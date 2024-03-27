Who?

Concerned Canadians

What?

Summaries of articles by insightful writers many of whom have been pushed out of mainstream platforms because of levels of censorship long not seen (or never seen before) in Canada.

Plus downloadable PDF documents of these summaries, mini-newspaper style. Intended to inform and inspire fellow citizens to take actions and get engaged within their communities or areas of interest. Opting out as society crumbles is no longer an option.

Where?

Right here at CANADIAN SHAREABLE NEWS (one word) (dot) SUBSTACK (dot) COM.

And everywhere where you need a quick “elevator version” of important stories unfolding throughout the country and the world.

Why?

Because policy makers are making bad policy decisions.

Because people are not getting unbiased, non-pharma-compromised health information.

Because official MISinformation is MISSING so much information.

Because people don’t know what to believe anymore.

And because people end up DYING when government, corporate & foundation funded Media IGNORE the journalistic Ethics Guidelines that govern their profession. And when they instead let their work be coloured by bias that enriches BigCorp at the expense of human lives.

How?

Print off and share the PDF documents.

Talk about these stories with as many people as possible.

Email CanadianShareableNews@proton.me with your own brief (4-6 sentence) summaries of Substack articles by your favourite insightful Substack writers. Or send summaries of links to other websites, videos, etc. that thoughtful Canadians MUST SEE and LEARN ABOUT at this point in time.

Suggested topics:

Eye on Ottawa; Eye on the Provinces/Territories/local municipalities; Eye on Finance; Eye on Globalists; Local Food; True Crime; Focus on Children and Youth; Court Action Highlights; Home Grown Heroes; Health Matters; Travel; Weather; War & Peace; In Memoriam; Humour/Inspiration; Recommended Books/Films/Podcasts etc.; etc.