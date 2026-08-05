Dear….

thank you for telling me you support getting the best information from all sides of a contentious issue in order to come up with the best courses of action.

Instead, you could have chosen to curate your life experinces in such a way as to cut me and my potentially challenging viewpoints out of your life as I see here:

So instead of doing as is popular these days, and blocking access to those whose views force you to possibly rethink your views (aka “disrupt my peace”) you tell me you ARE open to hearing from a multiplicity of viewpoints.

Good for you!

That made me think of this pair of drawings:

In both drawings you see the eyeglasses representing different perspectives on an event or issue. In the first one, policy makers have access to a wide range of viewpoints and can judge the views and supporting data on their merits before deciding on policy.

In contrast, in the second drawing, only one persective on the issue or event is passed on to policy makers, the others are suppressed.

It is great that you support hearing multiple viewpoints and then making your decisions on a matter based on the merits of these viewpoints.

But then I also heard you indicate that your relationship with a longstanding friend needed to be ended because of a difference of viewpoints on a major contentious issue. That doesn’t seem to jive with the idea of being open to many perspectives.

Before I go further on your situation, let me just address a few related topics first:

IMBALANCE OF POWER

Imagine siblings similar in age, knowledge and cunning having a disagreement. Then imagine a parent using their authority to continually back one sibling’s view over the other. What goes on in the mind of

a) the “winning” sibling: “I am always correct! I must be superior!”

b) the “losing” sibling: “This is totally unfair! What is wrong with my parent that they can’t see the whole picture here?

c) the parent: “What is wrong with this child of mine? Why is this child continually rebellious? What do I need to do to teach conformity or compliance?” OR “What does this child know that the rest of us aren’t seeing?” (The latter is far less likely!)

Starting with Natural Health Products

Given your interest in healthy food and natural products, I am going to start you off on the Truehope story as a way to show the imbalance of power.

This is the story of a family-run medical product production company being shut down by the federal government, despite compelling scientific evidence that this product was effectively meeting a need better than its BigPharma counterparts. This documentary reveals how after a major news network reported on the success of the product, Health Canada used its taxpayer-funded powers to take actions to shut down production.

Epiphany: The TrueHope Battle.

https://matadorfilms.ca

This imbalance of power can be seen in many other settings.

It is evidence of the imbalance of power that perspectives and lived experiences of those who express “counternarrative” views are continually being squelched by those who feel threatened and who have access to endless funds and enforcement capacities.

This imbalance is three-fold:

Controlling the regulatory environment, enforcement, containment in favour of ONE SIDE only (via “influencers”, lobbying, producing “agile regulations” etc.) Containing the reporting of the event (via perception management, etc. along the lines of “we don’t want to give a platform to outliers”) Encouraging adherents of the “winning” side to remain closed-minded to the evidence presented on the “losing” side; gaslighting potentially supportive observers

The Truehope Saga isn’t alone. When a platform is finally given to victims of enforcement and containment of the one-sided regulatory environment, we learn of countless similar cases that up until now have been kept out of mainstream reporting.

Alberta constitutional and regulatory lawyer Shawn Buckley and the volunteers with the Natural Health Products Protection Association have travelled the country, hosting events at which ordinary Canadians who use natural products were able to bypass the imbalance of power and speak freely. Once winter comes and you are less busy outdoors, you can sit for hours watching what is turning out to be the biggest online collection of health stories anywhere. See “World’s Biggest Health Show” and choose from reports coming from all of these groups.

You will notice that this doesn’t just impact a small fringe of society, but that the majority of Canadians take some form of natural health product or another.

This same phenomenon of the three-fold imbalance of power has repeated itself on a global scale from 2019 until now. By that I am referring to the draconian attempts to constrain devotees of the scientific method on topics associated with SARS‑CoV‑2, how it was developed, manipulated and dealt with globally.

When researchers, physicians, journalists, medical professionals and others spoke up in defense of the scientific method (i.e. that conclusions should never be frozen in time, but continually based on evolving evidence) they experienced the full force of the power imbalance.

You can learn about some of those people here: How Ethical Whistleblowers are treated in Today’s Canada...Lawfare, Defamation, Deplatforming, Debanking, Delicensing etc.

Given the containment of potentially explosive news by media aligned with those who are threatened by this news, we need to turn to the independent filmmakers to find the depth of coverage that used to be presented in shows like the CBC’s Fifth Estate or the CTV’s W5. See more here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/why-get-your-news-from-documentaries

Controlling the Regulatory Environment while the Public is Unaware

Shawn Buckley also testified on the actions of Health Canada in the lead-up to the declared COVID-19 pandemic and explained how the COVID-19 vaccine products were exempted from the normal process for drug authorization.

As someone who was told “ad nauseam” that the COVID-19 vaccine was “proven safe and effective” you will likely be surprised to note that changes to the drug approval process were made slightly before the COVID-19 injections were ready for purchase by governments. These change were unreported across this country and effectively made a liar out of everyone who repeated government claims.

An the kicker of them all… the Minister is REQUIRED to approve the products NO MATTER WHAT!

Shawn Buckley explains how flimsy parts a) b) and c) turn out to be and how the Minister is essentially straight-jacketed under these regulations to approve the products. And that the ability of the Minister to rescind approvals has been removed as well.

Who would have written regulations that essentially mean what is being explained here? Were the authors aware of the consequences? What about the lawyers who are supposed to review all regulations? What motivated them to throw all caution out of the window?

The video recording of Shawn Buckley’s testimony, as well as the downloadable slideshow and other materials can be found here:

You might be interested to discover that this citizen-run, citizen-funded national inquiry has been travelling across the country for over three years, invitiing politicians to attend or testify virtually and inviting journalists to cover the hearings, but something has been keeping people in powerful and influential positions from “providing a platform” to the “outlier” positiions being presented.

See: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/hearings/

Not Recognizing Public Private Partnerships in the Field of Health

This is a global phenomenon:

If you are not familiar with the roles these entities played in the past five years, a very simple place to start reading is here: Returning to Absolutism... The Global Private Public Partnership Revealed

You may remember the late leader of the Alberta New Democratic Party, Pamela Barrett. She exemplified the stances that first drew many to the NDP during her tenure, including vehement opposition to public private partnerships. She held the position of Deputy House Leader from 1986 to 1993 and party leader from 1997 to 2000. It has been said that had she still been alive during the declared COVID-19 pandemic, she would have railed against the Private Public Partnership that had goverments everywhere collaborating with private enterprise in ways that private enterprise benefits, and that government objectivity is lost.

While the NDP previously excelled at calling out BigCorp and all its dangers, they completely dropped the ball with calling out BigPharma and all its dangers in 2020 and onwards.

In fact, many of the people who have worked hard at alerting their left-leaning politicans of the truth behind the gene therapies that were being sold to the public as vaccines have had to search for a new political home. This is because “the left” to which they once belonged has become so willfully ignorant of the extent to which corporations and those who control them can go in search of the almightly dollar that it has totally embraced BigPharma messaging and tolerates no critique. When your former political community accuses you of recklessness, of providing misinformation and of being at once hateful and harmful to others, it is difficult to stick with the clan. You end up finding commonalities with the Libertarian crowd, and those who insist on the supremacy of constitutional rights of the individual over corporate profiteering.

It is truly stunning that while the federal NDP is now talking of electing “democratic socialists” who share the goal of “abolishing capitalism,” it whole-heartedly supported and continues to support the corporate talking points used by BigPharma—the ultimate capitalists.

