UNFORTUNATELY this post was stuck in draft while Bill C-9 was in the Senate Human Rights Committee so some of the text below is out of date. That bill is now once again before the House of Commons for a final review because of ammendments made to the text of the bill. In the meantime, screen shots below show Bill C-16 now before the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee. A more current update on C-9 will be posted soon.

SENGAGE Activity Kits

In 2021, this series of materials was developed by the Canadian Senate:

The SENATE 101 series includes various slide shows avaiable for download.

https://sencanada.ca/en/sengage/resources

Following Bills through the Senate

Bill C-9 is the bill that purports to COMBAT HATE, but as we see, it is about to RESTRICT freedom of religious opinion if a very contentious ammendment added while the Bill was in the hands of Members of Parliament is allowed to stand in the “chamber of sober second thought”, aka Canada’s Senate.

Using the tools provided by the federal government, can you see the progress this Bill has made in its trek toward the finish line, i.e. being declared into law after a successful run through both houses?

On March 13, 2026 the Bill left the House of Commons Committee stage.

SIX WEEKS LATER, on April 30, 2026 it was already moving into the Senate Committee stage.

In March, in an unusual move, Parliament directed the Justice Committee to fast-track Bill C-9, Canada’s “Combatting Hate Act” rushing the bill to get it to return to the House of Commons for the Report Stage and Third Reading.

This is what SHOULD HAVE been done at the Committee Stage:

Consideration in committee The role of the committee is to review the text of the bill and to approve or modify it. Committees may invite witnesses to appear, present their views and answer questions. Afterwards, the committee proceeds to clause-by-clause consideration of the bill, at which point members may propose amendments. Once all the clauses of the bill have been considered and adopted with or without amendment, the committee votes on the bill as a whole and the Chair reports the bill to the House. (https://www.ourcommons.ca/procedure/our-procedure/LegislativeProcess/c_g_legislativeprocess-e.html)

This stage was forced to a close.

Next, at the REPORT STAGE, “Members may still propose further ammendments and debate.”

Report stage Report stage allows members to propose motions to amend the text of the bill. Debate at report stage occurs only when amendments are proposed. The debate focuses on these amendments rather than on the bill as a whole. The Speaker selects and groups amendments for debate, ensuring that report stage is not a repetition of the consideration in committee. While no debate will take place at report stage if no amendments were proposed, a vote may be requested for the adoption of the report.

No meaningful amendments ended up on the table at the report stage, and the bill quickly went through

Third reading and adoption Debate at third reading focuses on the final form of the bill. Once the motion for third reading has been adopted, the bill is sent to the Senate.

Over to you, Senators!

Senators are appointed, not elected. They are generally Canadians who have made notable contributions in their own fields who then agree to be appointed by the Prime Minister to become part of the Senate.

Here we see the current distribuiton of Senators across the country.

Source: https://www.waterdowncivics.org/the-canadian-government.html

As explained on an excellent high school civics website…

While the House of Commons represents the popular feelings of Canada, the 105-member Senate exists to balance popularity with regional concerns and long-term experience. Senators are unelected, meaning they do not have to worry about being popular - they can act in the interests of the greater good for Canada. Recommended by the prime minister to their positions, Senators represent segments of the population, as well as regions that might not have voice in the House of Commons. https://www.waterdowncivics.org/the-canadian-government.html

The Home Page of the Senate https://sencanada.ca/en allows Canadians to…

Find out who their Senators are (See Senators and search by province/territory)

Look up the composition of the various Senate Committees

See when the committees meet, follow the transcripts and video recordings of the meetings

the PARTICIPATE tab allows Canadians to sign up for emailed Committee Alerts, so they get notfied with committees of their choice post news or meeting notices.

Clicking on Watch & Listen links the viewer to ParlVu - the video recording and live-streaming service of the House of Commons and the Senate.

Click on COMMITTEES to see the list of Canadian Senate committees and subcommittees.

