Canadian Shareable News
6d

Yup. You are stating the obvious. What are the options? Quit? Recruit help to expand reach? Help me do the math. If 50% of the average 300 people who open the post read it and 50% of those forward it to 3 people who they KNOW are followers of "Mainstream" how many "new" people could be reached by a typical post? Yet given that people need to encounter something at 5-7 times to take it seriously, and if I post once a week that could take 5-7 weeks. Maybe you can figure out how to devise a survey that could help determine what people actually do with the posts. Re: Recruiting, I certainly do not want to take other people away from the work they are doing in their corners if their work helps to shine a light on the same problem. How do we find a bunch of new people with time and commitment to join in? Spending time measuring and wriing metrics takes away from further informaiton sharing, in my view. (You probably do not agree!)

Ian Bell
7dEdited

1) Who is your targeted audience?

2) What is your strategy(ies) for reaching your targeted audience?

3) What is your metric(s) for tracking your progress towards reaching your audience?

4) What action(s), if any, do you expect from your targeted audience?

5) What result(s) do you have to report so far?

Ian Bell

www.virusfraud.org

