Major Canadian mainstream media outlets do not appear to be reporting on the current work of Parliamentarians and the implications for the future of Canada;

Alternative media outlets focus on the Left vs Right debate cheering on and vilifying one political party or another instead of recognizing the full-spectrum nature of growing restrictions on Canadians as aligned with foreign agendas such as the UN Agenda 2030;

Analysts working with/for specific interest groups are typically struggling to gain a wider reach in today’s government/corporate backed media environment, and typically focus on one or another aspect of the current federal legislative agenda;

Senate and House of Commons Committee members appear focused on ONE BILL AT A TIME. We see little evidence of them looking at their role in the implementation of something that goes far beyond their own areas of focus.

So, we at CanadianSharebleNews are looking at the cumulative impact of a number of Canadian bills—should they all make their way through to Royal Assent— on daily life in Canada moving forward.

Consider this recent interchange, asking the Large Language Model GROK-4 as a free search tool + analyst. NOTE, we are listing the LAST Question we asked first, to help explain the urgency of the graphic at the start of this post.

LAST QUESTION: How could these bills interact with each other?

Can you think from a free speech perspective of scenarios in which C-9 & C-15 could feed each other in chilling ways? Also can you envision ways in which any of the following could end up creating a stranglehold on citizens: Bills C-2 5 8 9 14 15 and/or S-206. Instead of grok:render tags for citations, please use clickable URLs to the content being cited.

RESPONSE:

(Boldface added by CSNews)

As free speech activists monitoring threats to civil liberties in Canada through @CSNews_X, we’re deeply concerned about the interplay between Bills C-9 (Combatting Hate Act) and C-15 (Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1).

From our perspective, these bills—currently under parliamentary scrutiny in the 45th Parliament’s 1st session—could synergize to chill expression by expanding vague hate speech thresholds (C-9) while granting ministers broad powers to exempt entities from laws (C-15’s Part 5, Division 5), potentially shielding powerful interests from accountability. Below, we outline hypothetical but plausible scenarios where they “feed” each other, drawing on the bills’ texts and expert critiques. We then explore how the cluster of bills you mentioned (C-2, C-5, C-8, C-9, C-14, C-15, and S-206) could collectively create a “stranglehold” on citizens, eroding freedoms through surveillance, criminalization, and economic control.

Our analysis assumes these bills pass without major amendments and emphasizes free speech risks under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms (section 2(b)).

Scenarios Where C-9 and C-15 Could Interact in Chilling Ways

C-9 amends the Criminal Code to broaden hate propaganda offenses, including “willful promotion of hatred” via symbols or statements, and creates “intimidation” crimes near protected sites (e.g., places of worship, schools). It removes Attorney General consent for prosecutions, risking overreach Bill C-9.

C-15’s exemption powers allow ministers to waive federal laws (except the Criminal Code) for up to six years to promote “innovation” or “public interest,” with minimal oversight Bill C-15.

Together, they could deter scrutiny of exempted actors by framing criticism as hate.

Silencing Environmental Protests Against Exempted Projects: Imagine a mining company receives a C-15 exemption from environmental regulations (e.g., under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act) to fast-track a “national interest” project. Activists protest near the site, highlighting risks to Indigenous lands or water. Under C-9, police could deem the protest “intimidating” if it occurs near a culturally significant area (broadly defined), charging participants with hate-motivated obstruction. This chills speech by making accountability efforts risk criminalization, while C-15 shields the company from compliance-based critiques Legislative Summary of Bill C-9 Concerns with Bill C-15. Suppressing Whistleblower or Journalistic Exposés on Corporate Favoritism: A tech firm gets a C-15 exemption from privacy laws (e.g., PIPEDA) for AI testing. A journalist or whistleblower exposes how this led to data breaches affecting vulnerable groups (e.g., immigrants). If the exposé uses strong language decrying “corporate capture,” C-9 could label it “promotion of hatred” against identifiable groups (e.g., if tied to economic disparity debates), especially with subjective “listener reactions” thresholds. This creates a feedback loop: C-15 enables unchecked actions, and C-9 deters reporting, stifling public debate Bill C-9 Concerns Bill C-15 Charter Statement. Chilling Online Criticism of Government-Linked Entities: A social media platform or contractor is exempted under C-15 from broadcasting regulations to “innovate” content moderation. Users criticizing this as enabling propaganda (e.g., during elections) could face C-9 charges if posts are seen as “hateful” toward political figures or groups, particularly without AG oversight. This intersection amplifies self-censorship, as C-15 creates “above-the-law” zones, and C-9 provides tools to silence dissent Bill C-9 Explainer.

