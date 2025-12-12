This post contains

a document being circulated by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)

a response from Vaccine Choice Canada, a volunteer-run public information and resource group, drawing from and updating information on measles that has previously been shared with PHAC. (See this post by Ted Kuntz.)

a 6 page document highlighting key data points from the last time many community leaders strongly recommended (or mandated) that their membership “roll up their sleeves" to “save granny”.

Downloadable PDFs of these documents are available at the end of the post.

Recent press reports on the topic of measles reference only documentation supplied by the Public Health Agency of Canada without letting readers know of the evidence-base not being consulted by our government health officials. “Counter-narrative” findings are being referred to simply as “misinformation”. This trope is usually used without being supported by documented evidence.

See:

CBC: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/measles-edmonton-airport-9.7008613

CTV: https://www.ctvnews.ca/edmonton/article/measles-exposure-at-edmonton-international-airport-prompts-ahs-warning/

Global News: https://globalnews.ca/news/11521042/canada-regain-measles-elimination-status/

PHAC: Reduce the Risk of Getting or Spreading Measles

An undated document from the Public Health Agency of Canada apparently being shared with Faith Based Communities. (Source)

There are outbreaks of measles happening in some communities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, as well as increases in measles activity globally. With the increased activity of measles, people are encouraged to stay informed of outbreaks and exposures within their community, and any communities they may visit within Canada or internationally.

Vaccination against measles helps to protect individuals and their families. Those who are vaccinated do not continue to spread measles, which can also help protect those at risk of severe health complications and contributes to the health and safety of the whole community.

About measles and how it spreads

Measles is a viral illness that causes respiratory symptoms and a rash. 90% of people who come into contact with the virus will become infected if they don’t have immunity from vaccination or previous infection. Although most people with measles recover without any issues after a few weeks, some individuals, such as pregnant women, babies and children under five years of age, and people with weakened immune systems are at risk of developing severe health complications. These can include respiratory failure, brain swelling, deafness and death.

The measles virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. Individuals can get measles by breathing in air that has the virus in it, or by touching something that has the virus on it, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Preventing measles

Measles can be prevented with routine vaccinations, which typically begins at 12 months of age. If you or your child missed a vaccine, you can still catch up. Having 2 doses of a measles-containing vaccine is almost 100% effective at preventing measles. Two doses of measles-containing vaccine are recommended for children, adolescents and some adults. Check with your health care provider or local public health department about measles vaccination recommendations in your province or territory.

If you plan to travel outside of Canada, talk to a health care provider or local public health department preferably 6 weeks before travel to see if you are up to date with your vaccinations or need additional doses of a measles-containing vaccine.

Taking Vitamin A does not prevent measles. However, a doctor may prescribe a few doses of Vitamin A to someone with measles to prevent complications related to Vitamin A deficiency. Taking vitamin A in large doses or over a prolonged period of time can cause serious toxicity or poisoning.

What to do if exposed

People who are not immune to measles and have recently interacted with someone who has measles, or attended a gathering such as a religious service where the virus is circulating, should monitor themselves for symptoms, limiting contact with others, and avoiding any travel for the next three weeks (21 days). This will help prevent transmission and protect everyone from measles infection, especially those at risk of severe health complications.

What to do if symptoms develop

Symptoms of measles usually begin with a fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. After a few days, a red blotchy rash may appear on the face and spread down the body. A person with measles can infect others from four days before until four days after the rash appears.

If someone in the household does develop symptoms, it is important that all household members limit contact with others. The person with measles symptoms should remain at home until four days after the appearance of a rash. All other household members should remain at home and monitor for symptoms for three weeks (21 days), or until four days after the appearance of a rash, if one develops. Ensuring everyone in the household stays home and does not receive any visitors will help protect others from measles. People at risk of severe complications from measles should not be a caregiver to someone who has measles, unless they know they are immune from previous measles vaccination or infection.

Seeking emergency care for severe symptoms

Severe symptoms are a medical emergency and seeking care should not be delayed. This can include difficulty breathing or breathing very fast, confusion, difficulty waking up, and signs of dehydration such as urinating less often, dry nose and mouth, and lack of tears.

It is important that the hospital or clinic be notified that someone who may have measles is on the way. This will allow staff to take appropriate actions to protect themselves and other patients from the measles virus.

