Journalists, citizen action groups, elected officials and the general public are finding that the step by step work of writing, presenting, studying, debating and passing bills into laws is hardly addressed in mainstream, alternatively funded or independent news outlets.

Below we outline some of the government tools (and one outside tool) that can help understand how the laws that govern our lives move through the pipeline!

Introducing Committees

After the First and Second Readings, Bills move to the Committee stage. Members of Parliament and Senators participate in Committee work, studying the Bills, calling in expert witnesses, considering submissions sent in by the public and going through the text, clause by clause, suggesting ammendments (changes) along the way.



Here is the list of House of Commons Standing Committees: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Committees/en/Home

And here is the list of Senate Committees: https://sencanada.ca/en/committees/

Note: Health related topics are referred to the committee for SOCIAL AFFAIRS, SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY (SOCI).

1) Request email notification of Standing Committee meeetings and/or Senate Committee Meetings

https://www.ourcommons.ca/cmte-subscription/en/Newsletter

https://sencanada.ca/en/committees/alerts/login

ONE example - These screen captures were taken before this meeting was planned to take place. The meeting was cancelled (for reasons unknown to the public so far…) Likewise, our explantory text was written prior to the meeting.

Note the WEBCAST option. Most committee meetings are open to public viewing.

https://www.ourcommons.ca/DocumentViewer/en/45-1/JUST/meeting-18/notice

Each Committee has its own homepage, for example:

https://www.ourcommons.ca/Committees/en/JUST

WHO is on this committee?

And 7 members. See: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Committees/en/JUST/Members

HOW MANY previous meetings have there been on this topic?

When looking under MEETINGS here: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Committees/en/JUST/Meetings

one sees the UPCOMING MEETING, and past meetings on ALL Bills.

To see previous meetings specific to a particular bill, start with the page for that bill which is found as part of the entire LEGISLATION AT A GLANCE collection shown on the LEGISinfo site: https://www.parl.ca/LegisInfo/en/overview

There is a search tool under BILLS. https://www.parl.ca/legisinfo/en/bills

The page starts with bills originating in the Senate (the S series). Scroll past those to the House of Commons Bills when looking for a bill with C- in its name.

The Legislation at a Glance page shows WHERE in the process each bill is. C-9 is one of THREE bills under consideration in the JUSTICE committee.

Click on C-9 to open its page: https://www.parl.ca/LegisInfo/en/bill/45-1/c-9

Now we see the previous meetings. STUDY DETAILS reveals the list of briefs received (in time to be formally translated into the opposite official language).

and the names of past witnesses who addressed the committee.

—> QUESTIONS FOR FURTHER INVESTIGATION:

Does a bill ever get withdrawn at the committee stage?

Or are bills ever re-written here?

What is being done with all the recommendations submitted to committees? Will they all make their way into ammendments that Committee members bring forward at the clause by clause reading stage?

How are bills drafted in the first place? Can one assume they get reviewed by government legal advisors BEFORE they are presented for first reading?

Why were the same government lawyers come invited to the meeting who were involved in drafting the bill? Could committee members have had questions about next steps given the backlash against many of the components of this bill?

OTHER QUESTIONS WORTH ASKING:

In our 8-sided review of the Bill, we noted these points of interest:

Please view this introduction to our 8-sided view of the bills you are all working on:

Looking up the names of witnesses on LinkedIn might be one way to gain a deeper understanding of the work of the committees…

This is what I noted:

Kristin Ali - Her LinkedIn profile shows: former Adjunct Professor teaching contract, also legal counsel for a Privacy and Data Management group, specializing in data breach response and regularly advising on privacy and cyber risks in commercial transactions. Since May 2024: Director, Government & Public Affairs for Canada

Joanna K. Wells, working as as A/ Team Lead & Senior Counsel in the Criminal Law Policy Section of Justice Canada,

Marianne Breese is listed here mulltiple times, likely for each department for which she has provided legal counsel. https://opengovca.com/employee/marianne-breese

Asking GROK

For more on what LLMs like GROK are, how to use them, etc. please visit

Today’s extended question as posed on GROK-4:

Writing as a Canadian government official overseeing the development of House of Commons bills, please identify using Bill-c9 as an example a) who sets the legislative agenda and when b) how C-9 fits into the overall agenda c) what was used as a basis for drafting the bill d) what was the role in the drafting of the bill of which people in which department? e) Kristin Ali - Joanna K. Wells, Marianne Breese were listed as witnesses for a Justice committee meeting that was cancelled short notice. Were they previous witnesses? what might have been the purpose of inviting them again? f) what are the next steps for this bill?

Response:

Bill C-9 (45th Parliament, 1st Session) – An Act to amend the Criminal Code (hate propaganda, hate crime and access to religious or cultural places), also known as the Combatting Hate Act serves as a useful recent example of a government criminal-law bill. Below are precise answers to each part of your query, drawn from official parliamentary records, Department of Justice materials, and committee proceedings (current as of mid-February 2026).

a) Who sets the legislative agenda and when?The Government of Canada (Prime Minister, Cabinet, and Government House Leader) exclusively sets the legislative agenda for government business in the House of Commons. Key moments:

Speech from the Throne (opening of a new Parliament or session) outlines broad priorities.

Weekly House Leader meetings and the Order Paper / projected order of business allow daily/weekly adjustments.

The government controls the vast majority of House time (all government orders, supply days, etc.) and decides the sequence and timing of its own bills.

Private members’ business has a separate, lottery-based queue; opposition business is limited.

For the current 45th Parliament (which began in 2025), the government placed criminal-justice and public-safety measures (including hate-crime legislation) high on the fall 2025 and winter 2026 agenda, as reflected in the Throne Speech priorities and repeated statements by the Justice Minister and House Leader.

b) How does C-9 fit into the overall agenda?C-9 is a government priority bill introduced on 19 September 2025 (first reading) and referred to the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights after second reading on 1 October 2025. It responds directly to documented rises in police-reported hate crimes (Statistics Canada data showing a 32% jump from 2022 to 2023, with sharp increases in religion- and race-based incidents post-October 2023). The bill was positioned as part of the government’s broader justice and community-safety package, alongside bail reform (C-14), sentencing changes, and other Criminal Code updates. It remained “high on Parliament’s winter agenda” in January 2026 statements and was actively advanced in committee until a negotiated pause on 26 January 2026 to allow focus on C-14.

c) What was used as the basis for drafting the bill?The bill was developed from:

Policy direction approved by Cabinet following a Memorandum to Cabinet.

Rising hate-crime statistics (Statistics Canada) and stakeholder input from affected communities (Jewish, Muslim, 2SLGBTQ+, etc.).

Prior reports and recommendations , including the October 2024 report Strengthening Access to Justice for Victims of Hate Crime from the Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime.

Codification of existing Supreme Court jurisprudence (e.g., R. v. Keegstra and Saskatchewan (Human Rights Commission) v. Whatcott definitions of “hatred”).

Internal Department of Justice policy work on gaps in the existing hate-propaganda (ss. 318–320) and mischief provisions.

A formal Charter Statement was tabled on 7 October 2025, explicitly linking the bill’s design to Charter consistency (ss. 2(a), 2(b), 7, etc.).

d) Role in the drafting of the bill – which people / which department?All government bills are drafted exclusively by the Legislation Section (Legislative Services Branch) of the Department of Justice, acting on formal written instructions from the sponsoring minister’s department after Cabinet policy approval.For C-9 (sponsored by the Minister of Justice, introduced by Sean Fraser):

Policy development was led by the Criminal Law Policy Section, Department of Justice .

The three officials you named — Kristen Ali (Manager and Senior Counsel), Joanna K. Wells (Senior Counsel / Team Lead), and Marianne Breese (Counsel) — all belong to that exact section. They were the lead policy counsel responsible for developing the substantive policy content, drafting the Memorandum to Cabinet, preparing the instructions to the legislative drafters, and conducting the Charter analysis.

