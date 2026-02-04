Is news in Canada actively being censored? Is there a list of “forbidden topics” posted in newsrooms, or are “forbidden words” imbedded into the AP or CP style guides? Note the implications of this change to the style guide used by many of the world’s English speaking newsrooms: “The Associated Press called for the use of “unrest” in place of “riot” when referring to property destruction caused by rioting. (by Brittany Bernstein, Oct. 1, National Review)”

Or is it something else that has kept so many topics off the front (and back) pages of once trustworthy news outlets? Given high levels of government financial backing for “mainstream” or “legacy” media platforms, is the absence of key topics or reporting angles due to a silent understanding—that one doesn’t pull out the government’s “dirty laundry” in public if one wants to keep on accessing financial subsidies in rough times?

Image Source: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/bowdlerize

One cool word leads to another!!

Abridge = to shorten by omission of words without sacrifice of sense , condense; to shorten in duration or extent; to reduce in scope, diminish; (archaic) deprive

Expurgate = to cleanse of something morally harmful, offensive, or erroneous especially : to expunge objectionable parts from before publication or presentation.

Expunge = to strike out, obliterate, or mark for deletion; to efface completely, destroy; to eliminate from one’s consciousness

CSNews has been pointing at news that is NOT being discussed in government-funded, corporate-backed media since 2024.

We leave it up to readers to decide…when news is suppressed, abridged, expurgated or even expunged, who benefits?

Shining a Light on News Suppression in Canada

“The fundamental purpose of news dissemination in a democracy is to enable people to know what is happening, and to understand events so that they may form their own conclusions.” - Canadian Association of Broadcasters’ Code of Ethics (2002) (See more here.)

How well are Canadian news media outlets living up to this basic requirement? Canadian Shareable News has been pointing out the reality of news suppression in Canadian media since our first post in March 2024. (See our archive here. See another example of Hidden Headlines on April 28, 2025.)

On May 26, 2025, former CBC investigative reporter Trish Wood provided this handy reference list outlining different programs under which media outlets take taxpayer money directly or indirectly from government.

In the following post, CSN examines coverage around recent news stories impacting the lives of many people, both inside and outside of this country. How many of these are being reported on by taxpayer funded media outlets in Canada?

Obligation to Promote Fairness, Accuracy, Diversity of Viewpoints in Journalism

Government subsidized, donor funded and alternatively funded broadcasters alike are called TO ENSURE INFORMATIVE, REPRESENTATIVE AND COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE, MAKING ROOM FOR THE INTERESTS OF ALL, HOLDERS OF DISPARATE AND CONFLICTING VIEWS. JOURNALISM MUST BE FAIR, ACCURATE AND IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST, INCORPORATING DIVERSE PERSPECTIVES, BOTH WHEN SEEKING EXPERT OPINION AND ANALYSIS AND WHEN SIMPLY RECOGNIZING THAT HUMANS WITH ALL VIEWPOINTS AND LIVED EXPERIENCES ARE WORTHY OF DIGNITY.

Introducing CSN’s ‘Hidden Headlines’ Chart

Our HIDDEN HEADLINES CHART is a simple way to compare which “Legacy” or “Mainstream” and which “Independent” or “Alternatively funded” media platforms deem which stories worth addressing and which they leave out of their coverage. We believe news stories should not be chosen or rejected in order to cast a particular light on government decisions. Instead, they should be chosen or rejected based on relevance to the readers and the availability & time of staff to cover them.

And we note that coverage decisions are contingent on the news room director’s awareness that the story exists in the first place. If citizen news tips are submitted that appear “far out” and totally off the news room director’s radar, they will likely not be considered for follow-up.

We select stories with potential impact on wider Canadian society. Whether regional, federal or international, the stories, if contextualized and addressed adequately, can be shown to have potential implications for many Canadians. Locally occurring stories may be included if they illustrate a wider trend with the potential to impact lives of others throughout the country.

