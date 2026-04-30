Sixty years ago Romain Gary described at least three “gods” of his time. Clearly, current events show that these three “gods” have returned, or that they never really left. Readers are invited to consider the descriptions of these “gods” within the context of three current examples, one for each!

How Then Shall We Bring About a Dialogue of Civilizations? (Executive Intelligence Review) https://eir.news/2026/04/daily-brief/eir-daily-news-sunday-april-26-2026/

https://www.youtube.com/@dialogueworks01/streams

The weekly live streams of the International Peace Coaltion provide viewpoints not referenced by commentators from analysts hailing from think tanks backed by military donors. Follow https://www.youtube.com/@SchillerInstitute. Here, listeners have been educating themselves about the reality of the nuclear threat, by hearing directly from the MIT professor who has been making this topic his life’s work. Dr. Ted Postol is NOT being invited for interviews on government-funded or corporate-backed news networks. Why not? https://www.youtube.com/@SchillerInstitute/search?query=postol

Today’s post comes weeks following this analysis by Chris Hedges and Alastair Crooke: America’s Suez Crisis (w/ Alastair Crooke) | The Chris Hedges Report in which it is reported that Iran is the clear winner of Israel and the US’s operation Epic Fury. This stands in stark contrast to statements made daily by the US Trump regime. AND the near total silence coming from Canada’s “trusted news” outlet the Canadian Press.

“The god of stupidity” flourishes where information is lacking, and leads to poor even disastrous decision making.

Why else is there ONLY ONE reference to this massive deadly military operation on the Canadian Press website in the EIGHT weeks since this operation was launched?

Apparantly “Silent Suppression” leads to directly to the god of stupidity, as wisdom flourishes where knowledge is allowed to flow freely and be discussed openly.

An addtional current angle:

On his daily recap of news not in the news, Canadian independent broadcaster Wayne Peters recently commented on a series of clips pointing out how progressively, our new Prime Minister is priming Canadians for a war against the USA.

starting at at the 1 hour 25 minute mark.

How well does this stance reflect the “god of absolute truths” (assuming “Values” and truths can be seen as simiilar)?

When we have political leaders who painting people groups as all bad or all good, purporting to be the arbitor of all that is true and good, while pushing for more censorship, media suppression, news manipulation, etc. speaking smoothly of “values” and absolutes while attacking dissent, we are entering into the doorway of this god’s abode!

And then, how many of the rhetoric backing Speech Suppression bills in Canada (for example Bill C-9) reflect the power of the “god of pettiness” described below?

More examples of this particular god can be seen right here…

in the midst of war, firing generals who give an honest assessment of the lack of damage your forces have done, or who were appointed by a previous administration

threatening to bomb another society “back into the Stone Age” while you are supposedly unaware of their superior military capabilities over yours…

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/29/us/politics/pete-hegseth-falsehood-firings.html

Romain Gary’s writing - a warning for today?

Borrowed off a bookshelf recently: The German version of a book by French author Romain Gary (apparently one of many pen-names used by Roman Kacew). First written in French 15 years after the devastation of WWII, this book focusses on the relationship between a single mother and her son.

Just a few pages in, the author describes characters his mother repeatedly described to him - larger than life metaphorical characters that have haunted her life.

As the world rapidly hurtles into world war once again, it occurs to me that Romain Gary’s descriptions are a must-read today. Without finishing the novel, I am sharing a machine translation of the German version of this text. (The German version follows below, as well as links to reviews on the book that reference these characters.)

As we follow the retired mitilitary and intelligence analysts of global geopolitics, as they explain to us how there appears to be a total lack of sanity in the hands of decision makers AND as the move to censor and silence political dissent under cover of “protection of children” and “prevention of hate speech” steamroll across our nations in unison, the descriptions of Totoche, Merzavka and Filoche seem chillingly familiar.

Image source & plot summary in French

For a plot summary, see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Promise_at_Dawn_(novel)

Rearing their heads again: Gods of our Time

I was still a child when my mother told me about her life for the first time, even before Snow White, Puss in Boots, the Seven Dwarfs and the witch of the Gingerbread House, they rode up around me and never left me again. My mother showed them to me one by one, murmured their names, as she held me close to her. I did not yet understand, but I already suspected that one day I would defy them on behalf of my mother. With each passing year, I distinguished their features a little better, with each blow they gave us, I felt more and more strongly my vocation to disobedience; today, as a mature man and at the end of my life, I still see them in the twilight clearly before me and hear their voices.... Their names pass my lips all by themselves, and in the eyes of the aging man that I am, the gaze with which I faced them as an eight-year-old returns.

First of all, there was Totosh, the god of stupidity, with his red monkey buttocks, the head of a half-educated intellectual, and a deep inclination to abstraction. In 1940 he was the favourite of the teachers of the Germans, but today he is taking refuge more and more in pure science, and he can often be seen bent over the shoulders of our scholars. With every atomic explosion his shadow stretches a little higher over the earth, and his favourite trick is to give ingenious forms to stupidity and to win over the great men from our ranks in order to secure our own destruction.

There is Merzawka, the god of absolute truths, a kind of Cossack who stands on veritable mounds of corpses with whip in hand, fur cap on his forehead and twisted, grinning mouth. He is our oldest lord and master, and has been directing our destiny for so long that he has achieved wealth and honour. Every time he kills, tortures or oppresses in the name of absolute religious, political or moral truths, half of humanity licks his boots in emotion. This gives him unspeakable pleasure, because he knows perfectly well that absolute truths do not exist, that they are only means to make us slaves.

There is also Filosch, the god of pettiness, prejudice, contempt, hatred, who leans out of his porter’s lodge at the entrance to the inhabited world and shouts “Dirty American, dirty Arab, dirty Jew, dirty Chinese, dirty Negro”. He is a splendid organizer of human movements, wars, lynchings, persecutions, a skilful dialectician, the father of all ideological training, a Grand Inquisitor and lover of holy wars. In spite of his mangy fur, his hyena’s head and his small crooked paws, he is one of the most powerful gods, whose voice carries the most weight and who can be found in all camps, one of the most faithful guardians of our earth, who takes away our possession with the greatest cunning and skill.

There are other gods, more mysterious and questionable, more insidious and hidden, difficult to recognize. Their hosts are numerous, and many are their accomplices among us. My mother knew them all, she often came into my room to tell me about them, pressing my head to her chest and lowering her voice. Little by little, all these satraps, or governors, that overrun the world became more real and visible to me than the most familiar objects, and their gigantic shadows hang menacingly over me to this day. When I lift my head, I think I recognize their shining armour, and their lances seem to be directed at me with every ray of light from heaven.

des reflexions en français

For those who can read French texts and who wish to dive more deeply into “the irrational automatism of the anonymous, impersonal and inhuman power of ideologies, systems, apparatuses, bureaucracies, artificial languages and political slogans (...)” in order to urge people “to trust in the voice of our conscience rather than in all abstract speculations”, see: https://www.garriguesetsentiers.org/2019/05/totoche-merzavka-filoche-et-les-autres.html

Götter unserer Zeit

Romain Gary: “Erste Liebe — Letzte Liebe” Deutscher Taschenbuch Verlag 1965. Originalausgabe 1960 “Promesse de l’aube”.

Ich war noch ein Kind, als meine Mutter mir zum ersten Mal von ihrem Leben erzählte, noch vor Schneewittchen, den gestiefelten Kater, den sieben Zwergen und der Knusperhexe reiten sie sich rings um mich auf und verließen mich nie mehr.