These scenarios highlight how C-15’s “regulatory sandboxes” could protect elites, while C-9’s vagueness weaponizes hate laws against critics, eroding the marketplace of ideas.

Ways These Bills Could Create a Stranglehold on Citizens

The bills form a web of executive powers, surveillance, and penalties that could cumulatively suppress free speech, assembly, and association. From a free speech lens, they risk turning dissent into a liability, especially when combined. Here’s how they might interact:

Surveillance and Border Controls (C-2 + C-8 + C-15) : C-2 (Strong Borders Act) expands surveillance, information-sharing, and deportation powers, including mail searches and Coast Guard intelligence Bill C-2. C-8 (Cyber Security Act) mandates cyber reporting for critical infrastructure and grants government orders to telecoms for security Bill C-8. Paired with C-15’s exemptions, ministers could waive privacy rules for border tech firms, enabling unchecked monitoring of activists (e.g., tracking protests via data-sharing). This stranglehold chills cross-border organizing, as speaking out risks being flagged as a “security threat.”

Project Approvals and Protest Criminalization (C-5 + C-9 + C-14) : C-5 (One Canadian Economy Act) streamlines “national interest” projects (e.g., pipelines, highways) with fast-tracked reviews, potentially bypassing Indigenous consultations Bill C-5. C-14 (Bail and Sentencing Reform Act) tightens bail for repeat/violent offenders and mandates harsher sentences Bill C-14. With C-9, protests against these projects could be labeled “intimidation” or “hate-motivated,” leading to denied bail under C-14’s reverse onus. This creates a stranglehold by deterring environmental or labor activism, as participants face prolonged detention for “disruptive” speech.

Economic Leverage and Conditional Benefits (S-206 + C-15 + C-8) : S-206 (National Framework for a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income Act) directs a framework for basic income for those over 17 Bill S-206. In a dystopian twist, if implemented with strings (e.g., compliance monitoring via C-8’s cyber mandates), exemptions under C-15 could tie benefits to “good behavior,” revoking them for “hateful” online posts under C-9. This stranglehold uses economic dependency to self-censor, especially for marginalized voices reliant on income support.

Holistic Overreach (All Bills Combined): Imagine a “national security” project under C-5, exempted from regs via C-15, with cyber monitoring per C-8 and border data-sharing from C-2. Criticism could trigger C-9 hate charges, leading to strict bail/sentencing under C-14, while S-206’s benefits are conditioned on silence. This ecosystem turns free speech into a risk, fostering a society where citizens self-police to avoid entangled penalties.

We urge @CSNews_X followers to advocate for amendments—contact MPs to protect Charter rights. These bills, if unchecked, could normalize authoritarian controls under “safety” guises.

(This last line came from GROK-4 itself, given that I made the search request on the @CSNews_X account account. What follows are various Questions and Answers rearranged for ease of presentation.)

First, we asked the Large Language Model known as GROK-4 to provide a brief overview of the cluster of bills shown in the graphic above.

QUESTION 1: Introducing this cluster of Bills

Please provide a brief summary of the background, key provisions, controversies around and status of Bills C-2, C-5, C-8, C-9, C-14, C-15, and S-206). Instead of grok:render tags for citations, please use clickable URLs to the content being referenced

Bill C-2: Strong Borders Act

Background: Introduced in June 2025 by Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree to modernize border security, combat transnational crime (including fentanyl), disrupt illicit financing, and strengthen immigration enforcement amid rising concerns over U.S. border dynamics and organized crime.

Key Provisions: Amends multiple acts (e.g., Customs Act, Immigration and Refugee Protection Act) to expand CBSA powers (e.g., mail/goods searches, information-sharing), add FINTRAC to security committees, limit refugee claims (e.g., for those in Canada >1 year or entering via U.S.), and enhance law enforcement tools.

Controversies: Criticized by Amnesty International and refugee advocates as attacking the right to seek asylum, enabling overreach in privacy/data-sharing, and potentially violating Charter rights; some provisions (e.g., mail searches) led to a split bill proposal.

