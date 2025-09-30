CanadianShareableNews Substack

CanadianShareableNews Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
9h

Excellent post and reporting about these criminal acts my friend.

Sadly, I'm sure this is the tip of the iceberg. I've reported a lot on the geoengineering crimes happening here in Canada and facilitated by its various criminal agencies (see Part 4 of my series: https://fournier.substack.com/p/special-investigation-geoengineering-de8).

Leave this "country" while you still can!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angie's avatar
Angie
1dEdited

Yes, the Covid-19 military operation FAKE PANDEMIC was de facto DISASTER CAPITALISM using MKULTRA SHOCK THERAPY for asset-stripping of workers thus ERASING THOSE GOVERNMENT LIABILITIES (pensions, payrolls and benefits) AND MAXIMIZING STAKEHOLDER PROFITS. I was one of them.

https://thenationaltelegraph.com/national/canadian-crown-corporations-coerced-employees-with-fake-vaccine-mandate/

Our thoroughly corrupt and bankrupt governments have been raiding, stealing and spending OUR PENSIONS for decades. They cannot pay pensioners and so, they have fired, injured and killed them to eliminate those whose would collect them.

Rightfully non-compliant federal government workers who were placed on illegal suspension without pay and fired were prohibited from collecting Employment Insurance despite having paid into that compulsory program for 30 years (in my case).

https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/article/top-court-sides-with-feds-in-57b-ei-surplus-case/

Unions (Canada Post, the RCMP, the Canadian Military) challenged the theft of our half of the $32 Billion dollar pension "surplus" stolen by Jean Cretien and LOST at the Supreme Court of Canada.

https://pipsc.ca/news-issues/press-releases/press-release-government-raids-workers-pension-plan-despite-32-billion

And again, recently...

Notice how they edited the headline of this article. It should read, " Government Raids Workers' Pension Plan..."

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/government-raids-workers-pension-plan-despite-32-billion-surplus-845195909.html

Meanwhile, conservative media disparages ALL government workers as lazy Communists to manufacture consent for these egregious crimes committed against us and tens of thousands of vulnerable seniors who were murdered so that criminal psychopath and treasonous villain, Mark Carney wouldn't have to pay our pensions.

Conservative media has demonized Muslims in exactly the same way in order to manufacture consent for the illegal wars in the Middle East which justify land and resource theft by banks, corporations and the military-industrial-intelligence-pharma complex.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CanadianShareableNews
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture