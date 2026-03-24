Citizen action groups often discuss strategies around bills being implemented or laws in need of reform. When specialized legal terminology is used, it may be difficult for newcomers to the topic to follow the discussions. For example:

“Natural law is timeless and eternal. All mankind is created equal, endowed by God with rights to property, speech, life, and freedom…”

“Public servants, including elected officials, have a fiduciary duty to protect the beneficiaries (the people).”

“Providing elected officials with legal notices removes their plausible deniability. They cannot then say they had not knowledge of xyz.”

“We even filed a Notice of Liability and nothing happened.”

This list is by no means exhaustive and is being shared purely to orient readers who have not (yet) delved into these issues more deeply. Links for further reading are shared. Note that we have not looked into all the writing published by each source. We are simply providing definitions and explanations for the terms alone as found via internet searches using “Duck Duck Go”.

EQUITY & NATURAL LAW

Equity = “the spirit and habit of fairness, justness, and right action that guides judges in interpreting and applying laws”

Natural Law = “Natural law, on the other hand, is a philosophy asserting that certain rights are inherent by virtue of human nature and can be understood universally through human reason.”

Equity and natural law are foundational concepts in legal philosophy, representing the pursuit of fairness and justice beyond the rigid framework of written laws. Equity, derived from the Latin term “aequitas,” refers to the spirit and habit of fairness, justness, and right action that guides judges in interpreting and applying laws. It is the means by which a system of law balances the strict application of legal rules with the overarching principle of fairness. Natural law, on the other hand, is a philosophy asserting that certain rights are inherent by virtue of human nature and can be understood universally through human reason. Historically, it is associated with the idea that there are certain moral laws and principles that are discoverable by human beings through their capacity for rational thought. Legal positivism holds that law is a set of rules and regulations enacted by a government or other political authority. In contrast, natural law suggests that not all governmental laws are just, and there may be a higher, moral standard against which to judge these laws. Challenges and Criticisms: Equity and natural law are not without their critics. Some argue that these concepts are too vague and subjective, leading to unpredictable outcomes. Others contend that they can be used to justify decisions based on personal biases. Through these lenses, equity and natural law serve as the conscience of the legal system, ensuring that justice is served in a manner that is fair and just, even when the written law falls short. They remind us that law is not just a system of rules to be followed blindly but a living body that must be interpreted with wisdom and compassion. Examples abound in case law where judges have invoked equity to rectify situations where the law, if applied strictly, would result in an unfair outcome. These concepts continue to challenge and inspire legal practitioners and theorists to strive for a legal system that upholds not just the letter, but the spirit of the law.

https://fastercapital.com/content/Equity--Equity-and-Natural-Law--Striving-for-Fairness-Beyond-Written-Rules.html

FIDUCIARY DUTY or OBLIGATION

Fiduciary Obligation = “a relationship in which one party (the fiduciary) is responsible for looking after the best interests of another party (the beneficiary)”

In Canadian law, fiduciary obligation refers to a relationship in which one party (the fiduciary) is responsible for looking after the best interests of another party (the beneficiary). The courts have determined that a fiduciary obligation exists where the fiduciary can exercise some discretion or power, and they do so in a way that affects the interests of the beneficiary. In these relationships, the beneficiary is in a position of vulnerability at the hands of the fiduciary. The legal system recognizes many special relationships in which one party is required to look after the best interests of the other in the best possible way. These relationships are called fiduciary relationshipsThey include solicitor/client, physician/patient, priest/parishioner, parent/child, partner/partner, director/corporation and principal/agent relationships. Fiduciary relationships involve trust and confidence. They require that the fiduciary (i.e., the party entrusted with taking care of another party) acts honestly, in good faith, and strictly in the best interests of the other party (i.e., the beneficiary). Breaches of Fiduciary Obligation Breach of fiduciary duty is a serious violation. Stringent remedial rules are used to put beneficiaries in the position they would have been in had there not been a breach of fiduciary duty. The beneficiary will be compensated for any losses flowing from the breach, such as a loss of an investment, or physical and mental suffering flowing from sexual or other abuse. Any profit that was improperly obtained by the fiduciary will be given to the beneficiary. This explanation goes on to say that the Can gov is in a fiduciary relationship with the Indigenous people and as such has a duty to CONSULT with them prior to taking action. Indigenous Peoples The Crown has a fiduciary obligation toward Indigenous peoples. The Royal Proclamation of 1763 established the relationship between the Crown and Indigenous people, and outlines that the Crown must act only in the interests of Indigenous people. In other words, the Crown must behave in accordance with fiduciary duty. After the Guerin case, fiduciary duty became central to Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, which enshrines protections for Indigenous rights. (See also Aboriginal Title.) The Crown also owes Indigenous peoples the duty to consult. This is a legal obligation that must be fulfilled by the Crown prior to taking actions or making decisions that may have consequences for the rights of Indigenous peoples in Canada.

