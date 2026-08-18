CanadianShareableNews Substack

CanadianShareableNews Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JacquelineP's avatar
JacquelineP
2d

I read Laura Dodsworth’s, A State of Fear, published in 2021 with a focus on the UK and the policy of using fear to induce compliance. It was an eye opener for me and helped me identify the same process at work here in Canada.

Reply
Share
Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
2d

Don’t think governments had to work hard to control groups of people and it seems the plandemic vaccine was something MKUltra would use with great success. Critical thinking died along with the vaccine roll out. I think an unintended side effect of the clot shot was horrible cases of TDS. People have totally lost any common sense concerning him.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CanadianShareableNews · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture