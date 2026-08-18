#1

DG is a senior federal government data scientist. He has been documenting his efforts to USE GOVERNMENT DATA and to make it readable for ordinary readers.

When COVID-19 mitigations were the topic, he was told he could NOT TALK to anyone about his findings EVEN THOUGH the findings were GOVERNMENT DATA.

His IVIM platform and his “Who can tell me the truth” substack make for an insightful read.

In case DG’s post ever goes missing, I am copying it here, straight from his site:

And for our Part 2 of taking the cake, I am linking to a piece of work done in conjuction with the large language model GROK-4. What to do when government behaviourial scientists get to develop the best “evidence based” safe and effective nudinging points, completely bypassing governmental staff with scientific and medical expertise??? In other words, when they say “evidence-based” they are referring to their messaging studies…which buzz words or stock phrases more effectively lead to which desired behaviours in the population? NOT which scientifc evidence points to this or that hypothesis about what happens biologically when this or that component enters the body? The search for answers to question of what to do follows below this piece by DG.

Evidence Documented: Portal to the MP Allison-Organized COVID Inquiry Is Still Blocked on the Government Network

Why preserving evidence of what public servants are—and are not—allowed to access matters.

DG

AUG 16, 2026

Preface

Last week, on my other Substack dedicated to union member advocacy (DG4VP), I published the unexpected finding that the website providing access to the upcoming MP Allison-organized COVID Inquiry into COVID-19 vaccine injuries was blocked on our Government of Canada workplace network.

Since then, I have wanted to establish whether this was merely temporary. I am currently on vacation—camping with my family on the Atlantic Ocean—so I asked colleagues at my agency to check it again from their government computers.

They confirmed that the portal—CovidTestimony.com, also linked from AllisonInquiry.com—is still blocked.

I find this deeply concerning.

The Inquiry is organized by a sitting Member of Parliament and addresses matters of obvious public interest concerning Canada’s response to COVID-19 and reported vaccine injuries. Whatever one thinks about the testimony presented there, Canadians should be able to hear it, examine the evidence, and reach their own conclusions.

Public servants should be able to do the same.

I find this deeply concerning.

The Inquiry is associated with a sitting Member of Parliament and addresses matters of obvious public interest concerning Canada’s response to COVID-19. Whatever one thinks about the testimony presented there, Canadians should be able to hear it, examine the evidence, and reach their own conclusions.

Public servants should be able to do the same.

Why This Matters

Blocking access to information is particularly troubling when it affects public servants. They develop policies, provide advice and make or support decisions that affect millions of Canadians. Their ability to encounter competing evidence and perspectives is therefore especially important.

We normally associate systematic restriction of politically inconvenient information with countries such as Russia or China, where governments openly exercise substantial control over what information citizens can access.

Canada is not Russia or China. That is precisely why evidence that a politically relevant Canadian website is inaccessible from a Government of Canada network deserves scrutiny.

At this stage, we do not know why the site is blocked. It could result from a technical or cybersecurity classification, an automated content-filtering category, or a deliberate decision. Establishing the reason is important before drawing conclusions about intent.

But the observable fact itself should be preserved:

Government employees attempting to access this COVID Inquiry portal from at least one federal workplace network are being prevented from doing so.

That is evidence. The explanation for it is the next question.

IVIM’s Role: Preserve the Evidence

One of the purposes of IVIM is simple: preserve the evidence so that people can examine it for themselves.

That includes evidence not only about COVID policies and their consequences, but also about how information concerning those policies is made available—or unavailable—to the people responsible for administering government programs.

For that reason, I am documenting this case.

I have asked colleagues within my agency to follow up through the appropriate internal channels and determine why the portal is blocked and whether access can be restored.

This article also creates a public paper trail: the issue was identified, it was verified again in August 2026, and it was raised.

Public Servants Need Access to the Evidence

A democratic system does not require everyone to agree. It requires people to have reasonable access to information, competing arguments and evidence.

If Canadians outside government can examine material relating to a public inquiry while public servants cannot access that same material from their workplace network, we should at minimum ask why.

The appropriate response is not to speculate about the answer.

It is to document the restriction, ask who or what caused it, request that it be reviewed, and preserve the response.

That is what we are doing.

For the broader background, including my earlier documentation of the blocked websites and questions raised about their classification, see my related article on DG4VP.

#2

Did you know this?

NO PARLIAMENTARY ACT WAS NEEDED to imbed “nudging” units into government processes. FEW PEOPLE know that BeSci Staff “try out” the different messages to see which are more effective on the population. Did phrases like “roll up your sleeve” which seemed to appear in unison arouind the globe, originate from nuding units in the UK perhaps and were they picked up by these units internationally? Has anyone followed the influence trail between the various nudging units in different countries/ In 2016 the Privy Council Office launched the “Innovation Hub” (later renamved the “Impact and Innovation Unit”. Then, in 2021, a series of “ad hoc” applications of behavioural science activites within the Public Health Agency of Canada was formalized into the Behavioural Science Office (BeSciO).

