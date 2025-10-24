Readers are invited to read the full article on the website of the HUB (link shared below).

Independence. Free speech. Original thinking. These are the bywords for The Hub’s journalism. We are for readers who want to break out of the thought bubbles of the mainstream press and engage, unfettered, with the big debates that are shaping our economic and political future. We do this for our community through daily original news reporting, expert commentary and analysis, podcasts, newsletters, videos, and social media. And unlike virtually every other news outlet in Canada, our journalism isn’t funded by government. This means that what you watch, listen and read in The Hub is entirely independent and uninfluenced by the hundreds of millions of dollars in public subsidies going to the news industry. Full disclosure: The Hub has a point of view.We believe in the importance of economic competition and free markets, maximal free speech, and celebrating the symbols, history, and individuals that define who we are as a people. Fundamentally, we care about freedom: of expression, of thought, of association, and in economic relations. We are dedicated to bringing about a dynamic, free, and prosperous future for Canada.

Our Case for Support

Did you know that digital news outlets in Canada are funding upwards of 50 percent of their newsroom costs through direct and indirect government subsidies to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars? This means that not only is the news produced by the CBC majority government funded, but so too is most of the news journalism of private media outlets like The Globe and Mail, Postmedia, along with local and regional newspapers. More government funding of news equals less public trust in the media. It undermines journalism’s role in holding the powerful, including the government, to account. In trying to save journalism, government is killing it—with far-reaching consequences for our democracy. The Hub does not accept government subsidies. In doing so, we forego hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in financial support. So if you share our belief in the importance of maintaining a truly independent press, support our journalism and analysis. (Source)

Many of the staff listed on the Hub’s website had significant involvement with other major Canadian “mainstream” media and appear to have wanted a new chance to do journalism without government funding constraints.

The author of this article on government funding of mainstream media outlets, Dave Snow, is listed as an Associate professor in political science at the University of Guelph and a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

He was writing in April 2025 and this post was part of The Hub’s “Deep Dive” series.

Below are a few “highlights” of this article. The old saying was “Money Talks!” Here though, it is more like “Money keeps journalists from talking (about everything outside of the funded bubble).

The Trudeau government’s Online News Act required Google to divide $100 million in annual payments to Canadian news outlets. The Canadian Journalism Collective (CJC) was selected to parcel this money out and started doing so in the middle of March 2025 in advance of the spring federal election held on April 28. The Hub planned to donate the subsidy it was to receive to charity in order to protect its editorial independence. (Source) In recent years, the Liberal government also provided news outlets with tens of millions of dollars in government subsidies. News Media Canada is the industry’s main advocacy group. It has publicly lobbied for increasing government support over the last several years, including on the eve of the election. A 2023 European Union report showed the Canadian government’s per capita spending on private news media was lower than the EU average (without including the implementation of the Online News Act and apparently omitting the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit from its calculations). The HUB also states the following: a recent report estimates “the federal government will spend $325 million in 2024-25 between the Canada Media Fund ($154.1 million), the Canada Periodical Fund ($86.5 million), the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit ($65 million), and Local Journalism Initiative ($19.6 million). This is in addition to the roughly $1.4 billion yearly federal subsidy to the CBC, which Prime Minister Mark Carney has promised to increase by $150 million if the Liberals are re-elected. Between the various media support programs and CBC funding, the federal government is spending over $1.7 billion annually subsidising journalism and media. That’s more than the $1.4 billion it will spend annually on the Canada Disability Benefit—and more than it plans to spend over the first five years of its National Pharmacare Plan combined. What do the major programs do? The Canada Periodical Fund (CPF), which consolidated two previous programs in 2010, “provides financial assistance to Canadian print magazines, print community newspapers (non-daily) and digital periodicals.” The fund distributed over $83 million in grants in 2023-24, including over $7.2 million to TVA, $1.1 million to Maclean’s, and $1.7 million to Reader’s Digest (which has since gone out of business in Canada).” The HUB authors explain that one component of the Canada Periodical Fund is “The Changing Narratives Fund, announced in 2024, which will spend $10 million over three years. Its goal is to support “diverse communities and organizations, including Indigenous, Black, racialized, ethno-religious minorities, 2SLGBTQI+ and persons with disabilities” to “have their stories, experiences and perspectives better represented in the media and cultural industries.” Its funding is technically distributed through a combination of the CPF and two other funds (the Canada Media Fund and Local Journalism Initiative).” Other funding initiatives include The Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit, projected to spend $65 million in 2024-25, was introduced in 2019. It permits “Qualified Canadian Journalism Organizations” (QCJOs) to subsidize a portion of a newsroom employee’s salary. Initially, the credit was for 25 percent of an employee’s salary, capped at $55,000, but in 2023, that increased to 35 percent of an employee’s salary, capped at $85,000. Meanwhile, the Local Journalism Initiative, projected to spend $19.6 million in 2024-25, pays press agencies and news organizations to “hire journalists or pay freelance journalists to produce civic journalism for underserved communities.” The federal government has two additional policies that don’t directly fund journalism but do directly or indirectly support media organizations. The Canada Media Fund, projected to spend $154 million in 2024, supports Canadian film and TV production, including the “creation of digital content across multiple platforms such as television, wireless devices, or the Internet.” Finally, the Digital News Subscription Tax Credit provides tax credits of up to 15 percent of subscription fees to a maximum of $75 annually to individuals who purchase a news subscription.

And on it goes.

