One of us has been reading historical, political, economic and other analytical works since the early 1980s. Mostly on American foreign policy. But also on Canadian prime ministers and provincial premiers. (How many books about PM Mulroney or AB Premier Ralph Klein does one person need?) Also on Iran-Contra, on MK Ultra, on the Soviet Union, on all sorts of false flags, including 9/11 and more… from authors such as Daniel Ellsberg, Prof. Daniele Ganzer, former CIA officer Ray McGovern, Prof. Anthony Hall, Prof. Peter Dale Scott, Prof. Mark Crispin Miller, the late Prof. David Ray Griffen, investigative journalists par excellence Douglas Valentine, Steven Kinzer, David Talbot,… the list goes on and on…

Given the maxim “whoever does not learn from history is bound to repeat it”, it is time to pull the books off the shelf, dust them off, crack them open and share the nuggets of wisdom and insight they contain with a wider audience. Potentially with readers who weren’t even born when the books found their spot on this historian’s bookshelf!

As the weeks go by, we will post an index of titles and authors addressed here.