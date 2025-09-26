For a meeting of the minds, we need minds on both sides of a contentious issue.

This amazing graphic comes to us from the Singapore-based Global Citizens Academy’s 2021 publication Debate Roles: The Responsibilities of Each Debater.

Here we learn:

The first affirmative speaker is the very first speaker who opens a round of debate. Therefore, they have the advantage of being able to set the tone.

Traditional debates generally follow this format:

As far as the Edgewood Ostrich topic is concerned, for CBC listeners Dr. Angela Rasmussen was the first affirmative speaker —- speaking in support of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s cull order in a virtual debate on the motion:

Be it resolved that 399 ostriches be “depopulated”. (In other words, be it resolved that the CFIA should hire contractors to put these animals to death in order to allegedly prevent BC poultry from contracting avian flu in an effort to allow BC to claim disease-free status.)

And until the CBC opens the door to the other side of the discussion, the affirmative PRO CULL side of the debate has the advantage. Given its longstanding reputation as Canada’s public broadcaster, CBC may still be the news source of choice for CFIA policy makers, chiefs of police, government lawyers, and any others who have not yet noticed its shift away from its original mandate of informing and enlightening the citizenship on matters of national importance.

As far as the CBC is concerned, the topic is not really up for debate and its listeners do not need to discover otherwise.

Similarly, in the CBC’s view, other topics of current interest are also not up for debate and there is no need to spend time on

questioning whether water fluoridation is safe and effective

questioning whether fossil fuel companies are responsible for heat waves

questioning whether hockey culture is toxic — Oh, until you take a second look!

It is only when other sides to a debate are introduced into the nation discussion that Canadians are allowed to take a second look…

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, PhD

Virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) at the University of Saskatchewan

Adjunct professor in the Department of Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Immunology at the University of Saskatchewan and an adjunct professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolution at Stony Brook University.

Member of the WHO Ad Hoc Expert Committee for Preclinical Models of COVID-19

Member of Editorial Boards at Vaccine, mSphere, and Cell Reports.

Science writer for numerous publications including Forbes, Leaps.org, Slate, Foreign Affairs, the Washington Post, and the New York Times, and on social media.

So without further ado, in response to the opening speaker… Dr. Angela Rasmussen hosted by the CBC’s Ian Hanomansing who opened the debate a month ago,

CSNews now allows Canadians to hear from the other side of the fence:

Be it resolved that 399 ostriches should NOT be “depopulated”. (In other words, be it resolved that the CFIA should NOT hire contractors to put these animals to death in order to allegedly prevent BC poultry from contracting avian flu in an effort to allow BC to claim disease-free status.)

Steven Pelech, Ph.D.

Professor, Division of Neurology,

Department of Medicine, University of British Columbia

Senate Representative for Faculty of Graduate and Post-doctoral Studies

President & Chief Scientific Officer

Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation

Co-Chair, Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee

VP, Canadian Citizens Care Alliance

On Aug 29, 2025, at 5:56 PM, Steven Pelech <spelech@shaw.ca> wrote:

I watched the CBC interview with Dr. Angela Rasmussen, who is a virologist but not immunologist. Several of her comments were inconsistent and contradictory.

She initially stated that there was “mountains and mountains” of evidence that the stamping out policy was the most effective way to stop the spread of influenza spread to farms and the general public, essentially a trust me I know statement that to my knowledge has not been backed up in control studies. The biggest problem with this statement is that when the H5N1 virus is rampant in the wild bird and other animal population, which it is in North and South America, Europe and Asia, you can stamp-out the virus as much as you like on commercial farms, but this would have insignificant impact on the spread of the virus to commercial operations when the virus is widely transmitted from wild-life. Hundreds of thousand of infected ducks and geese frequent urban sites during their migrations, and this includes farms if fresh water and food is available.

We are not legally obligated to apply the stamp-out policy necessarily to continue international trade in poultry products contrary to Dr. Rasmussen’s statement. The World Organization for Animal Health also recognizes applying the burn-out approach, but with a one-year rather than one month (originally three month) period of no further high pathogenicity influenza cases. Also the WOAH guidelines apply to highly pathogenic avian influenza and not low pathogenicity influenza. So Dr. Rasmussen’s statement about legal requirement to impose stamping out is really a policy developed and applied by the CFAI. There is no international legal requirement with the WOAH to necessarily apply stamping out. The WAOH does not make laws, but rather recommendations. It is up to the member countries to develop their own policies and practices.

Dr. Rasmussen makes the statement that older birds don’t show signs of sickness when inflected with influenza, and then in the next breath says that older birds have declining immunity. Signs of illness are a reflection of the body’s response to an infection in order to fight the infection. This is why people have elevated temperature, sneezing, coughing, mucus build-up, post-nasal drip and, if it is a gastrointestinal infection, diarrhea. The virus or bacteria does not itself produce these signs, but these responses are produced by the body to help clear the pathogen. If an ostrich does not show signs, it is because the viral load is very low at the time, and the immune response is sufficient to limit the propagation of the virus. This is why an animals with no symptoms of a disease is much less likely to be transmissible. An animal’s or person’s adaptive immune system becomes increasingly educated with repeated exposures to pathogens with age, which is why they are less likely to get sick. This resistance to disease following infection is a clear sign of acquired immunity. It is true that older people can have declining immunity, but this is due to very limited recent exposure to pathogens and a declining immune system due to poor nutrients, exposure to toxins and certain drugs, and insufficient sleep amongst other things. Older animals still produce antibodies when re-exposed to a pathogen. For example, 80 years later, survivors of the 1918 Spanish Flu still had antibodies that recognized the H1N1 virus strain from that time.

Dr. Rasmussen goes on to say we already know a lot about ostrich antibodies, and that we will learn very little new about antibodies and immune protection from ostriches. Yet she also states that we need to test the ostriches to learn more and that antibodies might be produced. Frankly, it would be amazing if ostriches can fully recover for at least 220 days after an infection that killed about 15% of the flock, and yet did not produce antibodies. She would need to explain how there appears to be a complete recovery, and how it would be possible that the ostriches are still shedding active H5N1 antibodies if they have a robust immune response. When people get influenza and recover, we don’t see them as a threat for transmission of the influenza virus after two weeks.

Dr. Rasumussen appears to be an adjunct professor working at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) at the University of Saskatchewan. It would appear that she has the equivalent of an associate professor rank, but it is really hard to find anything about her university position. Her role at VIDO is mid-level and she is not part of the senior administration. VIDO itself does little work now on influenza or SARS-CoV-2 in terms of active projects. Dr. Rasmussen has a respectable number of publications (around 70) at her career stage. I notice that she came out strongly against the possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was genetically engineered at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and arose naturally, which is a position that few research scientists and the US government hold. Since she receives funding from government for her research, it is unlikely that she would ever criticize the CFIA. However, she has no qualms about criticizing the Trump administration if you check out her https://x.com/angie_rasmussen X feed.

:) Best wishes from Steven Pelech.

For further explanations from Dr. Steven Pelech, please see the post dated May 23, 2025, entitled Demystifying Complexities around Antibody Research at the Universal Ostrich Farm.

