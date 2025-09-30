Over the years, the people working at Policy Horizons Canada have been quietly mapping out predictions for the many things we are now experiencing.

Many of the “Disruptions” and divisions in our society were already long being written about, but hardly reported on or present in public discourse.

As we respond to the roller coaster of recent events even at the Universal Ostrich Farm, a little “hindsight” at what was once “foresight” seems in order.

The work of Policy Horizons combines

desk research and literature reviews

engagements and collaborations across government departments and agencies

conversations with national and international foresight practitioners, experts, and stakeholders

Many seasoned foresight practitioners, forecasters, and experts believe the world is experiencing the highest level of economic, political, and social uncertainty in decades. The number of “known unknowns” is extremely high. Foresight—the assessment of what might happen or be needed in the future—is more needed than ever.

In a 2020 publication looking at COVID-19 policies, a writer stated:

A “winner” of the race to treatment and vaccines could attempt to use that victory to significantly shape geoeconomic, geopolitical, and societal futures.

Here are other prescient statements appearing in the work of CPH:

In 2014, in a document focussing on forces of change in Asia, Policy Horizons Canada (PHC), wrote: “Greater industrialized agriculture can pose challenges to or even usurp subsistence and small-hold farmers.” And for Canada, in 2013, they predicted “A full scale implementation of industrialized automated food production processes in Canada in the very near future”.

Clearly, “the winner” of many of the ongoing “races” in our societies (those with the most money to influence the most people and policy makers) have truly shaped our geoeconomic, geopolitical and societal futures.

Sadly, most of us tend not to see how governments “pick winners”, bringing about the usurping of small-hold citizens in favour of full scale industrialized processes all the while cheering themselves on about their role in bringing a kinder, gentler, happier future for all.

Last fall, Canada officially opened up Health Emergency Readiness Canada (HERC). With that name, one would think they would be pro-actively teaching Canadians how to improve their own resilience to infections, metabolic disease, Vitamin D deficiency, etc.

Instead, HERC is about Research and Development for Biomedical product manufacturing, in which winners and losers are selected according to criteria not made transparent to the public.

https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/ised/en/programs-and-initiatives/health-emergency-readiness-canada/biomanufacturing-projects-underway

Interestingly, HERC appears outside of what is referred to as the “Health Portfolio”.

The Minister of Health is responsible for maintaining and improving the health of Canadians. This is supported by the Health Portfolio which comprises Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The Health Portfolio consists of approximately 12,000 full-time equivalent employees and an annual budget of over $3.8 billion. https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/corporate/health-portfolio.html

See more here:

Many of the examples listed below illustrate the criminalization of economic competition. As the narrator of this film on the UN Agenda 2030 states in the section on Goal 10, “To level the playing field, economic competition will be criminalized and private property will be nationalized.” (https://rumble.com/v6z8mjq-agenda-2030-sdgs.html, 15min40sec).

Calling in the Troops

Instead of inviting the researchers investigating the potential for the manufacturing of therapeutic treatments and diagnostic tools outside of the preferred circle of “winners”, our government has repeatedly used taxpayer dollars to apply inordinate force and effort to silence and remove alternative medicines and therapeutics.

This appears to be “Health” Canada’s preferred modus operandi. Do you see similarities here?

Example 1: Stopping United Ostrich Farm Antibody Research

In the dramatic days leading up to yet another interim stay of the cull orders, RCMP and CFIA agents circled in on the United Ostrich Farm. The plan was to physically kill research animals whose line of production could be a threat to the business interests being nurtured in HERC. And then to dispose of their carcasses somehow, somewhere, and likely to take over all of the “ostrich related” items on the farm. The cull order also implied the destruction of untold numbers of antibody-rich ostrich eggs that the farmers were forbidden from having leave the property.

See this letter to Dr. Delores Peters, a CFIA veterinarian based in Calgary for a summary of some of the key issues:

Canadians are asking: WHY NOT add ostrich antibody production to the research agenda? Wouldn’t Canada benefit economically if ostrich-derived antibody research were added to the mix? It sure sounds exactly like “bio manufacturing” that HERC references as one of its purposes. But no, somehow “winners” and “losers” were determined and the UOF ostriches are losing. And yet, as Connie Shields pointed out in four posts, Hybrid Turkey farm must be on the winning side, getting exemptions despite a bad animal rights record. Obviously their ownership team seems to have what HERC etc. are looking for.

Example 2: Stopping the sale of the Nutritional Supplement TRUEHOPE

Who would have thought that Bipolar disorder could be linked to vitamin and/or mineral deficiency? And that it can be treated WITHOUT chemical antidepressants?

In 2003, we had Health Canada organizing in a SWAT style raid to physically put a stop to a small scale production company of a nutritional supplement that had the power to eliminate many of the symptoms related to bipolar disorder including suicidal ideation. This despite positive results found through clinical research paid for by the Alberta government and announced on the CBC’s national news. See the documentary EPIPHANY: THE TRUEHOPE BATTLE. When choosing between micronutrients and psychotropic drugs, it is clear on whose side Health Canada is. Why did only Rebel News choose to run a feature when the Truehope documentary was completed? Is there a “no go” list provided to government-funded newsrooms, listing the stories they are NOT allowed to run?

Example 3: Police Action against Whistleblowers for the Unborn

As as flood of research data and other information is coming out almost daily re: the harmful effects of mRNA injections on people of all ages, and particularly on the unborn, it is hard to believe that only TWO years ago, retired physician Dr. Mel Bruchet was taken from his home by police and incarcerated in a psychiatric facility after having spoken public about a sudden high rate of still births observed by hospital staff.

And it is equally hard to believe, that despite the concerted efforts of many professionals, TWO years have gone by and STILL these products are being injected into mothers carrying young life in the womb! Protecting the Unborn - Hats off to those who are advocating for the littlest of us

Dr. Mel Bruchet came back from retirement to do his part in the health care crunch of the Covid Crisis working as a general practitioner in British Columbia. Then, hearing directly from doulas who could attest to THIRTEEN stillbirths in TWO days, he went public. This lead him to a horrific stint of involuntary confinement in the psych ward of a local hospital from which he needed to be rescued. Dr. Bruchet wrote an account of the fallout on his attempt to alert the world about the high rate of stillbirths post vaccination. Imagine being admitted to a psych ward for saying something as obvious as “these products are deadly” when the prevailing narrative was that they were “safe and effective.” Apparently speaking up to protect the unborn was considered a hurtful, even crazy, thing to do (as it would dare cause “vaccine hesitancy”— a crime in and of itself, for the first time ever!!) You can read his account of these events here and in the associated biographical notes. https://unitedvoices.earth/2023/04/dr-mel-bruchet-stillbirth-testimony/ (Source)

https://unitedvoices.earth/2023/04/dr-mel-bruchet-stillbirth-testimony/

Example 4: Police Arrests & Raids in Doctors’ Homes & Offices

Early on in the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, Canadian physicians were allowed to provide medical exemptions to those patients whom they deemed at risk of allergic reaction, for example to the PEG in COVID-19 vaccines.

Alberta example (September 2021)

Ontario example (September 2021)

But once the policy changed, we started hearing about police raids on Canadian doctor’s offices at the behest of the provincial medical colleges who see their role as enforcers of the rules set by the Minister and by Health Canada.

Police raids on dissident doctor’s homes and arrests and incarcerations are not restricted to Canada. Germany, the country that was once so strongly committed to never opening the door to fascism, has a shockingly large record of actions

Here is one example, Dr. Stefan Hockertz, as written up in July 2022:

Already in 2020 when it came to first applications for COVID-19 vaccine Emergency Use Authorization, German biologist, pharmacologist and toxicologist, Dr. Stefan Hokertz pointed out a number of unanswered questions and warned that millions of people would intentionally submit themselves to bodily harm if these questions were not answered ahead of time. (Link to July 2021 interview) Having been involved in the drug authorization process himself, Dr. Hockertz knew all the right questions to ask. He then experienced a raid on his home, the confiscation of his computers, charges for alleged tax evasion related to his private pharmacology consulting business and the seizure of all of his financial assets. None of the alleged charges against him have been proven, but due to the psychological trauma of these actions, he has fled the country and relocated to Switzerland. After months of silence, Dr. Hockerz allowed himself to be interviewed for a 15 minute documentary film (in German). The recent Pfizer data drops have validated the cautionary points he raised from the start.

The German independent news channel, AUF1, has produced a documentary featuring 15 German speaking physicians who faced reprisal by the German state - clearly in defence of the economic interests of its pharmaceutical partners. https://auf1.tv/corona-helden-wir-vergessen-euch-nicht/doku-corona-helden-gejagt-gehetzt-geaechtet-wir-vergessen-euch-nicht

Arresting, fining, charging other Professionals

A judge is judged!

Christian Dettmar, a family judge from the Weimar District Court in Germany recently faced the Erfurt Regional Court for his stance against the unnecessary imposition of mask mandates on children. In April 2021, going against the grain, he ruled that children at two Weimar schools should not be burdened with wearing Covid masks in class, defying the restrictive guidelines set by the Thuringian Ministry of Education. The Thuringian Higher Regional Court stated that the family judge did not possess the jurisdiction on this matter, a viewpoint also echoed by the Federal Court of Justice. They insisted that only administrative courts should handle state orders regarding corona protection measures. At the time (in April 2021), Dettmar had his office, private residence and car searched after he ruled that children should not be wearing masks. He also had his phone confiscated after his decision which embarrassed the government. After originally being sentenced to two years in prison, the court has now suspended the sentence on probation. However, it is still possible that Dettmar may lose his office and pension as a result of the conviction. …The defence, however, passionately highlighted the judge’s genuine concern for the well-being of children. They asserted that the case was merely an attempt to suppress and penalise differing opinions in a society where free thought should be celebrated. Reiterating his unwavering stand, Dettmar confirmed he would make the same decision again. The subsequent lifting of school mask mandates by German states in April 2022 only reinforces the argument that such restrictions should never have been in force in the first place. (Source)

Example 5: The Case of Ottawa Detective Helen Grus

Here we see another example of police enforcement of what appears to be a Health Canada ban on critique of the “safe and effective” COVID-19 injections in babies and expectant and nursing mothers. Anyone unfamiliar with the monumental efforts being put in by the Ottawa police force to silence this detective can search “Helen Grus” on this Substack and/or see updates at donaldbest.ca or listen to interviews with her lawyer Bath-Sheba Vandenberg on the Deprived Justice podcast series. One should question why a case that has the potential to permanently shut down the previously unfettered ability of police detectives to freely follow where the evidence leads them across the country is not being put at the top of the news broadcasts nation wide.

Example 6: Forcefully Arresting Baby Lim’s Mother (Vancouver)

Sending out the police Paddy Wagon for use on a young mother in shock in a medical kidnapping case that is still highly underreported.

In this case, it is the Vancouver police, yet their overreach echoes that of the RCMP in the Truehope example shared earlier. Footage found on Davis Lim’s Facebook page indicates a mother in complete shock, having just witnessesed her husband’s unexpected attempt to take their child from the custody of Social Services. Instead of treating her with the compassion one would deem appropriate for someone stunned and barely able to speak coherently, the police locked her in a cage car usually used for prisoners deemed flight risks.

Canadians may be stunned to realize what extra-constitutional powers are invested in various Social Services departments across the country. Learn more from StopMedicalKidnapping.ca. Additionally, the last six days of hearings run by the National Citizens Inquiry revealed many instances of disproportionate levels of police actions in order to enforce rigid and unbending policies. (See the 2025 Vancouver and Kitchener testimonies here.)

( Source of original image)

While the remaining examples have not directly involved police action, the degree of psychological violence used against Canadians by the government is chilling.

Example 7: Criminalizing Communication about Natural Health Care Products

In the previous session of Parliament, the federal government had hidden draconian legislation meant to severely restrict access and manufacturing of natural health products within a large budget bill. Most Canadians are not aware of the impacts of the so-called “self care framework” that Health Canada is now implementing. As a result, small producers of natural supplements are going to have to pay the same fee and fine rates as the multinational conglomerates. Meanwhile large producers, like Moderna, are moving in on the marketing for their purposes of what was once a home-scale family business involving elderberry health products. Please look closely at the various discussion papers presented by the policy analysts at the Natural Health Product Protection Association. https://nhppa.org/discussion-papers/ (Note how there is next to no coverage of the work of the NHPPA by the CBC, CP and Globe and Mail. Why is that?)

it is obvious by its actions that Health Canada is locking Canadians into a chemical drug model of health. The government funded health care agencies and facilities only use synthetic, patented medications, refusing to consider natural health products for use in hospital protocols (except for example, Vitamin K to promote blood clotting in cases of excessive bleeding.)

In which countries would you expect policies such as these:

it is illegal for the chemical company to share the trials that worked or did not work with the publc.

medical journals only publish studies with positive results, not negative results

government regulators may be aware of the existence of trials with negative results but do not pay attention to those

natural health product sellers may NOT tell stories of positive results experienced by their customers as a result of purchasing the products. It is illegal for distributors or sellers to share positive claims about therapeutics other than chemical drugs.

Natural health product vendors need to be on the lookout for people posing as customers, asking questions about the benefits of natural health products. These people might be undercover agents seeking to lay charges for “unsubstantiated claims” re: produce efficacy. Fines associated are sufficiently high to bankrupt a vendor.

