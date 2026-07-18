Previous INFORMED CITIZENSHIP 101 posts can be found here:

Part 1: Understanding Bills

Part 2: Bill Tracking at the House Committee Stage

Part 3: Information Tools for Building an Educated Electorate

Part 4: Understanding Senate Committees

In looking for other projects that perhaps do a more thorough job with BILL TRACKING than we can find time for, we found TWO interesting civic edcuation projects well worth promoting given that an informed electorate is the key to demoncracy.

The CIVICS PROJECT

OPEN COUNCIL

The Civics Project

See: www.civicsproject.org

See: www.civicsproject.org/about for more.

NOT ONLY does this project focus on the government at the federal level, it also seeks to provide overviews of provincial and territorial governments (look under REGIONS.)

This worthwhile project comes with a three article limit. But the process of opening up an account is quick and easy.

When I reached out via the website info email address, I received a quick response and learned this about the author of the project:

“I started this ~2.5 years ago as a side project to scratch a personal itch, working on it in the evenings and weekends. A number of volunteers have helped with some initiatives, but I remain the sole person working on it. We’re self-funded and make almost no money, the traffic and messages from people like yourself are what keep me working on it.

Canadian politics is our #1 focus and where most of my time is dedicated working on the project, but I do have plans to expand to U.S states after I cover most of the major municipalities in Canada.”

Moving right along, here is our second find:

Open Council

On their ABOUT page, the producers of this project describe themselves siimply as engaged Canadians who have started using OPEN DATA sources to seek accuntability for municipal and provincial governments along with the federal goverment. Focussing on Ontario for starters, the page organizers have provided a range of tools and information sources for use by Canadians.

In their collection of goverment and media quotes they include this one:

They also shared a quotation by Tim Bray, Canadian software developer, environmentalist, and political activist who distinguished between different kinds of UNTRUTHS:

When people routinely telling things that are not true. Untruths become lies when spoken knowingly.

Unwilful untruth is just ignorance and is to be overcome, like a river in one’s path or a sore muscle.

Wilful untruth is the telling of lies; it should be fought with passion and without mercy, ripped flesh from bones and left to rot in the cold light of day.

Please keep reading down the ABOUT page to learn that

Municipalities are abysmal at collecting, archiving and sharing information as required by provincial law in a structured and predictable way

and that

Municipal clerks are required to provide municipal records upon request and one of council’s statutory roles is to ensure the accountability and transparency of the operations of the municipality. Yet, the experience of Open Council and journalists, researchers and activists shows that many municipalities fail to meet even the bare minimum required by law. When you request access to documents that they are required by law to keep and make publicly available, they seem to go out of their way to make it hard – they’re unresponsive, unhelpful and redirect you to file a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, sending the message that they understand they need to do this but don’t want to, so they won’t unless we make them.

Learn about The Globe and Mail’s Secret Canada’s audit of Canada’s 53 largest municipalities and The Missing Middle Initiative as well as the attempts by Open Council members themselves to access information that should be made public to the public.

The solution? Open Data sources:

Learn more here: https://opencouncil.ca/about/

Responsibilites of Governments

One important feature on the Open Council site is how it reminds readers of the division of governmental powers. Canadians outside of Ontario can mentailly relate the Ontario list as applicable for their own provinces or territories.

See: https://opencouncil.ca/federal-government-responsibilities/.

However, the content found on the GUIDE/Municipal Government Guides page is very Ontario specific. The builders of this site have been posting links to various municipal information sources since 2021. Included here are things like:

and so much much more!

For Ontario residents, having information from their municipalities added is as easy as filling out this form. https://opencouncil.ca/add-your-municipality/

I wonder if people outside of Ontario seeing a value to this information will contact the organizers and volunteer to make similar information available for other provinces/territories linked to or integrated within this website.

Requirements of Governments

The people behind OPEN COUNCIL created a separate page for the REQUIREMENTS of all three levels of government for reporting on wide range of issues from Affordable Housing and Armoured Vehicles through to Zoning and everything in between!

AND not to be missed, what Canadians can DO to stay on top of their governments…

ACTION PLAYBOOK ***

https://opencouncil.ca/action-playbook/

This includes actions like

how to subscribe to government updates

how to contact elected representatives

how to submit Freedom of Information requests

how to request various types of documents

how to donate to or join political parties

how to write letters to various audiences

how to apply to join various advisory committees

how to run for municipal councils

how to appear as a witness before or submit a brief to a parlaimentary committee

how to submit recommendations for a budget

how to create a federal petition

how to watch committee deliberations

how to put up lawn signs

and so much more!

Page Footer Content

The bottom of the webpage also includes links to other interesting features including an FAQ section, candidate interview information and the transparency checklist linked here:

https://opencouncil.ca/ontario-municipality-transparency-checklist/

See also this amazing item on the site (probably intended for Ontario only).

https://opencouncil.ca/tips/

Clearly, the developers of both of these projects are taking the words of America’s most famous news anchor to heart:

More wise quotes by Walter Cronkite

A 1.5 hour AI voiced overview of his life.

One take-away: Cronkite stopped reading the daily news in the early 80s. This is also when the corporatization of the news room started, when the news rooms needed to compete with the entertainment programming of the stations, when they were simply part of large investment assets, and not seen separately as part of a public trust.

Since then, for 40 years, we as citizens would have had to be doing the work of ensuring that the news of events and political decisions were clearly presented.

It is good to see citizen initatives filling the gaps that occur when news becomes an entertainment commodity instead of public education.