Status (as of February 2026): At second reading in the House or advanced; parts faced opposition pushback, with a revised version discussed to remove controversial clauses. Bill C-2 Text Amnesty Critique Government Overview

Bill C-5: One Canadian Economy Act



Background: Introduced in June 2025 to boost internal trade, labour mobility, and major infrastructure amid economic pressures (e.g., tariffs). Received royal assent quickly.

Key Provisions: Enacts the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act (removes federal barriers to interprovincial goods/services/labour) and the Building Canada Act (accelerates “projects of national interest” with streamlined approvals, Indigenous equity focus).

Controversies: Environmental groups and Indigenous advocates warn it undermines consultation, environmental protections, and duty to consult by bypassing regulations for “national interest” projects; seen as prioritizing economy over rights.

Status (as of February 2026): Received royal assent in June 2025; now law, with implementation ongoing. Bill C-5 Text Narwhal Analysis Government Backgrounder

Bill C-8: An Act respecting cyber security



Background: Revived from prior Bill C-26 (2022); introduced in 2025 to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats in sectors like telecom, finance, energy, and transport.

Key Provisions: Amends Telecommunications Act (adds security objectives, ministerial orders to providers); enacts Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act (requires cybersecurity programs, incident reporting, third-party risk management, enforcement with penalties).

Controversies: Privacy advocates (e.g., Citizen Lab, OPC) criticize warrantless data collection/sharing, risks to encryption/communications security, and Charter violations (sections 2(b), 8); seen as overly broad and lacking judicial oversight.

Status (as of February 2026): At consideration in committee in the House; ongoing study with amendment calls. Bill C-8 Text Citizen Lab Brief Charter Statement

Bill C-9: Combatting Hate Act



Background: Introduced September 2025 by Justice Minister Sean Fraser to address rising hate crimes, intimidation near protected sites, and hate propaganda.

Key Provisions: Amends Criminal Code to define “hatred,” create offenses for willful promotion via symbols/statements, intimidation/obstruction near religious/cultural sites/schools, make hate-motivated crime explicit, remove AG consent for hate propaganda charges.

Controversies: Civil liberties/faith groups (e.g., CCLA, Evangelical Fellowship) warn of chilling effects on expression/religious speech, vague definitions leading to overreach, removal of defenses (e.g., good faith religious); paused amid backlash.

Status (as of February 2026): In committee (House Justice); paused January 2026 for focus on other bills like C-14. Bill C-9 Text Government Release iPolitics Explainer

Bill C-14: Bail and Sentencing Reform Act



Background: Introduced October 2025 to address repeat/violent offending and public safety concerns.

Key Provisions: Amends Criminal Code/Youth Criminal Justice Act/National Defence Act for stricter bail (expanded reverse onus for serious/organized crime), tougher sentencing (higher penalties for repeat offenders, auto theft, etc.), removes conditional sentences for certain sexual offenses.

Controversies: Defense lawyers warn of over-incarceration, reduced judicial discretion, Charter risks (e.g., section 11(e) bail rights); police endorse as needed for safety.

Status (as of February 2026): Passed third reading in House February 13, 2026; awaiting Senate first reading. Bill C-14 Text Government Backgrounder National Magazine Critique

Bill C-15: Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1



Background: Omnibus bill introduced November 2025 to implement Budget 2025 measures (tabled November 4, 2025) on taxes, infrastructure, clean energy, etc.

Key Provisions: Amends dozens of acts (e.g., Income Tax Act for credits/exemptions, infrastructure funding boosts); controversial Part 5, Division 5 allows ministers to exempt entities from federal laws (except Criminal Code) for up to 6 years in “regulatory sandboxes.”

Controversies: Major backlash over ministerial exemption powers as “rule of law threat,” enabling favoritism/corruption; critics call for removal.

Status (as of February 2026): In committee (House Finance); hearings ongoing, with opposition concerns. Bill C-15 Text Hill Times on Sandbox Clause Charter Statement

Bill S-206: National Framework for a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income Act



Background: Senate public bill introduced May 2025 by Sen. Kim Pate to address poverty/inequality via basic income framework.

Key Provisions: Requires Minister of Finance to develop national framework for guaranteed livable basic income for persons over 17; report to Parliament within one year, ongoing reviews.