For each of the 8 HIDDEN HEADLINES shared in the coming post, we are referencing independent and/or alternatively funded news sources as “Back Door Sources”, i.e. go-to news sources for those aware of the high degree of news suppression noted today among government and corporate backed news platforms.

These are the 7 platforms we have chosen as “test subjects” for analsysis:

The first five media platforms can be referred to as “Legacy” or “Mainstream” or “state-subsidized” media outlets. In various ways, they all receive financial support from the Canadian federal government.

The remaining two are representative of “independent” or “indy” news outlets. We are using this term to refer to smaller or larger outlets (from one-man/one-woman solo operations to much larger ones) preparing blogs, substacks, social media or video content, reliant on donors or followers to keep them afloat. They may be trained journalists no longer welcome in their former places of employment, or citizen journalists who noticed gaps in the information ecosystem and personally invest time and money to fill these gaps. CSNews also refers to “alternatively funded” media outlets, but is not including any in the chart. These could be funded by unions, think thanks, religious or other groups, in addition to individual donors.

CANADIAN PRESS - News Wire Service

Canadian Press runs two enterprises under one name - the news business and a corporate promotions/PR/marketing firm.

So Company X or Organization Y is involved in a scandal. But if it is also a Canadian Press “media coverage” client, will the CP investigate and report on that scandal?

Interested readers are invited to consider the ethical guidelines that govern media/broadcasting in Canada in view of the dual purposes being followed by the Canada’s “trusted news leader”!

Other “Mainstream” Media Platforms

The CBC is Canada’s public broadcaster and yet it typically censors out the voices of broad swaths of the public in its coverage.

CTV, Global News and the National Post are media corporations seeking to ensure investment profits.

CTV is owned by Bell Media/BCE. According to Investopedia, it is among the World’s Top 10 News Media Companies.

Global News is owned by Corus Entertainment, a conglomerate consisting of many radio stations, TV networks, and digital and streaming platforms. It has recently undergone major corporate restructuring.

National Post is owned by Postmedia Network Canada Corp. This, in turn according to Wikipedia “is an American-owned, Canadian-based media conglomerate consisting of the publishing properties of the former Canwest, with primary operations in English-language newspaper publishing, news gathering and Internet operations.”

Independent Platforms

DRUTHERS is an independent, citizen-funded media initiative that publishes monthly print newspapers that are then distributed across the country by volunteers. Learn more here: Druthers News: A Canadian Phenomenon. Note, as a monthly publication, there is naturally a time delay. We are trying to account for this by giving DRUTHERS a little more leeway when assessing the timeliness of their coverage.

And finally, TRISH WOOD, formerly a key figure with the CBC’s investigative news program the Fifth Estate, has continued her reporting independently, funded by listeners who donate to support the costs of her skeleton staff. Here too, a little more leeway has been granted around timeliness of coverage. For example, when Ms. Wood provided a number of posts featuring in-depth analysis of certain issues, but has not “gotten around to” updating news around the same issues in the past month, she is still being granted full points. If one of the major state-sponsored platforms ran a brief article on a topic months ago, and did not reference the latest developments now, they are being given only half a point. A single person cannot be expected to write on all topics at once.

Five out of seven media outlets in the chart have the ability to hire much more staff, and post news daily, so technically, their coverage should be more current.

Our Rating System

When we become aware of a news story widely discussed among a wide range of Independent/alternatively funded news outlets, we use the online search tool on the home page of each of our 7 “test subjects”, to see whether are sharing the same story with their readers.

We grant points as follows:

Zero points if there is no apparent coverage

Half of a point if coverage appears not to have the most recent developments. Example, an outlet indicates an international meeting is to take place, but a week after the meeting date, no follow-up coverage appears on the website.

One point if the recent developments in story have been mentioned/explained/reported upon. Two points if there are multiple posts/updates on the same recent development(s).