Back in 2022, I wrote this letter to NDPers who were soliciting my donations to the party:

One of the pieces I linked to at the time was this interactive showing the comparative wealth of Jeff Bezos, who until then had been the CEO of Amazon as well as the owner of the Washington Post. Given that he remains the Executive Chairman of Amazon’s board, and the largest single shareholder, and since Amazon Web Services provides the global infrastructure for the US Department of Defense (DoD), Bezos’ net worth might be much larger by now.

https://mkorostoff.github.io/1-pixel-wealth/

While not profiting directly from COVID-19 related sales, Amazon was the direct beneficiary of nation-wide lockdown policy that essentially broke small businesses and forced consumers to turn to the online marketing space, an indirect case of pandemic profiteering for yet another member of the world’s largest corporate lobby group. This lobby group, the World Economic Forum, is currently being lead by a trio of top capitalists:

the head of the investment behemoth, Blackrock, Larry Fink (Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees)

a venture capitalist with leadership positions in a longstanding pharmaceutical company, as well as with something intented to “help drive positive disruption in economic systems” André Hoffmann (Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees)

and Alois Zwinggi (President and Chief Executive Officer) who has been working on the WEF’s core institutional functions, operations and strategic initiatives since 2010.

Plus there is Klaus Schwab, the founder of the WEF. The former business professor turned thought-leader pursued the vision to develop a premier international organization for public-private cooperation. Terms like “stakeholder capitalism”, the “Great Reset” and “Forth Industrial Revolution” are prevalent in his writings in which he seeks to reshape the future of humanity.

An important Agenda Contributor at the World Economic Forum has been Professor Yuval Harari who has been warning about the “creation of a global useless class [due] to the rise of data colonialism and of digital dictatorships.”

The World Economic Forum has laid explosive stories right into the lap of “the left”, but “the left” is not paying attention. And “the right” has been previously and repeatedly smeared with the “conspiracy theorist” label, making it afraid to speak out on these issues for fear of being dismissed even further by biased and denialist pundits.

Thus, coverage of these types of stories is left to independent citizen journalists with the tiniest of platforms. Should the NDP not have been screaming to the rooftops about these stories?

The World Economic Forum produces countless handbooks, toolkits etc. with the intent that municipal and federal governments implement them. Say what? A direct line from massive corporate lobby to the desks of policy implementers bypassing Parliamentary oversight, traditional lobbyist registries, etc.? Check out the timing of infamous “Agile Regulations” toolkit that essentially outlines how to reduce the burden on coporations to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of products. (See page 7: “Design, administer and enforce regulation in a way that focuses on the risk posed and minimizes unnecessary costs and side effects.”) Of course the pharmaceutical lobby will want to reduce the cost of demonstrating safety, efficacy and necessity of their product via 3-7 peer reviewed studies. The timing of this “guidance” is notable, given what Shawn Buckley testified about changes to Health Canada’s changes to the regulatory process conveniently falling before the COVID-19 mRNA injections arrived on Health Canada’s desk for approval.

The “partnership” with the United Nations, essentially guarantees corporate control of the entire UN operation, including the World Health Organization.

The NDP appears to completely ignore the ultra-capitalists themselves who have benefitted financially from clandestine public private partnerships around COVID-19 mitigation strategies (masks, test kits, injecctions, respirators, medications to counter known side effects, track & trace mechanisms, data analytics, etc.)

Instead, the NDP appeared to pride itself in being among the biggest promoters and enforcers of public private partnerships, for example with Pfizer, which just years earlier had been infamous for its chart-topping lawsuits for illegal drug promotion. https://lawyerinc.com/biggest-pfizer-lawsuits/.

The NDP could well have committed to staying on top of the latest in the evolving critical coverage on COVID-19 gene therapy/vaccine products that had been driven underground. Instead, the NDP in Alberta, for example, believed uncritically what it was being told by the powerful while ignoring warnings to the contrary by those they deemed inferior and not worth listening to.

NOTE THE DATE, September 2021, and compare that to a fraction of the news circulating underground by that time.

(Source: Letter to Health Care Policy Makers (and their Ardent Supporters) whose colleagues are now ILL or DYING)

Controlling the Reporting of the Event

Let’s try this with a super new news story:

How much of what Senator Ron Johnson brought up (actual government data) has made its way to “mainstream” news platforms. We note that the CBC’s reporting is VERY LIMITED - framing the entire depth and breadth of global harms and massive corruption into a simple Fauci versus Rand Paul or “Republican Revenge” issue.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/us-senate-fauci-testimony-stakes-9.7288490

The CBC’s echochamber is a perfect illustration of what is described in this post:

Getting beyond sloganeering to a real understanding of the issues

How many people who own a private business (or work for owners of a private business) would put themselves in the same league as capitalists like Jeff Bezos?

Apparently each time the private sector is producing a good or service that can be sold in the marketplace to benefit society, we are talking about capitalism. (Source) So, this is what a certain chunk of “the left” in Canada is advocating we abolish, with no indication of a replacement.

Source: recent federal NDP fundraising appeal email

I am not sure how seriously people give thought to the consequences of their choice to support the NDP at voting time, if it wants to eliminate the source of employment of any Canadians not working directly for government or government-owned enterprises. Here we have a case of taking something to the extreme without asking questions to learn specifics, all in the name of “fighting injustice”. We go from “oh, we must fight poverty” to “oh, we must replace the status quo with something that will take away the sustenance of every non-government employee.” (and collapse the public tax base entirely)

If someone expresses the need for business owners to continue running businesses for a country to do well financially, they can be labeled a “far right ideologue.”

Likewise, if someone believes a person who questions the corporate narratives around Covid vaccines is an anti-vaxxer where else can we see the pattern repeated?

Following the Pattern

It occurred to me that there is a pattern.

Person A watches media aligned with the same corporate interests as BigCorp (for example where the networks themselves are nothing more than investment products of massive investment chains like Blackrock, Vanguard, etc. right next to the the products being pushed)

When Person B starts calling out the pattern, financial interests incentivize shutting down the critique, using the media to call it “mis/dis/mal Information.”

So I took 6 polarizing stories and saw the pattern repeated. Caring, compassionate people without access to a balanced media diet can be swayed to believe the side of the story that benefits the corporate interest over the other side of the story that presents critique.

This is a classic technique of information control: deflecting the incoming information flow and then deriding the critics not as courageous whistleblowers or thoughtful watchdogs but rather as disinformation providers not to be trusted.

See:

The role of Universities in shaping the Ideology of Future Leaders

How can critically thinking individuals be manipulated? Through fear, through a highjacking of the scientific process with results frozen in time instead of iterative inquiry, through social engineering, often driven by in-government nudging departments. Through mob mentality and a sense of urgency. And as mentioned above, through a clear imbalance of power and a veritable superiority complex.

That all is at the individual level.

How can whole generations be manipulated? By starting with universities. The genius long term plan to do away with the elements of logic, reason and debate that formed the basis of classical education for centuries, and replacing them with conformity and threats of retribution for non-alliance has now come to fruition.

This chart comes from a basic overview of the classic education movement found here on Wikipedia. Note that while lower elementary students were to focus on the accumulation and repetition of facts, middle school students focussed on debate, argument and discussion to hone their criticial reasoning skills and high school students were to promote the skills of learning through questioning, expressing their developing wisdom through personal expression, speeches, etc.

Today, critical observers note that these classical ideals based on critical reasoning, educated questioning etc. have been replaced with their polar opposite:

This is what once was the aim of education.

Now for what is…

Source: https://www.gisreportsonline.com/r/politicization-of-universities/

Dr. Norman Fenton is an Emeritus Professor of Mathematics specialising in Risk at Queen Mary Univeristy in London. He just released this book:

https://www.normanfenton.com/capture-of-academia

He described the climate at universities these days having resulted from a process of gradualism introduced by members of the Fabian Society decades ago. According to Fenton, instead of promoting socialist ideals through revolution, people like the Fabians prefered to gradualy implement desired, controlled change in society, institutions, or policies. For example, social democrats and democratic socialists see the emergence of a socialist society as achieved through gradualism. (Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gradualism).

There is no reasoned debate on the merits of this or that future vision for society here. It is just assumed that the perceived “dominant” vision is the correct one.