Controversies: Critics warn of high costs, executive overreach (enabling conditional systems without full debate), fiscal risks; supporters see it as poverty solution.

Status (as of February 2026): At consideration in committee in the Senate. Bill S-206 Text UBI Works Overview LEGISinfo

QUESTION 2: Lacking Analysis of the Cumulative Effects

Please make a chart showing the names of the House and Senate committees dealiing with these bills Bills c-2 5 8 9 14 15 and or S-206 including those invovled in the pre-study of C-15. Is there any overlap? I.e. are any committees looking at more than one of these bills? Please also chart the name and rank of the indivuals who tabled these bills in the HofC and the Senate, along with names of staff/departments involved in writing the bills. Is there any evidence that anyone took a whole of government approach to look at the implications for Canada if all of the bills were to be passed as written? Whose job should that typically be? Do individual MPs write about cumulative impacts? Does anyone in the civil service or the privy council?

Committees Dealing with the Bills

Below is a table summarizing the House of Commons and Senate committees involved in reviewing these bills, based on their current status as of February 2026. Note that some bills have already received Royal Assent (e.g., C-5), while others are stalled or revised (e.g., C-2 has been criticized and partially reworked into C-12, but C-2 remains at second reading). For C-15, the Senate conducted a pre-study, dividing the bill among multiple committees for review before it arrives from the House.

Overlap in Committees

Yes, there is overlap:

Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights (JUST) : Reviewed both C-9 and C-14 in the House.

Standing Senate Committee on National Finance (NFFN) : Handling S-206 and parts of C-15’s pre-study in the Senate.

Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security (SECU) : Potentially for C-2 (anticipated) and currently for C-8 in the House.

C-15’s pre-study involves multiple Senate committees, some of which (e.g., SECD, SOCI) could overlap with future reviews of security-related bills like C-2 or C-8 if they advance.

No other significant overlaps across these specific bills.

Individuals Who Tabled the Bills and Staff/Departments Involved

Below is a table summarizing the key individuals who introduced (tabled) these bills in the House or Senate, their ranks/roles, and the primary departments/staff involved in drafting (based on standard Canadian legislative processes: bills are typically drafted by the relevant department’s policy and legal teams, with input from the Department of Justice for constitutional compliance, and coordinated by the Privy Council Office).

Here are the links to documents referenced in the chart.

C-2 Government News Release

C-5 Government Backgrounder

C-8 Government Introduction (similar to predecessor C-26)

C-9 Government Release

C-14 Government Backgrounder

C-15 Government Release

S-206 Senator Pate’s Site

Notes on Drafting

Government bills (all C- bills here) are drafted by civil servants in the sponsoring department, reviewed by the Department of Justice for legal/Charter compliance, and coordinated by the Privy Council Office (PCO) for cabinet approval. Specific staff names are rarely public, but policy sections (e.g., Justice’s Criminal Law Policy Section) lead the work.

Senate public bills like S-206 are often drafted with Senate legal services and external advocates; no central department unless adopted by government.

Evidence of Whole-of-Government Approach to Cumulative Impacts

There is no direct evidence of a formal whole-of-government assessment specifically for the cumulative impacts of Bills C-2, C-5, C-8, C-9, C-14, C-15, and S-206 if passed as is. Searches yielded no reports, debates, or analyses from government bodies (e.g., PCO, Finance) addressing their combined effects on Canada. Some MPs and critics (e.g., in debates on omnibus bills like C-15) have raised concerns about “power grabs” and broader democratic erosion, but these are not systematic cumulative reviews. Hill Times on C-15 mentions opposition worries about executive overreach, but no holistic government study.

Whose Job Should That Typically Be?

In Canada, assessing cumulative legislative impacts (e.g., how multiple bills interact on society, economy, rights) is not a standard formal process like project-based cumulative effects assessments under the Impact Assessment Act (IAA). However, it typically falls to:

Privy Council Office (PCO) : As the central coordinator for cabinet, PCO advises on policy coherence and interdepartmental implications during bill development. They review cabinet proposals for broader government alignment but don’t publicly assess post-introduction cumulative effects. PCO Role

Department of Justice : Conducts Charter Statements for individual bills, assessing rights impacts, but not cumulatively across bills. Justice Charter Statements

Parliamentary Committees : MPs/Senators may discuss overlaps during studies (e.g., in debates or pre-studies), but this is ad hoc.

