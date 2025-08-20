CanadianShareableNews Substack

Angie
10h

Operation Cloverleaf 👇

https://chemtrailsmuststop.com/2017/09/operation-cloverleaf-the-most-dangerous-weapons-testing-program-in-world-history/

When they say "Climate Change" what they really mean is energy crisis, financial restructuring and depopulation because they have repeatedly stolen our private pensions, government pensions and Employment Insurance funds.

https://ourfiniteworld.com/2025/08/19/why-oil-prices-dont-rise-to-consistently-high-levels/

Unions for Canada Post, RCMP and Canadian military say it was a $32 Billion surplus.... not the $28 Billion reported by media. 👇

https://www.carp.ca/2012/12/20/public-service-unions-not-entitled-to-pension-surplus-supreme-court/

Rightfully non-compliant federal government workers who were placed on illegal suspension without pay and fired for vax refusal were banned from collecting Employment Insurance despite having paid into that compulsory program for 30 years (in my case).

https://edmontonjournal.com/news/national/workers-unvaccinated-against-covid-19-who-lose-jobs-ineligible-for-ei-benefits-federal-employment-minister-says

https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/article/top-court-sides-with-feds-in-57b-ei-surplus-case/

Canada Post employees (Shedule 3) were NOT included in Minister Seamus O'Regan's initial vax mandate legislation on November 29th, 2021 when the crimes were committed against employees. He retroactively added us 8 days later on December 7th, 2021. THERE WAS NO LEGAL VAX MANDATE!

https://thenationaltelegraph.com/national/canadian-crown-corporations-coerced-employees-with-fake-vaccine-mandate/