And the dominant one today is “critical theory” instead of “critical thinking.” This distinction is described well here:

Here are some important excerpts:

Both traditions share the concern that learners generally lack the ability to spot inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or blatantly false claims. They also share a sense that learning a particular set of critical skills has a corrective, humanizing, and liberatory effect… The critical-thinking tradition: … To be critical is to show good judgment in recognizing when arguments are faulty, assertions lack evidence, truth claims appeal to unreliable sources, or concepts are sloppily crafted and applied. For critical thinkers, the problem is that people fail to “examine the assumptions, commitments, and logic of daily life. . . the basic problem is irrational, illogical, and unexamined living” (Burbules and Berk 1999, 46). In this tradition sloppy claims can be identified and fixed by learning to apply the tools of formal and informal logic correctly. Critical pedagogy begins from a different set of assumptions rooted in the neo-Marxian literature on critical theory commonly associated with the Frankfurt School. Here, the critical learner is someone who is empowered and motivated to seek justice and emancipation. Critical pedagogy regards the claims that students make in response to social-justice issues not as propositions to be assessed for their truth value, but as expressions of power that function to re-inscribe and perpetuate social inequalities. Its mission is to teach students ways of identifying and mapping how power shapes our understandings of the world. This is the first step toward resisting and transforming social injustices.

What seems benevolent and benign can have negative far-reaching consequences.

Here Dr. Fenton is interviewed by a fellow academic, Scottish professor of nursing Dr. John Cambell, in a discussion about this book.

Here, Dr. Fenton explains:

And the key thing is the universities have been captured by the ideological far-left which is a mixture of cultural Marxism, critical race theory, identity politics. And they see everything through … they interpret society through the lens of power, oppression, privilege and group identity. And the thing is universities no longer just educate Britain’s elites. They shape all the assumptions, values and ideologies that govern public life. So each cohort of indoctrinated graduates of today become the politicians, the lawyers, the civil servants, even the police, the journalists, the media stars and the regulators of tomorrow.

The discussion reveals a move in education to have people mark their adherance to certain groups, to identify their unconscious bias, to apologize for their privilege, etc., and to judge those negatively who reject these actions as unnecessary virtue signalling.

It is in this type of enviroment that the “winning” side feels justified in shunning those who reject what a captured academia has declared as ultimate truth.

—> We don’t debate with “outliers” as we don’t want to give them a platform to be heard.

—> We don’t bother providing evidence to support our side because “everyone knows” that we are correct.

—> Those who question our dominant narrative are stupid, inferior, dangerous and their voices must be stopped so they don’t harm anyone by their outrageous claims.

etc. etc.

This is what I referred to in the title as the “Superiority Complex” akin to the child whose parent always sides with them in any argument, rewarding that child’s opinion and flagging it as normative.

This type of attitude is largely absent on the “other” side. There one notes a sense of disappointment, frustration, sadness and grief. Sadness that the “normative” viewpoints are the less critical, less informed ones. Frustration that despite numerous efforts to pass along critical information, those captured by the perceived superiority of their viewpoint are turning a blind eye to the realities on the ground.

What is absolutely hilarious, is that exactly this well reasoned, well supported discussion on a decline in critical thinkng and intolerance for alternate viewpoints as discussed by these two professors has already been pre-empted and tagged as a “conspiracy theory” by the gatekeepers at Wikipedia.

Compare this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cultural_Marxism_conspiracy_theory

with this:

Here, early in 2025, the author looked at early actions by President Trump, Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Hungary's Viktor Orbán to dismantle the overly expanded structure of goverment. Given more recent actions and allegiances by some of these three men, perhaps today the author might formulate his praise a little more carefully. But the point remains. From the time PM Justin Trudeau was first elected, the portion of Canadians working at various levels of goverment saw a 40% increase. Most of these new hires, one can assume, will have been highliy influenced by the type of education described above.

Back to Start…

I went on this long detour to provide a context for the situation involving a difference of opinion between you and your long-time friend.