In practice: Criminal Law Policy Section → prepares policy and instructions → Legislation Section → produces the legal text → Minister tables the bill.

e) Kristin Ali / Joanna K. Wells / Marianne Breese as witnesses (Justice committee meeting cancelled on short notice)Yes, they were previous witnesses. They first appeared during the witness-hearing phase (October–November 2025 meetings). On 9 December 2025 (Meeting 14, clause-by-clause), the chair explicitly welcomed them as “the witnesses joining us today, who are back.” Purpose of inviting them again (and why they are routinely brought back):

During clause-by-clause consideration, departmental officials are recalled to provide real-time technical and legal advice on:

Exact wording and legal effect of government or opposition amendments.

Interaction with existing Criminal Code provisions, case law, and the Charter.

Practical enforcement implications.

Drafting clarifications or unintended consequences.

This is standard practice for complex Criminal Code bills; the same officials who developed the policy are the government’s on-the-record experts when MPs are voting line-by-line.Regarding the cancelled meeting: Multiple Justice Committee meetings in late 2025 were cancelled or adjourned on short notice (e.g., one the week of 2–4 December 2025 and another on 4 December). These cancellations stemmed from internal Liberal negotiations over the Bloc Québécois amendment removing the religious-belief defence in s. 319(3)(b), which created last-minute controversy and required caucus/PMO consultations. The officials were re-invited for the resumed clause-by-clause session once the committee reconvened.

f) What are the next steps for this bill?

Current status (mid-February 2026): Still at committee stage (Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights). Consideration is paused (motion agreed 26 January 2026) to allow the committee to complete Bill C-14 first. The pause was expected to be short (originally projected 2–3 weeks), but no firm resumption date has been publicly confirmed.

Once the committee resumes:

Finish clause-by-clause (amendments already proposed on the religious defence, symbol offences, etc.). Report the bill back to the House (with or without amendments). Report Stage debate and vote in the House. Third Reading in the House. Transmission to the Senate (first, second, committee, third reading). Royal Assent.

Because the bill is controversial (especially the religious-defence issue), further amendments, delay tactics, or time-allocation motions are possible. The government retains full control over when it calls the bill at each House stage.This pattern (policy developed in Criminal Law Policy Section → drafted by Legislation Section → officials support at committee) is the standard template you can replicate for any future Criminal Code amendments. Let me know if you need sample wording for a new Memorandum to Cabinet, drafting instructions, or a Charter Statement template.

There was also an option to click on Quick Answer but the result was not much different from the above.

My next question: Two justice committee meetings re: Bill C-9 were also scheduled and cancelled in February. Are you aware of those, purpose for meetings and reasons for cancellation, etc.

Yes, I am aware of the recent developments regarding the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights (JUST) and Bill C-9 in February 2026. The committee’s consideration of the bill remains paused following the January 26, 2026 motion to prioritize Bill C-14 (bail reform and sentencing changes). This has led to at least two scheduled meetings in early February being cancelled on short notice.

Known Cancelled Meetings in February 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 (Meeting 18, scheduled for 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST): This was explicitly listed on the official OURCOMMONS.ca meetings page as a Bill C-9 clause-by-clause continuation. It was cancelled shortly before or at the start time. Reports describe it as abrupt—some MPs had already arrived, and catering (including soup) was delivered before people dispersed.

At least one additional meeting (likely Wednesday, February 4, 2026, or another early-February slot): Committee records and media indicate a February 4 meeting (Meeting 17) appears in past listings but with no evidence of proceeding (no minutes/webcast posted for substantive Bill C-9 work), and advocacy groups (e.g., on Instagram and Facebook) referenced a separate cancellation around that period. The official meetings page shows no completed February proceedings on C-9, with “No upcoming meetings” as of mid-February.

These align with your reference to “two justice committee meetings” in February being scheduled and cancelled.

Purpose of the MeetingsBoth were intended to resume clause-by-clause consideration of Bill C-9 after the January pause ended.

The committee had paused on January 26 (agreed by Liberals and Conservatives) to fast-track Bill C-14.

With C-14 completed last week (early February), the plan was to return to C-9’s remaining amendments, focusing heavily on the contentious Bloc Québécois amendment (supported by Liberals in December 2025) to remove the s. 319(3)(b) defence for “good faith” expression of religious belief/opinion.