CSNews comment: So, now that government leaders face the challenge of integrating what appears to them as “NEW and EVOLVING” evidence (i.e. that the “safe and effective” mRNA injections/gene therapies known as COVID-19 vaccines, caused harm to countless Canadians) will it need to be the Behaviourial Scientists who somehow need to pivot first? Looking at research on belief perseverance, these individuals may be the least open to a change in viewpoints (or deprogramming). How were Health Canada’s policy decisions implemented BEFORE the arrival of BeSci units? Can we go back to that? We note that the Government of Canada is currently not advertising vacancies for bevioural scientist positions.

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/corporate/organizational-structure/behavioral-science.html

In addition to BeSci units in Public Health and the Privy Council Office, similar units exist within Canadian Border Services and the RCMP. Meanwhile, on a less formalized basis Finance Canada uses BeSci to consider ways of increasing tax compliance and Environment and Climate Change Canada also has behaviourial scientists studying how to implement “green behaviours”. According to a search using GROK-4, there is a community of over 500 BeSci practitioners across goverment. These are spread out over 10-12 government ministries and departments, including in Global Affairs Canada, the Department of National Defence as well as in Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. Note that while this GROK-4 search referenced over 500 BeSci practitioners, elsewhere it noted a core group of “dedicated BeSci staff” of 60 to 90 individuals, suggesting that BeSci work makes up only part of the duty of most of the 500 practicioners being mentioned. For some reason, while the federal government counts among its employees over 4000 FTEs with active and recent peer reviewed scientific publications, pointing at their scientific and technical research expertise, it is those within the behavioural science “nudge” units who appear to have a direct line to government policy making and communicaiton.

Impact Canada (Impact and Innovation Canada) had received $750+ million of “outcomes based funding” by 2020-21. (Also according to a search using GROK-4.) The catch phrase “evidence-based enhancement” can be related to BeSci units. In addition to BeSci units, we also see the topic of “nudging” within the Ministry of Employment and Social Development Canada. Here we find Policy Horizons Canada, which deals with foresight, i.e. exploration of future scenarios and vision-building. Our GROK-4 search came up with this statement: “Policy Horizons Canada’s work informs broader government of Canada BeSci operations (e.g., using EAST Framework for nudges)

The EAST Framework outlines four principles for driving behavior change, suggesting that behaviors are more likely to be adopted when they are easy (E), attractive (A), social (S), and timely (T). Developed by the Behavioral Insights Team, this approach helps policymakers design interventions that are more effective and align with how people naturally make decisions.

https://thedecisionlab.com/reference-guide/management/east-framework

Learn more about “the Game of Foresight” in this government publication: https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2016/hpc-phc/PH4-164-1-2016-1-eng.pdf

IN OTHER WORDS, it might well have been POLICY HORIZONS CANADA that was driving the “ad hoc” nudging work early on.

CSNews Note: The fact that the Director General of this entity previously worked for the most powerful global corporate lobby group, the “partner” of the United Nations, seems to have escaped general notice in this country.

While Parliamentarians may value science in decision making, it is not being disclosed to them that policy memos they receive in their briefings may be underpinned by BeSci insights. This means that the option of CHOICE is withheld from those same Parliamentarians. At least 12 federal government COVID-19 publications have been identified as rooted in Behavioural Science. There appears to be no Parliamentary scrutiny of the role and scope of BeSci units within the federal government.

Critics of the use of BeSci within government point at how it is paternalistic, and undermines personal agency, infringes on informed decision making, erodes public trust, all while not being properly evaluated and transparently monitored. Meanwhile, proponents of “ethical BeSci” claim its use is preferable to unintentional biases that could otherwise occur. GROK-4 points out that uncontrolled and unchecked BeSci activities in government can fuel cynicism within the public. (CSNote: and this cynicism with government then gets tracked as “extremism” as we observed here.) Features of BeSci such as group pressure, conformity, repitition, propaganda, behavioural manipulation for societal outcomes can be compared with other examples of mind control. When looking at the beneficiaries of BeSci initiatives, one can look to the membershp of the world’s largest corporae lobby group, the World Economic Forum. The GROK-4 search identified overlaps between WEF networks and the Privy Council Office, public-private alginment, etc.

The Privy Council Office can be described as the “technocratic nerve centre” of Canada with BeSci units as “technocratic tools.” While technocratic centraalization has long been a tendency in Canada, during the Harper years there was increased “message centralization” involving the Privy Council Office, the Prime Minister’s office, and expanded use of political staff to manage bureaucracy. Then during the Trudeau and Carney years, Canada has seen a period of “peak technocratic expansion”. This includes Impact Canada imbedding behaviourial science and nudge techniques at the centre of government (Privy Council Office) as well as global public private networks (like WEF), \“agile” policy framworks, and compliance strategies. Internal staff surveys identify high “fear of reprisal” statistics among federal government workers, in particular within Health Canada/PHAC units handling policy evidence and product evaluation. Public Service Employment Survey results indicated that these elevated scores realted to fear metrics are not correlated with harrasment. This leads to the conclusion that fear of reprisal such as being put on unpaid leave or job loss hits those public servants hardest who deal with the data that counters much of the government’s BeSci. messaging.

Interested readers may see the full post here: