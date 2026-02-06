Please see our previous post which explains our concerns around news suppression in Canada as well as the rating scale being used here.

Key Question:

Why do Canadians need to “go to the back door” (i.e. navigate the tricky world of independent and alternatively funded media in Canada) in order to stay informed enough to understand what is happening in the world around them?

This week we have selected 8 relatively recent case studies, highlighing the degree to which Canadians are NOT being informed about key developments that shape their lives. How many of these are being reported on by taxpayer funded media outlets in Canada?

* NOTE: This post is the equivalent of 8 articles in length. Readers are invited to click on the boldface text to navigate to the related section(s) below.

*ALSO NOTE that we have not revisited coverage SINCE January 23. Some outlets may now have posted stories on these topics. It has taken 2 weeks to complete the write ups. Yet we believe our critiques are valid as at the time, there was already a concerning gap in coverage between state-subsidized and indy outlets.

Quick Links to 8 Examples of Suppression of Key Issues

Dan Hartman appeal —> Does or does Health Canada not have a “duty of care” when it comes to the wellbeing of Canadians? Can Health Canada authorize a product as “safe and effective” and then have NO LIABILITY when Canadians die as result of using that product? Helen Grus Sentencing —> Do Canadians want to live in a country in which their law enforcement officers need to go their superiors in order to investigate suspicious activity, in particular around elected officials, or within the upper ranks of the police service? Will permission to investigate suspicious activity be granted by those who are actually involved in such activity? How has the case of one detective’s sentencing already shifted policing regulations in Ontario? What is to prevent this shift from shaping policing in the entire country? What happens when Canadian law enforcement no longer operates independently of government? Bill C-9 2025 “An Act to amend the Criminal Code” —> How greatly do Canadians value the freedom to express their own opinions? The Orwelllian suppression of personal opinions and the imposition of “compelled speech” laws has now been facilitated by technologies and enhanced capabilities using Artificial Intelligence that enable 24/7 surveillance of online posts, speech and other forms of expression. By having vague and open-ended definitions of “HATE”, and by not determining in advance who has the power to add citizen groups to the list of “listed entities”, at any point in time any type of citizen advocacy and action can be deemed “hateful” without regard to the constitutional right to freedom of expression. And, are Canadians aware that the protection of religious freedoms is very close to being on the chopping block? Do they realize what has been going on in countries that have enacted similar legislation ahead of Canada? Why are immigrants to Canada from former totalitarian states now echoing the warning about the Closing of Democracies given by Naomi Wolf already in 2008? Edmonton police pilot facial recognition body cameras —> Do Canadians want those carrying weapons to have the techology to immediately identify everything about the person in their field of vision? What are the pros and cons of using this technology? Where in Canada is this conversation happening openly? If not in the publicy funded media, then where? When body cameras were first introduced, this topic was widely debated. Why the silence now as the technology takes a giant leap forward? Is NOT having citizens aware of the capabilities of modern surveillance technologies in someone’s interest? Are these cameras made and programmend in Canada? Or are they possibly coming from other countries with a potentially hostile intent, one that is masked as a potential lifesaver? Who is investing in this technology? Have lobbyists been approaching polliticans about the supposed safety and necessity of this technology? Many angles. Little or no coverage. Why is that? Paul Palango’s latest book “Anatomy of a Cover-Up” —> Still on the topic of policing. When state-funded media all presented the RCMP’s version of the Nova Scotia police shooting without looking at the inconsistencies in the reports, were they or were they not engaged in some sort of cover-up? When seasoned journalist Paul Palango points at other potential interpretations of events, is anyone listening? If not, why not? Putin Meets Abbas —> as the military supremacy of the US/NATO is being surpassed by that of other nations, how are the activies of other world leaders being reported in Canadian media? When the Russian president meets wtih the Prime Minister of Palestine (the head of the West Bank), how do Canadian taxpayer funded (and independent and alternatively funded) news outlets analyze the importance of these nations and their leaders? Remembering that news media are ethically bound to help Canadians understand the world in which we are living, who is helping Canadians build a new mental frame of reference to fit current global developments? Whether Canadians follow taxpayer or corporate funded media, or donate to alternatively funded or independent media, they should be able to see the changing context of global politics accurately reflected. To what degree have many broadcasters become tools of the miliary industrial complex and how might they be complicit in contributing to “forever wars”? Is anyone even asking questions like these? He Lifeng: China to be the largest consumer market —> Are Canadian journalists so taken with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent performance at the World Economic Forum in Davos that they are simply not listening to what is being said by other nations? To what extent will the global economic situation change when China overtakes the USA economically? As above, which news outlets are providing context around important developments that can have a major impact on the economic health of Canadians? Silver Shortage —> What is this? Why is it happening? What does it tell us about the shifting geopolitical balance in the world? About the potential of currency manipulation to potentially or intentionally create chaos in targeted countries? When have currencies previously been manipulated? How can this set the stage for making the exclusive use of digital currencies mandatory? What happens when governments wish to replace one outdated currency with another? When “saving” is recast as “hoarding” and as something that must be stopped? When is cash no longer accepted as a means of trade? What lessons have those in other countries learned as their own currencies have failed? What is a bank bail-in? How is it different from a bank bail-out? How similar or different is today’s situation re: last minute propping up of key banks in the US, in Switzerland and elsewhere from the situation just prior to the banking crisis of 2008? Are Canadians ready for a repeat scenario at this time? Lots for the media to be covering. Are they?

1) Dan Hartman appeal

“Back Door Sources”

—> www.answers4sean.ca (a citizen action group)

—> an interview with former MP Derek Sloan in a series called “Funding the Fight” (featuring similar interviews with Canadians invloved in similar legal proceedings)

—> CAN PRESS/CBC/CTV/NAT POST (Zero Coverage = Zero Points)

—> GLOBAL NEWS (1/2 point, addressed the topic earlier, did not report on recent developments)

In July 2025, Global News did something that has not been done by any other government-backed platform: they ran a series focussing on stories of Canadians injured by the products deemed “safe and effective” by Health Canada. Included in these is the story of Sean Hartman. https://globalnews.ca/news/11247648/covid-vaccine-injury-program-visp-oxaro-workplace-phac-2/

In our Hidden Headllines chart above though, we only gave a 1/2 point rating as we cannot find a more recent Global News report about the court ruling that stated that Health Canada has no “duty of care” toward anyone injured by a product approved as safe by the agency. Dan Hartman’s appeal on that matter took place on January 26, 2026. There is no indication as to how long he will need to wait for a decision.

—> DRUTHERS (1 point as the timing of the current legal proceeding was short notice and did not fit into the last issue’s four week publication schedule)

DRUTHERS covered the original wrongful death lawsuit in 2023 in which it was declared that Health Canada has no “duty of care” to Canadians harmed by a product it itself had authorized.

https://druthers.ca/ontario-man-files-35-6-million-lawsuit-against-pfizer-over-sons-vaccine-death/

—> TRISH WOOD (1/2 point)

As a solo podcaster, one needs to do one’s own research, commentary, production, promotion and more. It is undestandable that one cannont cover every story there is. And yet, back in 2022, when discussing how fellow former CBC journalist Marianne Klowak was ousted for doing her work of investigating and pitching stories, Trish Wood was areadly aware enough of Sean’s Hartman’s post-vax death to include him in her article. But she has had no updates since then.

2) Detective Helen Grus Sentencing

“Back Door Sources”

—> grusjusticeproject.org

—> DonaldBest.ca

—> information shared via interviews with the lawyer representing Detective Helen Grus (Bath-Sheba van den Berg) as well as case updates by hosts Donald Best and Vincent Gircys on the Deprived Justice Podcast

—> various DRUTHERS articles including

https://druthers.ca/when-investigating-becomes-a-crime/

—> CAN PRESS/GLOBAL/NAT POST (Zero Coverage = Zero Points)

Note re: even though in July 2025, Global News examined vaccine injuries, it has yet to report on the case of Detective Helen Grus who has been severely penalized for investgating what appeared to be infant fatalities following injection or following injection of their mothers.

It looks like according to Global News, Detective Helen Grus and the implications of her case on policing across the country do not exist. Canadians are not finding out that since Detective Grus was deemed to have proceeded with an unauthorized investigation, NO Ontario police officers may proceed with independent investations, the cornerstone of independent policiing for decades.

—> CBC (negative 1 1/2)

A full point is given for the existence of a news story on this topic. But a half point is then deducted for the lack of recent develpments, given that the CBC publishes daily. A full negative point deducted further reflects a number of ethics code violations The writer(s) are recycling the old allegations made in court earlier, allegations that have not been proven. The article stands without providing an indication of the information that Det. Grus had accessed at the time, the degree to which that information has been validated in the intervening years, and the recognition of the CBC’s role in inserting itself into the news story. There is also no recognition that since the guilty verdict in March 2025, Ontario law enforcement agents now require permission from their superiors before launching an investigation. This can mean the end of the rule of law as we know it, allowing certain people to remain protected from investigation despite possibly engaging in suspicous activity.

Compare this report:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/helen-grus-decision-disciplinary-police-1.7492916

Wtih the information found here:

—> CTV (negative 1 1/2)

There appears to be nothing on the CTV website about Det. Helen Grus more recent than this article from March 2025.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/ottawa/article/ottawa-police-detective-found-guilty-of-discreditable-conduct-in-unauthorized-investigations-into-child-deaths/

The article features a clear imbalance in coverage. Roughly seven times more column space is devoted to accusatory quotations from the report by retired superintendent Chris Renwick than was given to help readers understand the evidence base that motived Det. Grus to push for the thorough completion of the investigation. She had noted that in each of the deceased infant’s files, the routine question of whether or not there had been a recent medical/perscription change, i.e. a recent vaccination, had been left blank. Until that time, detectives were NOT required to seek anyone’s permission when following leads in the investigation of suspicious deaths, a point not mentioned in the article.

Featuring prominently in the article is the question of whether “Grus’s actions brought discredit to the police service” as it was felt that bringing up the matter of unproven vaccine safety in the case of infants and pregnant mothers would undermine “the confidence of the family in the ability of the health and medical community to protect their child and to determine a cause of death.” This could lead to the “potential of the introduction of guilt by parents for their vaccination decisions.”

It remains to be seen, had senior members of the police service along with the wider public been aware of the data apparently being ignored by Health Canada officials, members of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) as well as within the Canadian news media establishment, how differently they would have perceived Det. Grus’ persistence in seeking answers for the unexplained deaths of these children. It is ironic that CTV as a media organization had been participating in the censorship of the growing evidence base linking what the manufacturers themselves deemed “genetic therapies” (not vaccines) to the “baffling” spikes in unexplaned deaths. So then those working for CTV, as they went about providing this article, were like Renwick but unlike Grus, working within a knowledge vacuum.

This graphic illustrates how the statements made by top medical officials from Alberta, in the absence of published (censored) data, do not reflect long documented reality.

Sources: https://totalityofevidence.com/pandemic-timeline/pandemic-2021/ &

It was exactly because the health and medical community had been unable to determine a cause of death of 9 infants, that having knowledgable and persistent investigators such as Det. Grus on staff could have been seen as an asset to the Ottawa Police Service. Two recent examples show how exposing someone to previously censored information has the power to potentially completely flip their perspective on the harm/benefit ratio of COVID-19 injections. See this secnario featuring a hypothetical Canadian government official working for Health Canada and this one presenting a hypothetical member of a provincial human rights tribunal in Canada. In both cases, being granted access to a package of previously censored information was deemed as having a high potential to totally flip one’s understanding of the issues at stake.

3) Bill C-9 2025 “An Act to amend the Criminal Code”

“Back Door Sources”

—> a wide array of organizations, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, have published their concerns with this bill. So too, have many of the groups which had provided written briefs asking for amendments to or a withdrawal of the bill.

(Source: Leadership Letter #2 - When Ideology, Agenda and Politics Shatter Religious Expression & Other Freedoms)

—> Many podcasters in the right-leaning alternative media space but next to none in the left-leaning space.

—> See this series of interviews focussing on Bill C-9. The citizen action group behind this series formed in response to Bill C-293 in the previous sitting of the Canadian Parliament (thus the name of their Rumble Channel).

Episode 1 - Shawn Buckley, Constitutional Lawyer, Pres. of NHPPA.org

https://rumble.com/v72ts8m-shawn-buckley-dec-10-bill-c9-and-censorship.html

Episode 2 - Leighton Grey, Constitutional Lawyer, “Grey Matter” Podcast

https://rumble.com/v7307yc-dec-18-leighton-grey.html

Episode 3 - Ted Kuntz, Chair, National Citizens Inquiry

https://rumble.com/v738s7e-dec-22-ep-3-ted-kuntz.html

Episode 4 - Vincent Gircys, PoliceForFreedom.org Canada, Dir. GrusJusticeProject.org

https://rumble.com/v73l2jk-ep-4-dec-31-vincent-gircys.html

Episode 5 - Bruce Pardy, Queens Univ. (Law), Exec. Dir. RightsProbe.org

https://rumble.com/v73z1ya-ep-5-jan-7-bruce-pardy.html

Episode 6 - Randy Hillier, former MPP (Cons, Ind), RandyHillier.com

https://rumble.com/v745sek-jan-14-ep-6-randy-hillier.html

Episode 7 - Kelsi Sheren, CAF Veteran (Afghanistan), CEO BrassAndUnity.com

https://rumble.com/v74l4t0-ep-7-dec-21-kelsi-sheren.html

Episode 8 - Derek Sloan, former MP (Cons, Ind), Pres. OntarioParty.ca

https://rumble.com/v74obrw-ep-8-derek-sloan-jan-22.html

Throughout these interviews five key problems are identified:

Each problem is further broken down here:

Top5problems 72.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

—> CAN PRESS/CTV/GLOBAL/NAT POST (Zero Coverage = Zero Points)

In November, 2025 the CTV and others were quick to cover stories involving the constituional right to freedom of speech when it came to the a Bill tabled by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Yet it appears that the federal Bill C-9 is not high on the priority list at four major Canadian newsrooms. (If someone can prove me otherwise, I will glady revise this paragraph. It seems that some search engines are worse than others.)

—> CBC (1/2 point) One point for having a story on the topic, but subtracting 1/2 for the lack of any coverage more recent than December 8.

This is a corporation with an budget of $1.4 billion annually (even more than Canada’s national intelligence agency, CSIS (Source). Yet, apparently, in order to find coverage of Bill C-9 on its website, one need to search using a sloppy nickname of the bill instead of its actual name.

Readers might well ask whether Canadians are getting their money’s worth, considering the $1.4 billion being invested in a service that deems crucial topics barely worth more than 2 minutes worth of “coverage”.

To their credit, those producing this single, brief (2:24 minutes) video report did include voices both in support of and in opposition to this bill. But instead of looking deeper at the arguments they presented, or at the means by which “deals” can be “brokered” when it comes to Parliamentary committee operations, the main message here was Minister Sean Fraser’s lack of “sign-off” from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Sources tell CBC News the Liberal anti-hate bill is in political limbo after the justice minister brokered a deal with the Bloc Québécois to remove a religious exemption, but didn't get the Prime Minister's Office to sign off.

It seems like the producers wanted to highlight the ‘human drama’ aspect, similar to what one finds in the fictional stories presented on CBC’s Gem streaming service. Something along these lines:

Oh, no! He forgot to ask his boss for permission!! What will happen next? Will there be conseqences for him? Will the whole deal be in limbo? A cliffhanger meant to invite viewers to tune in next time!!!

Key questions apparently were not asked… Who normally sets the government’s Legislative Agenda? What is the role of the PMO in drafting bills? How often are “deals” “brokered”? What about the voices of those voted in to represent the views of their constituients? Why did the Bloc want to have the religious exempton removed from the Criminal Code? Are the CBC producers & reporters aware of a previous Private Member’s Bill on this topic? Given the strength of the opposition Conservative vote in Western Canada, and the strong pushback coming from conservative Christian and Muslim communities, does this bill have the potential to drive devision in this country on geographic or religious lines? What would be the implications for Canada, if this “deal” were to allow the Bill to pass all the way through the House and move to the Senate? Would Quebec-based Senators be obliged to consider this “deal” when it is their turn to study this bill? What would be the effect of the removal of the religious exemption on Canadian constitutional freedoms?

What about the actual wording of Bill C-9? Has it occured to CBC journalists to ask those who support this bill how they understand the wording of the ambiguous Forfeiture clause for example. It is about people (?)

Source: https://followingthecovidscience.substack.com/i/184337943/draconian-bills-to-penalize-whistleblowers-even-more-in-the-future

Note that forfeiture clauses in EVERY OTHER law identify which types of THINGS are to be forfeited. This is the only one that does not. ON lawyer Lisa Miron points out that in every other law with a forfeiture clause words like “property,” or “proceeds of crime”, or anything that says “object” are used. Yet these have been omitted from the forfeiture clause that appears in Bill C-9. She can only speculate as to why.

—> TRISH WOOD (1 point) Given that Trish Wood runs a one-woman podcast production, we choose to understand “recently” as stretching further back in time than we do for full scale corporate or government-backed platforms staffed to be capable of publishing daily.

Contrast the 2 minutes of “coverage” currently offered by the CBC on the “Liberal anti-hate bill” with that provided by Trish Wood. This veteran CBC investigative reporter spent a decade as one of the hosts for the Emmy Award-winning investigative current affairs series, The Fifth Estate. Yet she now works independently.

After referencing the Edgewood Ostrich Farm and the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Wood contextualizes “anti-hate” censorship and the new bill within the reality of billionare ownership of newsmedia platforms. Readers walk away from her article with a much greater understanding of the current global phenomenon of censorship than they do after viewing the 2 minute clip by the CBC.

—> DRUTHERS (2 points, one for each recent article presented)

Bill C-9 Hands Ottawa the Power to Police Speech (October issue)

The Day The Narrative Broke: How Bill C-9 Collapsed Under Its Own Deception (January issue)

4) Edmonton police pilot facial recognition body cameras

“Back Door Sources”

—> Reclaim the Net: censorship and surveillance watchdogs

reclaimthenet.org/edmonton-police-test-canadas-first-facial-recognition-body-cams

—> Connie Shields at the UNLOCKALBERTA substack also provide noteworthy context, for example around the use of facial recognition for surveillance purposes:

—> Technocracy News and Trends

Not specific to this story on the Edmonton police pilot per se, but an excellent backgrounder, informing readers

By 2023, readers of Technocracy News were learning that

Ubiquitous AI Cameras To Surveil Travelers’ Every Move, Mood, Behavior “Cameras take images but AI interprets them for every conceivable characteristic: identity, mood, intention, compliance, direction of travel, handicaps, etc. This shows the Technocrat lust for data in order to practice Technocracy’s so-called “science of social engineering”. Manipulating human behavior is more achievable today than ever before in history.”

And in 2024 they learned this:

Technocrat Larry Ellison: “Omnipresent AI Cameras Will Ensure Good Behavior” “Larry Ellison is the founder and former chairman of Oracle, the third-largest software company in the world. According to SFGATE, “The CIA was not just Oracle’s first customer. Founded in May 1977, the firm’s name came from a CIA project code-named “Oracle.” “

Does that name sound familiar?

Not to anyone reliant on “Canada’s trusted news leader”, the Canadian Press! (Zero Coverage = Zero Points)

Wow! Readers of the National Post are a bit luckier!

Their favourite news source reported on Ellison’s son in alliance with another elite member of the US govenrment (via marriage to Donald Trump’s daughter) further consolidating the news landscape.

Earlier, the National Post mentioned daddy Larry as it ran an Associated Press article. (Both the US based Associated Press (AP) and Canadian Press (CP) run two-part websites, featuring a news-wire service in which they sell news articles to other media outlets WHILE ALSO selling a marketing and promotions service to corporate clients. However, in violation of media ethics guidelines, they do not reveal their financial conflicts of interest when reporting news related to any of their corporate clients.)

Here the AP chooses to cite the richest man in the world with zero background in medical research in an article supposedly about medical reasearch, but which is so obviously focussed on the corporate context by which medical research has been shaped.

Instead of inserting information about how mRNA injections have been CAUSING cancer, AP (and by extension National Post) have been serving as product promotion agencies with this statement:

Scientists are using mRNA for more than infectious disease vaccines, with researchers around the world exploring its use for cancer immunotherapies. At the White House earlier this year, billionaire tech entrepreneur Larry Ellison praised mRNA for its potential to treat cancer. (Source)

Back to the technocrats and the lack of news about them in the news wire service that supplies a large swath of smaller Canadian newspapers with their news…

The Canadian Press (billed as “Canada’s trusted news leader”) provides ZERO coverage on the perhaps first, second, or third most influential person to be influencing the highly influenceable leader to the south. (The other top contenders would be US Republican “kingmaker” Miriam Adelson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aka Benjamin Mileikowsky.)

But, with over 31,000 news stories on Donald Trump, it would appear the CP has been fanning what some describe as “Trump Derangement Syndrome” among its Canadian audience — an incessant focus on Donald Trump as the core source of everything wrong in the world today.

Compare that with

For every single story on Canada’s own former PM Justin Trudeau, “Canada’s trusted news source” ran 4.6 stories on our neighbour to the south.

What are “mainstream” news watching Canadians NOT learning when it comes to the technocrats at the helm of our neighbour’s government?

—> DRUTHERS (0 points at this time)

Although back in May 2022, DRUTHERS ran this little note in its “Absurdity Observer” section:

Some US schools are using smart cameras to target students without face masks. A Georgia school district is now using a “swarm” of automated surveillance tech to identify children who showed up at school without wearing a mask. The “smart cameras,” produced by Motorola’s Avigilon, are capable of both facial recognition and gun detection.

—> Global News, National Post, TRISH WOOD (Zero Coverage = Zero Points)

Global News search

I can understand that flying solo, Trish Wood cannot possibly address EVERY news item. And ditto for DRUTHERS which operates on a monthly production schedule drawing from volunteers to scan substacks etc. and assemble content outside of their day-jobs. But Global News and the National Post have a national presence and access to paid staff across the country. WHY are they NOT REPORTING on a topic like this?

—> CANADIAN PRESS (1/2 point)

In March 2025, the CP ran a thorough piece entitled Canadian police partner with AI in arms race against criminals. But at what cost? The half point deduction was made as it appears there were no more recent stories featuring the Edmonton pilot in partiular. However, back in March, CP readers learned that:

The rise of artificial intelligence has kicked off an arms race between perpetrators and police in Canada. The RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre describes in the force’s official “Gazette” magazine how the technology is being turned on its head in the search for AI-generated abuse material, which can be stitched together from existing images and video.

and

Police in Ontario are already using AI facial-recognition tools to compare mug shots with images of suspects caught on video. In New Brunswick, police reports are being drafted from body camera recordings. The RCMP is seeking an AI tool to crack into encrypted phones. And in Alberta, the Edmonton Police Service is working on two in-house AI tools: one for transcribing audio recordings and another for records management to link cases and investigations. But ethicists warn that use of AI in investigations is not free of bias and has the potential to violate human rights. Anais Bussières McNicoll, a lawyer with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said the organization takes issue with some AI-related predictive policing techniques in which data is analyzed to forecast where and when crime might occur — specifically facial recognition technology, or FRTs. She said it raises privacy concerns because “a person’s facial biometric data is permanently and irrevocably linked to their identity.” “These privacy issues are exacerbated when (facial recognition technology) is used without the person’s consent or active involvement or even knowledge, which is often the case when it comes to law enforcement,” Bussières McNicoll said in an interview. “FRTs by law enforcement risk stripping people of their anonymity and essentially reduce them to a walking license plate.” https://www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/atlantic/canadian-police-partner-with-ai-in-arms-race-against-criminals-but-at-what-cost/article_98791888-2962-511e-826f-e917b3fac32c.html

To their credit, the CBC and CTV each provided recent coverage of Edmonton’s facial-recognition body camera pilot.

—> CBC (1 point)

CBC Edmonton’s Radio Active program interviewed Dr. Gideon Christian, an Associate Professor and University Excellence Research Chair in AI and Law at the Faculty of Law, University of Calgary. The interview took place a week after Dr. Christian’s op ed piece on this topic ran in the Edmonton Journal. Here he explains the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) project:

According to EPS, this “proof of concept” will run through December, testing whether the system can flag “individuals with safety flags” or serious warrants. The software will run in “silent mode:” Officers will not see live alerts; footage will be reviewed later for algorithmic matches. But “silent mode” does not mean benign. Anyone who walks past a participating officer may be scanned and compared to police databases, without knowledge or consent. The public is treated as a pool of potential suspects, their faces run against criminal databases simply for going about their day. Edmonton is also being used as a global testing ground for Axon’s newest surveillance product. No other police service in the world has deployed facial recognition on body-worn cameras. Edmontonians are, in effect, test subjects for a technology Axon may wish to market elsewhere. This move contradicts Axon’s own prior commitments. In 2019, after reviewing the evidence, Axon’s independent AI Ethics Board concluded that facial recognition was too flawed and too biased to be ethically deployed on body-worn cameras and recommended that it not be used in that way.

https://edmontonjournal.com/opinion/columnists/opinion-edmontonians-shouldnt-be-guinea-pigs-for-face-tracking-bodycams

Speaking with the CBC’s Radio Active host, Dr. Christian notes these cameras are “too inacurate and too dangerous” and raises two points — potential innacuracies leading to indentification errors and the matter of civil liberties.

He explains research shows a 99% accuracy rate when identifying white male faces, but a high rate of error when it comes to people of colour and women. (For more on how women’s make up and forehead occluding hairstyles can impede successful facial recognition see this study dated December 2021.)

Dr. Christian is concernd about the use of this tool in immigration enforcement and for the identification of people participating in peaceful protest. He explains that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms provides rights to lawful assembly and lawful protest. Having police run identity checks of those present at protests without their knowledge or consent would have a chiling effect on the ability of Canadians to be involved in the democratic process which includes lawful protests.

https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/audio/9.7011205

—> CTV (1 point)

The CTV posted and reposted the Full news conference: Edmonton police testing facial recognition-enabled body worn video cameras

https://www.ctvnews.ca/edmonton/article/edmonton-police-to-pilot-body-cameras-equipped-with-facial-recognition/ (2 posts on the same day)

5) Paul Palango’s latest book - Anatomy of a Cover-Up (published June 2025)

“Back Door Sources”

—> Anatomy of a Cover-Up, Paul Palango

—> John Oughton, The Seaboard Review of Books

—> Deprived Justice Podcast. With over 40 long form interviews with key whistleblowers and other news makers, this podcast hosted by two retired Canadian law enforcement officers is well worth following. On November 12, 2025 they spoke with investigative journalist and author, Paul Palango. He explained that going back to 1994, he had been a media darling, often called upon for his expert commentary on contract policing in local communities by the RCMP. Palango indicates that he has become a persona non grata ever since he pointed out multiple inconsisentences in the “mainstream” explanation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting event.

—> Canadian Press ((Zero Coverage = Zero Points)

“No results found for your search” for both the author and the book title.

—> TRISH WOOD & DRUTHERS (Zero Coverage = Zero Points but….The Nova Scotia shootings occured before DRUTHERS and the TRISH WOOD Podcast were launched.)

—> CTV ((Zero Coverage = Zero Points)

The CTV still has posts up from the actual event, for example: “New details emerge about N.S. mass shooting as calls for public inquiry grow louder” (May 15, 2020) But there are no references to other theories or interpetations of events, despite Paul Palango having shared research findings and/or publications with a wide range of local and national media outlets.

—> GLOBAL NEWS (Zero Coverage = Zero Points)

—> NATIONAL POST (1 point, their first so far!)

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/what-cops-covered-up-about-the-nova-scotia-massacre

—> CBC (1/2 point)

The CBC features Palango’s first book on the Nova Scotia shootings (22 Murders), but not his second, in whch he outlines evidence he had shared re: the potenial that the shooter had originally been working undercover for the police in order to collect intelligence on local drug crime activity. On March 10, 2025, before the publication of “The Anatomy of a Cover-Up” they ran a 10 minute interview “Author Paul Palango says it’s time for the RCMP to get out of contract policing”. Palango explains the need to have the RCMP become focussed on federal policing and being replaced by municipal pollicing. Another interview on problems with contract policing goes back to 2010. It appears that once the second book was published, the CBC chose not to revisit the story.

6) President Putin Meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

“Back Door Sources”

—> The Executive Intelligence Review, a daily publication of the LaRouche Organization

https://eir.news/2026/01/news/putin-meets-abbas-in-moscow-pledges-to-advance-palestines-interests-in-board-of-peace/

—> CAN PRESS/DRUTHERS/GLOBAL NEWS/NAT POST (Zero Coverage = Zero Points)

Global News Search Result

—> CBC (1/2 point)

Earlier versions of the current story appear on the website, but without the latest development, half a point has been deducted. Unlike the above, the CBC has made a point of including statements by Palestinain (West Bank) President Mahmoud Abbas in their reporting in recent weeks/months.

But the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a desire to advance the interests of Palestine seems not to appear on the CBC website.

Given the continuing sanctions by the government of Canada against Russia, it seems that the government-backed public broadcaster is unable to make any possibly positive statements about the Russian president.

—> CTV(1/2 point)

A CTV article was published on January 19, three days before the meeting mentioned in the EIR review shown above. But there was no subsequent follow up of new developments. That and the unbalanced coverage in the source CTV chose to repost are two reasons that played into the removal of half a point.

On January 19, the CTV ran a story from the US network CNN - with the “Board of Peace” as its focus. They briefly mention the President of the State of Palestine (West Bank) Mahmoud Abbas and his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Neither the CNN nor the CTV chose to continue following this story. (It is shocking to us that a leading US news network, CNN, has next to no references to President Abbas, despite the USA having supported military actions in his region for a very long time. A quick check of some of the first 93 "hits” on a search for “Abbas”reveal no references to the Palestinian president… is this another example of a poorly designed search engine? Is actual relevant content “discoverable” on CNN’s website? Or do certain parties benefit from having readers not aware that someone actually holds the role of President of the State of Palestine?)

A close look at the CNN article republished by CTV references the invitation given to Russian President Putin with the comment that “Putin’s appointment to the board would mark an extraordinary return to the global stage for the Russian leader, who has been mostly shunned from international cooperation projects since he ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.” This comment is incredibly US or NATO centric as it totally omits the massive international cooperation projects with which Vladimir Putin has been involved since well before 2022 — projects involving countries representing a total of more than half of the global population. (For example BRICS+, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other multilateral agreements with African nations.)

A look at the author profile shows that CNN’S Kevin Liptak is essentially a “White House reporter”. This perspective might be the reason why months ago he recast Donald Trump’s actions in Gaza in heroic tones, with zero mention of the actual President of Palestine at all. That piece reads more like a movie script than like an analytical news report.

Elsewhere on the CTV website we find this report:

This CTV piece plays into the dramatic narrative being set up by government-subsidized (Carney-friendly) “mainstream media” which have long been casting Canada’s relationship with our neighbour to the south as a “good guys vs bad guys” narrative.

At least CTV mentioned some of the people that US President Trump plans to include on his so-called “Board of Peace”. Did anyone at CTV ask about the legimacy of this initiative in the first place? Is this a way to bypass the United Nations’ determination that Israel’s actions in the region meet the definition of genocide? Has the CTV forgotten this news from only three months ago?

GENEVA – Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel said in a new report today. The Commission urges Israel and all States to fulfil their legal obligations under international law to end the genocide and punish those responsible for it. https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2025/09/israel-has-committed-genocide-gaza-strip-un-commission-finds

What about providing both supportive and ciritical commentary of the composition of this “Board of Peace”? Instead of naming seasoned diplomats to this board, those who intimately understand the issues at hand, such as the recently retired H.E. Prof. Dr. Manuel Hassassian, Palestinian Ambassador to Denmark, President Trump has named global financiers, like the president of the World Bank, and yet another American billionnaire technocrat to his Board.

The CTV referenced the White House press release explaining the US government’s understanding of its Board of Peace:

According to a White House press release: “The Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of the president’s (Gaza peace plan), providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.”

But it did nothing to explain how the 20 terms of the so-called Gaza pleace plan would even have any relevance at all.

We note these statements on the CTV website:

CTV News is committed to producing journalism that is accurate, fair and complete.

guiding principles underscore our commitment to journalism that is accurate and reliable in the public interest.

TV News’ mandate is to uphold journalistic integrity and independence under all circumstances and at all times, without exception.

it is the fundamental purpose of CTV News to enable Canadians to know what is happening and to clarify events so they may form their own conclusions.

our mission is to be Canada’s most trusted news source, providing the most timely and relevant news and information on all platforms while adhering to the highest standards of journalism at all times.

Our target audience is a broad cross-section of Canadians of all ages who are interested in the world around them.

Recommending Expertise of Retired Diplomats, Military Intelligence Officials, etc.

Instead of turning to those who are under pressure to comply with certain pre-determined outcomes under threat of job loss for non-compliance, why not turn to those experts who, by virute of retirement, are less constrained?

We at CSNews highly recommend that journalists reach out to the aforementioned H.E. Prof. Dr. Manuel Hassassian, Palestinian Ambassador to Denmark, for any further stories related to attempts at finding solutions for Palestine, Israel and the surrounding region.

Here he is as a guest of the Schiller Institute, the hosts of the weekly International Peace Coaliton meetings.

Here is the transcript of this presentation. His first lesson is that you CANNOT speak of NEGOTIATIONS between a “top dog” and an “underdog”. True negotiations only occur between evenly matched partners. This professor’s lecture is a MUST SEE for anyone reporting on international relations.

There is a wealth of information in his lecture as well as within the various Schiller Institute playlists found here: https://www.youtube.com/@SchillerInstitute/playlists

Reporters covering geopolitical developments will find the weekly discussions between former diplomats, retired military and intelligence professionals, peace group organizers and others very eye-opening.

See: schillerinstitute.com/international-peace-coalition/ for past recordings and the link to participate live.

Other Critical Reading for Journalist and Political Commentators

There are alternatives to the neo-colonial, neo-feudal, technocratic facism being envisioned by many of the top influential players today. But unless journalists report on these alternatives, few poeple will have heard of any “out of the box” solutions being developed. For example, members of the Schiller Institute propose TEN PRINCIPLES OF A NEW INTERNATIONAL SECURITY AND DEVELOPMENT ARCHITECTURE

Furthermore, they have already worked out the details of a huge desalination and development project to return much of the arid lands now being disputed into productive soil, providing real hope of peace and economic stability. Hunger drives desperation in ways that having one’s needs met does not.

The originator of the Oasis Plan, the late physical economist (and previous US Presidential candidate) Lyndon Larouche observed already in 1990:

We must structure, at the same time, a general policy plan of development which is the foundation for such peace. For years, our proposals for economic development have been repeatedly brushed aside, with the advice that a political settlement must come first, and then an economic cooperation for general development of the region might become possible. We have repeatedly said, . . . that that line of argument is wrong, and even dangerously absurd. The simple reason is, that without a policy of economic development, the Arabs and Israelis have no common basis for political agreement: no common interest.

Learn more here:

schillerinstitute.com/the-oasis-plan-the-larouche-solution-for-southwest-asia/

—> TRISH WOOD (1 point)

Ms. Wood did not reference the recent meeting between the two statesmen. However, for years, she has been providing readers with extensive background context and a completely different interpretation of the Russia/Ukranian military conflict than many journalists working from a pro-Ukranian bias. And she does so in a signature, ‘no holds barred’ style.

See for example, from ”HOW I LEARNED TO START WORRYING AND HATE THE BOMB and you should too." (October 19, 2022)

Zelensky has blown up the Crimea bridge and brags about it — two weeks after America or a proxy (likely) blew up the Nord Stream pipeline and then sort of bragged about it. It was just two weeks ago that Zelensky was demanding a preemptive strike by Nato on Russian nuclear missile sites. There he was, all dressed up like a pretend soldier demanding World War III…It feels like legacy media and western leaders are sleepwalking us into an historic calamity. The Evil/Putin and Heroic/Zelensky media story is demonstrably false and wearing thin as the Ukraine president puffs-up and postures like a neighbourhood gangster-wannabe looking for street cred.

Already at that time, Wood was sharing her conversations with knowledgable military strategists. Among those was defense and foreign policy consultant, and the author of books on military transformation, Col. Douglas MacGregor. Wood asks whether the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline could have been planned to “purposely escalate the tensions, because they’re interested in escalating the fight”.

Two years later, Wood interviewed Scholar of Inernational Relations and Russian Studies, Dr. Gilbert Doctorow, as found here: WHAT PUTIN REALLY WANTS (November 2024)

This is a necessary deep dive episode with a Russian studies expert who blows up the propaganda plays aimed at involving the United States and NATO in a war with Putin. President Joe Biden’s providing of ATACMS missiles and permission to fire them into Russia fundamentally changes the nature of the war. Knowing that incoming president Donald Trump has stated that he will bring peace as one of his first priorities, the escalation by Biden is seen by many as a last gasp attempt to support his own failing policy. It is reckless and caused President Vladimir Putin to make clear that this brings the United States and perhaps all NATO members into the circle of co-belligerents — making them targets.

[Note: events of the last year have shown Donald Trump’s campaign promises to be a chimera—an illusion, fantasy, mirage, etc.]

In March, 2025 we note this conversation TARIFF PSYCHOSIS IN CANADA AND UKRAINE FLAMEOUT WITH SCOTT HORTON. Trish Wood is speaking with the author of “Provoked”, Libertarian Institute founder Scott Horton

Here are the opening paragraphs in a review of the book by Michael Holmes, freelance journalist and founder of Global Apartheid, based in Potsdam, Germany.

Scott Horton’s 900-page masterpiece, Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine, is a hugely important work that meticulously documents how three decades of Western encirclement provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This long review aims to provide a broad and comprehensive overview of the many crimes, miscalculations, and failures by all sides that led to an unnecessary war. Scott Horton, founder and director of the Libertarian Institute, is best known for conducting over 6,000 in-depth interviews with experts on U.S. foreign policy. His impressive new book Provoked is a monumental indictment of Western foreign policy follies, tracing how NATO expansion and regime-change wars fueled Russia’s hostility. With thousands of citations, Horton’s research persuasively shows that Western actions—cloaked in rhetoric of democracy and humanitarianism—provoked Moscow’s response.

7) He Lifeng: China to be the largest consumer market

“Back Door Sources”

—> Pepe Escobar is one of the most connected globetrotting investigative journalists and geopolitical analysts there is. As a specialist on the history of the economic partnership between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), he outlines the attempts by the Western imperial hegemonic World Order (US and its vassals) to push back against the growing economic partnership among nations who are no longer willing to subsume their interests to the US hegemony.

With reference the recent World Ecomonic Forum meeting in Davos, Escobar said:

… what was the real game-changer at Davos? It was not the “rupture” or even the land grab plots. It was the speech by China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng. Incidentally, Carney’s “rupture” speech was heavily influenced by his recent trip to China – where he met with He Lifeng, a serious candidate to succeed Xi Jinping in the future. At Davos, He Lifeng made it very clear that China is determined to become “the world’s market”; and that boosting domestic demand was now “on top of [China’s] economic agenda,” as reflected in the 15th Five-Year plan which will be approved this coming March in Beijing. So whatever the barbarians may be potting, the fact that matters is that China is already deep into the next phase, where it is expected to replace the United States as the world’s primary consumer market. Now that’s what’s called a rupture.

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/01/23/the-real-rupture-in-davos/

Pepe Escobar and the other frequent guests on the “Dialogue Works” YouTube channel are excellent counterweights to the propagandists at military-backed instutions like the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). We saw, for example, how in one article, a Canadian Press journalist referenced three CEPA voices without any counter-balancing voice. We at CSNews wanted to remind journalists that they need to do due dligence when selecting sources as they cover stories.

I take it you did not check who backs the policy analysis at this think tank? (Please don’t tell me you don’t recognize American Rheinmetall Defense & Lockheed Martin Corporation as sources with a vested interest in keeping the war going!) (See the full critique here.)

Had the Canadian Press journalist just mentioned drawn from insights presented by Pepe Escobar to balance out the views of those backed by donors with vested interests, the result would have scored much higher, for example on the Critical Balance Reporting Test proposed by CSNews!

CAN PRESS/CBC/DRUTHERS/GLOBAL NEWS/NAT POST/WOOD (Zero Coverage = Zero Points)

Global News search results

—> CTV (1/2 point)

Here the CTV network acquired a news story from the US-based corporate-backed Associated Press (AP) news agency. The only reference to the Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng was with reference to where on the schedule he was to speak, not what he had to say.

The two likeliest counterweights to Trump’s administration on the international scene -- China and the European Union -- get top billing on the first day: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will speak Tuesday morning, right before Vice-Premier He Lifeng, China’s “economic czar” -- as Dušek put it.

Given that the article was written before the event, it could be argued that no content could be covered. Yet, it appears that the AP writers did not do any homework to examine past comments made or texts written by He Lifeng, to signal what he might be speaking about. After the event, while 11 hits appear on the CTV webpage for China+next+consumer+market+davos+2026 nothing relevant shows up. It looks like the CTV is still stuck with “Trump Derangment Syndrome” choosing to paint a negative light on our neighbour to the south rather than examine the implications of the revelation that China is positioning itself as the world’s largest consumer market set to outpace the U S A.

8) Silver Shortage, High Silver Prices means Falling Currency Value

“Back Door Sources”

Readers who expect major newspapers/news platforms to be a trusted source of financial news may be surprised to learn otherwise when they hear what others are reporting.

Here, readers will find greater depth on the blog pages of independent (non-commissionend) financial advisors such as

—> Andrew Sleigh of Sprott Money

—> Catherine Austin Fitts of the Solari Report

In this August 2025 interview with citizen journalist Matthew Pauly, Andrew Sleigh provides listeners with information clearly not addressed on government-funded platforms. Three months earlier, Andrew Sleigh spoke and wrote about the implications of the Death of the Dollar, i.e. the global consequences as international commodities trade is moving away from the use of the $US as the world’s reserve currency. As well, he spoke about the accelerating push toward Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). And how the combination can result in a modern-day Great Depression. See: What Comes After the Dollar Dies?

Meanwhile, Wall Street investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts has been giving multiple interviews weekly, focussing on the “global financial coup” long underway. For example:‘They’ve Given Up on the Country’: Inside the Financial Coup | Catherine Austin Fitts recorded on January 26, 2026. Hearing a seasoned economist’s perspective on the beheind the scenes activities around the declared COVID-19 pandemic can also be eye-opening for journalists, politicians, investors and the general public. In her sworn testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry in May 2023 already Fitts explained:

What happened in the United States in the pandemic is you had an explosion of wealth moving upward. When we started the pandemic in the United States, or if we go back to 1990 say, there were approximately 60 billionaires in the United States. By the start of the pandemic, there were 614. Within, I think, the first 12 months, the number of billionaires grew by 56 billion and wealth of the billionaire class grew by over a trillion dollars, estimated in the U.S. to be $1.3 trillion. Some of that came from the fact that, as part of going direct reset, the central bank injected approximately $5 trillion into the economy. It was notable the way it was done, because it was injected— instead of doing it through the reserve circuit, which is normally the way a central bank would inject money, it injected it directly into the economy. And what that did was that bubbled certain aspects of the economy at the same time the pandemic shut down others.

See the full recording and the transcript here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/catherine-austin-fitts/#1689907599657-fefa385c-a7e725fd-5e62

Before looking for stories on the current silver shortage, let us check to which degree state-subsidized news outlets provide viewers with news involving around basic economic concepts using the frequently occuring term “Quntitative Easing” (QE).

The Plain Bagel financial literacy channel on YouTube defines QE as:

The process through which the central bank injects money into the economy by crediting itself electronic funds. Next the central bank inserts itself as a buyer purchsing securities and assets from other banks. By buying the assets, the central bank is replacing them with new money, essentially increasing the county’s money supply, “as if pulling the funds from an alternate dimension”.

Looking up “Quantitative Easing” on the platforms of our 7 “test subjects” we find:

Canadian Press - 2 articles, the latest from 2024

CBC - nothing more recent than 2022

CTV - In this Feb 2 2026 article Gold, silver fall further as CME margin hike stokes selling CTV has one sentence on the topic of QE: “Barclays said in a note on Monday it expects rate cuts, fiscal expansion, quantitative easing, fiat debasement and de-dollarisation to likely keep investment demand firm for gold.”

Gobal News - instead of a statement saying “no results found” Global lists an array of recent articles about aluminum, craft beer, date rape, Iran, Hamas and more

National Post - 2 articles. In March 2025, the NAT POST essentially explained QU in this paragraph” “Poilievre has previously criticized the Canadian central bank for its first-ever foray into quantitative easing starting in 2020, saying it contributed to inflation. When he was the Conservative finance critic, he accused the Bank of Canada of acting as “an ATM” for Trudeau’s spending by purchasing government bonds, which suppressed interest rates and made it cheaper for the government to borrow.” In January 2026, it ran an article using the financial meaning of QE figuratively: “First, they may have been dishonest. Swelling the number of people living in Canada superficially boosts GDP and allows the Liberals to brag about growth while ignoring worsening GDP per capita. Many skeptics correctly termed this trick “human quantitative easing.” “

With only 2 out of 5 state-subsidized news outlets including a basis fiancial concept in their reporting, how many will report on the current (as of January 23) silver shortage?

DRUTHERS/WOOD (Zero Coverage = Zero Points, keeping in mind their limited resources, the former being run by volunteers, and the later run on very little manpower)

—> CBC (1/2 point) Our cut off date for this series was January 23, 2026. It has taken usgggiohihljkljklkll nearly two weeks to finish all the write ups. By that time the CBC had started reporting on higher values for silver but not on a global shortage. And not on a parallel decline in currency values. In the last few days, the CBC has added some articles or videos providing limited coverage of rising silver prices. But none of these touch on any of the issues raised, for example by Catherine Austin Fitts or Andrew Sleigh. Instead, they address the line ups in front of stores selling precious metals, and mention the unprecedented jump in the dollar value of silver. One speaker lists increased industrial uses for silver as one reason for hightend demand, along with “volatility” and uncertainties, for example when US President Trump started talking about Greenland. Other recent CBC stories speculate that heightened global demand for silver can be a boon for Canadian mining.

—> CTV (1/2 point)

This story was aquired from US based Reuters, the favored media agency of the world’s largest corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum. They would have a very specific lens through which to report on the current silver shortage. “Silver hits record high above US$100/oz as gold closes in on $5,000 milestone”

There is no mention that rising precious metal prices reflect falling currency values, or of any of the larger context.

—> GLOBAL NEWS (Zero Coverage = Zero Points)

This newsroom either chooses not to run economic stories, or its staff is living in denial when it comes to global finances.

The search for Silver Shortage brings up reports like these:

Before going further, we request assistance from the various platforms for tips as to how to use their search engines more efficiently. If it turns out that these platforms DID INDEED COVER STORIES which we did not find, please contact us to demonstrate what steps to take to find the stories. For example, setting the search to THE PAST 30 DAYS on the National Post search page, EVERY SEARCH came up with the same two unrelated hits. It appears that the National Post search does not go looking for other posts with the names Dan or Hartman or Helen or Grus, which is what one might expect. Apparently, it is “all or nothing” for the NP!!

—> NAT POST (Zero Coverage = Zero Points)

No Coverage = No Answers to Key Questions = No Fiancial Awareness

Followers of these and other “Back Door” sources of information are hearing answers to questions like these:

Where does government money end up? Where does money for government spendig promises come from?

Do governments actually “print money” in tough financial times? What is the process known as “quantitative easing”? When and how is this used? (One YouTuber describes it as the central bank inserting money into the economy by inserting itself into the market to purchase assets as if “pulling the funds from an alternate dimension”. See The Plain Bagel. What is Quantitative Easing?

What has been the impact of BRICS nations no longer using the US dollar as reserve currency? How has the decision, for example, by Saudi Arabia to circumvent the $US when selling oil these days? How has that affected the value of the $US relative to other currencies?

What do rising nominal dollar values of precious metal prices say about the droppping purchasing value of the dollar?

For how long have governments and the media been covering up their financial failures by disregarding a key indicator— purchsing power of currencies vs. that of precious metals? Here is an example: 60 years ago one ounce of gold could be used to purchase X number of items like men’s suits. Today that same amount of gold can still be be used to purchase the same number of men’s suits. But today, to purchase that same number of men’s suits you would need to pay a much higher dollar amount than 60 years ago. The purchasing power of the dollar is much reduced while the purchasing power of gold remains the same. Is this basic economic fact being discussed by financial comentators on state-subsidized broadcasters?

Which manufacturing industries rely on silver components? Why is there currently a silver shortage? Who was buying up silver these days? Which mints in which countries are experinceing ths shortage? What does that mean for their countries? OR is this due to artificial manipulation of the currency markets?

How have currency markets been manipulated in countries being sanctioned by the West? How does such outside manipulation play into the regime change playbook both abroad and at home?

What are the connections between slumping $US vallues and certain US foreign policy decisions i.e. the recent attempt to take control of the $17 trillion dollars of oil in Venezuelan oilfields? How is the US plan to ensure that this oil gets sold in $US supposed to slow down the decline in the US economy relative to others?

Why are major US and Swiss banks already being bailed out? When will banks switch to using bail-ins (i.e. pull from their investor’s money instead of getting government bail-outs?)

How similar is the current situtation to the one in the weeks before the 2008 financial crisis?

How does the financial system end up in crisis in about 70 year cycles?

Where do programmable money and the control grid fit into the picture?

What happens when governments introduce new currencies and block access to old ones?

What are the plans for the digital Euro and would it need to be rolled out at the same time as digital currency in countries like Canada?

Meanwhile followers of state-subsidized media platforms are uniformed of issues that have the potential to directly impact their lives.