This brilliant graphic from an Indonesian article illustrates your situation perfectly:

She was getting information that differed to the information you were abe to access. Meanwhile, you may have believed she was sitting in a little echo-chamber or bubble of fellow antivaxxers, rejecting the science that you were often hearing people reference without having the time or capacity to read the fine print of the research yourself.

It is time to look at the whole question of information omission (aka censorship) on these and other matters, courageously asking, as I accues others of being in an echo chamber, am I an echo space myself?

Source: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/echo-chambers-and-filter-bubbles-media-literacy/270913970#4

If we are only exposed to media or social interactions with those who believe it is DISINFORMATION to question the wide spread and tragic phenonomen of COVID-19 vaccine injuries, are WE in an echo chamber ourselves? If our online news sources only ever support our biases against so-called “anti vaxxers” and never actually put information to the contrary in front of our eyeballs for our consideration, we are victims of so-called “filter bubbles”.

Perhaps, some of the points I shared above will shine a new light on your (suspended?) relationship with this former friend…

If you only knew….

some of these evidence-backed points that were rejected by those mouthpieces of the dominant narrative, and so they likely did not make their way to you. I am not taking the time to reference each one again, expecially since you could search on one of my other subtacks and find links to the information there.

a) there were proven treatments against the symptoms of COVID-19 already before the injections were developed, they were highly successful and did not involve hospitalization, they could safely be used preventatively by every family member, whether showing symptoms or not. But Big Pharma pressured governments to pressure social media to shut down news of these treatments.

b) the death rates of COVID were manipulated when software was pre-programmed and did not allow for overrides... people dying of the same kinds of causes as they did pre-covid needed to be recorded as COVID deaths. https://www.brasscheck.com/video/what-the-nurses-saw/ Also manipulated were definitions like “vaccinated” to only mean someone who has gone 14 days past the second injection. In other words, side effects and fatalities happening before the second 14 day window were being recorded as having happened to “unvaccinated” individuals. This is what lead to the so-called “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

c) Children’s ACE-2 receptors are not yet developed, so SARS Cov-2 spike protein had fewer places to attach within a child’s body, and so chidren were at a much lower risk of illness than those with an interest in selling C-19 injections would admit. In fact, the “number needed to vaccinate” to save one child’s life caused many more children to be at risk of death from the injection.

d) The euthanasia drug Midazolam was being used in British and other care homes with the effect of emptying beds to take in COVID patients, but these deaths were often reported as COVID deaths. Likewise the use of ventilators and Remdisivir were already known by Dr. Tony Fauci and others to be invasive and toxic, yet they were part of the protocol he pushed on others.

e) Dr. Fauci eventually conceded that there was no evidence to back the six-foot distancing rule.

f) investors see track and trace technologies as a major market enterprise. When anything is trackable and humans become hackable it will be too late to resist.

g) Ottawa police detective Helen Grus is still facing the consequences for having done due diligence when investigating a cluster of unexplained infant deaths.

See: https://grusjusticeproject.org and…

The reprecussions of the Helen Grus case on police investigaitons in Canada is discussed in depth on the Deprived Justice podcast found here:

https://rumble.com/c/DeprivedJustice

See for example, Episode 45 lawyer Bath-Sheba Vandenberg, and a Helen Grus update on Episode 27.

If these and other names are unfamiliar to you, that is likely because your current news providers are effictively putting you in a filter bubble, deciding that somehow, matters of deprived justice in this country are not of relevance to you…

Back to the issue that divided you and your friend…please look over this post and the attached slide show. It contains information that was heavily supressed at the time.

Then you might consider sharing this information with others who believe they are supportive of “both sides” of major issues. The challenge will be for those who advocated for and received the injection of this product, to keep a truly open mind.

Moving forward, consider following the Allison Inquiry to learn more:

https://covidtestimony.com

Thank you for reading this far… I know this is a very long “letter” made ever so longer by the links to the various topics to provide you with further depth as/if you choose to engage with them! Maybe it should have been called “A Lesson Plan for an entire Season!!”

:-)