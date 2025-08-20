Image Source: https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/courses-images/wp-content/uploads/sites/4975/2019/12/27194606/interview-1018333_1920-768x578.png

Once such an announcement is made, and industry-specific flyers and an application portal is put in place by the government, the relevant industry groups pick up the information and pass it along to inform their membership of related opportunities. For example, the Green Freight Program made the news on the website of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada.

As the Canadian government reports on additional climate-related spending, for example, $25 million for zero-emissions vehicle charging stations and decarbonizing the freight transmission industry, Canadians aware of the flaws in the data cited for decades in seven reports of United Nations’ International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) are questioning the wisdom of “sending good money after bad.”

This Net-Zero EV announcement by Natural Resources Canada follows an earlier news release from a different branch of the federal government, Environment and Climate Change Canada. It announced plans to invest $14.4 million to “empower young Canadians to address climate change and support a healthy environment”.

Early in 2024, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) announced its intention to “shape an ambitious and inclusive draft strategy” and announced an opportunity to provide feedback to a questionnaire by July 3, 2024.

“Toward a National Framework for Environmental Learning” is offered as a starting point to spark dialogue and ideas on environmental learning and its role in helping Canadians deal with biodiversity loss, pollution, and climate change. The information gathered through this consultation process will shape an ambitious and inclusive national framework (“the framework”) for environmental learning in Canada. In this paper, we offer a high-level look at best practices in environmental learning, together with an overview of key issues, guiding principles, challenges, and opportunities to increase access to high-quality environmental education and learning in Canada. The paper was developed with input from a variety of stakeholders and partners who were consulted over the past year (see Appendix A). It is not intended to capture all perspectives, but to stimulate discussion and gather new ideas, information, and perspectives.

Participants of the survey were primarily “engaged leaders from the education, environmental non-government organization (ENGO), youth, and academic sectors.” They were asked about the state of environmental learning in Canada on three occasions:

at the COP15 (UN Convention on Biological Diversity) in Montreal, Quebec, in December 2022.

at a day-long session to mobilize a national environmental education strategy, hosted by Ducks Unlimited Canada in Winnipeg in May 2023, alongside other founding partners of the Nature Education Collective (Canadian Wildlife Federation, Outward Bound Canada, Earth Rangers, and Project Learning Tree).

at the 7th Meeting of the Global Environment Facility in Vancouver in August 2023.

These consultations were held in addition to informal exchanges with youth, scientists, teachers, non-governmental organizations, Indigenous communities, and provincial and territorial officials, who all expressed concern about the state of environmental learning and commitments to advancing better practices.

Additional insights were drawn from reports provided by

A summary of the findings was publicized in Appendix A of this document

Three weeks ago, one of the member groups of the Nature Education Collective announced having received funding to carry out the types of task they recommended as a result of having participated in the ECCC’s consultation process. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/plt-canada_plt-canada-is-thrilled-to-announce-that-the-activity-7354208190261018624-0S6j/

Investigative-minded journalists working for free and open news platforms can look into other groups involved in the feedback-gathering process to verify if, they too, now benefit financially from the recommendations they provided.

Does Scenario A in this graphic accurately apply here in Canada?

Given the stated mandate of government departments such as Environment and Climate Change Canada and Natural Resources Canada to support “Canada’s commitment to building a net-zero emissions economy by 2050” questions arise as to whether organizations like the Climate Intelligence CLINTEL or the Friends of Science Society have been invited into the feedback gathering process or if they now will be invited to assist in developing climate literacy materials. Those engaged to make “materials could learn and draw from the work skills of veteran meteorologists and other veteran research scientists. It appears that the groups providing feedback to ECCC consist primarily of the VICTIMS of whatever is happening in the skies above, and not those who groups sufficiently equipped to analyze the intricacies of what is CAUSING natural or human caused meteorological phenomena. Those on the receiving end of weather can certainly comment on their lived experiences. But to comment on natural and unnatural weather patterns, emissions rates from different sources, wind and precipitation patterns and how these can be impacted by solar fluctuations or human-caused forces (chemical, electromagnetic, and other), one needs more than a victim perspective. One needs to understand the means that the originators of weather manipulation have at their disposal. This is a huge part of “environmental literacy” that has NOT been welcomed by governments.

The Friends of Science Society is an international group of run by active and retired earth and atmospheric scientists, engineers, economists, and other energy business experts. Among their scientific advisors are Dr. Madhav Khandekar, a 40 year veteran research scientist of Environment Canada, past IPCC expert reviewer, author of over 160 peer-reviewed papers, past World Meteorological Organization regional expert and acknowledged world expert on the monsoon phenomenon.

CLINTEL, which draws from work of over 980 scientists and scholars, has long been demonstrating that there is no data to support declarations of a climate emergency. On July 10, 2025 CLINTEL noted that retired energy economist Robert Lyman has identified dire consequences for countries attempting to reach Net Zero.

In 2021, Friends of Science Society shared a video in which Dr. Roy W. Spencer, Ph.D., Principal Research Scientist at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and former NASA climate scientist outlines a series of reasons countering the “climate emergency” stance of the United Nations IPCC. The video summary states:

The current claims of a “climate emergency” are shown to be gross exaggerations. Recent warming of the climate system has been modest and benign, and at the low end of the warming predicted by the computerized climate model projections used to guide changes in national energy policy. Climate model projections of human-caused climate change are based upon the assumption that climate does not change naturally, and so represent an example of circular reasoning. From sea level rise to wildfires to severe weather, there has been little to no change observed which is outside the realm of natural variation.

A Suggested Addition to the Environmental Literacy Curriculum

It would be good for students of environmental literacy (i.e. news watching citizens) to note how often critics of “non-narrative” findings focus attention on past events and past connections rather than on contemporary scientific findings.

Imagine, a series of lessons on how…

Foundations, agencies, universities and other entities fund “think tanks” such as the Centre for Media, Technology and Democracy. Example: www.mediatechdemocracy.com/funders Think tanks then promote initiatives that align with their objectives

Meanwhile,

Scientists, concerned citizens and others found advocacy groups to promote scientific findings that they feel need more exposure within society. Example: www.friendsofscience.org Then, the various funded initiatives critique the advocacy group (and only sometimes the group’s findings) on a superficial level. Example: www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Friends_of_Science

Here we see this in action:

Friends of Science Society is a non-profit society, run by active and retired earth and atmospheric scientists, engineers, economists, and other energy business experts, supported by a handful of contracted services. Our Canadian scientific adviser is Dr. Madhav Khandekar, a 40 year veteran research scientist of Environment Canada, past IPCC expert reviewer, author of over 160 peer-reviewed papers, past WMO regional expert and acknowledged world expert on the monsoon phenomenon. We network with a number of esteemed climate scientists and energy policy experts from around the world and we work closely with CLINTEL, the international climate intelligence group of over 980 scientists and scholars.



Friends of Science Society offers insights on climate science and related energy policies for the public and policy makers…. Friends of Science Society is concerned at the shift in recent years away from air and water pollution as valid and important environmental issues, to a societal and policy focus almost exclusively on climate change and a singular focus on "carbon dioxide" as the driver and cause. This current obsession is misguided in that climate fluctuations are mostly driven by natural phenomena like solar cycles and influences, ocean cycles, and naturally changing atmospheric oscillations. Humans contribute to climate change, mostly regionally, through land use, Urban Heat Island, water diversion and industrial activity. Throughout time, human adaptation and innovation to changing climate patterns has been fundamental to our survival. Adaptation should be emphasized rather than focusing on misguided attempts at controlling the climate through carbon taxes or low-carbon policies. https://friendsofscience.org/about/about-us.html

Readers can view the full critique of Friends of Science by SourceWatch here: www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Friends_of_Science#%22Climate_Change_101%22

Readers who note the green box stating “Learn more from the Center for Media and Democracy’s research on Climate Change” and who follow the links end up noting that “research on climate change” involves the creation of a lengthy list of so-called “Climate Change Sceptics” https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php?title=Portal:Climate_Change.

There appears to be no attempt to engage with the scientific data and findings of the various “sceptics”. Instead the focus is on their previous affiliations, where their work was previously published, what the sources of their previous funding were, etc. SourceWatch openly recruits writers for their webpages, yet does not expect them to demonstrate expertise in the topic areas under discussion. https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php?title=SourceWatch:Contributing

The same could be said of posts on the crowd-sourcing website Wikipedia.

It is not much different from words freely shared by a local town gossip who would be quick to condemn others without knowing their full personal circumstances.

Surface level critic focussed on incidental connections has become such a problem for the members of the Friends of Science group that they devote a special page to documenting their frequent but futile attempts to correct the write up on their organization on Wikipedia.

Students of environmental literacy can be trained to start with basic questions:

Who are the people and organizations on both sides of a debatable issue?

What exactly is up for debate? (In this case it could be ‘What is causing the various extreme weather phenomena we are experiencing globally?’)

When did we start noting these changes to weather/climate patterns?

Where do we note this changes the most frequently?

How can it be that Hypothesis A (human caused increases in C02 levels) or Hypothesis B (a combination of changes to solar activity rates and artificial human-directed weather manipulation tactics) can cause these changes to weather/climate being observed? Frankly the HOW more CO2 in the atmosphere can trigger such a wide range of meteorological phenomena has not clearly or widely been pointed out in the nitty gritty. Meanwhile, there are many graphs and sketches and flow charts to explain the HOW of Hypothesis B.

Who benefits from changes to governmental policy in keeping with hypothesis A? hypothesis B? (i.e. cutting down fossil fuels and other sources of CO2 production makes way for investors of “green technologies” to take their place - there is little focus on the fact that the same investment groups invest in both industries. Adding demand for new product lines is simply an old proven means for ensuring future business.)

What is the Big Picture? Why is it that the same entities who promote global governance and the issuing of global emergency edicts also promote deindustrialization, economic chaos, a restriction on personal sovereignty over lifestyle choices by means of heavy behavioural “nudging” tactics and propaganda, currency control, biometric surveillance and other “control grid” tactics?

What are the implications for daily life? Students of environmental literacy will learn when their compassion for the wellbeing of wetlands, forests, plants, animals and all the creatures of nature is being weaponized for profit and control. We have gone from teaching others to care for the planet by not littering, stopping pollution, speaking out against aerial toxins, water poisoning, erosion, etc. to a single metric: hurry along to have net-zero and track and trace technologies put in place in order to “save the planet” (regardless of financial cost) . Disregard how net zero technology will rely heavily on rare earth minerals, the mining of which is a return to colonial eras of the history. Ask why media outlets are not highlighting the ever closer dance with totalitarian entities we are experiencing these days, such as the province-wide bans on travelling and entering forests in parts of Eastern Canada discussed with Nova Scotia game warden Peter MacIsaac.

Ask WHY are there no mainstream media reports on the science of climate engineering? If a natural substance like CO2 is to be bad for the planet, now much better can spring aluminum oxide into the air possibly be?

https://www.ctvnews.ca/climate-and-environment/article/scientists-create-new-idea-on-how-to-hack-a-warming-planet-drying-the-upper-atmosphere/

Open minded students of environmental literacy will wonder how it is that NOW a “study” on a “new” “last ditch tool in the tool kit” can be reported on without anyone in the news room pointing out that this “tool” has already been in use for decades. See “The Dimming” on geoengineeringwatch.org

Students of all ages and in all times need to know:



