(Added on Feb. 22: an interview with longstanding progressive blogger Daveberta discussing “Alberta Belongs in Canada”, as well as a chart by Vince Byfield showing three different interest groups planning to vote Yes to Independence.)

If a country could start over and write a new constitution from scratch, what should be included? What could be left out?

While some Albertans are dismayed about the idea of independence, others are keen about the idea of drafting an entirely new constitution.

AUDIENCE: Students learning about the traditions, structures, and other facets of governments in Canada

MATERIALS:

Source: Unnamed author provided a summary of Dr. Pardy’s Articles of Freedom Article: Reposted by Peyman Askari

(Additional materials shared below could support an inquiry into how budgets are drafted and communicated; how statistics are used to support one or another side of the debate; how polling data is collected and used;

Background Information re: Dr. Bruce Pardy

Related Publications in Support of Independence

What does Alberta sovereignty mean?

(Proposed) ALBERTA DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

C2CJournal:

Related Publications Opposed to Independence

The Forever Canadian Website

Nenshi Challenges UCP MLAs to Sign a Pro-Canada Pledge

Polling Data

https://angusreid.org/alberta-unity-separation-smith-carney-prosperity/

Compare against reports of line-ups at signature collection tables in the local community.

Comparing Economic Statistics

Canadians should understand Alberta’s outsized contribution amid separatist sentiment (Fraser Institute)

Clint Mason has prepared extensive economic forecasts around the question of Alberta Separation/Independencee. See his work here: https://clint67.substack.com/profile/posts

A separate Alberta would be a poorer Alberta: Trevor Tombe in The Hub

versus

The Value of Freedom: Alberta’s Prosperity Under Independence

CBC’s Andrew Chang looks at the numbers behind the statement “Alberta is the economic engine of Canada”. Toward the end he explains that the oil/gas industry is subject to volatility, for example during the COVID-era it “took a nosedive”. He does not, however mention the effect of federal government policies on the industry.

Comparing Videos

How real is the threat of Western separatism? | The Big Story

Fractured Nation - Documentary by Aaron Gunn

A former oil rig worker, now restuarant owner explains his take on Canadian history - how eastern & western Canada have always been incompatible - Hear Chris Scott at the 40 minute mark.

Two interviews with Former Alberta deputy premier and Forever Canadian petition organizer Thomas Lukaszuk - during signature collection and after signature collection.

DAVEBERTA - Dave Cournoyer and others from the list of Progressive Bloggers

“Progressive Bloggers is a group of Canadian bloggers who firmly believe that this great country needs to move forward, not backwards. Be they Liberal or liberal, New Democrats or democrats, Green voters or voters who want a green country, or even Red Tories searching for a home, these bloggers believe that Canadian politics should move in a progressive direction.”https://progressivebloggers.ca/about-us/

One of these, Dave Cournoyer, has long been blogging on Alberta politics since 2005, writing under the name Daveberta. Hs a strong believer that “Alberta belongs in Canada”. https://daveberta.ca/2026/02/albertas-separation-referendum-whos-going-to-stand-up-for-canada/ More recent posts and podcast interviews can be found on his Substack page.

In a recent interview, Cournoyer and others discuss the three leading voices for having Alberta remain in Canada noting that they are politically very disparate: Thomas Lukaszuk, Jason Kenney, and Naheed Nenshi “their relationships are fraught and there is no unified campaign infrastructure”. See this and other “takeaways in the YouTube video notes.

INTRODUCING THREE DIFFERENT INTEREST GROUPS planning to vote YES for INDPENDENCE:

This chart by the son of the late Ted Byfield points out that supporters of the YES side might have different end outcomes in mind.

Source: https://substack.com/home/post/p-165948910

Ted Byfield was a very strong figure in Western Canada for decades having edited and written much of the pro-Western, pro-Conservative, pro-Christian news magazine “Alberta Report”. In contrast to his father, Vince Byfield supported Danielle Smith, not Jason Kenney. In this post, Vince Byfield reponds to NDP Oppositions Leader Naheed Nenshi’s attempt to push Alberta UCP MLAs to publicly declare themselves as for or against Alberta Independence.

“This is a dangerous game for them to play. The strategy assumes that silence equals federalist loyalty. It assumes that those who have not declared are quietly committed to Confederation. And it assumes that forcing public declarations will expose and isolate a marginal fringe. Based on their last political blunder this assumption is likely to prove disastrously wrong.”

https://substack.com/home/post/p-186090085

THREE POSIBILITIES FOR ALBERTA’S FUTURE

Source: https://druthers.ca/wp-content/uploads/druthers-FEBRUARY-2026-resized.pdf

The author of the above piece points out that regardless of which route Alberta takes (staying in Canada, becoming a separate nation, becoming a 51st state) if the “elite dominance” i.e. corporate capture, concentrated power in the hands of a few, is not dismantled, Albertans will still be controled by outside forces.

For examples of how this external control has long been playing out in Canada please explore the writing of Alberta-based news sleuth and analyst, Connie Shields. For example here:

From Shared Sovereignty to Managed Reality: How Five Canadian Leaders Walked Us Into the Same Global System—Different parties. Different styles. Same direction.

and here:

Regulatory Capture 301: From Enforcement to Exemption: The New Administrative State

For more on corporate/global dominance vs local sovereignty see this CSNews series starting with post 1.

Here Canadian Shareable News compiled a list of statements being presented on the Independence side of the conversation, suggesting that information omission has led to a major divide among the Alberta population.

CSNews is committeed to advocacy on behalf of Information Integrity in Canada.

See:

~~~~~

canadianShareableNews@proton.me