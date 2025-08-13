Image Source: https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/courses-images/wp-content/uploads/sites/4975/2019/12/27194606/interview-1018333_1920-768x578.png

Is Canada still the “True North Strong and Free”?

What do those advocating for a total RESTART know that those who want to pledge their loyalty do not know?

Could Information Omission once again be at the root of what is being framed as an ideological divide between “caring Canadians” and “selfish, money-hungry rebels”?

Why is there talk of getting out from under the Monarchy? Of FIINALLY dropping our Colonial status? (Didn’t we do that in 1982?)

Why also are some people seeing both the Trudeau and Carney governments as puppets of the Globalists, of the UN, of the Banking Cabal, etc.?

What are some people learning from the EXIT UN movement? (Which countries are announcing Exit plans? What could be the benefits or drawbacks of pulling out of the United Nations?)

Even with a brand new “restart” what must a province/country do to avoid getting into the same power struggles again?

How did all the “us versus them” “elbows up” framing against the Trump 2 government impact Canadians who had long felt disenfranchised? How did PM Carney’s messaging get them back on side with CANADIAN nationalism?

How was it suddenly OK again to fly the Canadian flag when ever since the Freedom Convoy “flag waving”was disdained by Central Canadians as a “fringe” thing to do?

Can it be that the divide is really around MEDIA CONTENT?

Can it be that if more Canadians had access to full and balanced media coverage on every issue, they would no longer profess loyalty to a broken system?



FOREVER CANADIAN - A LOYALTY FEST

Thomas Lukaszuk, a former Conservative MLA, Cabinet Minister and Deputy Premier has taken the lead to file a counter petition to have Albertans declare their intention to have Alberta stay Forever in Canada. His website allows people to sign up to circulate copies of the paper petition. https://www.forever-canadian.ca

For some odd reason, the people circulating the STAY petition need to collect 300,000 signatures to get the referendum question onto the ballot this fall (along with the municipal election happening province wide anyway) while the SEPARATE petition only needs to collect 100,000 signatures. But the Separate petition question is now stuck in court, a step that the STAY folk did not need to go through. (However, that difference in requirements is helping the STAY people in their narrative, placing themselves in the position of Underdog, that of course everyone will want to support.)

Ryan Jesperson, host of “Real Talk”, an Alberta-based online show recently gave his full hearted support of Thomas Lukaszuk's petition project. See

This episode included a brief segment with former AB Premier Ed Stelmach.

Jesperson mentioned having extended an invitation to Jeff Rath of the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP), an educational group promoting separation, to come on to the show too, but that has not happened yet.

Lukaszuk said he is not interested in debating, but there is very little content on his website to explain Why AB should not leave.

REASONS WHY PEOPLE BELIEVE ALBERTANS SHOULD STAY IN CANADA:

The only arguments given in the interview were

emotional reasons related to nostalgia for Canada of the past

a surface level reply to those who point out the structural unfairness re: transfer payments, simply believing that given Alberta's higher GDP, it is understandable that we would have higher income and thereby need to pay more transfer payments

how long it would take to negotiate all the new agreements and pull out of current ones (and how BC wouldn't play along)

the need to set up diplomatic relations with world nations from scratch

being landlocked

the fact that Indigenous treaties predate the 1905 borders

fear of alliances with the USA given how "culturally we are starting to notice quite a big divide"

how great it is to live in Canada, we have lots of freedom, no wars, etc.

Recently, Ontario Law Professor Bruce Pardy explained there is the problem of TWO CANADAS at work:

ONE Canada is the positive idealized vision of Canada we all carry around in our heads.

And the OTHER Canada is the Canada of today. Many people mistake today's Canada for the ideal version. It is clear that signatories of this petition really hold fast to the idealized view of Canada. To note the contrast, see this related post by Connie Shields.

Readers of CSNews can likely tell that the arguments presented by Jesperson, Stelmach and Lukaszuk are being expressed in the absence of any awareness as to the underlying reasons that are compelling many Albertans to begrudgingly look for new options.

