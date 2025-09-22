In 2023, the Canadian government outlined policies around the identification of Foreign Actor Interference (FAI). They were obviously looking at terrorist groups backed by nations with potential hostile interests.

Given the interest in breaking down current governmental structures by those advocating for global governance as a means of population and consumption control, by just changing a single phrase of the FAI document, we unearth a plethora of un-reported but ongoing activities that quite closely match the FAI criterial.

Take a peek here:

This letter could be printed off and shared with local police detachments, even outside of British Columbia, since investigating whether the proponents of global governance are treading into the territory of Foreign Actor Interference can be done from anywhere in the country.

What is the connection with censorship, and why is Canadian Shareable News sharing this letter you may ask? When police officers claim they are well aware of the goings on in Edgewood BC, because they follow the news on CBC, we realize that there is a lot of context the CBC is not providing. (See the previous post for just one example of insufficient, unbalanced and incorrect reporting.)

UPDATE Following my conversation with a LOCAL POLICE STATION

only BC officers are involved in police actions in BC

RCMP in BC and one Eastern Canadian province are on a separate communications platform than the RCMP in other provinces. Police stations in one province don’t have email contact to police stations in other provinces

re: putting out a request for RCMP to investigate foreign interference, local detachments don’t play a role. But one advised citizens to reach out to their MPs to ask them to forward the request via their channels.

Hello RCMP

I am not sure to what degree your station is receiving reports coming from the ostrich farm in Edgewood BC. and how far things will have advanced by the time this email is read...

Skimming the x.com account of reporter Drea Humphrey and others at 9 pm (Sept 21) Pacific the news currently is:

CFIA has not yet returned the vehicles it rented from Clearway Car and Truck Rentals after the COO pulled out of the contract

the farm has heard of a company they believe was contracted to deal with the removal of the carcasses and are appealing to them to also break their contract with CFIA

reports are that a large number of trucks and police vehicle are assembled in Vernon and are expecting them to head to the farm early in the morning (Monday Sept 22)

The Role of the RCMP

In speaking with an RCMP officer from another province, I was told that the RCMP is duty bound to enforce orders from the CFIA. He was under the assumption that the CFIA is operating as a research-based outgrowth of a sovereign government following the directions of duly elected cabinet ministers, etc. etc., as might have been the case prior to 2019.

Most Canadians remain unaware of the massive role being played by proponents of global governance in engineering a full scale reversal of the international order we have long known. When government funded mainstream media neglects to report on the ever growing analysis, for example of the implications of the United Nations Agenda 2030 or on the 2019 partnership between the UN and the world's largest corporate lobby group, you may well be excused for thinking this email is coming to you from a "conspiracy theorist."

And yet, we have before us this document from 2023:

https://foreigninterferencecommission.ca/fileadmin/foreign_interference_commission/Documents/Exhibits_and_Presentations/Exhibits/CAN019675_0001.pdf

It states, "The RCMP and the broader Canadian security and intelligence community have a clear role to play in protecting Canada and Canadians from Foreign Actor Interference."

All it takes is to replace the words “A foreign state, or its proxies” & “foreign actors” with “proponents of global governance” and most of the descriptors of Foreign Actor Interference apply to the situation in which Canada has found itself since 2020.

Please take note of the following excerpt from the Foreign Interference Commission document. Bolded text indicates current activities by the proponents for global governance

Foreign Actor Interference (FAI) is a dynamic and complex threat that includes any effort by a foreign state, or its proxies, [proponents of global governance] to undermine Canada's national interests and values, or threaten public safety and the exercise of fundamental democratic rights and freedoms. FAI does not include legal and legitimate influence activities (such as cultural engagement or diplomatic activities); instead, it includes actions that are short of armed conflict, yet deceptive, threatening, and corrupt in nature. FAI includes a range of overt and covert threat activities, some of which are illegal and others which reside in a criminal grey zone between legal and illegal practices. Foreign actors [proponents of global governance]use these activities to advance their strategic interests, including: seeking geopolitical influence, domestic stability, and/or economic advancement; revising the rules-based international order; expanding authoritarian power at the transnational scale; and gaining certain military, health, scientific and strategic advantages…. Though the effects of … foreign interference are not as readily apparent as those of terrorism, they are the most significant long-term threats to Canada's sovereignty and prosperity. …

The RCMP plays a significant role in responding to, investigating, and countering FAI. Pursuant to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Act, it is the duty of RCMP officers to preserve the peace and prevent crime. https://foreigninterferencecommission.ca/fileadmin/foreign_interference_commission/Documents/Exhibits_and_Presentations/Exhibits/CAN019675_0001.pdf (May 26 2023)

Possible Leads for your Investigation

Government funded media platforms in Canada tend to vilify or ignore policy decisions made in the USA. However, the move to remove the USA from the United Nations is based on many analyses that can be of assistance to the RCMP in their investigation re: the possibility that proponents of global governance have already posed a monumental threat to the health and wellbeing of Canadians.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/withdrawing-the-united-states-from-and-ending-funding-to-certain-united-nations-organizations-and-reviewing-united-states-support-to-all-international-organizations/

See examples of the technologies to enable global governance including surveillance as described by an under-reported branch of the Canadian government:

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/search/index.html?q=%22global+governance%22

Various citizen action groups have been working outside of the media spotlight to alert Canadians as to the aims and strategies of the proponents of global governance. See: www.canadaexitwho.org/control-grid-news

See also the work of this US based acton group which summarizes some of the key policy platforms of those wishing to replace national governments with a technocratic global surveillance and control regime: preventgenocide2030.org/#let-your-voice.

Perhaps it is best to start with a look at this recent documentary entitled The Agenda: Their Vision - Your Future

One of the people participating in that documentary, former. Catherine Austin Fitts more recently also discussed "Human Sovereignty and Agency in the Age of Technocracy"

She explains how in "the present technocratic age elites are poised to integrate the masses into a global social and economic control grid."

For those of your colleagues who have heard of the life and death drama over in Edgewood BC only via the CBC, this review might prove insightful.

https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-introducing-the-proposed. These past few years, the CBC has increasingly limited its use of expert commentary to experts with a vested interest in one side of a story only. And it has neglected its duty to ensure that the public walks away from news coverage with a better understanding of the key issues involved and the larger context within which a story is unfolding.



LAST (??) CALL

Please, while there still is time, look at the CFIA's actions as

- an example of foreign actor interference

- an example of a loss of Canadian sovereignty in informed decision making

- a crime about to happen (i.e. the destruction of irreplaceable assets with the potential for a major intellectual property and industrial capacity)

- an example of corruption and treason by those at the highest level of Government who are NOT calling out the foreign interference by the UN, the WEF and other entities with an eye to overturning Canadian sovereignty from the INSIDE... It was not just former PM Justin Trudeau who was proud that Canada was well on its way to becoming the world's first "post nation" state. Others are continuing to enable the erosion of our country as a separate and sovereign entity by NOT pointing out this global governance foreign actor interference.

Sincerely,