Officials from the Department of Justice (likely including Criminal Law Policy Section counsel like those previously involved) would have been present for technical advice on amendments, Charter implications, and enforcement wording.

Reasons for Cancellation

The cancellations stem from ongoing behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Liberals, Conservatives, and possibly the Bloc, amid persistent controversy over the religious-defence removal:

Conservative filibuster threat : Conservatives (led by House Leader Andrew Scheer and committee members) signalled readiness to restart filibustering if the religious exemption was not restored or significantly addressed. They view the amendment as risking criminalization of religious teachings/texts.

Liberal openness to compromise : Justice Minister Sean Fraser indicated willingness to amend C-9 (e.g., restore or modify the defence), but talks were unresolved. The Liberal chair (reportedly Anthony Housefather in some accounts) cancelled the February 9 meeting explicitly to allow MPs to “regroup” and continue negotiations.

Avoiding procedural deadlock : Rather than face prolonged filibusters, delays, or forced time-allocation (which could inflame religious/community groups), parties opted for short-notice cancellations to buy time for a potential deal. Options floated include tabling a separate/fast-tracked bill for non-controversial elements (e.g., new symbol-based offences, enhanced protections for places of worship) while debating the divisive parts longer.

Broader context: Advocacy from religious groups (e.g., Christian, Jewish, Muslim organizations), the Canadian Constitution Foundation, and petitions amplified pressure. No formal reason was always publicized, but media (iPolitics, CBC, Catholic Register) and social-media posts from opponents describe it as tactical to prevent progress without consensus.

As of February 13, 2026 (current date), no resumption date is confirmed on OURCOMMONS.ca—no upcoming meetings are scheduled for JUST on C-9. The bill remains in committee, stalled at clause-by-clause. The government controls the agenda and could recall it via the chair or House Leader, but negotiations appear ongoing to avoid escalation.This pattern mirrors earlier December 2025 cancellations (tied to the same religious-defence controversy). If you’re drafting related justice legislation, this highlights the value of pre-emptive stakeholder mapping and contingency wording for Charter-sensitive defences in hate-speech amendments to reduce filibuster risk. Let me know if you need sample language for a revised Memorandum to Cabinet or amendment options.

Final Question for this Post

Is there any information available to you regarding public backlash on other topics such as the unlmited forfeiture clause in Bill C-9

Yes, there is information available regarding public backlash specifically tied to the forfeiture provision in Bill C-9 (Combatting Hate Act), though it appears more as a niche but amplified concern within broader opposition rather than a dominant standalone issue.

The Forfeiture Clause in Bill C-9

The bill amends existing Criminal Code hate propaganda provisions (e.g., sections 318–320). It retains and extends a standard forfeiture mechanism already in the Code for hate propaganda offences: upon conviction, a court may order forfeiture to the Crown (provincially) of “anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed” (e.g., materials, devices, or items used to promote or display hate propaganda/symbols). This is not new—it’s carried over from pre-existing law—but Bill C-9 applies it to the expanded offences, including the new wilful promotion of hatred via public display of certain hate/terrorist symbols.The text (from the first-reading version on parl.ca) states:

“(4) If a person is convicted of an offence under subsection (1), (2), (2.1) or (2.2) or section 318, anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed, on such conviction, may, in addition to any other punishment imposed, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to His Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, for disposal as the Attorney General may direct.”

This is discretionary (court “may” order), tied to conviction, and limited to items directly linked to the offence—not broad asset seizure like civil forfeiture regimes (e.g., proceeds-of-crime laws).

Public Backlash on the “Unlimited Forfeiture Clause”Critics (primarily in conservative, religious, and freedom-of-expression circles) have reframed this as an “unlimited forfeiture clause,” claiming it could lead to seizure of personal assets far beyond offence-related items—e.g., homes, bank accounts, or even “your life” in hyperbolic terms. This phrasing appears repeatedly in social media posts, advocacy alerts, and commentary on platforms like Facebook groups, X (formerly Twitter), and sites tied to groups opposing the bill.

