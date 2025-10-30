Csnews Former Haida Deputy Chief Speaks Out On Mrna Injection 2.77MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

FORMER HAIDA NATION DEPUTY CHIEF FREDA DAVIS SPEAKS ABOUT EFFECTS OF mRNA COVID INJECTION, NOW DEEMED A BIOLOGICAL WEAPON

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews October 27, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

On October 8, 2025, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal was the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an ORDER declaring MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. (See: https://allianceofindigenousnations.org.)

Their ruling was initiated by evidence presented by Freda Davis of Old Massett (G̱aw Tlagée) on the northern edge of Haida Gwaii, a series of islands off the coast of northern BC. Davis, along with her husband Elvis, was interviewed by Brad Wozny, a former Canadian infantry soldier, firefighter, and reiki master. Currently hosting a podcast series on wellness and spiritual awakening, Wozny asked the couple to describe the changes they had seen since the arrival of the COVID-19 injections in their community of 5000. (Hear the full interview here.)

Former Deputy Chief Freda Davis explained that Health Canada targeted the elderly first, going to the adult day program and then phoning all other elderly people at home, telling them they needed to come in to temporary clinics. She estimated that about 95% of the people were injected. “When the Covid shots first came out, it went to reserves first. Every reserve got the Covid shots first. It’s like we were guinea pigs all over again.” This was a reference to the experience Elvis shared from when he was a child in residential school. He believes that he and other children were used as test subjects, regularly subjected to injections that even affected their memories.

Elvis Davis explained that since receiving what the A.I.N. has deemed a bioweapon, he personally has ongoing lung problems. He wakes up with so much phlegm each morning that he can hardly speak until it clears, a process that takes a few hours. The couple mentioned other relatives impacted by the COVID injections with two dying recently of stage four cancer. Recent research by Speicher et al “confirms that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA injections contain billions to hundreds of billions of DNA fragments per dose, including the SV40 promoter-enhancer in Pfizer’s product, a viral genetic element linked to genomic integration and cancer risks.” (Source)

The couple stated they were also aware of another reserve in which roughly half the population experienced Bell’s Palsy immediately following their injections. Elvis Davis also stated that over the last 2-3 years the graveyard, which had quite a lot of room, is now nearly full. The makers of headstones can hardly keep up with the speed at which people are being buried. People are dying faster than they usually would be, mostly of heart problems and cancers. Many cancer deaths are now occurring in people without a history of cancer in the family.

Freda Davis shared that the couple felt coerced into taking the injections because they had wanted to travel to the USA to visit close friends. As a result, she has been dealing with the pain and immobility of a frozen shoulder. She explained that the pain was horrible, like someone keeping a tight rope around her shoulder at all times. Her doctor says it might take three years before the pain is gone.

Freda also shared that her sister was one of the few who had resolutely refused to take the mRNA injections and spent most of her time isolated at home. When she did need to be hospitalized for a diabetic stroke, she was given a private hospital room to keep her separate from the general population. She reports having woken up at 2 or 3 in the morning to a nurse giving her a needle. She was never told what the needle was for. Following this unwanted injection, she became permanently bedridden despite having previously been a very active woman. Freda Davis stated: “After the needle, they did not put her in a private room any more.” The family is certain the injection was a COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ product, given to a sleeping woman without her consent.

For Freda Davis, the COVID-19 mandates, the non-consensual injections and the lack of freedom of choice all indicate that Canada is turning into a communist country.

The high variability from batch to batch suggests that the public roll out of the COVID-19 injections was still an experimental phase, as normally, good manufacturing processes result in product uniformity and standardization. Article 7 of the 1966 UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights states: “No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. In particular, no one shall be subjected without his free consent to medical or scientific experimentation.”

The widely known 1949 decision by the Nuremberg Military Tribunal sets up criteria that must be followed, should medical experimentation be deemed permissible. None of the following were ensured: the subjects’ voluntary consent, clear information about hazards and health risks, full animal trials prior to use in humans, the availability of precautions related to potential injury, disability or death, and provisions for the discontinuation of the operation once there is probable reason to believe that injury, disability, or death will result. (Source)

Freda Davis’ case led to the declaration by a panel of three A.I.N. Tribunal judges which ruled that the COVID-19 injections can only be described as biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. This echoes the assessment of Francis Boyle, “the outstanding progressive international law expert of our time” according to Princeton International Relations scholar Richard Falk. Francis Boyle had once advocated for the rights also of the Blackfoot Nation (Canada), Lakota Nation, Nation of Hawaii, Native Alaskans, and the Gullah/Geechee people. In 1989, the author of influential books on bioweapons also authored the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act. In his later years, he advocated for the shutdown of high-risk biological weapons labs, including those used for the production of the COVID-19 mRNA injections. In 2024, he wrote the following in a sworn affidavit submitted in a Florida legal case: “These mRNA nanoparticle injections meet the legal definition of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction under U.S. federal law,” Boyle cited 18 U.S.C. § 175 and Florida Statute § 790.166, raising concerns about the ingredients, delivery methods, and the lack of long-term safety data. He emphasized the absence of informed consent—a pillar of bioethics and international law. (Source)