It was the HUMAN RIGHTS COMMITTEE that was assigned to look at Bill C-9.

Here we see one of its last days in Committee, with the witnesses present being government lawyers.

It is possible to subscribe to notifications of upcoming meetings of Senate Committees, just like one can subscribe to House of Commons Standing Committee notifcations as well.

Likewise, one can view past committee meetings via the CPAC archive. https://www.cpac.ca/search?tagId=66112324.

Sometimes Senate Committees deliberate on proposed legislation. Other times, they draft and review reports on key issues of general concern. We see both types of activities in this list of upcoming meetings.

The Schedule of All Meetings page might be a good one to bookmark if one is interested in Bill Tracking at the Senate stage. https://sencanada.ca/en/committees/allmeetings/

Currently Bill C-16 is at the Committee Stage, with a series of back to back witness testimonies planned.

There is no active link directly from the meeting schedule page to the text of the bill so another useful page to bookmark is the LEGISINFO page

https://www.parl.ca/legisinfo/

Clicking on Bills in the Current Session allows one to look up Bills by number.

By clicking on our search result for C-16, we arrived at the full record of the bill and we note an INTERESTING ANOMOLY….. A Senate PRE-STUDY.

https://www.parl.ca/LegisInfo/en/bill/45-1/c-16

Sometimes, Senators do a more intensive study of a bill BEFORE it gets to second reading and is assigned to a specific committee for consideration. Here are the latest examples:

See: https://www.parl.ca/legisinfo/en/legislation-at-a-glance

SENATE GROUPS

Returning back to the make-up of the Senate, we note that the Senate is not organized according to political parties but rather, by groups.

This screen shot taken from near the top of https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/

indicates senator affiliations such as: C, CSG, ISG, PSG, Non-affilated.

This post, written by Alberta Senator Scott Tannas in 2021, explains that these Senate groups evolved from 2015 on. Prior to that, all Senators were deemed either Conservative or Liberal.

https://www.revparlcan.ca/en/regrouping-in-the-senate-of-canada/

What is missing on the Senate webpage are direct links to each of the groups. Thus, one needs to find each group’s home page separately. Only the Conservative Senators Group are closely affiliated with a political party, such that their webpage is part of the Conservative Party webpage. All other groups have standalone webpages.

C

https://www.conservative.ca/team/senators/

CSG

https://csg.sencanada.ca/home/

ISG

https://www.isgsenate.ca

PSG

https://theprogressives.ca

NON-AFFILIATED

As for those Senators declaring themselves NON-AFFILIATED, their unique situation prompted further study, as seen here:

GRO

Five additional Senators are in a very unique position as they represent the Government to the Senate and the Senate to the Govermment.

Asking GROK-4 whether the Senators affiliated with the Government Representative Office have the right to vote, we learn this:

Searching for Senators by Affiliation

To find Senators by group, one can visit this page and filter the list by AFFILIATION.

https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/

Bills recently put forward by Senators

S-249 An Act respecting Christian Heritage Month tabled by Senator Leo Housakos (Completed first reading)

S-248 An Act respecting Carribean Heritage Month tabled by Senator Paulette Senior (Now before the Standing Senate Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology)

S-247 An Act to establish a national framework on food allergy tabled by Senator Andrew Cardozo (in second reading)

To see the full list of Bills presented by Senators since the start of the current parliamentary session, please scroll here: https://www.parl.ca/legisinfo/en/bills

The more burgundy boxes that are filled in, the further along the process the bills have come. Green boxes indicate that the Senate’s deliberations are complete and bills have been moved to the House of Commons.

If Members of Parliament in the House make significant ammendments, bills return to the Senate for further review but that does not show up in the graphics.

Lobbying Senators

Just as individuals or organizations can lobby Canadian Members of Parliament, they can also lobby Senators. To track lobbying efforts, please see:

See: https://lobbycanada.gc.ca/app/secure/ocl/lrs/do/guest?lang=eng