Examples of backlash language (from public posts and advocacy shares, circa late 2025–early 2026): “It is an unlimited ‘forfeiture clause’ Is it your house, your bank account and most significantly, is it your life???” Repeated in posts from ARPA Canada, Conservative MP Andrew Lawton-related shares, Pierre Poilievre supporter groups, and anti-Bill C-9 campaigns. Often linked to fears that conviction under expanded hate offences (especially post-religious-defence removal) could trigger sweeping seizures, chilling speech or protest.



This “unlimited” characterization seems to stem from:

Misinterpretation or exaggeration of the broad wording (”anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed”).

Broader distrust of government overreach in hate-speech enforcement.

Conflation with unrelated civil forfeiture laws (e.g., provincial proceeds-of-crime acts) or other bills.

It has not been a central focus in mainstream media coverage (e.g., CBC, iPolitics, Toronto Star), which emphasizes the religious-defence removal, free-speech chilling, protest restrictions, removal of AG consent for prosecutions, and overbroad symbol offences. Civil liberties groups (CCLA, NCCM, joint letters from 37+ organizations) criticize the bill for Charter risks, but do not highlight forfeiture as a primary concern.

Context Within Broader Opposition

The forfeiture angle is amplified in faith-based and conservative advocacy (e.g., ARPA Canada, Campaign Life Coalition, Canadian Constitution Foundation briefs, religious freedom statements from churches). It ties into fears that the bill—especially if the religious defence is removed—could criminalize quoting scripture or religious opinions, leading to convictions and asset loss. This narrative gained traction during the January–February 2026 pause, with phone campaigns, petitions, and social-media mobilization.

No evidence suggests this specific “unlimited forfeiture” claim has driven major procedural changes (e.g., the committee pauses stem more from the religious-defence controversy and filibuster threats). However, it contributes to the overall pressure keeping the bill stalled at clause-by-clause.

If this provision is a key concern for upcoming justice legislation drafts, consider clarifying language in future bills (e.g., explicit limits on forfeiture scope, mandatory proportionality tests, or safeguards against overreach) to preempt similar mischaracterizations. Let me know if you’d like sample amendment wording or a review of comparable forfeiture clauses in other Criminal Code sections.

KEY TAKEAWAYS from today’s GROK-4 Responses

If I could use a yellow highlighter, this is what I would have shown:

criminal-justice and public-safety measures (including hate-crime legislation) high on the fall 2025 and winter 2026 agenda, as reflected in the Throne Speech priorities and repeated statements by the Justice Minister and House Leader.

Who sets the legislative agenda and when?The Government of Canada (Prime Minister, Cabinet, and Government House Leader) exclusively sets the legislative agenda for government business in the House of Commons.

—> GROK lists the official ‘shaping’ but could there be other influences that are not making their way into the public record?

During clause-by-clause, the same policy counsel who wrote the bill are recalled to give real-time, on-the-record technical advice to MPs

Avoiding procedural deadlock : Rather than face prolonged filibusters, delays, or forced time-allocation (which could inflame religious/community groups), parties opted for short-notice cancellations to buy time for a potential deal. Options floated include tabling a separate/fast-tracked bill for non-controversial elements (e.g., new symbol-based offences, enhanced protections for places of worship) while debating the divisive parts longer.

The forfeiture angle is amplified in faith-based and conservative advocacy (e.g., ARPA Canada, Campaign Life Coalition, Canadian Constitution Foundation briefs, religious freedom statements from churches). It ties into fears that the bill—especially if the religious defence is removed—could criminalize quoting scripture or religious opinions, leading to convictions and asset loss. This narrative gained traction during the January–February 2026 pause, with phone campaigns, petitions, and social-media mobilization. No evidence suggests this specific “unlimited forfeiture” claim has driven major procedural changes (e.g., the committee pauses stem more from the religious-defence controversy and filibuster threats). However, it contributes to the overall pressure keeping the bill stalled at clause-by-clause.

In Summary,

Government created tools when combined with searches on Large Language Models such as GROK-4 can provide Canadians interested in following the work of their elected officials (and appointed Senators) with a wealth of insight currently NOT being reported on in the vast majority of Canadian media sources.