We subtract points as follows:

Half of a point deducted for lack of recent update; or

Half of a point deducted for obvious bias (i.e. citing multiple experts with one view without any reference to evidence supporting an opposing view point);

One point deducted for reporting information previously disproven, i.e. for spreading misinformation…

The resulting point totals for each news outlet being examined is referred to as the “overall transparency rating”.

Here, for example, were the news stories trending in independent & alternatively funded media outlets in Canada in the days/weeks prior to April 15, 2025:

What is striking is that Canada’s supposed “trusted news leader” the Canadian Press News Agency (along with the National Post) apparently chose NOT TO ADDRESS ANY of the stories being diligently examined outside of state-subsidized media circles.

Readers can determine for themselves how omitting key stories aligns with the beautifully written principles posted by each of the above newsrooms, including this one:

https://www.thecanadianpress.com/about/our-team-values/our-news-principles/

It is also notable that at that time, two of the state-subsidized outlets were sharing information that had been previously disproven—another type of ethics violation.

Ideally, news outlets would strive to improve their rating in accordance with the journalistic codes of ethics that should compel them to ensure the public is accurately informed on key issues of importance.

The longer that government-funded news platforms do NOT address issues and perspectives deemed crucial outside of state-sponsored circles, the greater the division within Canadian society becomes.

In each case, whether the topic is:

environmentalism versus the interests of BigOil/BigChem/BigAg/BigTech etc. or

human-caused climate change versus evidence of artificially caused climate manipulation or

tacitly acquiescing to the surveillance state versus the insistence on safeguarding citizen rights and freedoms or

“vaccine compliance” versus “vaccine hesitancy” or

support for Palestinians versus support of Israeli military policy or

for Ukraine/NATO versus Russia or

a romanticization of Canada as we once knew it versus evidence of increasing corruption and deterioration of due process within the federal governmental structure or

compassion for refugees versus critique of immigration policy or

denialism of harms due to government policy, whether medical, psychological, financial or otherwise versus advocacy for the victims of said harm or

compassion for past sufferings (for example in residential schools or as victims of WWII German NAZI government policy) versus critique of the lawyerization of past sufferings leading to endless claims of restitution for ongoing victimhood today

or… the list goes on…

in each case the lack of coverage in one sector of society of information well known in another is the primary cause of divisiveness and even separatism within our country.

If Canadians leaning in all political directions cannot have an informed discussion on the most important driving factors that shape our society these days, it is little wonder that we are lacking in social cohesiveness. If there is no informed discussion around the astronomical power of the military/technological/corporate complex and its leading role in implementing a one-world global governance scheme, including a one-world religion based on Noahide “universal ethics”, if pointing at decades-long paper and money trails is being dismissed by some as “conspiratorial”, it is little wonder Canadians are feeling distrustful of those who are “not on the same page” as they are.

CSNews Attempts to Highlight Information Omission/Supression

We have been experimenting with different ways to alert journalists and newsroom staff of the deeper implications of evolving news stories and are seeking feedback as to which formats are most suitable. Here we explained the wider implications of stories that appeared NOT to have been on the radar in “mainstream” circles.

As well, we tried to provide journalists with “Questions Worth Asking” to hopefully help them notice the deeper context behind the stories most of them are leaving out.

In each case, we are noting the deep divide—people who do not hear what they don’t hear do not know what they don’t know.

Also, in each case, we struggle to gain reach. There are only 24 hours in each day, and as human beings with a family life, we cannot compete with the big players, with news bots, etc. While we send emails to some of Canada’s many journalists directly, we also rely on readers to share posts of interest as they can.

Government subsidized newsroom staff who DECIDE to BURY key stories, DEPLATFORM critical voices and DISHONOUR the ethics guidelines that govern the profession of journalism are finding more and more Canadians “going to the backdoor” to access information from other sources. This begs the question: Are Canadian taxpayers getting their money’s worth, if the news outlets they subsidize prevent the delivery of key knowledge?

See the next post for the latest Hidden Headlines chart (coming soon).