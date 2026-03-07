The Great Dividing Range https://www.worldatlas.com/mountains/great-dividing-range.html

In the current Information War, we may run into old acquaintences who express distress when they find that for the past few years, our information sources have diverged greatly from theirs.

This letter is in response to someone sharing a sense of disappointment to discover the content of our sister publication. For this person, a presentation of the data that speaks against Health Canada’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies must immediately be written off as “anti-vax” and deemed “just complete nonsense and foolishness”.

Hello….

I see your tension around discovering that I am sharing what some describe as “anti-vax” stuff -- so much so that it appears you would like to stop further communication between us.

Sadly, you say you are deeply disappointed. It appears you have been led to believe that NOT TRUSTING what Big Corp and Governments want us to believe is foolish and nonsensical!

I had mentioned to you the mental health struggles one of my relatives lived with for most of her adult life. A major part of her story was related to interactions with certain very commonly used medications. Clearly, while some products result in the desired medical effects in some people, in other people, they can cause a lot of harm. That is why physicians often need patients to go through trial and error before finding medical products that are safe and have the desired effects for their particular physiology. I actually have multiple relatives with the same underlying condition. Those who were prescribed certain medications throughout their lifetimes ended up experiencing a cascade of horrible symptoms that those who remained free of a particular “Red List of prescriptions” did not suffer from. In fact, one of the symptoms is sudden, inexplicable death — a fate that befell various people in our family tree until this pre-existing illness/underlying condition was discovered and understood and triggers could be avoided.

So I was shocked to learn that NO medical exemptions would be granted for the mRNA Covid shot. Period. Imagine forcing every child with a peanut allergy to take peanut butter in order to enter or exit schools, gyms, buses, etc. Why was the right to leeway and to consideration of individual differences taken away? Why was a “one size fits all, no matter what” approach to bodily diversity considered a best practice for public health? When had that ever happened before? When before were medical professionals who followed the Nuremberg principles of ensuring informed consent prior to medical treatment ever been penalized with loss of their license to practice? We are discovering that this is not a one-time emergency thing… in BC, the power of the state to overrule the autonomy and professionalism of both medical and legal professions is rapidily advancing. How many “mainstream” outlets are reporting on the impact of changes set to kick in on April 1 of this year? (The same news can be expressed by the official agents to sound legitimate and benign while on the other hand, courageous professionals, like internationally renowned human rights lawyers, can point out major harms and dangers that are being kept from public view. See https://bchealthregulators.ca/new-health-profession-legislation-comes-into-force-on-april-1-2026/ vs. https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/167691056/health-professions-and-occupations-act-equally-totalitarian)

When it comes to gender issues or cultural expressione, we are always so big on diversity these days ...why were we so closed-minded when considering the diversity of bodily needs? Why force ONE SINGLE untested and unproven substance on entire populations independent of their varying risk profiles?

Why were certain top medical doctors offered million dollar bribes? Dr. Paul Alexander, who had formerly worked with the WHO, and also in a top level medical position in the USA, reported on Pfizer’s attempts to buy his silence—something he roundly continues to condemn.

Early on, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Dina Hinshaw was involved in a court case that was NOT reported by mainstream media. Someone had posted her sworn affidavit, as to the extent of known knowledge re: the “novel” virus at the time. Even I as a lay person knew so much more about the topic by that time, having followed university researchers, professors, top medical doctors nationally and internationally...especially those who documented the patent record and showed that patents on components of the virus AND the vaccine had been filed via Dr. Fauci’s operations months and years before the virus was suddenly discovered in the wet markets of Wuhan. Why was all their info kept from Dr. Hinshaw? Which other public health official was caught on a hot mike saying something like “I just sign whatever they tell me to sign?” Why were news outlets not reporting major developments as they were announced in international medical circles? Why do so few Canadians know key events in the global COVID-19 timeline compiled here: https://totalityofevidence.com/pandemic-timeline/?

I guess you thought I wouldn’t see the foolishness or nonsense in claims like these:

This product stays in the arm (when high school biology class taught us how the circulatory system continually moves fluids around the body).

T his product is safe, for example, for pregnant women (when the manufacturer insisted that NO PREGNANT WOMEN be allowed in the study; when pages of known adverse events regarding their product were released and circulated widely; and when top of the line biologists, virologists, etc. could explain better than anyone in government what actually happens at the molecular level once these products enter the body. Also, when it is clear that our top public health officials made statements that were the opposite of reports they had on hand at the time - these are just some of the stories being omitted from state- and corporate-backed media, but they are very real nevertheless).

Injecting instructions to MAKE trillions of copies of spike proteins into the body is a good idea. This claim was made when it was already long known that spike protein was the most toxic part of the whole SARS-CoV-2 virus. The petri dish tests at the Salk Institute reached that conclusion long before Canadian government employees and others were mandated to take the shots— but this was not reported on in Canada. Major prominent CBC and CTV alumni like Trish Woods, Rodney Palmer https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/rodney-palmer/, Donna Laframboise, Marianne Klowak https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/expert-witnesses/ and more have been pushed out of their positions and/or are choosing to report on independent platforms instead. These are certainly not folks you would accuse of believing “foolishness and nonsense”. It’s just that their information has also been censored out of mainstream news. So you likely never heard it.