In December 2024, Canada’s then Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Hon. Gary Anandasangaree commended A.I.N. for “having a panel of judges from every continent to advance this important work and uphold the rights of Indigenous Peoples all over the world.” The Minister also stated: “I look forward to continuing our nation-to-nation relationship and to learning more about your important work.” (Source)

Additional materials for consideration:

An earlier profile of Freda Davis: https://www.gohaidagwaii.ca/stories/freda-davis/

The full 10 points of the 1949 Nuremberg Military Tribunal’s decision on medical experimentation on humans. https://research.unc.edu/human-research-ethics/resources/ccm3_019064/

An overview of activities piloted by the Tavistock Institute - mind control and memory loss experiments on human test subjects that were widely copied elsewhere.

Information known to the Public Health Agency of Canada about severe adverse effects of the mRNA injections was hidden from the public. See

.

In April 2020, the Canadian Federal Government launched the CanCOVID database with funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the support of Dr. Mona Nemer, the Chief Scientist of the federal government. At some point before October 2021, the CanCOVID database included a link to the World Health Organization and the NIH databases. Searches there included many for the use of Ivermectin both for prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

This screen capture of an undated flyer indicates how Health Canada kept COVID-19 treatment information hidden from First Nations in Canada, stating that there was no specific treatment for COVID-19, and that the public health risk of COVID-19 within Canada was low.

A similar factsheet, dated April 2020 stated there was no vaccine for COVID-19. Since at the time it was written, the risk was deemed high, one must conclude that it is a later draft. https://afn.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/CoronaVirus_Factsheet__BLUE_ENG-1.pdf.

As so many studies referencing non-vaccine treatments for COVID-19 were becoming known via the CanCOVID database links to the WHO and LitCOVID, the question arises, why were Canada’s First Nations not informed of them at the time? In particular, the December 2020 publication of a targeted sequential multi drug treatment protocol to be taken at home in the early stages of infection was widely circulating among physicians in many countries, including Canada. Given evidence provided by Freda and Elvis Davis, this information was not known to the First Nations peoples who were instead, injected en masse, often under coercion. Given the experimental nature of the product roll out, and the lack of informed consent, many see the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ roll-out as a violation of the Nuremberg Code. See:

For partial context, visit the open source collection of (redacted) government meeting and briefing notes being shared with the public by White Rose Intelligence. For example: https://www.whiteroseintelligence.com/department-of-justice-canada-a-2020-00314/ shows people involved without indicating the substance of their discussions.

See also this tally which was made during a tour of a graveyard situated within an Alberta First Nation. With next to no new graves in 2019, it shows a disturbing pattern of deaths coinciding with known adverse reactions to mRNA injection among children and youth, the working-aged and the elderly. (Source)

See also this account of the involuntary admission into a psychiatric facility of BC physician, Dr. Mel Bruchet, following his release of whistleblower testimony related to an alarming rash of stillbirths occurring in a 24 hour period at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver in 2021. https://www.whiteroseintelligence.com/mel-bruchet/

Recent news out of BC: Justice David Crerar of the B.C. Supreme Court has refused to certify a proposed class-action lawsuit. The suit was directed against BC’s top public health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. It focussed on the unconstitutional nature of her declaration of a public-health emergency but was refused primarily because of the size of its undertaking. Compare coverage of Justice Crerar’s decision in the independent media (news outlets not receiving government funding) with that of government-funded news agencies: See https://www.rebelnews.com/sue_bonnie_henry_class_action_bid_struck_down_by_bc_supreme_court and https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-class-action-application-denied-9.6948651

See also these links to only two of the many court cases and class actions related to COVID-19 currently underway, including these two examples: https://www.jccf.ca/https-www-jccf-ca-court_cases-former-student-challenges-universitys-refusal-to-grant-religious-exemption-to-vaccination/ & https://gwsllp.ca/covid-19-class-actions/.

The Canadian Shareable News October 10, 2025 press release on the A.I.N. Tribunal Order is found here:

BREAKING NEWS - COVID-19 mRNA INJECTIONS DEEMED Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction.

A French translation of the press release is already found here:

EN FRANÇAIS... Déclaration du Tribunal international de l’A.I.N. les injections contre la Covid-19 (ARNm) sont en fait des armes biologiques et technologiques de destruction massive. A French translation of the full Order will also be posted here once it is available.

~~~~