the Lamb of God’.

Fifteen centuries earlier, following guidance given by God to Moses, the Jewish people had begun the practice of sacrificing lambs and other small animals, as a sign of confession of sins and repentance for wrongdoing. These sacrifices would be burned at the altar, their blood essentially standing in for the punishment humans would experience for violations of the commandments God had given them. Those who saw Jesus as Messiah also saw His death on the cross as the ultimate act of love, with Jesus offering His life as the final sacrifice to atone for all the past and future sins of mankind. Through this act, the door to eternal life was opened for all who believed. This was not limited to the people of Israel who had long considered themselves God’s Chosen People based on promises made to (covenants made with) some of the ‘fathers of the Jewish faith’ early in Jewish history. Now God accepted the blood sacrifice of His Son thus disarming the cosmic and earthly powers that war against humanity and opening the door to eternal life for ALL who believed. Jesus spoke of God having made a “new covenant” to take the place of the original covenant he had made.

During Jesus’ lifetime, the Jewish people were once again a thriving nation, albeit under Roman administration with Temple leaders doing the day to day governing. Then, in 69 CE the exile under the Romans began. Once again, Jewish people were oppressed, killed and dispersed and their Temple destroyed. Political control of the area moved from Roman to Ottoman to British hands.

Almost 2000 years later, people began thinking of re-establishing a Jewish state, without giving much thought to the rights of those peoples and cultures who had been indigenous or nomadic in the region before and after the various Jewish governments that had been established over the centuries. A driving factor for this initiative was of course the horrific Holocaust perpetrated by the German National Socialists (Nazis) during WWII and the associated tragic refusal of countries (including Canada) to accept Jewish refugees who had been settled throughout those European lands being overtaken by Hitler’s troops. Anti-Jewish sentiment was, unfortunately, pervasive and wide-spread. Throughout medieval Europe, Jews were prohibited from engaging in most trades while Christians were prohibited from lending money with interest. Thus in certain cases, the Jews became the bankers and media barons—both groups over time often regarded with suspicion of having inordinate power and influence. And yet, in Europe much of cultural and scientific progress can be credited to the intellectual work and ingenuity of people of the Jewish faith. Wikipedia tells us that Jews comprise only 0.2% of the world's population, but they represent 22% of all recipients of the Nobel Prize and and the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences granted between 1901 and 2023.

Going back in time to the late 1800s. We now see the emergence of the Zionism, which is described as follows (copied directly minus the footnotes from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zionism.)

The most recent dream of a return home remained alive under the leadership of the Austrian journalist Theodor Herzl. Britannica Encyclopedia states:

The Haskfala (“Jewish Enlightenment”) movement of the late 18th century urged Jews to assimilate into Western secular culture. In the early 19th century interest in a return of the Jews to Palestine was kept alive mostly by Christian millenarians. Despite the Haskala, eastern European Jews did not assimilate and, in reaction to tsarist pogroms, formed the Ḥovevei Ẕiyyon (“Lovers of Zion”) to promote the settlement of Jewish farmers and artisans in Palestine.

We note that this return to the Promised Land appears to have been a political venture, engineered by HUMAN hands. There appear to be no prophetic records — reports of wide scale contrition on the part of the erstwhile Kingdom of Israel, that may have softened the heart of God to allow Him to pull the strings leading to their return home. Given that following Christ

Yasser Arafat

From the Renaissance onward European culture developed an ever-more secular strain of millennialism. In a sense, the longer God tarried, the more humans took over his job of bringing about the perfect kingdom. Utopian and scientific traditions and radical democratic movements such as the French Revolution, radical socialism, and Marxism, as well as Nazism and, in a modified form, Zionism, can all be seen as secular millennial movements. In a sense, totalitarianism may have resulted from millennial movements that seized power, failed in their millennial hopes, and therefore “forced” the perfection of mankind.

During this time, Jews from throughout the diaspora migrated to Palestine, excited about efforts to create a new state of Israel. Many of these were descendants of converts to Judaism and not ethnically the original Semitic peoples from Israel of yore. The United Nations Special Committee on Palestine (UNSCOP) was created on 15 May 1947 in response to a United Kingdom government request concerning the future government of Palestine".

The discussion around the failed plan to divide Palestine in 1947 will stand in for the arguments on both sides in all of the intervening years.

NOTE: what this map shows in theory was NOT carried out in reality.

JUST A BIT MORE TO COME»»»»