REASONS WHY PEOPLE BELIEVE ALBERTANS SHOULD CREATE A NEW STRUCTURE ALTOGETHER:

the imbalance in political representation (i.e. numbers of Senators for Western provinces compared with many more from Eastern provinces with a smaller population)

how Quebec is managing to hide its resource revenues to appear as a “have-not” province essentially sucking resources from Alberta while not actually needing to do so

how getting transfer payments from the West is a disincentive for the Atlantic provinces to develop their own resources

(See this Aaron Gunn documentary on the Fracturing of Canada, as it explains the three reasons above in detail.)

More Reasons:

how the Reform Party tried for many years to change the structural imbalance and was not able to. In other words, it would be a waste of time to try to improve the system from the inside.

how many people are now re-examining the validity of the initial founding of Canada - i.e. how John A MacDonald sided with Britain to keep Canada as a Colony, and how that same pattern was replicated as Western provinces were formed and continues to this day. For example:

See also former U of Lethbridge professor of Native Studies Tony Hall's contribution on indigenous history as it predates all of these matters.

the hidden problem of how Canada is now turning into an ADMINISTRATIVE state, no longer a Constitutional state. https://rumble.com/v2m9vhq-why-the-courts-failed-to-protect-our-civil-liberties-bruce-pardy.html And other concerns explained here by Dr. Bruce Pardy:

the huge role that is being held by the Privy Council Office and the Prime MInister's Office to set the legislative agenda, making the work of MPs and Senators purely performative... as corroborated by the oath of office to the Monarch... not to the electorate...

how SILENCE is now the preferred response in Canada at all levels to citizen concerns as explained by Luc Lelièvre



the HUGE risk to Canada of having Globalist and Central Banker Mark Carney at the head of our government. We have seen him in action .... i.e. how he was able to browbeat the Senate and the House to approve Bill C-5 to coincide with the anniversary of the UN... not allowing them to even take one more day open on the calendar. See Connie Shield's substack article on C-5 for more... Connie’s Substack The Coup We Paid For: How Bill C-5 and Bill C-6 Just Changed Canada Forever Read more

Another hidden problem: The inevitable impact on all Canadians from October 1, 2025 onward of the European Central Bank's plans to replace the Euro with a Digital Euro... When will Canada follow suit? Learn more about monetary devaluation when currencies are replaced, when bank BAIL-INs take money from bank customers to prop up failing banks and more:

Given all this: using election fraud, Universal Basic Income money, immigration support money to buy Liberal Party support, giving the vote to 16 year olds (Senate Bill S-222) and richly bribing the media, it seems increasingly likely that the Liberals will stay on indefinitely as Canada's "natural governing party"

The similarity to Stalin’s handpicked Politburo and Carney’s handpicked PMO/PCO (This reference to the power of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Privy Council Office will be further explained elsewhere on this substack.)

the total lack of discussion around consequences for Canada resulting from our allegiance to WHO treaties, to the United Nations Global Compact, Pact for the Future, and Declaration on Future Generation. Most politicians likely have no idea of the costs to their budgets and the impacts on themselves and their constituents of the transfer of decision making power from the national to the global stage. This post provides some context, with reference to WHO proclamations: https://pendozer.substack.com/cp/168745084. See more here: https://www.canadaexitwho.org/en.

Evidence that Teresa Tam was pressured by folks "higher up" (aka Privy Council) to hide the truth in order not to "embarrass" government policy makers... https://www.blacklocks.ca/no-embarrassment-tam-told/ and https://www.blacklocks.ca/wanted-winning-messages-on-vax-injury-secret-memo/

lots of evidence that PHAC and Health Canada hid data re: mRNA vaccine product side effects and alternate treatments

the way the federal government is failing to take responsibility for pushing aside professional emergency management planning to replace it with haphazard unprofessional edicts coming out of PHAC

the Emergency Act, Convoy takedown, trucker debanking, jailing of Coutt's 4 + 3, Tamara Lich and Chris Barbar, etc

The continued debanking of conscientious Canadians when somehow independent financial institutions are compelled or weaponized to follow censurious orders. This even caught the eye of decades-long US money watcher and forecaster Martin Armstrong!! https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/banking/trucker-convoy-lawyer-debanked/

The funding of state media, much like Pravda in the Soviet Union...except more out in the open!