https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/law-of-fiduciary-obligation

The US-based 7 Pillars financial ethics organization lists several specific DUTIES in relation to one’s fiduciary obligation:

…whenever someone is placed in a position of power or management, it is expected they act in the best interest of those whose assets they are controlling. When acting on someone’s behalf, a fiduciary must act as that person would.

Duty of Care: Duty of care requires a fiduciary to act with discretion and tact; in other words, the fiduciary must act with care. When managing other’s assets, fiduciaries must do all they can to ensure they have full relevant information prior to making important decisions. In short, fiduciaries must work with the same carefulness as if they were working with their own resources. For instance, a portfolio manager must do all they can to ensure the companies they are investing in will be profitable. Duty of Loyalty: Duty of loyalty requires fiduciaries put their client’s best interests before their own and avoid conflicts of interests. Fiduciaries can be expected to go as far as to completely avoid actions that result in personal gain to uphold the duty of loyalty. For example, a board member of a company is expected not to prioritize their own wealth and use their position to engage in insider trading. Duty of Good Faith: Duty of good faith requires fiduciaries act honestly and in accordance with the law. To avoid scandal and loss of reputation for all involved, fiduciaries must ensure everything is above board. For example, a bank choosing to loan its client’s money to drug traders would be in breach of a duty of good faith. Duty of Confidentiality: Duty of confidentiality requires fiduciaries keep client secrets secret. Fiduciaries often deal with sensitive information and must treat this information with the same discretion and care as tangible assets. Duty of Disclosure: Duty of disclosure requires a fiduciary to disclose all relevant information to a client. Clients have a right to all details regarding how their resources are being used. When decisions are made, fiduciaries should provide all the information and reasoning that led to those decisions. When problems arise, fiduciaries should immediately inform clients. For example, when portfolio managers invest in companies, they should let clients know what led them to invest in which companies.

The authors go on to distinguish between duty-based (deontological) and consequentialist ethics.

See: https://7pillarsinstitute.org/financial-ethics-101-fiduciary-duty/.

For future reference, see their Ethics 101 column. Of note here are references also to Confucian, Buddhist and Islamic financial ethical principles alongside those from the Western Moral Tradition. https://7pillarsinstitute.org/ethics-101/

PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY

Plausible deniability = “a claim that there is insufficient direct evidence that a person acted unethicially”

Plausible deniability is a concept that refers to a situation where a person can deny any involvement in an illegal or unethical activity because there is not enough evidence to prove otherwise. It is often used as a defense mechanism to protect people in positions of power or authority. This concept frequently arises in legal and political situations where an individual may be implicated in wrongdoing but wishes to maintain their innocence or avoid consequences for their involvement. It allows them to distance themselves from any wrongdoing and avoid accountability. https://boffinsportal.com/plausible-deniability-examples/

And

Plausible deniability is also a legal concept. It refers to lack of evidence proving an allegation. Standards of proof vary in civil and criminal cases. In civil cases, the standard of proof is “preponderance of the evidence” whereas in a criminal matter, the standard is “beyond a reasonable doubt.” If an opponent lacks incontrovertible proof (evidence) of their allegation, one can “plausibly deny” the allegation even though it may be true. https://military-history.fandom.com/wiki/Plausible_deniability

NOTICE OF LIABILITY & CEASE and DESIST LETTERS

The directory of Canadian legal cases (CANLII) references many cases in which citizens filed Notices of Liability (NOLs) with employers, school boards, etc. notifying them in advance of proof of vaccination mandates that further legal action would follow, should violation of personal rights occur.

https://www.canlii.org/#search/indexLang=en&text=%22notice%20of%20liability%22&searchId=2026-03-24T09%3A38%3A30%3A072%2F5027624704854d4789f5ee4ffd601e8b

In general, if these cases made their way to court, these documents had little or no effect and cases were dismissed, upholding the employers’ mandates, as seen in this BC case: https://www.canlii.org/en/bc/bchrt/doc/2025/2025bchrt226/2025bchrt226.html

This was because of the phrase “reasonable limits” in Section 1 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. With regards to COVID-19 mandates, this allowed governments to justify “reasonable limits” in keeping with public health emergency declarations, thereby overruling all of the rights and freedoms listed in the charter. There was no freedom of speech to allow scientific critiques of the regulatory capture screening out information and evidence-based counter arguments for these emergency declarations.