Now that you are hearing this through me possibly for the first time, you might not know what to do with the horrible feeling of uneasiness that this information is bound to engender in anyone who hears it. It is natural to direct the discomfort against the messenger, instead of the message. Believe me, I have done this too, when I first heard information that didn’t fit inside my own understanding of how the world works. Back then, my reaction to the message was to categorize the messenger as simply being “too weird”. I wrote the person off as no longer having any credence — even though I had previously thought highly of her. I admit I rejected her thinking and didn’t speak to her for years. We so easily reject that which simply doesn’t fit into our mold, our box, our template. That is much easier than looking for ways to shape our template or stretch our mold in order to fit in ALL of the new information. (By the way, I now totally get where she was coming from already decades ago! She was just always ahead of my learning curve!!)

We are all familiar with talk about bullying. Consider what it means to be bullied by your own government doing the bidding of the corporate state. If you ever wonder where my loyalties lie, it is with those who continue to be bullied by the state, maligned and ignored by the mainstream media etc. Those WHO DID TAKE THE SHOTS (they were not antivax) and who now live a lifetime of pain, poverty and distress. Where are the doctors, employers, insurance plan managers, citizen advocates, etc. who apply wholesome Canadian values to ensure that these injury victims are properly cared for? Global News did decide to do a series on a few of them... finally, but other than that, it appears no one dares cover their stories. Why not? Why the defeaning silence?....https://globalnews.ca/news/11645707/50m-vaccine-injury-support-program-still-failing-injured-say/. (I have them listed here: Breaking the Taboo on COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Injury Victims - It is High Time to Talk About This! and here: How Ethical Whistleblowers are treated in Today’s Canada...Lawfare, Defamation, Deplatforming, Debanking, Delicensing etc.).

I have communicated via email or directly face to face with many of the dissenting scientists, including top PRO-vaccine researcher, Dr. Byram Bridle. He is the ON vaccinologist who had the contract to develop Canada’s version of the mRNA platform COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Bridle started speaking out when he discovered Pfizer’s own documentation from the Japanese regulator demonstrating how quickly the lipid nanoparticles encasing the mRNA instructions left the arm and entered into many of the organs, particularly the reproductive organs. When Dr. Bridle started warning fellow vaccinologists globally, he was brutally treated by many fellow disbelieving academic and administrative staff, barred from stepping on campus for 3 years, 4 months and 23 days, forced to teach and direct research projects from a distance, not able to even enter his own lab. I have also spoken directly with Dr. David Speicher whose research backed up findings by the human genome project lead researcher Kevin McKernan. This research identifies high levels of DNA plasmids and the cancer promoter gene SV40 in the Pfizer vials, contamination that should not be present and that drives very rapidly growing cancer tumours, even in children. To have anyone unknowingly assume that all these researchers are “anti-vaxers” shows how repeated barrages of fear-based messaging and intentional misinformation can have a deleterious effect on one’s critical thinking.

Anyway, I do appreciate you honestly letting me know where you stand on these matters at the moment. On any topic, we never know what we don’t know, until we somehow get to know it. There is a lot I don’t know about topics related to your skills and passions. And until reconnecting with you and hearing what moves you these days, I wouldn’t have given these topics a moment’s notice. Now, my curiosity is piqued.

Have you heard about Impact Canada? That is one of the Behavioural Science units imbedded into various federal government departments, 500 workers no one knows about whose job it is to “nudge” us into believing certain things? Or about the AI tools being used to determine that… wow, “anti-vax” posts are “extremist” and “corrode social cohesion” as allegedly do any number of other “anti-liberal” views...How is that for legislating “group think”?

I pulled this together for you and others: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/bill-tracker-mailing-list-march-6 - a compilation of about 3 weeks’ worth of my writing based on worries, research and writing by a number of concerned citizens whose voices are not being widely heard.

This does not sound like the Canada we thought we lived in. Welcome to the era of a technocratic, managerial state. All real in today’s Canada.

And this coming week our Prime Minister is ordering a halt to the debate on Bill C-9, the Bill to stop so-called Hate Speech by issuing undefined forfeiture clauses and lengthy jail terms for alleged speech crimes. Here again, we have a knee-jerk reaction to uncomfortable information. Instead of following those who encourage wide discussion and debate, we are to applaud putting viewpoints into a “one size fits all” type of box.

Great. :-(

But I don’t want to only be a downer.

I will sign off, wishing you all the best in your future as well.

It was fun reconnecting briefly, bringing back memories of bygone years when life seemed so much simpler. Back then, we had our worries, but we never could have predicted how things would look now, so many decades later.

It is now up to us to make the best of the current situation, each in our own way!

Cheers,

…..