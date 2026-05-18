See the two earlier Informed Citizenship 101 posts here:

Part 1: Understanding Bills

Part 2: Bill Tracking at the House Committee Stage

Contents of this post:

Learning how Government works

Parliament for Children

Government for Students

Accessing Government Information

INFO-HUB —> links to Canadian Government Info-Portals

Bill Tracking (in addition to the CSNews Bill Tracking tab)

Blacklocks.ca

The Canadian Independent

The Hansard Files

Overall News Tracking

i-politics

Trending Politics

Corporate Press Release Services

The Newswire

Readers are invited to share names of and links to other inititatives. There should be MANY similar projects in this country!

CIVICS EDUCATION

While not tracking bills specifically, these two civic education initiatives appear well worth noting:

PARLIAMENT AS EXPLAINED TO CHILDREN

Kudos to the folks at Northern Perspective for making Canadians aware of this book through their website:

https://www.amazon.ca/Vincent-Visits-Parliament-Tanya-Davies/dp/1998467171

CIVICS AS EXPLAINED AND EXPERIENCED IN A CLASSROOM OF (very lucky) STUDENTS

https://www.waterdowncivics.org/the-canadian-government.html

This teacher seems AMAZING! Whether teaching via popsicle sticks, or full scale years long enactments of government bill making, this teacher has it all covered in a way that everyone can understand!

if anyone wants to learn about government from the ground up, start here!

Where to find what?

Kudos to the folks behind the Independent News platform NORTHERN PERSPECTIVE for having put this together:

INFO-HUB linking to data portals related to FEDERAL GOVERNMENT business

The Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada website, Statistics Canada, Data tracking on the national debt, various Fraser Institute reports and more.

See https://northernperspective.ca/info-hub/

Back to Bill Tracking…

BLACKLOCKS.ca

https://www.blacklocks.ca

No one does it like BLACKLOCKS…. this team lives and breathes reporting on the activities of the federal government.

The general public can access the headlines and brief summaries, but those with a professional need to dig into details will need to pay a subscription to ensure that this vital service goes on.

CANADIAN INDEPENDENT Substack

A go-to news source for government news and matters of public interest curated from Canada, Ontario, US, UK and other locales - quality, not quantity.

See:

See Canadian Independent Substack (dot) com … remove spaces

Bill Tracking - CURRENTLY and HISTORICALLY

with THE HANSARD FILES

A very compelling project by Mike B.

As he puts it:

Each week this author compiles the key issues before Parliament, Senate and the various committees. For example:

and

(May 15, 2026)

Overall News Tracking

iPOLITICS

https://www.ipolitics.ca/about-ipolitics/

A noteworthy feature: A weekly review of independent (“activist”) news outlets including Rebel & Juno News as well as Rabble, Press Progress, The Maple, Canadian Dimension & The Breach —> A great way to find out how news stories play on both sides of our current ideological divide.

https://www.ipolitics.ca/2026/05/17/alberta-voter-list-leak-nato-war-bank-on-the-progressive-left-media-radar/

TRENDING POLITICS

This new project now bills itself as “Canada’s fastest-growing news aggregator”.

https://www.trendingpolitics.ca

While specific bills are not the main focus here, they are mentioned as they become the topics of discussion within the various sections of this website.

Eve Cousens used to work as a Correspondence Assistant for the House of Commons. But since the summer of 2025, she has began a position as Editor of Trending Politics. In explaining the purpose of this website to potential advertisers, those behind the initative write:

Trending Politics is Canada’s key destination for nonpartisan insight, a trusted platform where policymakers, political staff, journalists, and business leaders engage with the ideas shaping our country. Trending Politics is an AI-powered, independent political news platform that delivers real-time insight, drives user engagement and offers a powerful partnership in advertising.

On its homepage, Trending Politics uses AI tools to regularly provide updates on:

summaries of trending topics by Liberal, Conservative and Bloc MPs writing on X (See Online Discussion)

Ticker tape shows cost of recent political advertising by party, and party popularity poll results (live Polymarket election odds)

key changes to government staff positions

list of recent lobbying activities as per the federal government lobbyist registry

Another interesting feature is a running count of money the top federal parties spent on political adverstising in the last 7, 30 or 90 days, plus links to the actual recent ads.

Returning to the page addressing potential advertisers, we see:

and:

https://influencetrendingpolitics.ca

It remains to be seen which advertisers will “work with our editorial team to craft branded content” and how that can interfere with journalistic independence in the newsroom —> News agencies like the Canadian Press have been offering a side-business (similar to that of public relations agencies) which we at CSNews believe puts them in a compromised position and NOT reporting on news on the one hand that is at odds with their PR clients’ interests on the other.

CORPORATE PRESS RELEASE SERVICE

NEWSWIRE - how to separate News from Advertising

Speaking of places for corporations to disseminate their news, here we have a standalone service. https://www.thenewswire.com/story

Corporations wishing to get their news out here are not mixing publicly funded news broadcasting with business. This is as it should be. Too bad it doesn’t have a search tool!!

Contrast this with NEWS AGENCIES like CP, AP, Reuters who combine telling the news with angling for marketing and public relations contracts.

See: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/186755639/canadian-press-news-wire-service

Here we see that Reuters is both Agenda Contributor to the world’s largest corporate lobby group AND functioning as the news source for the same corporate members. This discredits the agency as an unbiased source for any corporate-related news stories.

See also:

https://followingthecovidscience.substack.com/i/141528407/exhibit-e-the-news-wire-services

Note: the content of this Substack is being researched, written and shared independently of our affiliations with other publications and organizations.