How Canada, with its WEF sanctioned leadership, joined fellow WEF-compliant governments New Zealand, Australia, France, Netherlands, Germany and the UK to implement technocratic solutions… Remember the Apartheid in, for example, the ability to fly outside of Canada?

- etc. etc.

The Forever Canadian interview proves that there is a huge amount of Disinformation by Omission happening all over establishment media for the past x number of years!! If the TOP defenders of Alberta are not strategically looking at what actions to take to protect Albertans from foreign corporate influence, how many others will?

When a former Premier who EXPERIENCED the structural imbalance doesn't even have any substantive arguments to stay, other than nostalgia, we know that media coverage on key issues is pitifully absent.

SOLUTIONS TO BRIDGING THE DIVIDE

TALK TO EACH OTHER! Alberta citizen journalist and researcher reminds everyone that getting people together and TALKING TO each other is the way to go. One place where people are gathering soon: WE UNIFY converence in Alberta. See more here: Connie’s Substack 2000 Canadians, 35 Million Viewers, 1 Goal: Reclaim Our Future Read more Alberta Lawyer Eva Chipiuk has also seen the need to use Dialogue to bridge division.

Here she invites a range of people in for discussions on potentially divisive topics. https://www.youtube.com/@echipiuk

LEARN MORE: Here is one person working at increasing citizen awareness of important discussion points to affect our nation. Take a look at past webinars hosted by former AB assistant deputy minister, consultant and visionary, Dr. Perry Kinkaide. For example, these discussions: Who Is Subsidizing Canada's Economy? (May 15, 2025) Getting to YES with the US - Reinventing the Canada - US Relationship (January 25, 2025) and lots of other great topics here https://www.youtube.com/@pkinkaide/videos. See also a possible costing out of Alberta Independence and demand that the Forever Canadian also document the cost to Alberta of staying in Canada: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1v3skzz4FKxHQYpLloZCEjx7tpEYzUOAO/view Consider the cumulative psychological effect of decades of lack of agency on Alberta families. For some, it is akin to relationship abuse.

DON’T FALL PREY TO FEAR:

BE EQUALLY LEERY OF FOREIGN INFLUENCE ON BOTH SIDES For example, “PLANNING” that is infused by the corprate lobby

LEARN to recognize when language is being weaponized for corporate gain. https://www.unicef.ca/sites/default/files/2017-06/UNICEF%20Innocenti%20Report%20Card%2014%20EN.pdf. (More on that in future posts on Canadian Shareable News)

Just as people have been trained to look for direct examples of BigOil, BigTech, BigCarbon, BigPharma, etc. on Government policy, so one should be trained to see the same influences coming indirectly via the Non-Governmental Organizations captured by the same BigCorp interests. At least Canada has a LOBBYIST REGISTRY for direct lobbying. Canadians need to be trained to spot INDIRECT LOBBYING.

Meanwhile active Corporate lobbying via non-governmental organizations, such as the World Health Organization, goes unscrutinized. Why was there extensive media coverage of the collusion between the UN and the WEF (the world’s largest corporate lobby group in OTHER COUNTRIES and ABSOLUTE SILENCE in Canada?

https://dam.media.un.org/archive/Understanding-between-the-UN-and-the-WEF-on-the-Strategic-Partnership-Framework-for-the-2030-Agenda-2AM9LO75KXW.html

Ditto for coverage on the role that ‘non-State actors’ play on the voting floor of the WHO? See this from early 2024.

https://www.canadaexitwho.org/learn/breaking-barriers

FOLLOW ACTIVE CITIZEN GROUPS:

Celebrate their success and help where they are short on volunteers… this will help you link up with more compassionate, dedicated and effective information providers!