No dedicated body for cumulative legislative impact; it’s more reactive (e.g., via Auditor General reviews or court challenges).

Do Individual MPs Write About Cumulative Impacts?

Yes, occasionally. MPs from opposition parties (e.g., Conservatives, NDP, Bloc) often critique cumulative effects in debates, especially for omnibus bills like C-15, warning of “democratic erosion” or “power concentration.” For example, NDP MPs have discussed how security bills (C-2, C-8, C-9) together could chill dissent. However, this is not systematic; it’s part of partisan discourse. No comprehensive MP-authored reports on these specific bills’ cumulative impacts were found. OpenParliament Debates

Does Anyone in the Civil Service or Privy Council?

The civil service (via departments) and PCO focus on individual bill impacts during drafting/PCO review, but cumulative assessments across unrelated bills are rare and not public. PCO’s role in “whole-of-government” approaches is for policy coordination (e.g., on climate or security), but searches show no evidence for legislative cumulatives here. If done, it’s internal to cabinet processes. PCO Departmental Plan emphasizes advisory roles, but not public cumulative reviews.

QUESTION 3: Privy Council Office… any vested interests?

I note this statement: Privy Council Office (PCO): As the central coordinator for cabinet, PCO advises on policy coherence and interdepartmental implications during bill development. Have any Privy Council staff been associated (via previous jobs, memberships, conference attendance, investments etc.) with a) businesses that have a potential interest in increasing surveillance of or restrictions on Canadians? Given that the only common element between all these bills appears to be the Privy Council office and they appear NOT to be warning about the strangle hold these bills would have combined, is one off base to assume that someone at that level has a vested interest in said “stranglehold” and if so, what past writings or documents might hint at a reason?

As advocates for free speech and transparency at @CSNews_X, we appreciate your query probing potential conflicts within Canada’s Privy Council Office (PCO). We’ll address it based on publicly available information as of February 18, 2026, drawing from government records, media reports, and ethics disclosures. Our analysis aims to be fact-based and non-speculative, focusing on verifiable associations rather than assumptions. Note that PCO staff, as public servants, are subject to the Conflict of Interest Act (COIA), which requires disclosure of assets, outside activities, and potential conflicts; violations can lead to investigations by the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner. However, personal investments and detailed histories are not always fully public unless disclosed in ethics filings or media investigations.

Associations of PCO Staff with Surveillance/Restriction-Interested Businesses

We searched for connections via previous jobs, memberships, conference attendance, investments, or other affiliations for current senior PCO staff (e.g., Clerk Michael Sabia, Deputy Clerks Isabelle Mondou and Nathalie G. Drouin, and recent appointees like Chris Forbes, John McArthur, and Alison O’Leary). No direct evidence emerged of PCO staff having ties to businesses explicitly interested in “increasing surveillance of or restrictions on Canadians.” Here’s a breakdown:

No Verifiable Direct Links to Surveillance Firms : PCO’s role includes national security coordination (e.g., Drouin as National Security and Intelligence Advisor), but this is governmental, not private-sector driven. Staff backgrounds are primarily in public service, diplomacy, finance, or policy (e.g., Sabia from finance/Brookfield, but no surveillance angle; McArthur from Brookings Institution, focused on sustainable development). No reports of investments in surveillance tech (e.g., AI monitoring, data analytics firms) were found in ethics disclosures or media. PCO Organizational Structure lists roles, but ethics filings via the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner show no flagged surveillance-related conflicts for current leadership.

Broader Context: Some PCO alumni have moved to private tech (e.g., former staff in cybersecurity consulting), but current staff show no such patterns. Conference attendance (e.g., at security forums like those by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service) is routine for PCO’s mandate but not indicative of conflicts. Investments: COIA prohibits undisclosed holdings; public disclosures (e.g., via Ethics Commissioner Registry) for senior officials like Sabia show diversified assets, but nothing surveillance-specific.

If “vested interest” implies undue influence, no evidence supports this for PCO staff. Past PCO clerks like John Hannaford (pre-2025) had trade/diplomacy backgrounds, not tech/surveillance. Wikipedia on PCO outlines structure; PMO Announcement on Sabia details recent appointments.

Is the Assumption of Vested Interest in a “Stranglehold” Off Base?

Yes, based on available facts, it’s largely off base without evidence. PCO’s role is advisory and coordinative PCO Mandate, ensuring policy coherence during bill development—not public warnings about cumulative impacts. The absence of such warnings doesn’t imply malice; PCO operates internally, and cumulative assessments aren’t mandated for unrelated bills (as noted in our prior response). Speculation about “vested interest” risks unfounded conspiracy narratives, especially absent ethics violations. However, critics like the Canadian Civil Liberties Association have raised broader concerns about government overreach in bills like C-8/C-9, but not tied to PCO personal interests. CBC on PCO Role discusses secrecy, but no surveillance conflicts.

Past Writings or Documents Hinting at Reasons

No documents directly hint at PCO motives for a “stranglehold.” PCO publications focus on neutral governance:

Open and Accountable Government (2015) emphasizes ethics and public service impartiality.

PCO Departmental Plans discuss policy advice without surveillance agendas.

On cumulative impacts: No PCO-specific docs; general federal guidance (e.g., Impact Assessment Act) covers environmental cumulatives, not legislative. Searches for “PCO cumulative impacts legislation” yielded nothing relevant.

If evidence emerges (e.g., via access-to-information requests), it could change this view. We recommend filing ATIPs to PCO for staff disclosures. Stay vigilant—transparency is key to accountability. Access to Information Act.

UNUSUAL PROCESS IN PLACE AROUND BILL C-15

Normally, a Bill finishes its way through 1st & 2nd Reading, Committtee Study & Report and finally 3rd Reading before makig its way to the opposite House. This process is nicely illustrated here with C-9 (The “Combatting Hate” Bill).

But we noted that Bill C-15 is running SIMULTANEOUSLY IN BOTH HOUSES.

Note the “Pre-Study” that is occuring before the Bill has been tabled first Reading in the Senate, a process that happens after Third Reading in the House.

A similar seemingly unusual prototocol was used with Bill C-5 in August 2025. At that time involving a “Committee of Whole” instead of the usual process. However, a quick glance at the page for Bill C-5 makes it SEEM like the “standard” process was followed. https://www.parl.ca/legisinfo/en/bill/45-1/c-5?view=progress

QUESTION 4: Any other Bills running parallel in both Houses?

Please tell me about the parallel House of Commons and Senate. We see parl.ca/legisinfo shows this as pre-study of certain bills in the House of Commons while not introduced in the Senate yet. This is found on C-15. Can you see any pre-study of these bills C-8, C-9, C-14, C-15, C-16, (pre-studies in Senate, and S-206 (if pre-study in House)

The parallel processing between the House of Commons and Senate in the Canadian Parliament often involves a mechanism called “pre-study.” This allows the Senate to examine the subject matter of a government bill (typically House-originated “C-” bills) while it is still progressing through the House, before the bill is formally introduced or passed to the Senate for first reading. It’s designed to expedite the legislative process by enabling committees in the Senate to conduct hearings, gather evidence, and prepare reports in advance. This is common for time-sensitive legislation like budget implementation bills but is not automatic for all bills—it requires a motion in the Senate to authorize it. The opposite (House pre-study of Senate “S-” bills) is rarer but possible. Information on this is tracked on the Parliament of Canada’s LEGISinfo site.Below is a summary of the requested bills from the current 45th Parliament, 1st Session, based on their latest available statuses as of February 2026. Only one shows active pre-study.

(Thanks to members of Stop C-293 for sharing this particular query.)

Personal Note from CSNews - encouraging journalists, elected and appointed officials to look at the bigger picture:

If the Large Language Model known as GROK-4 truly did scan all available public records and DID NOT FIND ANY THOROUGH ANALYSIS of the cumulative effect of all the bills together, what does that mean moving forward? Who should be doing IMPACT ASSESSMENTS?

Ask around: IS ANYONE OVERSEEING all the cooks in the Kitchen, each working alone? The cumulative impact of the bills mentioned at the start of this post can very likely lead to this type of situation becoming a reality:

Is anyone looking at this? Is this why Canadians and their companies have been fleeing from Canada these days? Journalists who are not connecting the dots for their listeners may well be complicit in this type of a future in the once “TRUE NORTH STRONG AND FREE”. The same can be said of political representatives, academics, think tank analysts, etc. etc. Is this the Canada you want?

Silence indicates Compliance.