Need I say, this is in today’s Canada?

Journalists are invited to learn about the Natural Health Product Protection Association’s attempts to highlight this criminalization of economic competition. Please tune is as the ONLY PEOPLE allowed to tell the stories are the people who use natural health products themselves. As per Health Canada policy no vendor or manufacturer can share the research.

Check out nhppa.org/live/ every weekday from October 4 to 25 to hear what is being called the “World’s Greatest Health Show” as it is broadcast throughout the country. And arrange to speak to the many supporters of natural health prodducts, including Chinese medics practitioners, naturopaths and may others as the Health Charter Tour comes through these cities:

Example 8: Stopping leading-edge highly successful Cancer Treatment

With federal backing (or impetus) a novel cancer treatment protocol at Alberta’s Cross Cancer Institute was shut down, taking away active treatment for many cancer patients, letting them die in the process. The reason? To relocate the technology to Vancouver where it could become touted as the “only place in Canada” for medical tourism using this sort of cancer treatment. The head researcher was even bribed to stay quiet about the closure. When Nuclear Medicine Physician Dr. William Makis refused to take the bribe to go along with the shut down, he faced many different types of reprisals, including extortion, police visits to the family home and more. https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/dr-william-makis-virtual-testimony-sept-18-2023/. Dr Makis is still battling with people from within the Alberta government who are impeding his ability to provide online cancer coaching using peer-reviewed and highly successful means.

Pushback against Attempts to Alert Canadian Medical Association re: Doctor Deaths

Is it any wonder that the favoured media parter of the world’s largest corporate lobby group, Reuters, “debunked” the note of warning sent to the CMA by Dr. Makis?

There is no evidence to substantiate a claim that 80 Canadian doctors died as a result of COVID-19 vaccines. Reuters reviewed obituaries and other public information about the 80 doctors included in the claim and found that some had died from accidents, cancer and other non-COVID related illnesses. In a video that received over 22,000 likes at the time of writing, an Instagram user states, “In the nation of Canada, they’ve had over 80 doctors die in the previous six months between the ages of 25 to 55. Medical doctors. The only correlating factor for all of these doctors was the fact that they had taken the third and fourth booster shot” (00:42, here). The video claim appears to be based on a letter written by Canadian physician William Makis to the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) in October 2022. In the letter, Makis points to his own analysis of data from CMA and other sources, which he says found higher rates of death among doctors under age 50 in Canada during the period since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as compared with the past. (here). The letter’s subject is the “Sudden deaths of 80 young Canadian doctors since rollout of COVID-19 vaccines,” and in it, Makis lists the names of 80 doctors along with their photographs and other details in the letter. At least 11 of the doctors died from cancer. Four died from accidents, including two car accidents, a drowning, and a death while descending the world’s second highest mountain

https://www.reuters.com/article/fact-check/no-evidence-that-80-canadian-doctors-died-from-covid-vaccinations-idUSL1N33K1EM/

Clearly, these “journalists” functioned as “propagandists” for fellow WEF members, the CEOs of Moderna and Pfizer. Engaging in Disinformation by Omission, they conveniently left out news of autopsy results showing vaccine generated spike overload in various organs leading to fatal cardiac arrests or strokes. They also did not connect with Dr. Makis or other investigative medical reachers to understand the role the mRNA injections play in hastening cancers.

Example 9: License Removal — Welcome to the Future

This refers to the cruel removal of medical licenses of many Canadian physicians who pointed out when internationally accredited research did not support Health Canada’s parroting of WHO polices. While Global News has slowly started opening up on the topic of vaccine injury, why have the CBC and Global and Mail been staying away from coverage of some of the most ethical physicians in the country? Where in the government-funded news rooms like yours are the David vs Goliath stories heard that have been all over the independent airwaves for the past five years? Who in your newsroom hid or discarded the press releases sent your way re: 36 FULL DAYS of uncensored hearings? To get yourselves caught up and informed start here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/expert-witnesses/.

In her book WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties, Ontario Lawyer Lisa Miron writes about the increasing power of workplace speech committees to bar those critical thinkers who use their powers of observation and analysis to critique current issues that may impact the workplace. Anyone unfamiliar with Lisa Miron’s analysis can get caught up by listening to her in this interview on the hard-hitting independent media platform What’s Up Canada, hosted by Wayne Peters.

Even universities, once the home of free thinking critical inquiry, have now become places in which future professionals are learning to self-censor quite extensively.

Compliance and conformity, here we come….