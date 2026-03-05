(Edits made and updates added to the description of Organizational Excellence Specilaists Inc. on March 5)

Under the leadership of global business excellence expert Dawn Ringrose MBA FCMC located in BC, this international community includes four teams (Licensed Professionals, Researchers, QOR Newsletter, Global Benchmarking). The teams are comprised of seasoned professionals that have solid academic qualifications, hands-on experience and special expertise. They are committed to transferring knowledge to the working population so that others can reap the benefits that business excellence offers for their organization - good governance, trust in leadership, customer delight, employee engagement, continually improving work processes, strong supplier and partner relationships, better utilization of resources, balanced system of measurement, and financial results.

Organizational Excellence Specialists Inc is a social venture business that is committed to being generous by sharing valuable and unique resources on the website (Organizational Excellence Framework publication, Global OE Index reports, Global Benchmarking system reports, QOR Newsletter) and making the working population aware of workshops, a public LinkedIn group, a YouTube page, a Facebook page and other resources.

In February 2026, the QOR Newsletter was assigned an ISSN number by ISSN Canada and OES has been asked to be a key partner with the Sterling Centre for Strategic Learning and Innovation in Scotland https://stirlingcentre.org.uk/. The Founding Partner of the Stirling Centre is Dr. Alaa Garad, who is a seasoned academic, researcher and excellence professional, and that also serves on the QOR Newsletter team (Editorial Advisory Board).

For details, see: https://organizationalexcellencespecialists.ca/newsletter/

In February 2025, CSNews published this Press Release:

Here we linked to various posts in which we described the genesis of those reporting indicators and demonstrated their use as a means of encouraging journalists and their newsroom supervisors to consider the use of these Critical Balance Reporting Indicators when writing or assessing news articles.

Following that, our Critical Balance Reporting Indicators came to the attention of some members of the QOR Newsletter team and we were invited to submit a manuscript for publication.

The resulting article is found in the September 2025 issue which can be downloaded here: https://organizationalexcellencespecialists.ca/newsletter/

After filling in their name, email address, and explanation as to their interest in the issue and a quick answer to a simple security testing math question, readers will note the clickable words DOWNLOAD HERE under the issue number.

The resulting PDF download can be saved or accessed at:

https://organizationalexcellencespecialists.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/QOR_Newsletter_September_Final.pdf

Yes, we are sharing this announcement five months late. In the meantime, we have been trying to expland our reach, sharing links to the various items being posted on Canadian Shareable News with various journalists and newsroom staff.

Perhaps, the knowledge that our work was picked up and published by a cadre of excellence specialists hailing from around the globe might persuade Canadians to take a closer look at our reporting/information sharing here at home.

In the first featured article, readers can learn how Canada stacks up against other countries according to which benchmarking criteria.

The second featured article is introduced as follows:

For past posts on the Critical Balance Reporting indicators see:

This post includes two case studies showing weaknesses in news articles and how they could be strengthened when re-written under the guidance of these Critical Balance Reporting Indicators. See: specifically: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/155156171/the-8-indicators-of-the-critical-balance-reporting-test-draft

This post went into then details behind each of the eight indicators which were gleaned either from Swiss journalism professors or from Canadian journslist ethics guidelines.

Where we included an example letter to journalists with a focus on apparent prohibitions against “false balance”.

How Critical Balance Reporting Indicators can deal with “Misinformation”

From this post:

For details, see:

https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/155381980/how-can-the-critical-balance-reporting-indicators-help-guard-against-misinformation-or-propaganda