Meine Mutter zeigte sie mir einen nach dem anderen, murmelte ihren Namen und drückte mich dabei fest an sich. Ich begriff noch nicht, aber ich ahnte schon, dass ich ihnen eines Tages um meiner Mutter willen Trotz bieten würde. Mit jedem Jahr, das verging, unterschied ich ihre Gesichtszüge ein wenig besser, mit jedem Schlag, den sie uns versetzten, fühlte ich immer stärker meine Berufung zum Ungehorsam; heute, als gereifter Mann und am Ziel meiner Laufbahn, sehe ich sie immer noch in der Dämmerung … deutlich vor mir und höre ihre Stimmen.… Ihren Namen kommen ganz von selbst über meine Lippen und in die Augen des alternden Mann, der ich bin, tritt wieder der Blick, mit dem der Achtjährige sich ihnen stellte.

Da gab es zunächst Totosch, den Gott der Dummheit mit seinem roten Affenhintern, dem Kopf eines halb gebildeten Intellektuellen und der tiefen Neigung zu Abstraktionen. Im Jahre 1940 war er der Liebling der Lehrmeister der Deutschen, heute flüchtet er sich mehr und mehr in die reine Wissenschaft und man kann ihn häufig über die Schultern unserer Gelehrten gebeugt sehen. Bei jeder Atomexplosion reckt sein Schatten sich ein wenig höher über die Erde, und seine Lieblingslist besteht darin, der Dummheit genialen Formen zu geben und die großen Männer aus unseren Reihen zu gewinnen, um dadurch unsere eigene Vernichtung zu sichern.

Da gibt es Merzawka, den Gott der absoluten Wahrheiten, eine Art von Kosaken, der mit der Peitsche in der Hand, der Pelzmütze in der Stirn und dem grinsend verzogenen Mund auf wahren Hügeln von Leichen steht. Er ist unser ältester Herr und Meister und lenkt schon so lange unser Geschick, dass er es zu Reichtum und Ehre gebracht hat. Jedes Mal, wenn er im Namen der absoluten religiösen, politischen oder moralischen Wahrheiten tötet, foltert oder unterdrückt, leckt die Hälfte der Menschheit ihm gerührt die Stiefel. Dieses bereitet ihm unsagbares Vergnügen, denn er weiß genau, dass es die absoluten Wahrheiten nicht gibt, dass sie nur Mittel sind, uns zu Knechten zu machen.

Es gibt auch Filosch, den Gott, der Kleinlichkeiten, der Vorurteile, der Verachtung, des Hasses, der sich am Eingang zur bewohnten Welt aus seine Portiersloge beugt, und “Dreckiger Amerikaner, dreckiger Araber, dreckiger Jude dreckiger Chinese, dreckiger Neger” ruft. Er ist ein prachtvoller Organisator von Menschenbewegungen, Kriegen Lynchjustiz, Verfolgungen, ein geschickter Dialektiker, der Vater jeder ideologischen Schulung, ein Grossinquisitor und Liebhaber heilige Kriege. Trotz seines räudigen Fells, seines Hyänenkopfes und seiner kleinen krummen Pfoten ist er einer der mächtigsten Götter, dessen Stimme das meiste Gewicht hat und den man in allen Lagern findet, einer der getreuesten Hüter unserer Erde, der uns ihren Besitz mit größter Schlauheit und Geschicklichkeit streitig macht.

Es gibt noch andere Götter, noch geheimnisvollere und fragwürdigere, noch hinterhältigerer und verborgenere, die schwer erkennbar sind. Ihre Scharen sind zahlreich, und zahlreich sind ihre Helfershelfer unter uns. Meine Mutter kannte sie alle, sie kam häufig in mein Kinderzimmer, um mir von ihnen zu erzählen, drückte dabei meinen Kopf an ihrer Brust und senkte die Stimme. Nach und nach wurden all dieses Satrapen, welche die Welt überrennen für mich wirklicher und sichtbarer als die vertrautesten Gegenstände und ihre gigantische Schatten hängen bis zum heutigen drohend über mir. Wenn ich den Kopf hebe, glaube ich, ihre schimmernden Rüstungen zu erkennen, und ihre Lanzen scheinen sich mit jedem Lichtstrahl aus dem Himmel auf mich zu richten.