Public transportation should be avoided, if possible, when seeking medical care. Masks are encouraged if the person with measles has to take transportation with someone outside their household.

For more information visit Canada.ca/measles.

VERSUS

What the Public Health Agency of Canada Isn’t Telling You About Measles

A document recently disseminated by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) entitled - Reduce the Risk of Getting or Spreading Measles doesn’t disclose critical information about measles and the measles vaccine. This is what the PHAC isn’t telling you:

The measles vaccine is a live-virus vaccine grown in cultures of chicken embryo cells. The measles vaccine is given in combination with mumps and rubella (MMR) and chicken pox (MMR-V). These all contain live-viruses.

Those who have been recently vaccinated with a live virus vaccine, such as measles, are not permitted to visit cancer wards or have close contact with those with compromised immune response due to the potential to transmit the live virus to others. This means the recently vaccinated have the potential to infect others.

While the measles vaccine contributed to the reduction of measles as a childhood illness, it has resulted in an increase in measles in adults and infants.

The reason being the measles vaccine does not confer life-long immunity. Its effectiveness wanes over time and as a result, many adults vaccinated as children are without protection.

More critically, mothers who are vaccinated and do not contract measles naturally do not transfer robust maternal antibodies to their infant which protects the infant in the first few months of life.

As a result of measles vaccination, adults and infants are at greater risk of measles when the consequences can be more severe than when contracted in childhood.

Natural measles exposure confers life-long immunity.

Dr. Richard Moskowitz, a physician with more than 50 years of clinical experience, deems the measles vaccine as “an unhealthy reprogramming of the immune system that trades off the acute, vigorous responses to infection” in favor of “weaker, but ongoing, chronic responses that have rendered us a lot sicker than we would have been had we simply left well enough alone.”

The measles vaccine, in combination with the other live vaccines, may be causing neurological injury in some children. There is compelling evidence that administering the MMR vaccine prior to three years can cause regressive autism.

Those born before the introduction of the measles vaccine and experienced measles naturally contribute to herd immunity which helps to reduce measles outbreaks. As the population ages and individuals with life-long immunity diminishes, and individuals with temporary vaccine-induced immunity increases, the susceptibility to measles increases. The herd immunity once common in Canada has been dismantled by six decades of mass vaccination.

The increase in measles in infants and adults today is due to vaccine failure, not a failure to vaccinate. This was predicted by those who recognized the limitations of the measles vaccine.

While measles was once a serious illness, the mortality from measles declined 98.5% and was no longer considered a public health threat before the vaccine was introduced in 1963. The pre-vaccine annual risk of death or permanent disability from measles for children under age 10 with normal levels of vitamin A and infected after birth was 1 in 1 million. This means the measles vaccine was unnecessary.

Health Canada and public health officers imply that if everyone were vaccinated, no one would die or be harmed from measles. This statement ignores the known risks of measles vaccination, including disability and death, and the increased susceptibility to measles in infants and adults when the consequences can be more severe.

As of June 27, 2025, there have been more than 117,063 reports of measles-vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, injuries, and deaths following measles vaccinations made to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, including 574 related deaths, 9,080 hospitalizations, and 2,225 related disabilities.

A 2010 U.S. HHS study revealed that less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. This means that the actual number of adverse events and deaths could be more than 100X these numbers – 11,706,300 reports, 57,400 deaths, and 222,500 disabilities.

Approximately 40 cases of death and permanent injury from the MMR vaccine are reported to VAERS annually.

A risk analysis comparing the increased risk of mortality in children (16 months – 19 years) from not being vaccinated for measles vs. the risk of mortality from the measles vaccine concluded that the risk of death is more than 261 times higher in children vaccinated with the measles vaccine.

The manufacturer’s package insert states, “MMR II vaccine has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential or impairment of fertility.”

The measles vaccine has not been proven harmless against a true placebo, and has not been proven safer than contracting measles.

For More Information

Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com

Physicians for Informed Consent: https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/mmr

New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination: https://uptoeveryone.com/products/new-parentsguide-to-understanding-vaccination

A PDF of the PHAC document can be downloaded here.

What The Phac Isn't Telliing You About The Measles Vaccine 105KB ∙ PDF file Download Download