1. The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the rights and freedoms set out in it subject only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.

Similarly, the Emergency Act declared in 2014 to allow the federal government to infringe on citizen rights related to assembly and protest be determining what it interpreted as “reasonable limits”. (That declaration has since been overturned, a decision that the federal Liberals are seeking to appeal.)

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms versus the Canadian Bill of Rights

Section 1 – Reasonable limits Provision 1. The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the rights and freedoms set out in it subject only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.

See: https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/rfc-dlc/ccrf-ccdl/check/art1.html

The lesser-known Canadian Bill of Rights was in use from 1960 to 1982 and is now superseded by the 1982 Charter of Rights and Freedoms. There was no “reasonable limits” loophole that gives governments the opportunity to set aside rights and freedoms seemingly at will. https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-12.3/page-1.html

So, given the Section 1 “reasonable limits” clause and the ability of governments to thereby restrict rights and freedoms and ignore notices of liability, for example on matters for which an emergency declaration is/was in place, how else can citizens push back on bills they deem harmful?

NOTICE OF FIDUCIARY DUTY

One citizen action is to speak elected officials on a “person to person” basis, man to man or woman to woman, removing references to the ROLE they may play at work.

Imagine a “mom to mom” talk in which the speaker appeals to the public servant as a fellow citizen, someone just as concerned in their “off duty” life about the same issues that concern all citizens, appealing to the sense of common humanity along the line of “when you take off your work hat/clothes you are one of us”. Set aside what you are being told at work and look at the issue from the perspective of those living on the streets of your home town.”

The conversation could include this aspect: the speaker reminds the public servant of their role as actual SERVANT… You serve MY interests, I as part of the electorate put you in government, thereby I am giving you notice of your fiduciary duty to me and to all people.

Imagine this in which the speaker reminds the public servant both of their common humanity and of their fiduciary duty. (At this time in your life you are taking on the role of my agent, while also serving me. At another time in your life you might be a beneficiary of someone else taking on the role of your agent, having a fiduciary duty to you. Wouldn’t you want them to rule in ways that BENEFIT, not HARM you?)

All men and women, each living souls, at times act as Agents with Title such as and not limited to Member of Parliament, Senator, Deputy Director of xyz department. Any and all men and women who, at any time, act as Agent(s) in a titled role, office, or capacity, for and on behalf of any institution, body, agency, institution, municipality, office, or other. In that role you may claim authority related to Bill C-9, or any policy, action, or enforcement derived therefrom. Is it your intention to trespass (overrule, override) against those whom you are serving? Is it your intenion to bring about unlawful detainment through legislation referenced as Bill C-9? Your primary duty is to protect the Beneficiaries from the overreach of the lower House. You are commanded to: • Revoke the repeal of Section 319(3)(b). • Reject the resurrection of Section 13-style administrative tribunals. • Rebut the government’s claim that this bill is “necessary” for safety. You are commanded to vote NO on Bill C-9 today. Failure to do so removes all “Plausible Deniability” for the harm this legislation will cause. ANY VOTE FOR C-9 IS AN ACT OF TREASON AGAINST YOUR FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION.

(Or any similar text depending on on the Bill in question.)

The key here is to command not ask, to declare not plead.

REGULATORY CAPTURE

Regulatory Capture = “regulatory agencies may come to be dominated by the industries or interests they are charged with regulating.” (Investopedia)

Please see the work of Alberta citizen researcher Connie Shields on this important topic. This is her definition:

Regulatory Capture = “Unelected administrative bodies become the primary decision-makers, enforcing policy objectives that no legislature openly debated, and no public meaningfully consented to.”

A list of legal terms explained for beginners could include many more entries. CSNews welcomes comments that inculde other terms vital for people new to democratic participation.